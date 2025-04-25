Agent131711’s Substack

Agent131711’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Webe1's avatar
Webe1
1d

Damn...just when one thinks they’ve come to the bottom of the hole only to realize it was a slight lateral jog before dropping again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Keith's avatar
Keith
18h

Belonging to a secret society should be made illegal for all political office holders and appointees.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Agent131711
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture