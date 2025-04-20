In the first part of this series we looked at this chart, Plan of the Orders of Masonry:

We learned what the Rose Croix (18th Degree) and the Royal Secret (32nd Degree) teach; one world religion and one world government:

One of the degrees between the two is the The Knight Kadosh (30th degree). Kadosh is a Hebrew word meaning Holy and is applied to God. The 1918 edition of the Catholic Encyclopedia stated that in the ceremony (which was designed by Albert Pike, Freemason Sovereign Grand Commander) the Papal tiara is trampled on. This is confirmed in Scotch Rite Masonry illustrated which outlines the ritual. Referring to the room of the ritual, it says, “In the middle is a mausoleum, above which is a coffin. In the coffin lies a Knight, wrapped up in a white shroud, his face veiled. On the platform of the mausoleum are three skulls. The middle one, wreathed with laurel and everlasting flowers, rests on a black cushion, the one on the left is surmounted by a Pope’s triple crown and the one on the right by a regal crown”… “the candidate must promise and swear to punish crime and protect innocence”. He must then stab the skull representing the Pope and say, “Down with imposture, down with crime”. The same must then be done to the skull representing the King.

Which King were they referring to? See for yourself:

I guess I should revise the chart:

And now we are on to the Shriners….

To be a Shriner, you have to be a really high level Mason who completed 32 degrees, shelling out money for each degree (along with dues), making it an expensive brotherhood. All 32nd Degree Masons are encouraged to become a Shriner and somewhat forced to because the next level up, the 33rd Degree, is a hand-selected bunch.

This means once you reach your 32nd degree and stabbed the Pope-skull, learned Allah is God and a one-world government is the only way, unless you are selected to move up, your options are basically to stay where you are or become a Shriner, prove yourself worthy, and hope to be one of the hand-picked to advance to the highest level. Then there are Masons who want to enter the Shriners organization because they want to advance into upper echelon organizations (shown in blue) that are not 33rd degree, however, these exclusive groups are also on an approval basis, thus limiting participation (you’ll find out why in my next article, which is pretty insane):

Now let’s learn about the Shriners. My grandfather used to take me to their circus whenever it was in town, so I had extra curiosity. By the way, I never cared for the circus. Did you guys like it? When my kids were little, I took them to one and they weren’t crazy about it either so I haven’t been back in forever.

Although it it called the Shiners now, back when it was founded (1872), it was called the Ancient Arabic Order of the Nobles of the Mystic Shrine (AAONMS). According to Wikipedia, the Shriners have over 200 chapters across nine countries, with global membership of around 200,000. Although the organization used to be known for the Shriners Circus, it is now known by its work with “Shriners Hospitals for Children”. The stated purpose of these hospitals is to offer all children, regardless of race, religion or relationship to a Mason, admission to a hospital free of charge. The Shriners are able to provide this service because they are a nonprofit organization (charity) which obtains money through donations and fundraising - more on this in a moment.

THE LOGO

The Shriners logo is this contraption:

Call me crazy, but that seems like an odd logo for a group of men looking to do good in society…? It’s an Arabic Sword and from it hangs a moon with a star. This imagery is an upside-down, Masonized version of the Crescent and star, a symbol of Islam:

In fact, the Shriners are so influenced by Islam that their first temple was called Mecca. If you’re not familiar, Mecca is the holiest city in Islam and the heart of the faith which is based on the Quran which was written in Arabic and came to be around the year 600. Candidates for introduction into the Shriners are greeted by a high priest who says “by the existence of Allah and the creed of Muhammad…”.

SHRINER BELIEFS

The Shriners continue along with the same theme as the The Knight Kadosh; they must punish crime by any means necessary:

THE HAT

The logo is emblazoned upon the Shriners hideously tacky interesting hats:

Some of which feature words the average person is not familiar with:

Yet others aren’t so difficult:

And yes, that was indeed President Truman wearing the hat. The hat is called a Fez. Let’s learn about it in this 2-minute video:

If we go back to James Shaw’s book which we looked at in Part 1, The Deadly Deception: Freemasonry Exposed by One of It’s Top Leaders, page 74 says, “…And with the Koran on the altar, we sealed our solemn oath in the name of “Allah, the God of Arab, Moslem and Mohammedan, the God of our fathers”. In the Footnotes section of the book, he wrote, “Every Shriner, kneeling before the Koran, takes his oath in the name of Allah and acknowledges this pagan god of vengeance as his own (“the God of our fathers”). And in the ritual, he acknowledges Islam, the declared blood-enemy of Christianity, as the true path. Whoso seeketh Islam earnestly seeks true direction.”

