Hey History, You Forgot This! Evil Edward Jenner's "Horse Grease" Vaccine
Untold History: Corruption, bribery and a diabolical doctor that history now praises as a savior of humanity...
Here’s a story you have never heard yet it changed history. Very soon you will understand why those who write history went out of their way to suppress it…
By the 1800s, It wasn’t just humans consuming a plethora of poisons, it was also animals. Cows, pigs, poultry; damn near everything was intaking adulterated food. In fact the animal’s food supply was even worse than ours because animals were, and still are, seen as less than; just feed them whatever is cheap, it doesn’t even need to be their natural diet.
Cows, which were locked away and poorly fed during the winter then taken to the rich pasture in the spring, would develop pustules on their udders (seemingly a cleaning mechanism to rid their bodies of toxins).
Malnourished horses, often kept in damp conditions, would suffer coughing, swollen legs, loss of appetite, dull skin, lethargy and “flu-like symptoms”. Of course, these “health conditions” opened the door for the medicine men to solicit poisons for them.
Horses hooves would become weak and crack, leading to an infection which would drip pus. Any normal person would look at a hoof dripping fluid and recognize something is wrong with the horse, but not Dr. Edward Jenner. Mr. Jenner, a physician and scientist, took one look at the infected hoof and saw “medicine”.
Mr. Jenner claimed that if the filthy infection was taken from the horses hoof and rubbed onto the udder of a cow, the cow would break out in a rash on its udder. Therefore, if the filthy horse infection was pumped into a human, they would be immune to smallpox (hey, I don’t write the history I just dig it up and report it). Mr. Jenner referred to the hoof infection as “horse grease”, which sounds a lot better than pus. This grease became a primary source of smallpox vaccination serum.
As noted above, the pus could either be directly jabbed into a human or it could be taken from the horse, used to make a cow ill, then jabbed into a human.
Perhaps you are dumbfounded by such a level of ignorance, but we must ask ourselves if it was genuine ignorance or something deeper. Another thing history fails to mention is that Edward Jenner was a member of the brotherhood of Freemasonry. He swore his oath at Lodge #449 in Gloucestershire, England, so there's that.
BRIBERY
It was stated, with the exception of milkmaids, smallpox was seldom or never heard of. When doctors were bribed and people were injected with filth, the disease spread.
We can trace government bribery of doctors back to the mid-1700s. One doctor who accepted money in exchange for a large vaccination campaign was Dr. Daniel Sutton. Dr. Sutton was paid $31,500 in the year 1765. This is equal to almost $2 million in today’s currency value! As the financial campaigns expanded, many wanted a piece of the money pie. Edward Jenner was one of them. He knew all along and even stated to others that his horse grease vaccine didn’t do anything positive - he knew it was fraud, but it was fraud that came with a nice payday. How nice was the payday? Mr. Jenner obtained $150,000 from Parliament, equal to over $5 million today. Yes, $5 million to scrape infection off a sick horse’s hoof and stab it into humans.
In order to secure payment, Jenner had to assure Parliament, as well as the public, that a single inoculation would protect for life against both cowpox and smallpox; immunity to the disease. This was the gateway to the “immune system”; a theory in which we can put an unnatural, manmade product into our bodies and it will prevent us from becoming ill.
Now that Jenner had stuck a deal with the government, the vaccinations would be made mandatory, but there was a problem, specifically, there wasn’t enough horse grease for that many people. This meant the smallpox “vaccine” needed to be mass produced, but how?…
COMING NEXT: Satanic Science DEMONS - Untold History of Smallpox Vaccine Manufacturing
But first, please support my work! I try my best to bring you content you haven’t seen. I do all of my own research and it takes a lot of time (and often costs money to access the materials, hence the reason I am able to share content others don’t). Your donations go a long way in my fight for truth.
In my childhood they used to scratch the gunk into our arms. Probably not as bad as injecting, since, as any poisonous spider or snake knows, injection is the bomb. Scratching bad enough, though. In the 1950s hacking out tonsils, adenoids, gall bladders, appendices and foreskins was all the rage. Thyroid mangling came bit later, I think. Seems God couldn't make a human body to save his life. We were born Trabants and Yugos.
And yeah, Jenner and Pasteur were the gods of social studies at St Pats...back when we rehearsed for nuke attacks by crouching under our desks and covering ourselves with newspaper, as you do.
Ah, science!