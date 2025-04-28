In Parts 1 - 4 of this series we looked at the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry and learned about its teachings as well as what the upper levels of the organization are involved in. Today we are going to discuss where Masons are mentally prior to entering the 33rd Degree Knight Commander Court of Honor (KCCH) because this is super important to understand. Here’s the chart so far:

As you can see, to reach this rank, you have to go a really long way in the organization:

Remember, by the time you reach the 32nd Degree, you have sank your life and money into this organization, you have proven you are loyal, you’ve taken blood oaths, withheld information from your spouse, and if you were a part of the Jesters or SOBIB, you have likely partaken in things so deviant that they couldn’t even be shown in a porno movie - you’re in deep and quite frankly, the level of blackmail they have on you must make you second guess any thoughts of leaving. And through it all, you have been brainwashed into believing in the Masonized version of Islam, based on the Quran combined with Albert Pike’s teachings. You have been taught you are superior to everyone not a part of the fraternity, “All non-Masons are, according to Masonic law and tradition, “profane” persons. This includes the Masons wife, children and parents, unless they too are Masons. The English word “profane” is derived from the Latin word “profanis” meaning “before, or outside, the temple”, hence not holy, not clean, debased and unworthy, a thing to be avoided for it would contaminate the holy and clean ones. If you are not a Mason, this is what you are in the Masonic world” - it is acceptable to cheat and defraud the profane because they are all unclean.

From the time you reach the 30th Degree, something peculiar happens; Islam begins being marginalized a little bit - yes, the religion which has been beat into your brain for your entire existence in Freemasonry suddenly gets knocked down a notch. Albert Mackey wrote in the Masonic Ritualist, the Jew’s Old Testament, the Mohammedan Koran, the Veda Scriptures of the Hindus and the Christian’s God are all the same, the one religion that is above all the others is “the pure teaching of Freemasonry”. Why suddenly dethrone Islam by grouping it in with other religions? Well, it’s because it must be dethroned so the new teachings can begin. In these teachings, the true God is…

…

…

…

…Lucifer…

The Luciferian Doctrine referenced has been studied by William Guy Carr, who says the following about the Luciferian Creed:

Where God requires a human being to prove it wishes to love and serve Him voluntarily for eternity, out of respect for His infinite perfections, Lucifer says, "I will enslave the human race under a totalitarian dictatorship, and deprive them of their physical and mental liberties, and so negate their ability to use their intellect and free will as God intended".

Where God's plan required 'Love' to be the creative, and 'Charity' the governing force in Nature, the Luciferian Creed says 'Lust' shall be the creative force and 'Right or Might' the governing force.

In the Luciferian ideology, only the governing body shall have the 'liberty to enjoy the pleasures - 'Lusts' of the flesh, and the 'Right' to gratify their carnal desires. All others are to be made into human cattle, and enslaved physically, mentally, and spiritually, in order to ensure permanent peace and social security.

Procreation will be strictly limited to types and numbers determined scientifically as sufficient to fill the requirements to the State.

Luciferians say that the destruction of the family and home is absolutely essential to the success of their conspiracy.

The Luciferian doctrine says that in order to impose absolute power by Satanic despotism, those who are selected to rule must first prove they are utterly devoid of human sentiment. According to the pronouncement of Albert Pike, this ridding themselves of human emotions must be carried out by men selected to rule to the extent that they don't even feel love, or sympathy, or any sentimental feeling whatsoever, towards members of the opposite sex. Pike ruled that women initiated into Lodges of Adoption should be made common property. He said members of the Palladian Rite should use them frequently and without passion, but solely to gratify their sexual urges without allowing love or sentiment, "which lead so many human hearts astray," entering into their sexual relationships. "Thus," he says, "men shall enchain women while obtaining absolute control of their own human weaknesses. - Knowing this, it now makes sense as to why these three branches within the organization are involved in such horrific acts involving human trafficking (and allegations of child sex abuse):

(The Creed is much longer. You can check out Carr’s research here).

In one of the high-level Masonic rituals, the candidate allows the Master to put his (the candidate’s) hand on a human skull. As this occurs the candidate is told “This is the apex of the Masonic edifice”. (edifice means “the structure of”, so being able to hold the skull of a dead man is the top of the structure of Freemasonry)

I have seen so much internet content in which Masons (or people who claim to be Masons) swear there is absolutely no Lucifer within Masonry. But as you can see, from Albert Pike himself, there is - but these teachings do not begin until the 30th degree, so any Mason under this level has yet to be approached with such. It’s like any other business, you don’t learn what actually goes on behind the scenes until you get into the top levels of management. I tried to explain this to a guy the other day by comparing it to Coca-Cola; do you think the president of the company calls the vending machine stockers into the board room to show them financial statements and review active lawsuits? Of course not. No company does this. Additionally, as many former Masons will tell you, on your journey through the brotherhood, they don’t outright tell you not to believe in Jesus, nor do they condemn Jesus verbally, what they do is not mention Jesus (or any god in any other religions except Allah). This means, as you go up the ranks and sit through “black masses” and rituals about being saved by “the Lord” and “resurrection”, you can choose to interpret it as meaning Jesus (or whomever your religion worships), but eventually, should your eyes open to the truth of the situation, you will discover all of this has been intricately designed to deceive you; Jesus is not the Lord being worshipped, hence the reason his name has been stricken and you are left choosing to interpret it as such.

