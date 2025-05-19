We just finished discussing how the so-called “immune system” came to be as well as the concept that we can inject a lab-made chemical concoction called a “vaccine” and it will protect us against horrible, invisible things in nature that want to harm us. While the concept of us having inadequate but programmable “systems” in our bodies was being cemented into the foundation of Big Pharma, people were being poisoned from every angle; the food supply, the mandated wicked vaccines (derived from the cruelest of cruel animal torture) even the medicines themselves were hazardous and included hard drugs and whiskey (the whiskey was poisoned too, made with toxic industrial chemicals to increase profits). This allowed for the medicine men to blame the invisible enemy and rake in the riches.

With people becoming sicker and sicker, desperate to be protected from what they could not see, a new niche was born; a niche of products that offered upfront protection in the form of an “immune system” boost…

Like My Research? Buy Me a Coffee

In the late 1800s, something extra terrible happened in Asia; physicians and scientists working there began noticing an awful disease which was causing people to suffer horribly. This disease started with signs of weakness, fatigue, irritability, restlessness, loss of appetite and abdominal discomfort. As it progressed, patients developed burning sensations, tingling in their extremities and ultimately, numbness. Many of the sufferers died of heart failure. Autopsies showed nerve fibers and heart muscles had degenerated. To make matters worse, in Japan, breastfed infants were suffering the same. In other news, during this time Asia had developed prosperous trade with the Dutch East Indies.

Trade resulted in the Dutch East Indies importing foreign foods and discovering they loved Asian cuisine (Duh! Who doesn’t love that deliciousness?!). These new Asian dishes were heavy on rice, noodles and sugar. Before the 1900s, they had adopted so much Asian dietary influence that “no less than 83 savory macaroni recipes and 172 savory rice-based recipes” were added to cookbooks and cooking magazines. Prior to this, rice in the form of rice pudding and macaroni noodles (with sugar and raisins) were often eaten as dessert but rice and noodles were not main dishes. In other, other news: Simultaneously, the nightmare disease suffered in Asia had spread to their lands. No one could find the monster causing this harm so it was assumed to be an infectious bacteria that had been imported along with the mouth-watering foods. This disease, which began with stomach pain, was called Beri-Beri.

It was also during this time that Christiaan Eijkman (a Dutch physician) began trying to track down the culprit.

Eijkman’s studies started with “extracting micro-organisms from people who had died from Beri-Beri” then injecting whatever the hell he extracted into rabbits and monkeys. Surprisingly, the animals remained in good health, not a single one became ill. Eijkman determined the disease must take a long time to form and he didn’t have time to spare; a new study was required.

The Dutch physician then bought chickens and “housed them in large cages in the shadow under the institute's extended roof”. “After less than a month, all chickens got sick. Eijkman thought that the chickens which he had injected with micro-organisms had infected the ones without injections. He bought new chickens and kept them, one by one, in smaller cages. But these chickens also got sick. Eijkman realized that the whole institute must be infected”. Eijkman then moved the chickens to a completely different location. As soon as he did this, all the chickens got well.

Eijkman was puzzled until the man responsible for feeding the chickens informed him that he had given them cooked white rice (leftover rice from the next-door hospital) during the time they became ill. A new cook was hired at the hospital and he didn’t feel right giving the chickens this rice so he made them unpolished uncooked rice (brown rice). It was after this the chickens recovered. Ah - Ha! he thought, this disease must have something to do with diet!

The physician then created a little five-week clinical trial consisting of four cohorts of chickens.

image provided by NobelPrize.org

At the end of the fifth week, he gave all the chickens unpolished uncooked (brown) rice, and the four sick chickens got well again. It was now as clear as a chemtrail-free day, diet was indeed the cause of disease and the cure too, and this white rice was indeed the cause of Beri-Beri symptoms, at least in chickens.

The experiments continued with Eijkman trying to replicate the symptoms of Beri-Beri in chickens using other foods but to no avail. He even fed the chickens raw meat and they stayed healthy. Eijkman then examined rice; brown rice has its outer husk removed whereas white rice is further polished to remove the thin skin and the germ. White rice is ultra-processed so all that remains is the kernel.

The physician then hypothesized that there was something in the brown husk of the rice that neutralized poisons in the white rice kernel. Eijkman called this unknown substance the anti-beriberi factor.

It was now almost the year 1900 and Eijkman had completed nearly a decade of animal trials. He felt the time had come to see if humans would contract Beri-Beri by consuming white rice, therefore avoiding Beri-Beri by not consuming white rice. His first stop was a local prison because his associate, A. G. Vorderman, was the doctor who oversaw all of the prisoners. He also knew a prison was the perfect testing ground because the prison was in full control of everything the inmates consumed therefore the study could not be corrupted. The study began by feeding the prisoners exclusively white rice, and, as you can guess, many developed symptoms of Beri-Beri. When the prisoners were not fed white rice, they recovered.

Now keep in mind, it wasn’t just white rice causing health issues all over the world. While all of this is going on, at this exact time in history, the mass vaccination campaigns we discussed previously were being ran in which filthy animal pus from manmade wounds inflicted upon the helpless animals was being injected into humans under the guise of stopping smallpox and horse blood inoculations were taking place; “Diptheria anti-toxin”. Additionally, at this time, the food supply was being horrifically poisoned and liquor along with cocaine, morphine and opium were peddled as “medicines”. But even the liquor was poisoned because it was being made with hazardous industrial chemicals to maximize profits.

Simultaneously, nearly all pages of newspapers were cluttered with advertisements for assorted “cures”

When people died, whether it be from the food supply, the “vaccines”, “Anti-Toxin” or other “medicines” it was blamed on “germs” (or bacteria, often also called “germs”). This was the gateway to “virus theory”.

In effort to kill all of the germs, toxic chemicals began being sprayed all over the place and these too made people sick which was more proof germs were causing harm. By 1903 the list of known diseases was growing rapidly:

As the diseases grew, so did the deadly cures:

(check out my piece The Germ PSYOP for a breakdown on how this was rolled out).

It was now WWI and this awful disease, Beri-Beri, was plaguing sailors who were at sea for lengthy periods of time. These sailors were living off of white rice (their diet was then changed to white flour, which is another story in itself).

Around the same time, Casimir Funk published a piece in The Journal of State medicine. The opening paragraph in his article states that diseases “have been considered for years as intoxications by food…” but they should now be considered deficiency diseases (=it’s not that your food is poison, it’s that it’s missing something).

Funk’s paper outlined studies he himself had been performing along with a variety of experiments performed by others. These studies were to discover what the “healing power” in clean food was. The studies consisted of feeding animals a single nutrient-less food for weeks to months, until the animals fell ill, then providing the creature with a different food such as milk or citrus juice, meat, etc. and seeing if they recover. If the animals recovered from the illness, then the secondary food fed to them was said to have a secret power of some sort and we are going to call the secret power a “vitamine”. For his work, Funk was credited with discovering “vitamin B”.

Next came the discovery of “Vitamin A” . Here, researchers McCollum and Davis were feeding one cohort of rats milk, another lard, and the third, oil. The cohorts of rats living off lard and oil fell ill, leading science to exclaim that oil and lard do not have “the vitamin” but milk does (never mind that oil and lard are not foods and are not found in freeform in nature). Then they would take milk and put it through a chemical process to make whey. Then they fed the whey to the rats, and if the rats recovered, they would say they had extracted the vitamines from the milk. (I think I'm going to do a write-up on the Casimir Funk paper and the studies within so be sure to subscribe)

Suddenly, in rapid succession, vitamines were discovered using these identical techniques; make animals sick, feed them something, if they recover it is due to a specific unknown thing in a food so we’re gonna say it’s a vitamine and give it a letter name.

In addition to Funk’s vitamine B and the discovery of vitamine A, between 1915-1936, B1, C, D, B2, E, K1, B5, B6 and B7 were all discovered but none were “isolated” until 1936 - that in itself should raise your brow; how is it that this thing, called a “vitamine” was proven to be in something when it had never been seen?

Now you may be thinking, as any commonsensical individual would, that the word “isolate” means “to separate from the rest”, but in this case, this is not what it means. In this instance, “isolation” means “make a chemical copy of”. The reason it is called isolated is because, a piece of orange fruit, for example, isn’t just “vitamin C”, it’s millions of different molecules, cells, fibers, etc, which all work together to provide us nourishment, but what science does is select one (supposed) element, call it a vitamin, claim that one single molecule is “the thing” that has “the power” to make us healthy, then science claims to reproduce that single molecule in their lab. This is called an “isolated nutrient” - isolated, meaning it is just one nutrient out of the millions of amazing molecules inside of the orange. So, in the 1930s, the first vitamin was “isolated”, meaning a chemical copy of it was made. And whom was it that first “isolated” a vitamin? None other than a heroic company named…

…

…

Merck.

