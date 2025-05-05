Agent131711’s Substack

Agent131711’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Researcher's avatar
The Researcher
1d

This piece illustrates some of what I’ve found in my research on vaccination, historically.

* Vaccination was extremely unpopular and regularly protested against.

* Medical doctors and nurses knew vaccination killed and maimed.

* The anti-vaccine movement was bigger a century ago, than it is now.

* Doctors and scientists commonly disputed contagion, germ theory and the viral delusion.

History is mostly fabricated, has been rewritten every generation and the truth has always been suppressed.

THE SMALLPOX VACCINATION HOAX

http://www.whale.to/a/smallpox_hoax.html

MEDICAL MAFIA MIND CONTROL

http://www.whale.to/m/map.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Proton Magic's avatar
Proton Magic
1d

The normies will still say, "but that was in the old days. Now everything is tested to be safe and effective. Animals aren't used and if they are they are treated humanely."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Agent131711
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture