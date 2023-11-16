Quick recap: 1918, after a vaccination campaign had just ended, a new flu virus magically appeared, The Purple Death, which was caused by birds drooling, according to the CDC. During these same years, doctors were bored so they faked a pandemic to make themselves wealthier. Rockefeller wanted a piece of the vaccine pie and created fraud experiments to prove mosquitoes carry Yellow fever. People were paid in literal gold if they got sick. Now here we are….

It wasn’t enough to prove mosquitoes make people sick, Rockefeller also needed to show Yellow Fever was actually in mosquitoes, so his team developed a literally insane process for testing mosquitoes. This cruel, illogical process was now being carried out all over Africa, Brazil and “other regions of interest “ (2 minute video you must watch to understand the evil lunacy. Remind yourself, this is Science)

Simultaneously, the media was continuing to pump out Yellow Fever terror. This will be you, unless you get the vaccine as soon as it is released. I like the blood splatter in the last pic. It adds a nice touch of horror:

This one is my favorite, The Angel of Cleanliness, “Our safety depends on vigilance” :

Here's people in quarantine, dying of Yellow Fever, but the nun was brave enough to visit because God and a vaccine keeps her safe:

Poor Paul. If only he'd gotten the jab:

Yellow Fever, also called Yellow Jack, is causing chaos. The dude sitting on the barrel was smart to stay away from it:

This graphic was used for multiple towns and a variety of different diseases. All they did was change the town and year, which is why the text is typed whereas the image is hand drawn. Who said propaganda wasn’t smart?

In fact, Yellow Fever was so bad that the military decided to spray aerosolized “Sulphur” to kill the mosquitoes.

… It turns out that inhaling Sulfur has the literal exact same symptoms as Yellow Fever, but at this point in time it didn’t matter because we had to protect people from getting sick, even if that meant getting them sick…or killing them…

By early 1929, the media reported that ten researchers in labs had contracted yellow fever 《insert scream sound effect》… although, they kind of failed to mention that it came from working with infected monkey blood and tissue… monkeys, which they infected through injections of who-knows-what. Anyway, the 10 dudes getting sick further proved the need for a vaccine to be rushed at warped speed a brisk pace.

HOW TO SEE IF ANTIBODIES WORK (According to the Yellow Fever Laboratory of the International Health Division of the Rockefeller Foundation)

This is literally what they did, according to the actual documents composed by the scientists and doctors who ran the studies, (available in Sources section), which I trust a helluva lot more than Wikipedia.

First, gather your ingredients:

Ingredients:

Syringes

Freshly Infected Mouse Brains. Like Kentucky Fried Chickens 12 secret herbs and spices, it appears the infection process is a trade secret, but, treat this like any other Pinterest recipe and just try your best.

Blood Serum of an Animal. Most likely baby cow or monkey.

“Antibodies” (your guess is as good as mine here)

Fresh mice with good brains

You will now mix together your Freshly Infected Mouse Brains, the Blood Serum and the Antibodies to create a “cocktail”. Shake it, stir it or use the frother on your Ninja coffee brewing station.

Once your cocktail has been blended you will want to fill a fresh pastry bag syringe.

Here’s the part of the recipe that makes some people squeamish, but remind yourself that this is Science. Grab a fresh mouse (with a good brain) and inject this Cocktail Serum directly into it. When I say “inject it directly into it”, I am referring to it’s brain. Yes, you want to inject the infected-mouse-brains-animal-blood-antibodies-cocktail directly into the brain of the fresh mouse. Chances are, the mice might not like this, but tell them, “It's for The Greater Good”, then give them a Fauci Ouchie sticker and a piece of processed cheese.

And that’s it! Like a pregnancy test, it’s time to wait for results.

HOW TO MEASURE ANTIBODY PROTECTION

The level of protection against Yellow Fever was determined based on how long it took the mice to die following their brain-injection. So, let’s say you’re a mouse who lived for 3 days post-brain-injection; this is proof that the antibodies offer some protection, because, without it you could have died quicker. However, if you survived for 11 days post-brain-shot, this is evidence that the antibodies provide a great deal of protection. Ultimate protection is reached if you lived for 4 or more weeks (with only slight mental retardation?). We call this Muthafuggin’ Science, bitches.

