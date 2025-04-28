Agent131711’s Substack

Would that more people be exposed to the inner workings and creed of what too many recruits are told is simply a fellowship and business networking organization.

What they don't know are its doctrine and practices of extreme misogynism and the promotion of enslavement, whoring, pedophilia, sadism, and homo bro-hood.

What they don't know is its mission to pervert people, subvert society, and to convert the world to worshipping the dark lord, ostensibly in obeisance to Lucifer but also, or especially, to serve the desires of the top creep controllers of this engineered civilization.

What they don't know is that their personal price of admission is a forever blood oath and their souls.

What they don't know is that they'd be hoodwinked and brainwashed into becoming fools for ghouls and then ghouls themselves.

Harold Wallace Rosenthal's (a jew - assistant to senator, Jacob K. Javits of New York) quote:

"Most Jews do not like to admit it, but our god is Lucifer... and we are his chosen people..."

That is why he was killed in Istanbul in 1976, for "spilling the beans"!

Entire interview for which he was murdered on archive.org:

https://dn721804.ca.archive.org/0/items/1976-interview/1976%20Harold%20Wallace%20Rosenthal%20Interview.pdf