You see, it was during this time that amazing Merck was working for the even-more-amazing US military which was being overseen by a mega-amazing Freemason named President Roosevelt. Here Merck was developing extra-amazing bioweapons (poisons) for the war while simultaneously making vaccines (poisons) and now working with vitamins (super, duper great substances to keep you mega healthy… right?). In fact, Fort Detrick was constructed under the direction of the medicine man, Mr. Merck, so it could be used as its biological warfare headquarters.

In a matter of time, Mercks poisons (meaning the biological weapons, not to be confused with their health-related products) began being tested by spraying them from airplanes (remember kids, chemtrails aren’t real! Btw, “BW” means biological weapon which means poison. They are called “biological” because they start with a living organism, usually a bacteria, then they poison the sh*t out of it)

Let’s get back to “vitamins”; so it was in the 1930s that Merck made a synthetic copy of something Eijkman believed to be in brown rice. One must now scratch their head and ponder, “what chemicals are equal to whatever is in the brown rice which was claimed to prevent disease when compared to eating only white rice?”

To learn more about the miracle chemicals that are the equivalent of the healthy thing in brown rice, we need to look at the production of vitamin B1. And to accomplish this, we need look no further than the biggest vitamin B manufacturer in the USA in the 1930s, Reilly Tar and Chemical. For this I will quote from my article The Time Vitamin B Contaminated a Town:

“In the 1930’s, the company [Reilly] expanded by opening a massive laboratory, like seriously huge, the property was 120 acres. It was at this lab that Reilly created a wonderful chemical compound from their coal tar called Pyridine. Pyridine is a terrible smelling, colorless liquid that is hazardous, but it was super-duper great for pesticides, solvents… and shampoo… and mouthwash too…

Next, it was discovered that wonderful Pyridine could be used in a lot more products, like in paint, adhesives and gosh, what else could we put this in? Vitamins… so, Pyridine began being used in the manufacturing process of B-Vitamins.”

Ok, so we know that one of the ingredients that is required to manufacture whatever is equal to whatever is in brown rice that allegedly prevents illness, as opposed to eating only white rice, is a coal tar derivative. Who woulda thought?

Now the question is, what are the other ingredients that create this miracle supplement? For this we will shoot over to my piece What's in B-Vitamins? (btw, I am a hero for exposing what the ingredients are in vaccines, Pfizer cheese and food additives but I am a “shill” for exposing what is in vitamins and products like Ivermectin - I guess we pick and choose which truth we want to hear?). In my article outlining the manufacturing ingredients of every B-vitamin, we can scroll down to Vitamin B-1 and see:

“Vitamin B1 supplements can be made in two different ways.

The most common natural method involves hydrochloric acid added to a coal tar derivative (Coal Tar is considered Natural and can sometimes be Organic). If coal tar derivatives are in your B-vitamins, the label will likely say Pyridine or a longer word with “Pyri” in it. This process also requires Ammonia. The concoction then undergoes fermentation, heating, cooling, and other steps to make the synthetic supplement. To learn more about Coal Tar B-Vitamins, check out my articles The Time Vitamin B Contaminated a Town and The Natural Vitamin Scam.

The other Natural method is to grow yeast by feeding the yeast lab-made chemical (synthetic) “vitamins”. The yeast is then harvested, ruptured and made into vitamin supplements. They claim the yeast retains the nutritious “vitamins” they used to grow it, but vitamins (like viruses) are completely invisible so there is no way for us to see the yeast retained them unless we use the absurd “isolation process” and have a machine (invented by Big Pharma) tell us how much of a vitamin is in a food (which was grotesquely poisoned during “isolation”). For detailed manufacturing directions, check out WTF! How Vitamins are Made - It’s Not What You Think, or peep this utterly absurd flow chart showing the process:

And somehow, after all of that, you end up with the supposed single helpful molecule, the one and only beneficial ingredient in brown rice, which science claims to have created an exact copy of.

…but it looks a little different since it came from a lab. Here is the finished product, ready to be dumped into the food supply and swallowed as health-in-a-bottle:

Next thing you knew, all of the “vitamins” were created using chemicals. In no specific order, it was discovered:

I looked up this icon in Hazard Symbol Database and guess what it means?

Vitamin A is a serious health hazard because, in addition to a slurry of other things, it reduces fertility. Could this be why the United Nations UNICEF gives it out for free?

Could this be why it is added to dairy, grains and nearly every processed food and those foods are then targeted to children? A bowl of breakfast cereal with milk is a big dose of fertility reduction for our little fellows and here in Michigan, it is now nearly impossible to locate a gallon of milk that has not been vitaminized with A & D because it has been made illegal to sell fresh, unpasteurized milk, therefore, when the milk is pasteurized, the chemicals are added. (learn more in my deep dive into Vitamin A)

Byproducts (waste from factories that costs money to discard) could be used to make other vitamins, such as “vitamin E”

Industrial grade soy powder when mixed with toxic solvents became “protein powder” (read The PROTEIN SUPPLEMENT SCAM: an unbelievable yet true story)

Big Pharma then created the myth that the soil had been depleted of nutrients therefore there was no way for us to be healthy without their products.

Now, because of chemical “vitamins”, we could overly process foods, thus stripping them of all nutrients while adding in additives like aluminum, phosphate and toxic seed oils. Then we can dump these “vitamins” into them under the guise of fortification and enrichment - a United Nations and WHO ploy involving The World Bank and Codex (trust me folks, the UN wants you eating vitamins, they even give vitamins, along with Ivermectin and blood-brain barrier crossing HCQ, away for free in the areas they want to depopulate. Read my series on the topic, The History of Food Fortification, specifically Chapters 2 - 4 and Ivermectin: How the World Became Convinced to Eat Insecticide) Then, the concept is, if we do this, all of the people of the world will get all of the single-something’s they need and everyone will be… safe from viruses, germs and disease? Even the people of the world in the areas that need to be depopulated down to zero (per their own documents), even those people will be healthy too because they got a plate of chemical replicas of individual molecules that have been sprayed on their overly-processed white rice then coated with a chemical to ensure the chemical copies of molecules cannot be washed off…

Throughout the 1960s, many doctors tried to speak out and warn of toxicity from supplements and developmental harm caused by vitamins and even begged the government to put a black box toxicity label on them. In the August 1965 issue of the Federal Register, the FDA published a proposal that would limit supplementation and food fortification involving vitamin D - but all of these efforts were squashed then silenced.

Once this became an industry, the next step was setting the levels of vitamins you must consume to hit your daily targets; a completely corrupt program designed by those who are financially intertwined with the supplement industry. Lab tests were then created to measure the amount of invisible vitamins in our systems but these tests are no different than a Covid PCR test. Since we cannot see the vitamin and cannot “isolate” it without poisoning the hell out of it, there is no way to create a test to measure the amount of the invisible. The Daily Intake Levels people needed to hit to “be healthy” were increased multiple times to create the illusion of deficiency. (See The Daily Intake Swindle for more).

By the 1970s, the push for prenatal vitamins began. These concoctions are so toxic that you need look no further than the reviews on Amazon which outline how they gave pregnant women all kinds of side effects, yet the women continued to take them because their doctor recommended them and the mother wanted her baby to be born in pristine health. Come the 1990s, prenatal vitamins were expected to be taken. (Read my piece Poisoning Pregnant Mothers)

And here we are today:

Entire stores are dedicated to pushing these products…

…yet nobody has the slightest clue what is actually in these products and nobody is getting healthier. The average lifespan has dropped, obesity is at an all-time high and Big Pharma is the richest it has ever been. The global vitamin D market was valued at 1.26 billion in 2024, yet osteoporosis went from uncommon to an industry of its own.

When you learn that we fall ill from what we eat, drink and breathe, you realize there is no pill, powder or potion that can prevent us from being poisoned. There is no chemical that can help our bodies fight imaginary “viruses”, “germs” and what science calls evil bacteria. Our so-called “immune systems” don’t need our help, they know exactly what to do without our intervention and “immune systems” have been doing it since the beginning of time. Seriously, who are we to decide our body needs this?

Why would we need that? Because “the doctor said”? The doctor who received a degree by memorizing all the ways our body is inferior? Is it just coincidence that the word “indoctrination” sounds like “IN DOCTOR NATION”? Anyway, simply eliminate chemicals, white sugar and white flour from your diet - don’t inject or swallow toxins and don’t slather them onto your skin or grind them into your scalp. Live as clean as possible and you will find yourself not falling ill.

Like my research? Please consider keeping me hydrated with a Coffee or Ko-Fi or upgrading to a paid subscription. In order for me to do deep dives, I have to pay for websites which allow access to archives that are not publicly available. These things cost money, but they’re worth every penny because they allow me to bring you content you haven’t seen elsewhere.