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

I knew what Islam meant but I didn’t know what Ararat meant so I wanted to find out. An internet search for “Ararat” reveals “Ararat is the same word as Urartu, the ancient kingdom on one of whose mountains Noah’s ark was said to come ashore (Gen. 8:4)”. When it comes to the Freemasons, this is the Ararat Shrine:

With a little more digging we find it the Shriners International website which features the Ararat Shriners:

To quote from their site, “We are extremely proud that for more than 50 years, a former President of the United States, Harry S. Truman was a member of Ararat Shrine and served on our Divan. He later relinquished his position on the Divan when he assumed the responsibilities of becoming a United States Senator.”. I know what you’re thinking, “What the hell is a Divan?”, let me tell you: the Divan is the governing body of Shriners International, serving as the board of directors or executive council of the organization. It manages both fraternal and business activities of the Temple. Yeah, the President of the United States was on the board of directors for the brotherhood of Islam “Freemasonry”.

Other famous Shriners include:

Franklin Delano Roosevelt : Former President of the United States

Gerald Ford : Former President of the United States

J. Edgar Hoover: FBI Director

Buzz Aldrin : Pilot on Apollo 11 (in fact, all of the “astronauts” that went to the moon and “space” were Freemasons. All of them. )

Arnold Palmer : American golfer, generally regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of men's professional golf

Clark Gable : Actor known for his role in "Gone with the Wind"

John Wayne : Famous Western actor

Count Basie : Musician

Duke Ellington : Musician

Johnny Cash: Musician

One of their Imperial Officers was Frank S. Land who founded the Order of DeMolay. Here’s Mr. Land with Truman and George Jessel (actor, singer, songwriter, film producer, 1898-1981)

And here he is with Walt Disney and a little ugly man Mrs. Disney

And now you can buy a Frank S. Land bobblehead. Don’t you just want this on your dashboard?

Some of DeMolay's notable alumni are:

(if you like listening to really interesting content, that guy in the video is Dr. James Wardner, he has some great lectures)

Let’s now take a closer look at what those good Islamic Shriners are doing in our society:

THE HOSPITALS

When the hospital idea was developed, it was very important to the Shriners that this charity be viewed in a positive light, yet behind closed doors they waned to ensure “Catholic children” and “the Negro children” were not getting too much help:

Perhaps you’re thinking, “That’s rotten, but at least they are helping children!” - let’s find out just how much help was passing down to the hospitals. (2 minute video)

To recap the video: By 1982, the Shriners had become the richest charity in America. In 1986, it was reported that less than 2% of circus money went to hospitals (2%? That makes them more generous than the Red Cross!). The same 1986 news report stated the Shriners had amassed $1.2 billion (BILLION!) in assets. Out of over $17 million raised in 1984, only $182,000 went to the hospitals.

Call it irony, call it karma, call it a huge PSYOP, but in 2008, the Shriners were pissed because they discovered hospital donations were missing. The story is the Shriners employed a company called Vantage which would be responsible for generating hospital funds. Vantage was successful, raising over $46 million, but out of that the Shriners claim to have only received only $2.5 million. Is it true or could it just be a ploy to hide nearly $50 million dollars? Either way, we are dealing with gigantic sums of money raised under the guise of helping children, of which trivial amounts are helping anyone other than the brotherhood.

Note: In the year 2000, in order to generate more income, rules were relaxed to allow any Mason who had completed the 3rd degree to participate as a Shriner (more Shriners = more money). However, these low-level Masons were only working to generate funds. They still had to complete all of the degrees to advance within the brotherhood.

VICTIMS OF SHRINERS

The daughter of a Shriner drops Truth bombs (5 minute video)

And just in case you’re thinking that can’t possibly be true, there is no way these people are involved in that, let’s take a look at what Islam supports: From the Council on Foreign Relations website, “Islamic law allows marriage not by age but by maturity, which is attained once a girl reaches the age of puberty”. Why is this? Well, if we look at Musawah.org, an organization fighting against these practices, they explain, within the faith it is justified because of the Prophet Muhammad, quote, “The example of the Prophet Muhammad’s marriage to Aisha, which is said to have been consummated when Aisha was 9 years old, is commonly used to justify child marriage…”

Also on the Musawah.org site is a document which outlines the minimum legal ages of marriage for Muslims. I have highlighted countries which allow for marriage of ages 14 and under:

On OHCHR.org we learn GIRLS AS YOUNG AS 5 CAN BE CONSIDERED SEXUAL OBJECTS:

Come 2024, Iraq was working on a bill which would drop the minimum age of 15 down to 9.

…2025…

But it’s not just Islam. I located a Freedom of Information Act Document: “FOIA: Freedman, Benjamin H.-HQ-1”. It says in the (Jewish Talmud) Book of Sanhedrin, 55b, “a maiden aged three years and a day may be acquired for marriage…” (1935 official unabridged Soncino Edition of the Talmud Translated to English)

It also states a woman who has had intercourse with a beast, although she might be stoned, can still marry a priest.

So is it really a stretch to think this organization might be harming children? Let’s fill in our chart and figure out who to investigate next:

COMING NEXT: THE ROYAL JESTERS - the biggest bombshells yet

But first, if you appreciate all of the time and energy I put into this, please consider hooking me up with a coffee, a ko-fi or just become a paid sub. Donations help me cover expenses, which really add up. Being that I publish almost all of my content for free, without subscribers and donations I have to shoulder the expenses on my own. Newspapers.com is $79 every 6 months, Scribd is $5 a month, memberships to assorted sites, buying books for research, dictation software, my text-to-speech program that allows me to listen to books while I’m at my day job is $10 a month, SD cards to back up data - it all adds up and I don’t have a trust fund because I’m not a Rockefeller, I’m just a Truther.

Keep Me Writing! Make a KoFi Donation

Support Journalism! Buy Me a Coffee

Share

* Note: The Masons claim to have cleaned their act up, the hospitals are now receiving more donations and they affirm there is absolutely no improprieties of any form taking place. They state that they are welcoming of Christians as well as all religions and would never harm children. This claim to disavow this behavior.

NEXT READ

Missed Part 1?

Or check these out:

Hey! I Found ISIS, a US Military Contractor - Mindf*ck Monday ep3 - Enter an Insane Rabbit Hole Agent131711 · September 15, 2024 Welcome to Mindf*ck Monday; a series I tend to publish on random Sundays, a series which will bend your mind so far it will nearly shatter. Like an episode of Netflix Black Mirror, every article ends with something for you to think about for the rest of the day. And if I do a really good job, I will permanently change the way you view something that was right in front of you all along. Read full story

The Plot Thickens: AMALGAM VIRGO, 100 Days Before 9/11 [PART 2] Agent131711 · Feb 11 In my last article They Tried to Scrub it: The 9/11 Drill - The Strange Story You Probably Haven't Heard, we looked at the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) drill that was scheduled to be ran on the morning September 11th. The NRO (which is staffed only by military and CIA) was going to run an exercise in which a plane was highjacked from Dulles Air… Read full story

While researching for my piece The History Hoax: How They Faked Historic Photographs, I came across a book called The Truth About Lynching and started reading it. I was surprised by what I was reading because it was quite different from the history

Read full story

When our forefathers established the United States government they provided a “bi-metallic” monetary system. Coinage, both silver and gold, would be the basic currency. Since it is not realistic, nor safe, to carry a chest of coins, paper money was to be redeemable as either. The ratio between the two metals, as coined into money, was 16 to 1. This …

Read full story

“Let us assume that today’s national family planning programs, mainly based on voluntary contraception, are not “enough” - when “enough” is defined not necessarily as achieving zero growth in some extended present but simply as lowering birth rates quickly and substantially

Read full story

SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER STUFF

https://www.webofhiram.org/?section=ancient_accepted&page=30knightkadosh.html

https://occultinvestigations.wordpress.com/

https://archive.org/details/UnholyShrinersByJoeMajor

f