Now that the mice have proven, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that the antibodies offered a safe-haven against Yellow Fever, Mr. Rockefeller instructed Max Theiler, a scientist, to begin developing a Yellow Fever vaccine made from “the virus”.

THE VACCINE

1931: Like a pop tart in the toaster, Rocky’s new virus-vax was ready in no time and the next step was for The Rockefeller Foundation to sponsor studies that proved it worked. While this was going on, the media was continuing to crank out Yellow Fever Fear like the Nigerian Prince cranks out emails asking strangers to help him access his fortune. All along, blaming the virus on mosquitoes, when their own trials were unsuccessful at ever proving transmission through bite.

…36 deaths… of course there were 36…

PROVING THE YELLOW FEVER VACCINE WORKS

Scientist Max Theiler invented a new absurd Scientific experiment. This time around there were two batches of mice, so one could be used as a control group, albeit a very bizarre control.

The first batch of rodents was the control group, which was injected with “large amounts of yellow fever serum", directly through the abdomen, where the vital organs are located. This group of mice represented infected humans without a vaccine because, yeah.

A second batch of mice was injected with the “Yellow Fever Serum” mixed with the vaccine made from Yellow Fever Virus. This batch of mice represented the vaccinated humans. Here’s the best part: A successful test would result in the serum not immediately reaching the brain of the mouse and/or killing it. Yeah, you read that correctly. No wonder doctors are always baffled. The literal foundation of Virus theory is f*cking baffling.

Although we are not able to see any data, this experiment was labeled “successful”, and therefore proved the vaccine worked. Max Theiler, who oddly resembles Frankenstein’s monster, would earn a spot on a postage stamp for his heroism.

Scientists, Sawyer and Lloyd would confirm the protection offered by Rockefellers new virus-vaccine through an even more ridiculous Scientific experiment:

HOW TO SEE IF THE VACCINE WORKS (According to Scientists W. A. Sawyer and W. Lloyd)

Gather your ingredients:

Ingredients:

Fresh Mice

2 Syringes Per Mouse

Yellow Fever Virus

“The Serum” (vaccine)

“Starch Solution”

This experiment may require two people working together.

First you will want to blend together Yellow Fever Virus and “The Serum” (AKA: the vaccine). Once fully blended, inject it directly into the stomach of the mice. This recipe is trickier than the last one because, while you are injecting the first concoction, you will need to simultaneously inject your “Starch Solution” into the brain of the same mouse. This is where an extra set of hands is helpful.

HOW TO MEASURE VACCINE PROTECTION

If the mouse doesn’t die of Brain Inflammation (which they refer to as “Yellow Fever Encephalitis”), it means the vaccine offers protection! HOORAY, right? But… they go on to mention that this test is sensitive, meaning, it’s not going to give you flawless results every time. One issue is that the breed of mouse might be a problem because some mice don’t seem to get infected by Yellow Fever brain-jabs. The other issue is that, for completely unknown reasons, jamming a needle into the brain of the mouse can cause it to have brain swelling, which, as mentioned earlier, means it got Yellow Fever (Encephalitis). However, it is important to note that this does NOT mean the vaccine didn’t work, what it means is that it’s your fault for being too rough. Grab another mouse and be more gentle this time.

CASES, CASES, CASES... AND MORE CASES…

Before Rocky could start sticking needles in arms, the case count needed to be cranked up as high as possible and, conveniently, there was no actual test to determine Yellow Fever Infection, so they took creative liberty here. Keep in mind, according to the CDC, the only difference between Yellow Fever and Malaria is the breed of mosquito. Here’s how Malaria cases are counted: (1 minute video):

So basically, anyone who is sick = Malaria or Yellow Fever.

WOO HOO! IT’S TIME TO JAB HUMANS

With cases soaring and a life-saving vaccine ready to save lives, it was time to jam needles in arms. Stay tuned for the next part of this series called “CONTAMINATED”.

SOURCES

This post was my short, sweet and comedic attempt at sharing f*cked up history. If you need a wealth of solid evidence and incredible research to anonymously mail to your Uncle Joe who won’t stop getting boosters, ViroLIEgy.com is the place to go. IMO, it’s the best resource on the entire internet for obtaining hard evidence to tape to the public bathroom stall wall or flyer all the cars in the grocery store parking lot on a Sunday afternoon. Additionally, you should subscribe to the ViroLIEgy Substack because Mike Stone is a cool dude.

Other Sources:

