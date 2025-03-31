What started as an investigation into the Pulse nightclub shooting ended up uncovering insane corruption in Orlando and an elusive business operating as a charity. Wait till you learn what is happening behind the scenes with our blood donations…

In Parts 1-4 of this series we looked at the people involved with the Pulse shooting tragedy and the unlikelihood that the nightclub was operational on the evening of the shooting (June 12th, 2016 which by the way is 6-12). In Part 5 we started following the money and looked at the payments to victims and witnesses. In Part 6 I revealed some of the craziest sh*t I have ever uncovered as a researcher - it sure looks like the city of Orlando, through Mayor Buddy Dyer, colluded with Pulse to fleece citizens out of tens-of-millions of dollars (possibly $100,000,000+) and it sure looks like this whole thing was a mirror image of my Evergreen Airlines investigation in which I accidentally uncovered covert CIA operations and CIA-owned shell companies (and got debanked as a result). Then, when reviewing Pulse footage shown in the media immediately after the tragedy, I noticed something - an ongoing push for citizens to rush and donate blood. Little did I know, this wasn’t just a rock to turn over, it was a boulder…

The push to donate blood began with the very first press conference which took place only hours after the 2am shooting that officially ended after 5am. Every media station then began telling their watchers to donate blood right away:

It was literally everywhere within the 24 hours following the shooting:

Those are just a few pieces of content. This heavy push to give blood continued the following day and throughout the week.

I didn’t recall seeing this happen before, so I thought to myself, I wonder how much blood is worth? A quick Google revealed the cost to collect one unit of blood is $40-$50 but hospitals pay blood banks $100-$200 then, when the blood is needed, the patient is billed even more.

I would then learn, when we donate blood we aren’t just donating blood. Each unit of blood is composed of plasma, white blood cells (which they appear to refer to as platelets on documents) and red blood cells:

Now I wondered how much those things are worth individually. It turns out plasma is sold to hospitals for roughly $125 per unit but the patient is charged around $400/unit.

But the real moolah is in those platelets, which account of less than 1% of each unit of blood. A donor is either unpaid or can be paid up to $60 for their donation. Hospitals charge patients $300 to $3,000 per liter (=2.2 “units”). A transfusion is a big payday. And somewhere in between the donor and the hospital is the blood bank getting paid.

I would then discover a fourth component of blood on the Red Cross site:

This stuff, the Cryoprecipitate, contains assorted proteins. The financial value of this stuff is heavily guarded so I have no clue what it’s worth.

So how much is each unit of blood actually worth? It is difficult to say and it depends on which stage of the sale it is at (blood bank to hospital vs hospital to client), but we can assume it is no less than $500 being paid to the blood bank if the blood is sold as piece parts.

Now let’s go back to the aftermath of Pulse where 28,000 units were collected in a single week.

At $500 per unit, 28,000 units equals $14,000,000! Then the hospital sells those same units for 2x-4x what they paid and makes a killing saving lives. Now many will say “There are so many costs! They don’t actually make much money off blood!” - if that is what you think right now, your opinion might change by the end of this article.

Then I decided to look into the blood bank more - the bank that was involved with Pulse specifically, and I was pretty shocked at what I discovered.

The name of the bank is OneBlood. They were instrumental in saving the lives of victims whom they avidly promote to this day.

In fact, one of their own employees died in the shooting:

He had no social media presence so we can’t learn much about him but apparently he never aged.

This first photo with the studio-like lighting and the solid black background is interesting:

Because once you have a solid background like that, you can easily take the image into Photoshop, knock out the background and replace it with whatever you want, say a basketball court.

I’m not saying that’s what they did, I’m just saying that’s how you do it. Anyway, he passed away at the age of 33. May you rest in peace, Mr. Ayala-Ayala.

Although OneBlood lost one of their own, they were heroes on that fateful day. According to the doctors on shift, 441 units of blood just that morning given in transfusions and one patient required over 200 units of blood in only 2 hours. OneBlood provided it all as they made repeated trips to the hospital with loads of blood donations. They would then go on to make a documentary for Amazon about the tragedy called Lifeline: the Untold Story of Saving the Pulse Survivors:

OneBlood operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization therefore they are tax-exempt. Now keep in mind, being nonprofit doesn’t mean there is never any profit, it means the profit cannot be divided amongst the owners directly. So what do they do if there is profit? Perhaps we will find out…

As we see here, in 2020, out of the nearly-$505 million the company generated, over $200 million of it went to payroll and other costs associated with employees and contractors.

Being an employee of a nonprofit can pay very well, hence the reason the CEO is taking in nearly a half million a year…

Higher pay would be a great way to eat up any profit, now wouldn’t it? But that’s not even the interesting stuff. To understand the blood donation industry we have to rewind the clock to seven years before the Pulse tragedy, 2009. It was at this time that OneBlood began receiving grants from the government (aka our tax dollars).

In a single year, from 2012-2013, OneBlood would rake in over six million bucks from assorted government contracts for “blood components”.

By 2014, while receiving tax money, OneBlood was embedded in the Biotechnology industry and they partnered with a company called iSpecimen.

What is iSpecimen? It’s a company that sells human fluids, tissues and cells:

Through them you can purchase exactly what is collected at blood banks:

OneBlood claims this is just leftover stuff they don’t need. More on iSpecimen in a moment.

Seven months after the Pulse tragedy, the blood bank partnered with HemaCare.

What is HemaCare? HemaCare Corporation is a leading provider of human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research. Who do you suppose would be the purchaser of such materials? Here’s one:

Pfizer! Which makes sense because HemaCare’s investor profile lists their purpose as drug development.

Let’s recap where we are so far: We had this shooting; the worst mass shooting in America predating the Las Vegas massacre. Within hours of the police rescuing Pulse captives, the media began begging people to gift their blood to blood banks with the primary bank being OneBlood. OneBlood happens to be involved with two companies that sell the components of blood for research purposes and the pharmaceutical companies are amongst the purchasers of these human-derived materials. Mmmkay? Let’s move on:

There is a legal document between between iSpecimen Inc, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation and OBF Investments that was created on March 17, 2017 (that’s 3-17-17 or 17-3-17, by the way). This document is a contract that was agreed to two months after the HemaCare partnership (this contract was updated on May 1, 2019, but the date reflected within is 2017). The document states the Kellen Foundation and OBF Investments loaned iSpecimen $5,500,000.

Who is the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation? They provide large grants to companies but they don’t seem to have a website and I can’t find much about them. Here are some of the grants they have given, I’m sure you recognize many of these names:

And because literally everything is connected in some way, Caroline Kellen from the Kellen Foundation happens to currently sit on the board of the Sandy Hook Promise Foundation and is assisting with “gun violence prevention”. So that is who one half of the money lenders from the 2017 contract is. Now we much ask, who is OBF Investments?

None other than the OneBlood Foundation:

I would later discover that OneBlood, through their OBF Investments arm, owns nearly 10% of iSpecimen. So, the Kellen Foundation (associated with Sandy Hook) and OneBlood (who saved the Pulse victims) loaned iSpecimen (a company that sells human blood components to Big Pharma) $5,500,000 in 2017. Alrighty then.

Let’s skip ahead in time: On March 13th of 2020, almost three years to the day after the 2017 contract, Covid was declared a Public Health Emergency. Two months later, in May of 2020, it was iSpecimen who was providing the CDC with blood samples which they claimed were infected with the so-called “Covid virus”. The funding for these samples came from the HHS (tax dollars).

It turns out, the donated blood was being used to run tests for the CDC. Every sample which they deemed positive was purchased by the CDC. (more positive tests = more money)

On August 23, 2020, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for COVID-19 convalescent plasma. In December of the same year the FDA issued emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

In April of 2021, iSpecimen began organizing to become a publicly traded stock.

In November of 2021, iSpecimen “partnered with multiple research and health care organizations on a range of diverse projects requiring a variety of COVID-19 samples, including nasal swabs, saliva, and blood products.”. (Remember, OneBlood owns 10% of iSpecimen)

Come 2025:

“To earn FDA licensure, OneBlood, Johns Hopkins Medicine, the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the Mayo Clinic, AABB, the COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project and the COVID-19 Serologic Studies Consortium collaborated to provide the necessary data to demonstrate CCP’s safety and effectiveness for immunocompromised patients.”

Now you might be scratching your head and thinking WTF is convalescent plasma? Answer: It’s the “blueprint for future pandemics”:

… and it is being spearheaded by OneBlood and the Mayo Clinic… Mayo Clinic is the same place that received the massive donation of $10,800,00 from the Kellen Foundation…

Who else is involved with the new blueprint for pandemics, “plasma therapy”? You guessed it:

In fact, Billy-boy started funding these treatments the same year OneBlood partnered with iSpecimen, but I’m sure that’s just coincidence.

And, because everything is so f*cking stupid these days:

Microsoft is involved with this too?! This is sounding like my investigation into the Covid Crisis Hotline phone number! The same players, over and over, eh?

I then began looking back at the Pulse blood drive push and realized it wasn’t just blood they were seeking:

All of this is only made possible through blood donations…

Now you know why…

…they’ll even come to you…

…it’s not to “save lives”….

…IT'S THE INDUSTRY OF BLOOD DONATIONS…

SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER STUFF

