I don’t remember if I told you guys this story yet, but when I was a kid I was hospitalized for a while. Doctors labeled it “severe pneumonia and dehydration”. I was placed on an IV, given injections, fed medicines and worst of all, because I was there for a while, my parents couldn’t stay so I was left in this strange, scary place where I was confined to a cot with nothing more than a coloring book and a small pack crayons containing hardly enough shades to properly color anything in the book. The whole thing was terrible. Because of this traumatic incident, I grew up pretty horrified of germs and viruses. I wasn’t one of those people that would sanitize everything but I did frequently wash my hands, avoid sick people and if someone coughed in close proximity of me, I would be concerned I would fall ill. When my children were born, I became even more afraid of germs because I wanted to protect them from what I suffered as a child. Now in my 40s, I know it’s all a hoax but I wanted to know how exactly we collectively became so afraid of the invisible little germs. I would soon discover a well-orchestrated Psychological Operation with the ultimate target being school children of the 1940s.

Before we can dive into the PSYOP, we have to review the basic history of germs. It kind of began back in the 1600s when this amateur scientist named Antonie van Leeuwenhoek made a makeshift microscope and used it to look at water and soil. He discovered there were incredible little living things in there - things that were too small for us to see with the naked eye.

Still in the 1600s, another guy, Robert Hooke, also made a DIY microscope and he saw small creatures in mold cultures.

Sometime before the late 1800s, science decided life was no longer required to create life and living organisms could self-generate from nothing (yes, they said this). Science also discovered microorganisms which included bacteria, archaea, fungi, and protists.

Up until the mid-1800s, everyone in the public knew disease (dis-ease) was caused by “bad air” and other environmental factors, for example, the poisoned well; if you consume poison you’re going to get sick - common sense. Then French chemist Louis Pasteur came along and he was like, “Nope. You’re wrong. The real cause of disease is… … … INVISIBLE GERMS!”. I should also mention, in addition to pushing germ hysteria, Mr. Pasteur was deeply embedded in vaccine development.

The problem for this new theory, “Germ Theory”, was that other than the vaccine developers, folks like Pasteur, and the government, nobody could find the germs - and trust me, they looked. In the case of Rabies, some men spent multiple decades of their lives trying to locate the virus because the US government was on a mission to murder all wolves and other predatory animals (cuz Rabies), and dogs were being euthanized in large quantities (also cuz Rabies). The outcome of decades spent searching for the invisible virus was the searchers coming up empty-handed and science responding, “trust us, they’re there!”.

Before the 1800s had ended, with germ mania ramping up, a German physician named Robert Koch developed Koch’s Postulates. I’m sure you have heard this term at least a thousand times in the past couple years. Koch’s Postulates are a set of four very common sense criteria which could be (and should be) used to determine whether a microorganism causes a specific disease. Those criteria are:

… and that makes sense, right? But science saw Koch’s Postulate’s and was like, “Yeah ok, this is a good idea but it just won’t work for some viruses” (and by some they meant all), so the germ discovery train rolled full steam ahead.

Keep in mind, at this point in time alcohol and hard drugs were being peddled as “medicine”. Duffy’s Pure Malt Whiskey was “an absolute cure” and was such a cure that it could prevent dying from Bronchitis and Whooping Cough. In fact, this malt whiskey was even prolonging life and was doctor recommended.

As we discussed in my article The Great Poisoning and the Virus Scapegoat, alcohol was hugely contaminated because it was being cut with hazardous industrial chemicals to maximize profits. Additionally, poisonous berries and heavy metals were used to change colors of consumables. This meant people who were ill were rushing to ingest contaminated alcohol or hard drugs.

In early 1899 a ship from Brazil carrying coffee arrived in America. When people drank the coffee they became violently sick and many died. The government declared the coffee was poisoned - JUST KIDDING! The government declared the coffee to be covered in Bubonic plague germs… seriously, that is what happened. The New York Health Board rushed to help by building the first laboratory in the world exclusively devoted to infectious germ studies and infectious plague experiments.

The Pasteur Institute (crazy germ guy) found a cure to plague which involved giving people vaccines made from bacteria which he claimed was dead Bubonic plague bacteria. Pasteur stated his vaccine provided immunity for a whopping “twelve to fourteen days”. Because this duration wasn’t long enough to keep people protected, the new New York disease laboratory obtained horses (which they kept on the lowest level of their lab - true story). Scientists would “obtain serum” from the horses and inject it into people as an alternative to Pasteur’s vaccine. TRUST THE SCIENCE!

While that was going on the government was searching for Typhoid germs.

The first-ever Typhoid test was developed by the government and involved putting bacteria into beef broth then storing it inside glass tubes kept inside “copper ovens”. When a patient was sick a blood sample would be taken and the bacteria would be dropped into it. If the bacteria stopped moving it meant the patient had typhoid.

There is no mention of where the bacteria came from or how they obtained it but I assume it’s along the lines of the batsh*t crazy stuff they did to obtain the “flu virus” - probably even worse.

And while those things were going on, the government in New York was sending people to Blackwell’s Island (now called Roosevelt Island) to be medically experimented on. With the sick people out of sight, chemical concoctions were pumped directly into their veins to kill the germs.

Rock Island Railway, based in Chicago, announced a War Against Germs and began spraying germicide all over (many of the germicides of the time were Mercury-based).

As of 1903, the list of diseases had grown…

…all of which were curable if you got a vaccine or purchased a bottle of a product like Liquozone liquid oxygen:

Or Tuberculozyne:

By 1906 very few newspapers were not captured. Those that were allowed to have common sense published articles warning people of the germ sham.

Meanwhile other papers published germ porn

You can’t make this sh*t up, Science was now claiming they had even trained germs.

Then criminal doctors began murdering people using the germs

And while this was going on, chloroform was being sold as a cure for asthma attacks…

Cocaine was used as a Hay Fever treatment…

Product labels did not accurately reflect what was in the product. Opium was a main ingredient in prescriptions like Dr. Pierce’s:

And products like Mrs. Winslow’s were sold to children to soothe pain and stop diarrhea…

… but these “medicines” contained morphine mixed with heavy alcohol. When babies died, disease was blamed, germs were blamed, and this fueled disease hysteria. By 1912 the hazardous products had spun so far out of control that the US government said “only we can kill people” these products are “baby killers” and warned against purchasing them:

The fact is, the public was being regularly poisoned through the food supply and assorted medical treatments then becoming terribly sick and dying from the toxins - I can only assume those in the know knew exactly what was happening which, I assume, was why Carnegie found himself actively working on constructing the “medical education” sector. Rockefeller then founded The Rockefeller Foundation and grabbed some cash from the Foundation’s money pool and handed it to Carnegie. Together they saw to the closure of natural cures and essentially launched Big Pharma - but they did it through its foundational point, “education”, which is pretty f*cking brilliant. Want a fun fact? The Rockefeller Foundation was established on May 14, 1913. The American Cancer Society was founded May 22, 1913. Both were established in New York. Ba-da-bing, ba-da-boom, now flies were carrying germs.

If you want to be entertained, read every headline on this 1913 newspaper:

In 1925 the word germ was going strong in the media. The word was published nearly 15,000 times per state in this single year. However, the term “virus” was beginning to appear at an average of 600 times per state in this same year.

By 1929, school in the United States was compulsory and public schools were federally funded. Remember, the foundational point… education… mandatory schooling…

Fast forward to the 1930s, this is where a major shift in the media happens. The Milk War was taking place in which the US government, through its Milk Cartels, was trying to eliminate raw dairy and force farmers to use processing plants which were very lucrative for the middleman who acted as the go-between for the farmer and the processor. It was at this time that the media, which was almost completely controlled by The Powers that Be, began promoting germs in milk.

Still in 1930, The National Tuberculosis Association, the NIH and CBS news were going to save us from germs. Guess where The National Tuberculosis Association came from? It came from Commission for the Prevention of Tuberculosis. Guess who founded that? Yep, The Rockefeller Foundation.

1940

Because we live in a real-life thriller movie, at this time ‘Feller was involved with the US Military and RCA, developing acoustic weapons. While that is going on, Rocky, through his pals, got the universal standard frequency for the music note “A” changed to 440 Hz. The new standard began being implemented in the 1940s. Shortly after, RCA (the military contractor making frequency weapons) was involved with providing sound for Disney. Together they created Fantasia.

So, at this point in time, school was mandatory, germs were terrorists, the government was hunting the invisible, taxes were funding laboratories to find cures for the unseen, and organizations that fight disease were popping up like weeds. Meanwhile, the food supply was still poisoned and becoming more poisoned through food processing and fortification chemicals, medicines were still toxic and were growing in popularity, the government and medicine men were developing frequency weapons, and natural remedies were being labeled quackery. Gee, I wonder why people were falling ill?

With the aforementioned in place, it was time to make disease officially communicable; not only should you fear the invisible, but you must also fear your neighbor and even your own loved ones, should they have a cough or fever.

In 1940 entities, including The National Tuberculosis Association, began making utterly insane videos for children which were to be shown in school. These videos included titles such as Goodbye Mr. Germ. (I edited this down to under 3 minutes, full video available here)

But it wasn’t just Goodbye Mr. Germ that was used to terrify children of what they could not see. The same year National Motion Pictures released Preventing the Spread of Disease:

Still in 1940, the word virus was starting to be used more frequently when related to vaccination campaigns. “Virus” was printed an average of 1,000 times per state per year.

In addition to the word “virus”, the word germ was printed an average of 10,000 times per state per year.

In 1945, the US Navy jumped into the germ hysteria and released The Enemy Bacteria. (I couldn’t trim this down any shorter than 4 minutes, but it’s totally worth your time)

(The whole time I am writing this, I am thinking about the concept of everyone being suddenly infected with contagious diseases due to germs and I have Alice Coopers Poison playing in my head. Let me throw the refrain on some germ footage:)

It’s so ridiculous, I can’t help but laugh. Let’s get back to germs:

By 1946 Disney was releasing germ propaganda movies to be shown to school children, such as How Disease Travels:

The same year, films like The Pharmacist began being released - films which no longer just encouraged calling the doctor, but now began pushing the field medicine itself to recruit more drug pushers:

In 1946 the word virus was published almost 2,000 times per state meanwhile germ was printed an average of 10,500 times per state. And here was the childhood vaccine schedule at the time:

As you know, every villain needs a hero, and in the case of the Germ PSYOP, medicines, doctors and pharmacists filled the role - but those heroes mostly help us after we fall ill. This meant a frontline of heroes could be solicited as a way to prevent sickness. Enter: Supplements.

During the same years as the rollout of the Germ PSYOP in schools, the supplement industry (Big Pharma which was Rockefeller and Carnegie) pushed the concept of supplementation which revolved around the theory that these bad germs want to harm us and, should they slip into our mouths or nose, they will attack our immune systems - an invisible system which provides immunity from the germs, therefore providing immunity to disease. The public was told if they don’t intake enough vitamins their immune systems will become susceptible to the germs and they will become ill.

The public was also informed that the food was no longer providing adequate levels of vitamins. The newspapers reported that as soon as a fruit is picked it begins losing vitamins; in only 3 days of being off the plant, 25% of the vitamin C had vanished from peas.

Newspapers published diets which they claimed would contain the proper levels of vitamins required to be health. These diets included soup, processed canned fruit, fortified (poisoned) bread, fortified (poisoned) crackers, fortified (poisoned) cheese and processed (poisoned) milk along with cookies made from fortified (poisoned) flour.

But the alternative to eating a nutritious diet, like the one shown above, was to purchase bottled supplements.

Simultaneously, vitamin discoveries were rolling in.

And guess what the vast majority of vitamins are made from? Petroleum Oil (coal tar) - but I’m sure it’s just coincidence that Rockefeller was involved and the products are made from his product…

During this same time the Protein Supplement Scam came to be, in which a man looking to capitalize on selling the public something got himself industrial grade soy powder, hazardous chemicals, Hershey’s chocolate powder, a mixing tub and a boating oar and stirred up what he began soliciting as “protein powder supplement”. This toxic compound was put into Natural health stores and advertised throughout media channels. Bodybuilders were recruited to claim their muscles came from the powder and the public believed it. Not long, after many competitors began producing protein powders including whey powder (made from byproduct waste) and toxic pea powder. The media played their role by convincing parents their children could be in danger of protein deficiency.

In 1947, Coronet Instructional Films (a massive propagandist who was pushing war content like Are You a Good Citizen?, Service and Citizenship and Banks and Credit) published Joan Avoids a Cold, again designed for children, to be shown to them in school.

Come 1948, shorter videos, like Don’t Spread Germs, were being released

By the 1950s, those who were young children in the 1940s, who viewed the germ films in elementary school and whose parents had been convinced their child was not receiving enough protein or vitamins and therefore needed to supplement, were now teens. The food supply was now contaminated with synthetic vitamins via the fortification and enrichment programs, and the “food chart” (food pyramid 1.0) began being pushed on the current wave of children in school. Foods were divided into seven different groups, of which three groups were now chemically treated (vitaminized).

Come the 1960s, the word “virus” was now being printed in the paper an average of 10,000 times per state per year, “immune system” was averaging 1,500 per state, “vaccine” was published 7,000 times per state, and “disease” was being printed over 50,000 times… per state… per year…

The children who viewed the films in the 1940s in school were now young adults of child bearing age, and the PSYOP was cranked up.

And many of us reading this article right now, trying to figure out how we began believing what society believes today, it’s because those young adults of the 1960s were the children of the 1940s and ‘50s, they were the targets of the Germ PSYOP rollout in school. Those people are our parents or, in some cases, us. This is how brainwashing works. Once the child is raised to believe something, they teach their children what they learned, then we teach our children and our children teach our grandchildren.

The good news is, a handful of evil people with a lot of money changed the world and manipulated us into poisoning our bodies and the bodies of our children, but we have the power to break the mind control. Those of you with young children, TEACH THEM TRUTH and they will never be deceived. If I could rewind the clock I would raise my kids differently. I would show them there are no germs, no viruses, only bacteria and in order for bacteria to become harmful man must mix it with his poisons. Even in the case of biological weapons (which are called “biological” because they start with bacteria) - even these are not harmful until they are mixed with chemicals (therefore they are technically all chemical weapons despite the name). If we avoid toxins - don’t eat them, drink them, inject them, “supplement” them, breathe them, slather them on our bodies or grind them into our scalps - we will not contract dis-eases that science can label Flu virus, Covid virus, Pneumonia virus or slap a title like Osteoporosis onto. Our bodies are incredible and do not need lab coat Voodoo to heal. All of these “cures” rely on selling us products to put in to our bodies when the truth is, to heal, we must take things out of our bodies. Think of it like this: if your refrigerator had a bad odor because there’s a piece of fish rotting away in the very back of the third shelf, you can mask the odor with an odor remover or you can remove the rancid fish and solve the problem.

To end this article; why did I become so horribly ill as a 7 year old? There’s no conclusive answer but I could take a few guesses; the vaccine schedule of the 1980s included three new vaccines for children of assorted ages on top of the other assorted hazardous injections. Additionally, my family didn’t have a lot of money so we rarely ate fast food or had processed foods like Pop Tarts, but when my mom would splurge on them, I would sneakily climb on the counter and get them down then eat half the box.

If we look at the ingredients…

…is it of any surprise that ingesting large amounts of these chemicals could cause some of the following symptoms? Especially a child that does not regularly consume these toxins?

Meanwhile the government and schools were pushing diets heavy in fortification chemicals:

Which are the exact same chemicals (“vitamins”) they were selling before they began dumping them into our food supply:

Eat poison = get sick.

