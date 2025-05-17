Immune: Protected against

I’m not saying there isn’t a system within our amazing bodies in which our kidneys, livers, spleens, lymph nodes and other organs work together to flush toxins out. I’m saying insufficient evidence exists of the concept of a system which can be tinkered with by science to provide immunity from viruses, germs and disease. And once you start looking into how the concept of the so-called “immune system” came to be, I think you will agree…

Wanna listen to this 12-minute article instead of read? Here you go: (if you listen to it you’ll miss out on all of the screenshots and videos, is that a risk you are willing to accept?)

1× 0:00 -11:57

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Support REAL Research! BuyMeACoffee

To recap my last couple articles: evil Freemason Dr. Edward Jenner told Parliament scraping infection pus off a sick horses cracked hoof and injecting it into humans would provide life-long protection against smallpox, meaning it was said to provide forever-protection against developing pustules due to contracting what science now calls “variola virus”. For this, the government gave him the equivalent of $5,000,000 in today’s currency value. Alternatively, the so-called smallpox vaccine could be made by torturing baby cows in the most inhumane ways imaginable - torture so terrible that only a demon could have thought it up. The filthy pus, generated through said torture, was then injected into humans and caused people to break out in pustules and blisters. These pustules were then called smallpox, chickenpox and syphilis.

While people were being injected with horse-and-cow-derived filth, another disease occurred; Diphtheria. For this, an “anti-toxin” was made from horse meat, bacteria and poison which was then used to torture horses. Horses would be repeatedly poisoned with the lab-made toxic compound. If the horses lived through the repeated poisonings of increasing dosages, they were said to have “built immunity” and their blood contained the so-called “anti-toxin”. Gallons of blood would then be cruelly withdrawn from the neck of the horse and injected into humans, especially children. Science claimed this horse blood injection offered human “immunity” against the bacteria which science named Diphtheria. This injection not only caused death, it caused people to die in agony.

Next came evil Louis Pasteur, who gifted us his deadly “rabies vaccine”; a potion which was created through horrific, satanic animal torture. Although Louis could never find “rabies virus” in nature, his injection promised immunity against it.

Louis died a little before the year 1900. By this point in time, Thomas Edison (nicknamed “the prince of pretenders” for ripping off other men’s patents), was in a partnership with JP Morgan and Vanderbilt. Edison was pushing his $1-per-bottle cure-all, Polyform.

These cure-alls were a dime a dozen. Every newspaper was cluttered with them, so something new was needed to gain an edge over the competition. It was during this time that the concept of gaining “immunity” began spreading into the overly-saturated “cure” market.

Remember, in addition to injecting hugely toxic substances, during this same time, the food supply was being horrifically poisoned and liquor, along with cocaine, morphine and opium, were peddled as “medicines”. But even the liquor was poisoned because it was being made with hazardous industrial chemicals to maximize profits. The alcohol, cocaine, morphine and opium were causing addiction and making people further ill.

(To this day we see remnants of whiskey as a cure in the form of a “hot toddy”. In fact, it was a lengthy sickness and lots of hot toddy’s that led to my realization that I quite enjoy whiskey. If not for the cure, I don’t think I ever would have bought a bottle followed by 20 years worth of bottles. Maybe I’ll write about breaking my addiction soon.)

In 1900, advertisements appeared in the press for products like Munyon’s, a 25-cent vial of medicine which claimed to not only cure dyspepsia (upset stomach), but it also would “immune the system” from any and all drug or alcohol addiction, including addiction to the cures; whiskey, morphine and cocaine:

Companies like The Immune Co appeared, offering “antitoxines” which, like Munyon’s, would “immune the system” from all addictions, even cigarettes.

Thought I’d throw this in here: With people falling sicker and sicker, the same year, in Memphis, Tennessee, students were now required to be vaccinated and to continue to be vaccinated multiple times until the vaccination “takes effect”.

The following year, “Iron Tonic” advertisements appeared in the news. This new type of medicine was promoted as a blood cleaner which cured loss of appetite, ambition, nervousness as well as head, back, kidney, limb and muscle pains. The concept was, if you clean your blood with these products, you will be immune from diseases and even immune from being tired or sad:

At this time the media began heavily publicizing “germs” in what I call The Germ Psychological Operation (PSYOP). The news ran stories about plague being spread by food covered in germs and tax-funded “Germ Hunters” were sent out onto the streets to try to track down the invisible enemy.

With mass illness overtaking society, the concept of being immune to disease appealed to the populous. The phrase “immune the system” went from being nonexistent to profitable:

By 1905 there were over-the-counter medicines offering immunity for everything you can think of; take this to immune the system from Yellow Fever, take that to immune the system from bacterial diseases.

From Tuberculozyne to Liquozone, you could now eat or drink a potion that would ensure your body is free from germs.

With only three doses a week of R.U.R you could rid your blood of toxins and gain immunity to all “common ailments”! What a bargain!

You could even take an elixir and become immune to poison ivy!

Keep Me Writing! Buy Me a Coffee

Come 1914, with the help of Rockefeller, what we now know as Big Pharma began booming, all based on the premise that this industry could offer protection and cures that could not otherwise be obtained due to the inferior design of the human body and the invisible enemies in nature.

Big Pharma then started publishing books on this newfound idea of “immunity”.

These books, authored by the industry built on selling us products, became fact and were used to teach upcoming nurses and doctors.

Fast forward to the 1940s; Disney was recruited to create films like “Defense Against Invasion”. Here are 5 minutes worth of highlights I chopped from the propaganda flick, shown to very young school children to absolutely terrify them of germs and beg to be vaccinated to have immunity:

Fun fact: Prior to becoming a government contractor, Disney was creating content like Hells Bells:

Keep Me Writing! Buy Me a Coffee

In the mid-1940s, people were told babies are not born with an “immune system” because our bodies build this “system” as we age. Because of this, vaccinations must be carefully chosen to offer optimum protection. But even at this time, the “immune system” had not been fully developed by Big Pharma. It would take another 20 years for it to be solidified.

Come the 1960s, evil viruses were officially a thing while evil germs and evil bacteria were still a thing; there were now all these evil invisible things, everywhere in nature that want to harm you and your children, and you need your blood cells to be strong to battle these invisible things, thus driving the need for vaccines, fortified foods and supplements (vitamins).

The mass poisoning of society opened the door for “Immune System Disease”. “Immune Deficient” people were those who were taking all of the products designed to make them healthy, yet were getting sicker and sicker and nobody knew why. Instead of looking at what people were putting into their bodies, we assumed the bodies of those people who couldn’t stop getting sick were defective. This became known as a “weak immune system”. The solution was more products and assorted medical treatments.

Before 1970, the “immune system” was a pillar of the medical industry.

In the 1980s, what good doctors were left tried to warn that none of the medical-science products were needed for “immunity”; simply eat a clean diet and avoid chemicals and white sugar and you will avoid 80% of sicknesses, they said.

These doctors were called crackpots by big shot doctors from Washington DC. These authoritative-source government doctors told the media they just don’t understand “immunology”. The DC big wigs had stories on deck to dazzle the presses with; tales about invisible wars taking place inside of our bodies 24/7 - stories in which the sentient highly intelligent “immune system” is engaged in bloody conflicts and strategically formulates counter-attacks against “invaders”. These doctors told the media, “In a healthy immune system, foreign bodies often meet a swift death that a battle could be going on as you read this without you experiencing so much as a sniffle. But a depressed immune system may fail to recognize an invader, or fail to mount a vigorous attack. The result can be recurrent, severe or exotic infections, or even a life-threatening cancer.”. They went on to say a poor immune system is the cause of tumors.

