Let me start off this article a little different than usual. I am going to give you a handful of likely-unseen quotes from assorted publications from the 1800s because, when combined, they themselves tell a story that has been scrubbed from history:

“Vaccination, which is the forcing of poisonous matter directly into the blood, into which nothing from without should ever immediately enter, is a violation of physiological law, and inevitable falls under the ban of true science” - Vaccination Tracts, 1879

“If a single case of small-pox should happen to take place in a parish, many of them are ready, on the first call, to carry the poisonous matter from cottage to cottage, and farm to farm, thus assisting to their utmost of their power, in propagating and establishing throughout the country, one of the most disgusting and virulent complaints to which the human race is liable” - The Evils of Vaccination, 1838

“Statistics, which, as a rule, are a mere assemblage of figures put together for a given purpose, can never prove a falsehood. No possible array of figures can ever prove apes to be men or owls to be eagles.” - Vaccination Tracts, 1879

“… a realization of the true role of the germ [bacteria, cells] in nature, will enable any far-seeing physician to entirely eliminate all serums, vaccines, and most drugs from his list of remedies. It will also enable him to perceive that, without a soil or environment produced by wrong feeding, wrong thinking, or defective hygiene, there can be no disease…” - The True Germ Theory, 1893

In the 1880s, a citizen wrote to the newspaper to express outrage with the scandalous smallpox children’s vaccination campaign that was currently taking place in England and causing chaos in the form of death and disease.

When referring to the mandated smallpox vaccination campaign for children, the article says, “Every operation is attended with danger. Five diseases are named following the operation - erysipelas, jaundice, skin-eruptions [smallpox, chickenpox] vaccinal ulcers and so-called vaccinal syphilis”. It goes on to say, “Dr. Mac Donald, in his confirmatory evidence of the risks attending vaccination, reluctantly admitted that one in 20 of the vaccinated cases might suffer from the operations…. what does it amount to in the 750,000 annual vaccinations? There are no less than 37,500 cases of injury inflicted by the State upon helpless and defenseless children. Mothers ofttimes will evade certain vaccination days in order to save their infants from certain humanized lymph.” - Now you may be thinking, “Wait a second! You’re telling me the vaccine was causing chicken pox (skin pustules)? And smallpox (skin pustules)? And ulcers (painful sores)? And so-called “sexually transmitted diseases” too (pustules and other conditions on the genitalia)? That makes sense but what the hell is humanized lymph?” . The answer is something everyone needs to read no matter how difficult it is because this isn’t old science, this is THE science…

One method to create the so-called smallpox vaccine was taking infection-pus from sick horses cracked hooves and stabbing it into humans. This “vaccine” came from Dr. Edward Jenner who was paid handsomely by Parliament ($5 million in today’s currency value). But finding sick horses to obtain infection wasn’t realistic. In order to mass produce the smallpox vaccine, what they were doing was taking a calf from its mother cow, strapping it to a tilting table, securing its head so it could not move and equally fastening its legs. Even its tail was bound. The calf’s stomach was then washed and shaved and around 100 incisions were made, each measuring approximately an inch long. Over each incision a scientist dropped one drop of “glycerinated lymph” (pus from another animal’s infection combined with glycerin) which was then painfully ground into each open wound. The animal, awake, terrified and in excruciating pain, had to suffer it all.

When the procedure was finished, the calf was let up from the table and tied so it would remain in a standing position, unable to lay down and unable to lick its wounds. It was forced to stand for six days. During this time the wounds would become infected and pus (lymph). When scrabs sealed the cut over, the calf was strapped back down on the table and a clamp was applied to each scab causing it to burst open. The crust of the scab was torn off and the contents (pus / “lymph”) was harvested by scraping it out of the wound with a blunt instrument. The result was the collection of pus, skin tissue, and blood which was all placed into a small dish where it was mixed with an equal quantity of glycerin. The concoction was then passed through a strainer to filter it. The substance, after filtering, was then loaded into injection needles for vaccination. This putrid pus-infection, laced with dead scab cells and calf blood, would be jammed into the bloodstream of every child at school and every adult who did their civic duty by getting vaccinated. If this isn’t some Satanic sh*t, what is? - Now you see why people did not want this substance in their children. “Common sense feels and sees at a glace that Vaccination is an absurd and dangerous thing. To collect unclean product of disease in a brute beast and insert it forcibly into the blood of a healthy human being, especially of a tender infant, is a proceeding at which common sense revolts” - Vaccination Laws in the Light of Reason.

To ensure death-by-vaccination figures were as nonexistent as possible, the law did not consider vaccination to be a cause of death, therefore a different cause had to be selected. So, to hide the fleury of vaccine-related deaths, especially in children, coroners edited death certificates. But the public remained relatively unaware because the news worked diligently to suppress what it did not want the public to know…

In 1879, the Irish government was one of the few to have common sense. They threatened to prosecute anyone using this filthy substance as an inoculation because they labeled it as “seriously endangering public health”. Their justification was that in countries not requiring citizens to be jabbed (France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Norway, Austria and Turkey) there was no more an issue with smallpox than in countries which were requiring the vaccination. In fact, the countries demanding injection were fairing far worse due to far more citizens suffering from assorted diseases.

Unfortunately, this horrific process of brutalizing baby cows to make the smallpox vaccine was not a one-off incident. In fact, this process was (and is) a pillar of the medical science industry and what was being done to the poor, innocent cows is just the tip of the iceberg…

COMING NEXT: Big Pharma Bloodlust - Hidden History of Torture & Poison (what Team Truth won’t tell you)

