Big Pharmakeia tells us “Diphtheria is a highly contagious, infectious disease caused by a bacterium called Corynebacterium diphtheriae. People with diphtheria have serious breathing and swallowing problems, and they may develop sores on their skin.”

History tells us, in the U.S., the diphtheria epidemic peaked in 1921 with 206,000 cases but an anti-toxin was created and it saved humanity and now the disease is almost entirely gone! Before we pop a bottle of champagne to celebrate, let’s play a little game of “trust but verify” (don’t worry, we can still drink the champagne either way...)

Rewind to 1872. It was in this year that diphtheria appeared in New York and, come 1874, it was plaguing the city. This disease hit very young children especially hard. Thousands died, thousands more were horrifically ill. Completely unrelated, also during the 1870s, “New York City faced severe sanitation problems due to rapid population growth, overcrowding, and the lack of a formal sanitation department. Streets were filthy with waste, including garbage, animal waste (especially horse manure), and refuse.”

With citizens in a panic, doctors, cure-pushers and the newspapers rushed to advise the public how to treat the disease. The solution was simple: eat sulphur, eat lots of it, and eat it hourly. It was the only cure because it would allegedly clean your blood.

The papers did point out that sometimes it was hard to tell if someone was infected with diphtheria because it could just be a sore throat or tonsillitis, but play it safe, eat copious amounts of sulphur.

Despite the population doing as told and chowing down on blood-cleaning sulphur, the disease continued to spread. The population was informed dogs and cats were carriers of the disease which was becoming so bad that some suggested getting rid of animals as a whole.

With the disease raging, in 1892 a courageous man named Hermann Biggs (a pathologist and director of the bacteriological laboratories) became general medical officer of the New York Department of Health. Why? Because the NY City Health Department took it upon themselves to create a cure for diphtheria and they knew Hermann was the man for the plan (you’ll see why in a moment). Don’t you just love when the government steps up? Within a matter of months, a cure for diphtheria was discovered, the first of its kind, an anti-toxin.

In 1894, only two years after the cure for diphtheria was discovered, Europe and Australia were also suffering from the disease and also had found the cure (ASTONISHING!). The British Medical Journal proudly boasted about the anti-toxin being administered and was so successful it cured all but 10% of patients! The only slight issue with this publication was that the hospital at which this study took place was anonymous and there was no mention of how many patients there were total. The writeup also danced around what exactly the “anti-toxin” was, yet the “mystery substance” was being tax-funded. Let’s head back to the USA:

Come 1896, the anti-toxin was promised to save 30,000 children’s lives annually. Any child with a sore throat was obligated to get the anti-toxin right away just to be safe. It was right around now that Hermann became a director of the freshly-established Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research. Where was this located? New York.

As the anti-toxin began being administered worldwide, instead of saving lives, the opposite was occurring. People were dropping dead within as little as five minutes post-injection. Numerous articles outlined terrifying deaths after inoculation; “immediately after receiving the treatment she said she felt a tickling sensation through her whole body - fell upon the lounge in convulsions, and was dead in 10 minutes, her face having turned black almost instantly after receiving the fluid.”

In Germany, 32 children were treated with the anti-toxin and 30 of them died. In Chicago, the inoculation had a 48% mortality rate. In St. Louis, mass deaths were blamed on a contaminated batch.

The reports of death are seemingly endless. Not to mention that since the rollout of the solution, diphtheria cases doubled, with people becoming infected within a matter of hours after injection. This got me wondering, how exactly are they making the “anti-toxin”? Wait till ya hear this…

What I’m sure you will find as interesting as I did is, at the time of the diphtheria breakout in New York, there was a law preventing the sale of fresh meat. The law required all slaughtered meat to sit for no less than 48 hours prior to sale! It was ordinary for retailers to withhold meat for five to seven days before offering it for sale! Why does this matter? Because it was expired by the time the customer could purchase it! This ties into my article on the food supply being poisoned and viruses being blamed. To make old meat look fresh, retailers duped the public using chemicals. In fact, the butcher shop / grocery store meat was so old that it couldn’t be used by science to make “diphtheria” because it had broken down so much. Thankfully, butcher shop meat wasn’t needed to make the diphtheria anti-toxin. Let me tell you how it’s done….

HOW TO MAKE DIPHTHERIA

Although you technically can start your batch with beef, unless you can get it immediately after slaughter, you should opt for the second option: perform vivisection (cutting up the living) to slice a piece of muscle from a horse.

Once you have your nice muscle chunk, you want to remove any fat and large vessels. Perform this process until you have obtained 30 to 60 pounds of meat. A horse weighs 900 to 2,200 pounds (400 to 1,000 kilograms) so hacking off 60 pounds of it should be a breeze.

Next, you want to mince the meat then let it soak overnight in some tap water.

The following morning, steam it until the water reaches 95 degrees celsius (203F). While it cools, prepare a Peptone Broth. This broth consists of a bunch of lab-made amino acids. This is going to be the food for your diphtheria bacteria so it can grow.

Now get yourself some quart-sized bottles and divide your creepy stew into them then lay the bottles on their sides and let them incubate for two days.

Next, inoculate the stew bottles with bacteria called “diphtheria”. (It seems science can not find this bacteria in the wild so this inoculation of diphtheria comes from a different lab therefore there is no way to know anything about it).

Within a couple days, a film should form, floating on the surface of the horse-amino-acid-bacteria stew water.

Now it is growing into a toxin! In seven days time it will be ready. It is important not to exceed seven days because that’s the sweet spot.

Add a little Carbolic Acid (a coal tar derived or petroleum-derived volatile chemical used to make plastic, epoxy, nylon and pharmaceuticals), then wait 24 hours. It is now somehow considered to be sterile, so strain it through a paper filter and boom! Phase 1 is done! Now you’re thinking “that’s what they’re injecting into people?!” - Oh no, no, no! This is science we’re talking about! This is just the first stage, my dear! Now it’s time to see how potent your disgusting soup, made from torturing a horse, is.

To test the potency of your concoction, inject it under the skin of some guinea pigs and wait 48 hours. You want to see the piggies have a reaction because that means the crap you made (old-meat-water-film-chemicals-lab-bacteria) is a toxin.

Assuming you are happy with Phase 1 of production, you now have a toxin, but now you must change it into an anti-toxin and for this, you’ll need to bring the horses back in.

POISONING & BLOODLETTING HORSES

[Phase 1] “Diphtheria poison is injected into the horse's blood. At first, the beast becomes very sick. When it recovers from this, more poison is injected. Again, he recovers and the injection is repeated until the horse is no longer affected by the poison”. This is said to be the time when the horse has generated anti-toxins. In the course of three or four months, the horse will be given a dose of poison 300 times the strength it was at the beginning of the injections.

When the process is complete, a sterile tube is inserted into the jugular vein of the horse’s neck and a gallon or more of blood is withdrawn. This blood is then placed in a glass cylinder and put into cold storage until the coagulation process occurs. It is during this time that the blood separates into two nearly equal portions; the clot and the serum. It is the serum, a pale amber color watery fluid, which is said to contain the anti-toxin. This is the “medicine” you're after.

According to the newspapers, labs would maintain as many as 500 horses for these purposes. The horses the laboratories start with are sleek and healthy, but, despite “having immunity”, they only live three to four years, max. The poisonings and daily blood withdrawals of at least one gallon, sometimes two or three, are too much for the horses to stand. Some horses die within the first months. There is a newspaper article called Aguinaldo Died from Many Needle Pricks and in it, doctors said it is highly unlikely the horse died from the poison or blood withdrawals, he most likely died from “other causes”. The news insisted these torturous activities didn’t hurt the horses - the media had to say this because the Anti-Vivisection Leagues were publicly protesting these evil practices and all of Big Pharma’s animal torture experiments.

This same article also talks about the St. Louis Health Department having a stockpile of horse flesh. It says “Secretary Max Kaufman of the Board of Health spends his leisure moments inspecting various samples of horse flesh owned by the department”. To this very day, Big Pharma loves Horse Serum and FBS (fetal bovine serum, which is even more satanic) and FHS (fetal horse serum) which is just as bad, maybe worse.

THE TEST

So now that the cure has been obtained from animal torture resulting in horse blood being left to clot and separate, then drawn off and put into injectors, it was time to save lives. In 1913, the Schick Test was invented. This test involves taking the Phase 1 diphtheria toxin and injecting it under the skin (mostly of children) followed by a second injection into the opposite arm consisting of “a heat-inactivated toxin to act as a control”.

Medical-science claims, “if a person does not have enough antibodies to fight it off, the skin around the injection will become red and swollen. This indicates a positive result”. (Imagine what poison must be forced into your body to result in an injury that looks like this “positive result” on this man’s arm)

Should the person have a positive result, that means they need to quickly get injected with the horse serum vaccine anti-toxin.

This test (injecting horse-meat-poison-bacteria-filth into people) along with the horse blood anti-toxins, was brought into the school system for the safety of society.

And in between being injected with foreign lab-grown bacteria, horse blood and cow pus (smallpox vaccine), be sure to eat sulphur!

What became of Hermann Biggs? In 1913, he was made chief of a board of experts appointed to make an investigation of health conditions in New York State. The following year he became State Commissioner of Health for New York. He was appointed medical director of the General League of Red Cross Societies at Geneva in 1920 and was knighted by the King of Spain for services in “preventive medicine”. Meanwhile, the Anti-Vivisection Leagues kept fighting the good fight to warn the public of these sickening “medicines”:

And as bad as what you have heard thus far has been, major news was about to break… news which would shake society to its core…

COMING NEXT: SECRET HUMAN VIVISECTION DISCOVERED TO BE TAKING PLACE & ROCKEFELLER’S BREEDING FARM

NEXT READ

The Great Poisoning & the Virus Scapegoat🥦☠️Crazy Untold History of the Food Supply Agent131711 · December 3, 2024 I think it’s safe to say that pretty much everyone who reads this article has come to the realization that viruses aren’t real but when those who believe in viruses want us to explain how mass groups of people get sick at the same time, our side falls short of clear, concise explanations. I often hear us say mass illnesses were due to “unsanitary livin… Read full story

SUPPRESSED TRUTH: Milk Pasteurization is BASED ON FRAUD (Part 2) Agent131711 · Jan 23 In Part 1 of this series we discussed how in the late 1800s and early 1900s livestock began being fed factory waste as a cheap alternative to real food. When the animals became sick the Tuberculosis “germ” was blamed. Entire farms were falling ill which was claimed to be because Tuberculosis was highly contagious, but reality was Read full story

EXPOSED: The Virus Scam - Untold History (PART 1) Agent131711 · Jan 21 For the past two months I have been writing The Book of Real History (or something along those lines. Book of True History? True History You Never Knew? Shocking Untold History? Help me come up with a good name). Thanks to your incredible support I was able to get a subscription to Newspapers.com and I have been obsessed with trolling old news arc… Read full story