The government then began promoting “immunity tests” which led to the rise of “immunity boosting” - a concept in which we can swallow or inject a manmade potion and this concoction will give our immune system a booster. I guess it’s like a power up in Mario?

Whether you preferred to chomp your immune boost or inject it square into your arm (or buttocks), Big Pharma had the solution to sell.

Science claims the so-called immune system is well-proven, based on “a hundred years of science”. I replied, “A hundred YEARS of evidence? Ok, great! Let’s take a look at it!”….

SCIENCE’S EVIDENCE OF THE “IMMUNE SYSTEM”

The very first piece of evidence science points to is Jenner’s cow-torture “smallpox vaccine”. This is science’s foundational point of “immunity” being demonstrated. Being that this horrific “vaccine” caused chaos in the form of death and dis-ease throughout the world, it is absolutely not proof of immunity.

The next evidence they list is Pasteur’s “Rabies vaccine”. This resulted in more of the same havoc and also absolutely did not prove immunity in any way, shape or form. The vaccine immunity studies themselves didn’t even prove immunity! (Read my pieces The Rabies Hoax and Foot Soldiers of Scientism: The TRUE History of Louis Pasteur)

Next they point to Portier and Richer (1902) in which guinea pigs and pigeons were repeatedly injected with poison from sea anemones in effort to see if a tolerance (“immunity”) could be gained. “The results proved ineffective or equivocal”, so they turned to dogs. Those experiments were inconclusive. They then went back to pigs and birds and got more inconclusive results. Another dog trial killed all of the dogs within minutes. They determined that repeated small doses of poison, spaced out in time with multiple weeks between doses, wouldn’t kill the dogs. They claimed this was due to immunity. However, rapid doses or large doses still killed all of the animals, including the dogs, so I guess they weren’t that “immune”, now were they?

The next major immunity “accomplishment” came in 1913 with the Schick test. Here, “diphtheria toxin” (=cut muscle off a live horse, mix it with toxic chemicals, add bacteria) was injected under the skin of humans. If the person didn’t break out in a horrible rash or develop a pustule they were said to be “immune” to Diphtheria. If they did test “positive”, meaning their skin displays a reaction to the filth injected in it, then they needed to be injected with horse blood (Diphtheria anti-toxin). This injection of horse blood was said to give them immunity.

As you can see, just by looking at the first four events they point to as proving the concept of an immune system, none of these are proof of anything other than all living creatures can become ill when poisoned. Enough poison and they can die. Some beings can sometimes handle some toxins better than other toxins, equally, Jon Bon Jovi can sing and I can’t, perhaps I am immune to singing?

Now that the “immune system” was established by the medical-science industry, it was time to crank up the amount of products offered for sale.

COMING NEXT: ARE VITAMINS A HOAX? How the Concept of Invisible Vitamins Came to Be

But first, if you appreciate the time and energy I put into bringing you content you haven’t seen elsewhere, content which involves a lot of hours of research, please consider keeping me hydrated or just become a paid sub:

Keep Me Writing! Buy Me a Coffee

Or Make a Ko-Fi Donation

Share

NEXT READ

LMAO: Swine Flu was Hiding in a Badger + Free Printable Virus Identification Card Agent131711 · Mar 2 The 2009 Swine Flu pandemic was terrifying beyond words. Unlike prior viruses, this new virus was not only transforming like Optimus Prime but it was also a long jump Olympian. You see, according to the CDC, it had evolved to the point that now it was jumping back and fourth from humans to pigs like never before. From the bacon aisle at Walmart to th… Read full story

The Great Poisoning & the Virus Scapegoat🥦☠️Crazy Untold History of the Food Supply Agent131711 · December 3, 2024 I think it’s safe to say that pretty much everyone who reads this article has come to the realization that viruses aren’t real but when those who believe in viruses want us to explain how mass groups of people get sick at the same time, our side falls short of clear, concise explanations. I often hear us say mass illnesses were due to “unsanitary livin… Read full story

SUPPRESSED TRUTH: Milk Pasteurization is BASED ON FRAUD (Part 2) Agent131711 · Jan 23 In Part 1 of this series we discussed how in the late 1800s and early 1900s livestock began being fed factory waste as a cheap alternative to real food. When the animals became sick the Tuberculosis “germ” was blamed. Entire farms were falling ill which was claimed to be because Tuberculosis was highly contagious, but reality was Read full story

EXPOSED: The Virus Scam - Untold History (PART 1) Agent131711 · Jan 21 For the past two months I have been writing The Book of Real History (or something along those lines. Book of True History? True History You Never Knew? Shocking Untold History? Help me come up with a good name). Thanks to your incredible support I was able to get a subscription to Newspapers.com and I have been obsessed with trolling old news arc… Read full story

1838 https://www.newspapers.com/image/816288681/?match=1&terms=evils%20of%20vaccination

https://archive.org/details/b24976349/page/n159/mode/2up

1921 https://www.newspapers.com/image/862061081/?match=1&terms=%22immune%20system%22%20vaccination

https://www.newspapers.com/image/661869357/?match=1&terms=%22immune%20system%22%20

https://archive.org/details/b24976349/page/n141/mode/2up

IMMUNE SYSTEM 1862 https://www.newspapers.com/image/1121181338/?match=1&terms=%22immune%20system%22%20vaccination

1879 Vaccination Tracts https://archive.org/details/b24976349/page/n7/mode/2up

When referring to Jennerian Vaccination: https://archive.org/details/b24976349/page/n9/mode/2up

1881 Jenner Vivisection https://www.newspapers.com/image/390217543/?match=1&terms=jenner%20vivisection

https://www.newspapers.com/image/794636520/?match=1&terms=jenner%20vivisection and Lucifer: https://www.newspapers.com/image/366972640/?match=1&terms=jenner%20vivisection and https://www.newspapers.com/image/390808905/?match=1&terms=jenner%20vivisection

1989 Vitamin & Immune System https://www.newspapers.com/image/783508995/?match=1&terms=%22immune%20system%22%20vitamin

Eat tons of vitamins 1986 https://www.newspapers.com/image/695859110/?match=1&terms=%22immune%20system%22%20vitamin

https://www.newspapers.com/image/813618561/?terms=jenner%20&match=1

https://www.newspapers.com/image/884307852/?match=1&terms=vACCINATION%20A%20GIGANTIC%20CRIME

https://kids.britannica.com/kids/article/American-Revolution/353711

https://library.fresnostate.edu/sites/all/assets/doc/scrc/worldfairs/ExpoBibliography3ed.pdf

Today we are told the immune system is a complex network that works together to defend the body against pathogens, cancer, and other foreign substances but, it is inferior without the help of injectables or consumables.

When trying to track down videos or evidence of:

a pathogen, toxin, poison, “virus”, “germ” or anything for that matter, entering the bloodstream then the “immune system cells” being “summoned”, then those good cells hurrying to the location of the toxin and battling it in a bloody war (literally), then being defeated by the toxins thus resulting in the toxins winning the war and the human getting a “disease”, then adding an “immunity booster” of any form (vaccine, vitamin, anything), and seeing that “boost” make the cells “stronger” or improve them in some way, then repeating the identical experiment and this time the good cells easily defeat the invaders, then proceeding to repeat the experiment numerous times over the course of weeks and months and no matter how many times the experiment is repeated, “immunity” has been achieved due to the manmade boost…

…when trying to track that down, all I can locate is CGI, such as this two minute video explaining the “complex immune system” batting viruses:

And more CGI:

As well as a variety of video clips showing normal cell behavior accompanied by assumptions that what these cells are doing is providing “immunity” from viruses, germs and “diseases”:

What I can easily locate (that is not CGI) is videos of assorted doctors telling us about the so-called immune system and claiming this is a well-proven, based on “a hundred years of science” - Ok, great! What are those hundred years of “science”?