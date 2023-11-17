In the first part of this series we discussed the absurd pandemic of 1918 (caused by birds drooling) that led to a vaccine that didn’t stop transmission but did increase disease, followed by doctors colluding to create a fake pandemic, then there was completely rigged scientific studies that somehow proved mosquitoes transmit Yellow Fever. In Part Four we took a look at the absolutely ridiculous animal trials that gave Rockefeller the greenlight to begin sticking needles in human arms. And this is where things get crazy:

Leading up to the vaccine launch, the Rockefeller Foundation partnered with governments to run television programs to pump the fear: (1:15 video)

These television programs were complete fraud, because Rocky never was able to prove transmission through a mosquito bite. The one and only way they were able to infect people was through medical injections of foreign substances, but it didn’t matter because he had the media and the media was key to everything. Before the release of the vaccine, Yellow Fever and Malaria terror was pushed hard:

Yellow Fever, also called Yellow Jack, might come knocking on your door:

If you don’t spray chemicals all over, the mosquito will kill you:

If you ever take your shirt off, you’re dead:

”Scientists have been working unceasingly to develop medicine” to save you from insects who want to kill you:

Only you can prevent forest fires mosquito bites:

The media horror crusade worked. Due to the fear, Colonel James Simmons of the Office of the Army Surgeon General, asked the Rockefeller Foundation to increase Yellow Fever vaccine production so all US troops going to tropical areas could get jabbed asap. Rockefeller gladly obliged and said he will donate them to the troops, free of charge. Gotta support our heroes.

YELLOW FEVER VACCINATION BEGINS

1938 marked the kickoff of Rockefellers Yellow Fever Vaccine in Brazil. Over 800,000 Brazilians participated in the vaccination campaign, which would last several years. The population of Brazil was around 10 million, so 800,000 injections was a fantastic accomplishment, but not nearly as many as Rocky hoped to give. The campaign expanded to Africa, where over 2 million were inoculated.

1942: ‘Feller, being the honorable man he is, kept his word and donated all of the vaccines to the US Military, free of charge.

The military then mandated its soldiers to get vaccinated, which resulted in almost 2 million US servicemen, in addition to allied troops, rolling up their sleeves. By March 1942, over 4 million doses were administered. The vaccination campaign continued to Bolivia, Colombia, UK and the Virgin Islands, but before the campaign had officially ended, all hell broke loose…

SPREADING DISEASE ACROSS THE WORLD...

The generous vaccine donations to our military and allies resulted in many soldiers immediately suffering adverse events following vaccination. Anaphylactic (allergic) reactions were occurring within minutes of the injection. Others were suffering far more serious complications, such as “Yellow Fever–associated neurologic disease” (issues with the blood vessels that supply the brain, often resulting in stroke), as well as “Yellow Fever–associated viscerotropic disease” (multisystem organ dysfunction). Over 180,000 soldiers were hospitalized and US troops quickly reported over 100 deaths. An additional 24 servicemen died in Brazil, Bolivia and Colombia. To make matters worse, massive outbreaks started occurring within the Forces. Within 30 days of vaccination, servicemen were falling ill with Yellow Fever and nearly 50,000 cases of jaundice were recorded. Jaundice is caused by a buildup of bilirubin because the liver stops functioning properly and it can be fatal. Within 6 months of vaccination it was estimated that over 8% of the military came down with Jaundice. But even worse news was yet to come…

… it would soon be discovered that many batches of the military vaccinations were also contaminated with Hepatitis B. Although the exact total is unknown, estimates show that at least 300,000 troops had been infected.

The US Military and its allies weren't the only ones infected…

Brazil was now suffering it’s worst Yellow Fever outbreak in history in addition to a Jaundice epidemic due to “Massive Contamination” of their vaccines:

It would later be discovered that somehow, live Icterus Virus (Jaundice), got into Brazils vaccines. Fun Fact: You can buy icterus virus online.

It would turn out that everywhere the vaccine was given, numerous batches had some level of contamination. The complete harm caused by the vaccines is unknown because it was global.

It would later be discovered that a pregnant or nursing mother can pass down Jaundice. Within a matter of years, after the mass vaccination campaign, there was a Jaundice Outbreak impacting newborns whose little livers weren’t functioning properly. This epidemic led to “Bilirubin Screening” blood tests, which was a new money-maker for the medical industry:

While all of this was taking place, scientist Max Theiler of the Rockefeller Foundation received the “Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine” for his development of the yellow fever “virus vaccine”. To this day this vaccine is used, based on this "research".

He was also idolized by many countries and his ugly Frankenstein-mug ended up on multiple postage stamps, so everyone could be reminded of who gave them Hep B:

Because of the faulty 1920’s influenza-pneumonia vaccination, immediately followed by the fake Small Pox pandemic the doctors created that led to a mass injection, that led to a 22% increase in death and unfathomable amounts of injury and disease, and because of Rockefellers contaminated Yellow Fever vaccine, people were sicker than they had ever been before. Disease was at an all-time high and this meant someone needed to save the world. Dr. Jonas Salk stepped up and began developing a new type of vaccination… Stay Tuned for Part 6: How to Make a Virus.

So that was where this Substack post was supposed to end, but I can’t resist sharing these couple things with you, so consider it exciting bonus content, kind of like how at the end of a Marvel movie, if you keep watching they give you that bonus clip during the credits, think of this like that…

…WE JUST DISCOVERED WE MAY HAVE BEEN WRONG ALL ALONG…

(Under 2 minutes video)

AND THEN THERE’S THIS… WHICH IS SUPER INTERESTING…

So get this: back in the year 1414, something made 100,000 people in Paris sick. The French chroniclers described it as “vent puant et tout plein de froidure” which translates to “smelly and cold wind”.…so basically, BAD AIR.

AND, did you know, the word influenza originally wasn’t used to describe a virus? Prior to it being verbally turned into a virus, the people of Florence, Italy called it “influenza di freddo”, which translates to “cold influence”, which also seems to reference THE AIR. Did they mean literal cold air? Did they mean the air made you sick? Either way… BAD AIR.

But the icing on the cake is this:

…So to summarize, before vaccines were found to be financially lucrative life saving, the symptoms we now call “ viruses ” were known as being caused by the BAD AIR.

Stay tuned for PART 6 of this series, coming soon, which is where we meet Dr. Jonas Salk, a wonderful doctor who rushed to make an influenzas vaccine to save the American People from 3-5 days of sickness each. But first:

