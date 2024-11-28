This is Part 4 in a mind-blowing series in which I would ultimately uncover what I believe is a global tax-funded scandal that nobody in the public is aware of. If you just found this article, you need to start at Part 1 and you’ll end up right back here in a little while. If you don’t start at Part 1, you won’t understand the gravity of what is going on.

As a quick recap, in Parts 1 and 2 we discussed the history of the CIAs airline facility, Evergreen, located in Arizona (a second branch in Oregon). Evergreen had special planes called Supertankers and they also held patents on an after-market nozzle system for these planes. The Supertankers held up to 18 pallets of chemicals in them. Why? To fight fires. But the problem was, as of 2013, when the company went bankrupt, they had yet to fight a single fire, ever, anywhere in the United States. In fact, even when Arizona was a blazing inferno, those big firefighting planes stayed grounded while smaller, less effective planes battled the quickly-spreading fire. It didn’t make sense.

Before Evergreen filed bankruptcy, citizens across the United States began seeing strange lines and grids appear in the skies. Regardless of what the media said, these alarmed folks knew stuff like this wasn’t normal:

So they went on a mission to track where the unmarked planes were coming from.

Citizens quickly discovered these planes leaving the “lingering contrails” were not appearing on radar, meaning they were dangerously flying without a transponder. Those who were able to track the planes through to their landing learned they were flying out of military bases annnnnnd… Evergreen’s Arizona facility.

Although Evergreens facility had an actual airport code and was the largest airplane maintenance facility in the world, when people tried to visit the location they discovered it was being patrolled by back helicopters and guarded by armed security. Nobody in the public was allowed in.

So the story is, the company went bankrupt and sold off all of its assets (which they technically started selling a few years before the bankruptcy). Then I came along and said, “I wonder who bought them?” - and little did I know, that was the wrong question to ponder.

The investigation into assets began in Part 3 and lead to very unexpected places - Hollywood movie type sh*t. Everything was becoming so strange that I realized this wasn’t going to be simple research, so much digging will be required that I might need to apply for a dig permit and have the utility companies come out and flag my pc desk.

To track down where the assets went, like a detective, we first have to figure out where the story begins - and this story begins with some crazy untold history, and believe it or not, it involves… … … bananas.

(We are going to jump around in time a bit, so just know this is not going to be in true chronological order.)

UNITED FRUIT CO

The article starts by saying, “In 1952, the United Fruit Company made the elected government of Guatemala a simple offer: If y’all want democratic self-government so badly, you can have it—for a small fee. It’ll cost you about $19,355,000.”

So, what had happened was, three of the largest American banana importers merged, thus creating a banana empire unlike any banana empire that had ever existed before - you may think I’m being silly, but in this specific case, I’m serious. After United Fruit Co was formed it went to work dealing in bananas and some other stuff too, stuff you may not have expected, such as:

Financially crushing it’s competitors. You: “That’s just doing business. Nothing exciting there”

Buying up the railroads. You: “They bought the railroads? Maybe so they could move the produce.”

Land. “Land too? Lemme guess, not to plant banana trees, just to make sure nobody else could own it?”

Sea Ports. “This is bananas!”

Buying out telegraph companies. “Hostile takeover!”

Hospitals. “WTF? HOSPITALS? SERIOUSLY?”

When all said and done, United Fruit Co basically owned Guatemala and the Guatemalan government realized how bad the situation was and offered to pay the United Fruit Company $1,185,000 for the land (which was the actual value of it), but the banana conglomerate was like, “Meh, how ‘bout $19,355,000 instead?” (which is equal to $202,014,343 in today’s currency value. F*cking inflation.). Obviously the government said no and insisted the banana people sell them the land for a reasonable price, but…

Instead of negotiating with the Guatemalan government, United Fruit Co did what every reasonable farmer would do, they picked up the phone and called their ally. You: “United Vegetable Co? Was that a thing?” - No. The person they called was none other than…

… … … President Eisenhower. Yeah, they called up the friggin’ President of the United States. The fruit company said to the Pres, “Hey Eisey, this government over here wants us to sell some of our assets and if we did that, we would lose the stranglehold we have on Guatemala so we need you to put a stop to this, pronto.”.

Long story short, Eisenhower said something like, “Ok, let’s overthrow the elected president, Jacobo Arbenz, and let’s say we did it to stop the USSR or Communism or some crap of that nature.”. And just like that, in 1954, the US President ordered the CIA to orchestrate the overthrow of the democratically elected President of Guatemala… on behalf of the banana empire. - and for this task, the CIAs front airline was required, Air America. (32 second video)

Now let’s start a chart, because in the end, this is going to make your head explode… (I hope you can read my horrible printing. Just be thankful it isn’t in cursive)

When United Fruit Co changed its name, who do they become? None other than Chiquita.

Yep, that Chiquita, the banana company. And it would turn out that the banana people weren’t only involved in produce, no sir, they were deeply embedded in other issues. Wanna know what they have been involved in?

The Paramilitary group referred to was the Autodefensas Unidas de Colombia (AUC). They were famous for torturing people and were responsible for multiple massacres, a massive drug empire, and lots of other horrendous chaos. It also turns out that Chiquita was funding them… for at least a decade. The money was being funneled through an armored vehicle service.

Who was helping Chiquita (formerly United Fruit Co) fund terrorism? You guessed it! The CIA.

“An estimated 700 emails from the computer of former AUC commander and drug lord Vicente Castaño revealed the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and many top Colombian politicians may have been working with the paramilitary group.”. It seems the CIA really likes fruit… Let’s add this to the chart:

Put that produce on ice for a moment and shift to a different company:

RCA (Yes, the records and appliance company)

Radio Corporation of America, known as RCA, was responsible for manufacturing all kinds of appliances, they even introduced the first black and white television. The company also created the first nationwide American radio network, the National Broadcasting Company (NBC). But just like United Fruit Co, RCA did a lot more than making media and devices to consume it on, RCA was a military contractor, with multiple contracts including a $233 million contract with the US Navy.

RCAs headquarters were 30 Rockefeller Plaza which, at one point, was known as the RCA building. They also were involved in the World’s Fairs and later, the NASA satellite hoax, in which RCA claimed this piece of sh*t was orbiting in “space” and beaming transmissions back to earth:

A couple years later they claimed to shoot this hunk of junk into space:

Annnnnnd it was an RCA camera that recorded the APOLLO 7 moon mission (LOL):

So who the hell was RCA? - You’re going to love this one. RCA was founded by four companies: Westinghouse, AT&T, General Electric and…

…

…

…

UNITED FRUIT CO!

(No, I’m not joking). So, those four companies birthed RCA which would go on to land military contracts, launch NBC, make the technology for the plebs to hear NBC news on, be entangled with the crazy World’s Fairs stuff and fleece the American public with the satellite hoax. Let’s add this to the chart:

Do you guys remember how United Fruit Co bought the telegraph companies? Well, RCA began working illegally with the NSA, FBI, Secret Service, Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs (BNDD), and the Department of Defense by intercepting telegraphs then photographing them and passing the images along to these departments for spying purposes (they were like Gmail 1.0). Oh, I forgot to mention, one of the entities working illegally with RCA was the CIA.

But then, in 1985, General Electric bought out RCA, so now they owned the whole thing (but it was still called RCA):

EVERGREEN INTERNATIONAL

As you know from the prior parts of this series, the CIAs front airlines, operating under Pacific Corp (holding company), merged with Evergreen Helicopters and birthed Evergreen International, a US company who used Pinal Airpark in Arizona but they had another home, McMinnville, Oregon.

Evergreen International, which was the CIA merger, modified Boeings to create Supertankers that held 18 pallets of chemicals… to fight fires.

GENERAL ELECTRIC

After the CIA had merged with the helicopter company and birthed Evergreen International Airlines, General Electric (GE) merged with a China-based company (technically Taiwan). Who was this company that GE married? Evergreen Group. Who is Evergreen group? None other than the company who owns the ship that got stuck in the Suez Canal:

You can’t make this sh*t up: the new entity this merger created was named… … … Evergreen Aviation Technology Corporation (“EGAT”), and just like Evergreen International Airlines in Arizona, it too was a military contractor. Yes, the merger of a China company and General Electric was, and is, performing work for the US Military…

And yeah, they are also working with the CIA.

Other than being famous for jamming up the Suez Canal, who exactly is Evergreen Group?

EVERGREEN GROUP

Evergreen Group, the China-technically-Taiwan-based company which is who GE formed the aviation company with, is another empire, just like United Fruit Co, but even bigger. Let me give you a snippet from Wikipedia: “The Evergreen Group arose in 1975 from the diversification of the original Evergreen Marine Corporation, which was established in 1968 and currently operates as the world's third largest containerized-freight shipping company. Today, the Evergreen Group encompasses the Evergreen Marine Corporation, Evergreen International Corporation, EVA Air, Evergreen Aviation Technologies Corporation, Evergreen Air Services Corporation, Evergreen Air Cargo Services Corporation, and Evergreen International Storage and Services Corporation.”

So, Evergreen Group owns a whole lot of Evergreen-companies in the air travel industry as well as cargo ships and more but we are supposed to assume there is no relation between the two Evergreens… which are both involved in aviation… and both work for the US military and one of which was owned by the CIA and the other works with the CIA... Now here’s where things get even more eyebrow raising…

This is what the Evergreen Group (China) logo looks like:

Here’s their logo again:

And this is what the CIA-Evergreen’s logo looks like:

Here’s the logo on a Supertanker (non-firefighting firefighting plane, this one happens to be marked):

Is it really just coincidence that the CIA company, Evergreen International Airlines, has damn-near the same logo as the China company that merged with GE to create Evergreen Aviation Tech?

Now get this, when Evergreen-CIA filed bankruptcy in 2013, here’s the assets they had not yet sold:

Evergreen Aviation Ground Logistics Enterprise, Evergreen Defense and Security Services, Evergreen International Airlines, Evergreen International Aviation, Evergreen Systems Logistics, Evergreen Trade, and Supertanker Services

And here’s what the China-Evergreen owns:

Evergreen Aviation Technologies Corporation, Evergreen Air Services Corporation, Evergreen Air Cargo Services Corporation, and Evergreen International Storage and Services Corporation

And guess what the China company, as well as the GE-China merger company, Evergreen Aviation Tech, does? They modify Boeings to create Supertankers… well technically they have other names this time around, like Dreamlifter, but it’s the same thing. Let’s add this to the list:

And when I said Evergreen Group is a massive company, I wasn’t kidding. Here’s some of what they own:

To try to keep this article as clear as possible, from here on out, I will refer to them as Evergreen-CIA and Evergreen-China, ok?

To make the whole thing even more peculiar, Evergreen Helicopters began in 1960. Evergreen Group (Evergreen-China) began on September 1, 1968. The CIA merged with Evergreen Helicopters in 1975 and had the Skunk Works (Lockheed) secret weapon development contracts, this was when Evergreen-CIA was officially born. In 1990, Evergreen-CIA had revenues of $477 million and one billion dollars worth of planes. During this same time, Evergreen-China was expanding into air cargo and hotels. In 1998, Evergreen-China merged with GE to create Evergreen Aviation Tech and GE Evergreen. Now this Evergreen-China company is doing sh*t for the military and repairing and modify Boeings… which is literally the exact same thing that was happening with Evergreen-CIA at Pinal Airpark in Arizona during the identical years… but these entities aren’t related at all? What is Evergreen-CIA doing with all of these overseas airports?

HONG KONG

I noticed this image in the background of the Evergreen-CIA’s website (which is a rabbit hole in itself, read parts 1 and 2):

I think this photo was taken at Pinal Airpark in Arizona. In the background are three planes. I found it odd that the plane on the left, other than its tail logo, appears to be unmarked, and I didn’t recognize the logo.

So I grabbed a screenshot of it and reverse image searched it:

It belongs to a company called Cathay Pacific (whose name reminds me of the CIA front holding company that was called Pacific Corp, which happens to be the company who oversaw all of the CIAs airlines) :

Who is Cathay Pacific? China, specifically Hong Kong:

Interestingly, it was a company called Rio Cathay SA that financed the CIAs front airline, Air America, back in the 1950s. Is Rio Cathay related to Cathay Pacific?

So, we have Cathay Pacific, a leading airline from Hong Kong at a CIA Airpark, which is patrolled by black helicopters and armed security; a place where the public is not welcome.

I would come to discover that Evergreen-CIA operated scheduled and charter flights to Hong Kong International Airport (HKG). In fact, the CIA was using their airlines haul heroin obtained from the powerful Chung family in China. These drug-related flights often flew direct from Hong Kong to the United States.

So why is the China plane in the current-day photo of the off-limits airpark? Your guess is as good as mine. But the CIAs aviation connection to China, specifically Taiwan and Hong Kong, doesn’t end there.

CIVIL AIR TRANSPORT (CAT)

Back in the 1950s, the CIA formed a private Delaware corporation called Airdale Corporation, which formed a subsidiary called CAT Inc. “CAT maintained a civilian appearance by flying scheduled passenger flights while simultaneously using other aircraft in its fleet to fly covert missions.”

From the beginning, CAT operated cargo flights out of China (to stop Communism, they claim). Not long after, the airline expanded into passenger flights which ran from Taiwan to Hong Kong.

As if this entire story cannot possibly get any more sketchy: Indonesian authorities captured a CAT pilot named Allen Pope. Because Pope chose to bring a treasure trove of documents on a covert mission (LOL), when he was captured, the authorities knew exactly who he was. The CIA claims because their cover was blown they had to covertly “reorganize” and this is how the CIAs Air America came to be.

Because the cover was blown, Airdale Corporation would become the holding company, Pacific Corp. And this is where I will start tying some things together. But first, let me share my personal nightmare with you…

MY STORY

I began researching this topic mid October -technically, I began researching it nearly a decade ago, so I should say I began connecting the dots the week of October 20th and not long after, boom, three back-to-back emails

