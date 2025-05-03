Agent131711’s Substack

Agent131711’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
1dEdited

This stuff is hard to believe. But, I have no doubt that it’s all true.

I’ve had a lot of health problems for the past five years. In 2020 it was like a light bulb went off in my head. I realized that the powers that be were really trying to kill us off. That the medical community was ignorant and brainwashed.

I literally had a doctor tell me I was 57 that I was suffering from old age and that the severe fatigue and joint pain was the normal progression of aging. This was, I thought a good doctor because he had saved my husband’s life.

I became so depressed that I stayed in my recliner. It took all my energy just to lift up a coffee cup. I suffered in silence. Became very depressed. I had almost resigned my self to die. I figured I’d die in my recliner.

Eventually, I decided to get a second opinion. This doctor ran many test and found I had two tick borne illnesses. One was attacking my red blood cells. Doc said test showed I had this for over six months. But, I had probably had it much longer. I figured I had it for at least two years. Doxycycline was prescribed. It took about 8 months to clear.

I decided it was time to get off the recliner.

Went on a ketogenic diet.

Slowly started to exercise.

IBD reared its bloody head.

Doctors kept telling me to add more fiber. I kept doing it, and kept getting worse and worse until I was a bloody mess.

It was the fiber! The Damn fiber.

I went carnivore!

It’s been one hell of a journey..

Today I’m pretty much healed up. No more fatigue. No more arthritis. No more hip pain. IBD is under control. I weight 115 pounds for past two years with no fluctuations.

No more pain or bloody mess. I’m happy healthy and look forward to the future.

I believe they have weaponized these ticks. I also believe that frozen shoulders should be test for tick borne illnesses.

I now only eat beef, butter, cream, and eggs. That’s it! At first I didn’t think I would be able to do this long term, however, it’s the only thing my body wants. It’s super simple and I never have to worry about what’s for dinner.

My husband joined me after seeing unbelievable improvements in my health. Carnivore cured his COPD. He also quit drinking alcohol. Which is amazing.

Edit: I’d also like to add that I did all this without support from anyone but my husband.

And strangely, most folks really don’t care. Not my daughter, not my friends. They care, but do not want to recognize how I healed myself. But, I know they are watching. And until they experience their body failing, they will continue to poison it until something has to be done.

Hopefully, I’ll still be here when that time comes. It’s coming for everyone on SAD, and doctors prescribed medicines.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Robert Townshend's avatar
Robert Townshend
1d

In my childhood they used to scratch the gunk into our arms. Probably not as bad as injecting, since, as any poisonous spider or snake knows, injection is the bomb. Scratching bad enough, though. In the 1950s hacking out tonsils, adenoids, gall bladders, appendices and foreskins was all the rage. Thyroid mangling came bit later, I think. Seems God couldn't make a human body to save his life. We were born Trabants and Yugos.

And yeah, Jenner and Pasteur were the gods of social studies at St Pats...back when we rehearsed for nuke attacks by crouching under our desks and covering ourselves with newspaper, as you do.

Ah, science!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Agent131711
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture