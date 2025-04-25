If you just landed on this article you really should start at the beginning of this series because your mind will be blown. I’ll recap super quick but this is nowhere near the amount of information I have revealed in Parts 1 - 3, especially 2 and 3:

Here is the Freemasonic organizational cart showing degrees. In order to become a 32nd Degree Mason you have to start at the bottom and work your way up:

By the time you reach your 32nd Degree you have been taught the Quran is the bible, a one-world religion controlled by the Masons is the only way forward, the Pope and King are traitors, a one-world government controlled by the Masons is the only way, then you become a 32nd Degree Shriner. Being a Shriner you promote Islam and generate money for the brotherhood. A small portion of the BILLIONS in assets were used for Shriners Children’s Hospitals, which, when founded, did not want to provide too much assistance to Christian or “Negro” children.

Being that 33rd Degrees are hand-selected, you must continue to work as a Shriner and hope the day comes that you are chosen. Alternatively, you can try to get accepted into the Royal Order of Jesters, an exclusive, elite group that is / was involved in prostitution, pedophilia, homosexuality and obviously, blackmail. Multiple US Presidents, law enforcement, politicians, police officers, judges, priests, even SWAT was / is part of this group. Read Part 3 for more on the Jesters:

Above the Jesters is a branch so secretive that it doesn’t even appear on Masonic degree charts:

Today you are going to meet SOBIB…

The Sovereign Order of Brothers in Blood, SOBIB, is such an exclusive wing of the Jesters that it consists of only a few hundred members and it is these men who control the Jesters and allegedly also control the Shriners - in fact, as of 2013, all but one Royal Director of the Jesters have belonged to SOBIB. It is said that this group is so intense that 1 out of 4 have short term membership, whether they quit or are removed is unknown.

Because this Order is covert, not much was known about it until SOBIBs 2008 directory was leaked. My guess is it was leaked in the exact same way that I obtained a Freemasonic bible and even a high priest Masonic bible - someone likely died and whomever was responsible for their estate had no affiliation with the organization and dumped in a book donation not realizing or caring what it was:

Let’s get back to SOBIB: Remember how, in my last article I wrote about Jesters member Ronald H. Tills, who was elected to the New York State Assembly in 1968 and was a judge on New York’s Supreme Court? He was also one of the dudes busted in the Freemasonic human trafficking ring. Well, this guy was not only a member of the Jesters, he was also a member of the top secret SOBIB and can be found on page 24 of the directory. He even used his government email address, rtills@courts.state.ny.us!:

Sandy Frost, the victim of the Shriners and Jesters who wrote the book Vampires of Charity: Secret Societies & Human Trafficking at Taxpayer Expense became a journalist for News Vine, http://SandyFrost.newsvine.com. Here she continued to expose these horrific 32nd Degree Freemasonic entities. On this site she published an article called Judge Central Figure in FBI Probe - the SOBIB and the Jesters Half Million Dollar Weekend Parties:

But if you click the link to the article now (http://sandyfrost.newsvine.com/_news/2008/04/12/1424688-judge-central-figure-in-fbi-probe-the-sobib-and-the-jesters-half-million-dollar-weekend-parties-), guess where it redirects you? The home page of NBC news:

NBC took over News Vine and wiped clean the content they didn’t approve of. Now you can only read the web captured version of her article using this link - and don’t forget who NBC is! I outlined how they came to be in my series on Evergreen Airlines, Part 2, Connecting the Dots: United Fruit, the CIA, Terrorism & the Firefighting Planes that Don't Fight Fires (flowchart from article, yes, that is indeed Chiquita banana:)

Let’s check out a couple other members of SOBIB by looking at their email addresses listed in the directory and seeing what domain names we can find:

Tampa Bay TV was exactly what it sounds like, this SOBIB member was active in television broadcasting in Florida.

StewartBlood.org is one of those blood donation centers we recently discussed in my article Blood Money: Secrets of the Blood Donation INDUSTRY!

By the way, it’s not very professional. I wonder if it’s a shell company?:

This guy’s email required a little bit of digging because whatever hsd.utc.com was isn’t around anymore:

It turns out it was related to a company which would become Collins Aerospace in 2018:

Guess who Collins merged with?

Next we have an rbcdain.com email address:

RBC is a global wealth management company:

They receive awards all the time. It’s only April and they already got four awards in 2025:

Then there’s this dude with a Montana.com email:

Montana.com appears to have been the website for the state of Montana.

Another member, shown on page 22, uses the email address uplandgroup.com

This one is interesting because Upland is both a real estate company…

…and this:

I think the Mason was part of the real estate Upland. There are also multiple members with Bowling4Fun.com email addresses, likely owners of a popular bowling alley which is still in business.

All of these guys look like your next door neighbor, your kids little league coach or the lawyer who helped you with your mothers will, because they are. The variety of professions held by members of this ultra-secret group of Freemasonry is surprising; automotive industry, insurance agents, even funeral home owners with crematories:

And this is the arm of the organization that is controlling the arm that is / was running the trafficking operation as well as the arm running the financial empire arm!

I don’t have time to look up every member, but check this out: On October 3, 2013 (which is 1-3-13 or 3-1-13 if you remove the zeros), Florida Governor Rick Scott appointed John Stafford to Manatee Airport Authority:

In the SOBIB directory, John T "Stoney" Stafford was listed as the 4th and current "Zaim" of the Sovereign Order of Brothers in Blood:

The Zaim before Stafford was Hugh L. Libby, an elite you’ve never heard of:

Who has a building named after him:

Mr. Stafford, other than being the Zaim, was the head of Suncoast Bank until it sold. This dude was such a huge deal to the Masons that in 2008 (the same year as the directory) a building was dedicated to him too, the John T. Stafford Campus & Kevin Brown Building at The Florida Center’s North Port Campus:

The article about his Airport Authority position is now scrubbed:

Truthers pointed out the Shriners / Jesters transporting sex workers and illegal immigrants across state lines and mentioned they would need control of the airports to do so easily. A fellow researcher looked deeper into this airport and here is what he discovered:

“The Sarasota-Manatee Airport is a small, money-losing operation that handles 1,000-2,000 passenger arrivals per day. The two majors who fly there are Delta and American. Most flights are "general aviation," with dozens of arrivals and departures each day. It's pretty standard for a regional airport to lose money, most of them do, nothing suspicious there. The airport has its own police force, which is more unusual. Other U.S. airports, even very large ones, are policed by state or city or port authority police who answer to someone outside the airport itself. The website explains that SRQ sits at the junction of Sarasota municipality, and two counties, which doesn't really explain why it has to have its own police force.

Sarasota has two FBOs or fixed base operations: Dolphin was founded in 1969 and appears to only operate at Sarasota; Rectrix is a chain with four newish bases in Massachusetts. Again, it is not really that odd that Rectrix should branch out to Sarasota. One of its MA airfields does almost nothing else but serve vacation traffic to Florida. But between the two, Rectrix is the more promising target for investigation because it operates its own charter fleet and has worldwide operating authority for its jets.

Trying to trace the origin of that worldwide certification is tricky. Rectrix bought New World Jet Corporation from Gold Jets in 2009. Gold Jets had bought New World Jet Corporation from its original owner, "New Mexico businessman Kern Mattei," in December 2006. But I can't discover anything more about Kern Mattei” - this sounds damn near identical to my investigation into the CIAs Evergreen Airlines - shell companies inside shell companies inside shell companies…

I think you get the picture - these men are deeply embedded in society. Other than that, as you can imagine, it is incredibly difficult to find information on SOBIB, but I did come across The Brotherhood of the Blood, an occult organization dating back 600 years: (1 minute video)

Super creepy, aren’t they? What I know that you probably don’t (because I have been researching like crazy for this book I’m writing) is that we use to have that creepy sh*t parading down the streets in the USA in the 1800s! But it wasn’t the so-called Brotherhood of the Blood from Spain, it was the Knights Templar Freemasons! And yes, it totally does look like KKK outfits, we will discuss why in the book. Anyway, is this organization, The Brotherhood of the Blood, the same as the Freemason’s Brothers in Blood? I don’t know, but I suspect so because of my research into the 1800s and also due to both organization’s disbelief in the resurrection of Jesus and minimization of Jesus as an important figure. The internet now tells us this organization that wears the hoods is just the “Spanish Catholic Capirote” and fails to mention anything to do with a secret society, “The Brotherhood of the Blood”, the insistence that Jesus was not resurrected - in fact, “history” now claims these guys are wearing these outfits just to repent to God! That is a clear example of how “history” is being actively rewritten to skew the truth.

Next, regarding the Freemason’s SOBIB, I can tell you something that might blow your mind - a fellow researcher analyzed the directory and discovered something crazy “of this small pool of men, many are related and more than a few are, quite literally, brothers in blood or fathers and sons, some of them initiated on the same day. In the rise to the top, it seems merit is not the only consideration”.

Just knowing this makes the entire situation way more f*cked up than it already is considering the way to get to SOBIB is through the Jesters and the Jesters are / were abhorrent sexual deviants.

What I discovered in news archives ranged from basically nothing to “hmmm… interesting”. I ran a keyword search for “Order of the Brothers in Blood” and it pulled up a TV Guide listing from 2017 for the History Channels “Knightfall” about, of all things, the Knights Templar:

I thought I would check it out until I discovered it’s a fictional drama. These fictional dramas are used to essentially rewrite true history. It is a fact that people watch this stuff and end up believing it was real, for f*cks sake, it’s on the “History channel”, so that alone adds credibility to the fiction even though the History channel tells viewers it’s a drama… then proceeds to air an actual documentary afterward. (trailer for Knightfall season 1:)

The next thing I found in newspaper archives is incredibly bizarre - a comic strip from 1922 called “Just Kids - Secret Order of Brothers Cold Blood”. It appears to blend Freemasonry and the KKK:

So strange. That was where the elusive Masonic group news archives ended but that wasn’t all I found. Here’s a discovery that raised my brow:

Sobibór was an (a-l-l-e-g-e-d) Nazi “torture” and “death camp” during WWII.

Because it bears the same name as the Freemasonic highest-levels entity, I wanted to find out when Sobibór (a village in Poland) was founded and, quite strangely, I cannot find anything on the place other than that it was a horror camp in the war. Even the Sobibór Wikipedia page has no information on its establishment:

There’s seriously nothing on this place:

I ran a variety of internet searches like “date Sobibór Village Established”, “History of Sobibór Village”, etc, and got nothing. Even if you change the spelling to the Polish spelling, Sobibur, your spelling is corrected and you are redirected back to the same content:

According to Wikipedia, Sobibor is inside of Gmina Wiejska. Włodawa is listed as a “commune” which is defined as “an administrative division unit” with a very small population and no establishment date is listed. I will be thoroughly covering the WWII PSYOP in The Book of True History - you def don’t want to miss that because it is fascinating stuff.

With that being said, I don’t know if these two things have any relation and I don’t know if the 2008 book is legit, but in my opinion, a book of that nature would have been imperative because the men in it are from all over the world, as far as Australia. A catalog of members would ensure someone can’t infiltrate the group by pretending to be a SOBIB brother. This is the one and only catalog to ever leak, so this system had worked flawlessly until this point. We do know the organization itself is real because of the testimony of Sandy Frost (author of Vampires of Charity) and other victims of the Shriners/ Jesters / SOBIB (discussed in part 3). Let’s throw my findings on the chart and change directions, this time going up to the 33rd Degree Knight Commander Court of Honor:

COMING NEXT: INTRODUCTION INTO THE 33rd DEGREE - A NEW GOD APPEARS

*NOTE: The Freemasons deny any wrongdoing is taking place within the organization and affirm the organization is a wholesome place for men to flourish while enjoying company of fellow men looking to do the same. They deny that anyone is required to convert to Islam and no children are harmed. They state any events that did occur in the past are no longer taking place.