A former 32nd Degree Mason described this process as desensitization to your religious beliefs. He explained, upon recruitment, candidates are told the only requirement is you have to believe in God. Next they are informed that because there are men from assorted religious beliefs, God can only be referred to as “the Grand Architect” - sounds fairly reasonable, wouldn’t want to offend people, right? But now that there is no mention of whom God is, Lucifer can be gradually worked in. Additionally, to not ruffle the feathers of men of “assorted religious beliefs”, candidates are demanded to remove all religious symbolism from their bodies; necklaces bearing crosses or other jewelry, even your wedding ring must be removed. Think about that! To a lot of us, our wedding rings do not come off. Mine has been on my finger since 2004 and it’s staying on my finger until the day I die. I couldn’t imagine a club demanding I remove it! Once your religion has been silenced and your marriage has been symbolically fractured, what remains is the brotherhood. And of course, taking off your wedding ring when you spend time with your brothers is something to hide from your spouse and now you have to live with that secret - see how they get ya? In one swoop they shattered your morals.

With your a crack in the foundation of who you are and a fracture in your marriage, the closer you get to the 33rd degree, the more the intense teachings become and they sound like psychological warfare in which MKUltra-style tactics are deployed - only call God The Grand Architect, but Allah is God, but Lucifer is God, but here’s the Quran, but don’t wear religious jewelry - it might be offensive! But wear this hat that says Islam, and whatever you do, keep that wedding ring off because your wife is unclean… and so are your kids!

These teachings legitimately seem to parallel MKUltra’s Monarch program in which personalities are “shattered” thus creating multiple personalities. They achieve this through brainwashing, extreme psychological manipulation, isolation, abuse / torture and other incredibly cruel tactics.

During this time Masons also learn about reincarnation. They are taught when we die, we must defend our lives to the gods and goddesses of Egypt (add that to the clusterf*ck of teachings). “The candidate tells of his good works in his just-ended life and of his hope for a better incarnation in the next. As the candidate tell of each work he has done, one of the Egyptian deities drops a stone into the pan of a scale. As the last stone is dropped into the pan by the god Anubis (a man with a ram’s head), the scale tips and Osiris and Isis, who are presiding say, “Weighed in the balance and found wanting.” The candidate listens then as the Soul of Cheres, symbol of immortality, is brought before the Chamber of the Dead and he learns that he must improve in his next life in order to advance in the cycle of reincarnation”

Now keep in mind, the religion the Masons follow is, as mentioned previously, a masonized version of Islam which now begins combining Lucifer worship. Therefore, “good deeds” are based on the Koran (Quran) and Freemasonic teachings. This means, if you want to be reincarnated, you have to do good deeds based on the teachings of what good deeds are which includes rebuilding King Solomon’s Temple.

Now that we looked at where candidates are mentally, it is time for the 33rd Degree, Knight Commander of the Court of Honor (KCCH), which is a prerequisite for receiving the highest level 33rd degree, Active 33rd Degree.

COMING NEXT: THE 33RD DEGREE KCCH

But first, if you appreciate the time and energy I put into exposing this stuff, please consider supporting my work, it really means a lot!

Keep Me Writing! Buy Me a Coffee!

or Make a KoFi Donation (Any Amount)

Share

NEXT READ

If you missed the part of this series on the Shriners, check it out!

Welcome to Mindf*ck Monday; a series I tend to publish on random Sundays, a series which will bend your mind so far it will nearly shatter. Like an episode of Netflix Black Mirror, every article ends with something for you to think about for the rest of the day. And if I do a really good job, I will permanently change the way you view something that was right in front of you all along.

Read full story

Regardless of where you stand on “Chemtrails”, I think the vast majority of us can agree, the sky used to be blue:

Read full story

This is not a “Conspiracy Theory” post. The people shown on this list are literal actors and I am going to show you the evidence today.

Read full story

With his hand upon the bible, George Washington swore in as the first president of the United States on April 30, 1789. Quite frankly, I never thought much of it...

Read full story

In my last article They Tried to Scrub it: The 9/11 Drill - The Strange Story You Probably Haven't Heard, we looked at the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) drill that was scheduled to be ran on the morning September 11th. The NRO (which is staffed only by military and CIA) was going to run an exercise in which a plane was highjacked from Dulles Air…

Read full story

While researching for my piece The History Hoax: How They Faked Historic Photographs, I came across a book called The Truth About Lynching and started reading it. I was surprised by what I was reading because it was quite different from the history

Read full story

When our forefathers established the United States government they provided a “bi-metallic” monetary system. Coinage, both silver and gold, would be the basic currency. Since it is not realistic, nor safe, to carry a chest of coins, paper money was to be redeemable as either. The ratio between the two metals, as coined into money, was 16 to 1. This …

Read full story

“Let us assume that today’s national family planning programs, mainly based on voluntary contraception, are not “enough” - when “enough” is defined not necessarily as achieving zero growth in some extended present but simply as lowering birth rates quickly and substantially

Read full story