If you read my prior Substack post, The Secret Military Mosquito Factory, you already know these people love trying to infect insects with pathogens (lab made poisons typically made with a bacteria-based culture hence the reason it is called biological warfare) and spraying aerosols (which also happen to be lab-made poisons).

The document that we are going to be discussing today originated from Dugway Proving Ground in the 1970’s, when the US Military and European NATO Nations joined forces to estimate how much it will cost to kill cities containing 1,250,000 people at a time using aerosolized pathogens and insect warfare… for our safety, of course.

Despite this document being declassified out of 60 original pages we are only allowed to see 12 of them, many of which are heavily redacted. Regardless of the missing pages and hidden data, we can use this document to discover that we are shockingly cheap to kill.

KILLING WITH PATHOGEN MOSQUITOES COST

[If you scream at me “viruses aren’t real!” you are completely missing the point. The point is that our governments have been meticulously analyzing the cost to exterminate cities containing over a million people at a time by whatever means possible.]

Section 1.5.2 of the document outlines the costs of a City Attack, using Yellow-Fever Infected Mosquitoes, released covertly over an urban area… which happens to be exactly what they were trying to make in the secret mosquito factory (btw, they had to try to put poison in the mosquitoes because nobody had ever been able to find a mosquito naturally containing Yellow Fever)

They go on to point out that, at the low cost of only $547 in “planning”, “16 simultaneous attacks” could be plotted for under $9,000 in planning cost. They state that these costs are similar to an, “aerosol attack on Washington, DC” (which I assume is part of the missing pages):

They add that these attacks “could be very effectively used against civilian urban populations”, or, “it could be used to cause great economic losses in the cattle and livestock industry”. The document states that over 50% of the population should become incapacitated “and a large number would die”. They estimate that 50-90% of the population who is bitten by their pathogen-laced mosquitoes will become infected and, of those, 30-40% of the victims will die.

This means mosquitos are very cost effective. In fact, they are so cost effective that they claim in a city of 1,250,000 citizens, to kill 40% would cost only around two-cents per death, making death literally the only thing two pennies can buy you. Now all they needed to do was figure out how to infect the mosquitoes…

HOW MUCH IT COSTS TO KILL VIA AEROSOL ATTACK

This is the part of the document that interested me. Francisella tularensis (F. Tularensis) is a pathogenic bacteria that causes tularemia, a serious illness that is often labeled “Pneumonia”, but can have other symptoms, such as skin ulcers, swollen and painful lymph glands, inflamed eyes, sore throat, mouth sores and diarrhea …and they really love the idea of a F. Tularensis aerosol attack.

But, unlike mosquitoes, an aerosolized bacteria attack is quite expensive:

The bulk of the cost comes from producing the amount of aerosolized pathogens (bacteria) needed for a well-planned attack, however, providing you kill half of the population, the cost-per-death can be as low as 29-cents:

Now you may be thinking, “So what, it’s not like they would ever actually do this stuff”, well, it just so happens that this document was published 50 years after the government did poison citizens… on Christmas. Next read The Holiday Massacre: Untold History of America in the 1920s, but first:

