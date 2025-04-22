In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, we began looking at the degrees in the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry:

We learned, as you move up the ranks, the focus becomes a one-world religion which is a Masonized version of Islam which is then called Islam, with the bible being the Quran. The 30th degree espouses hate toward the Pope and the King and teaches Masons they must do whatever is required to punish corruption. By the time you reach the 32nd Degree, the teachings have steered to the need to form a one-world government, controlled by the brotherhood.

Once the 32nd degree has been achieved, there are few options left for the Mason because the 33rd Degree requires being hand-selected. All 32nd degree Masons are encouraged to make a lateral move and become a Shriner:

The idea here is, you become a Shriner while simultaneously studying for your 33rd degree even though the odds of you being selected are not in your favor. However, through your work as a Shriner you may be able to prove yourself worthy and be picked. As you can see, unless you are someone special (wealthy, famous or have access to something rare and of importance), if you want your shot at the coveted 33rd, it is seemingly imperative to enter the Shrine.

As we discussed in Part 2, the Shriners are the “do-gooder” public relations arm of the brotherhood which oversees a hospital program, but this entity was caught donating very little of the money it raised and, as of the 1980s it was worth billions (BILLIONS!)

And this is where it gets really interesting…

THE ROYAL ORDER OF JESTERS

Keep in mind, you can’t say to yourself “I think I want to be a Freemason, which fellowship should I pick?” then decide to join the Royal Order of Jesters (ROJ).

When we talk about the Royal Order of Jesters, we are talking about high-up 32nd Degree Masons who dedicated a great deal of their lives to the organization. These are not “the average Joe who signed up because it sounds cool”, these are men, bound by the blood oath, sworn to uphold the brotherhood’s secrecy, with each member having proven his loyalty to the organization in some conspicuous way:

This arm of the brotherhood was so special that President Gerald Ford was a member of “Court” (Chapter) 11 and President Truman was Court 54.

The Jesters are also on an approval-only basis, meaning even if you are a 32nd Shriner, you are not guaranteed admission into this elite club. Despite the strict criteria to gain access to the group, the Jesters claim to be just a fun group. They describe themselves as, “a fun degree, with absolutely no serious intent. The motto, ‘Mirth is King,’ is sufficient to give voice to the purpose of the organization. The Royal Order of Jesters feel that there are times, after our hard work and dedication to family and mankind, when everyone should remember to laugh and appreciate the good work one has done.” - sounds innocent enough!

Interestingly, if we remember back to the 1904 World’s Fair, we see the Temple of Mirth, with, of all things, a clown, just like the Shriners Circus clowns.

I think I discussed this in my series on the World's Fairs. Want a fun fact? During the fair, Temple of Mirth manager Ferdinand Akoun was shot in the head and seriously wounded by Alfred Laws, a watchman employed by the Temple itself. I will be diving way deeper into these fairs in The Book of True History which I think I can start releasing for free shortly after this series, so be sure to sub:

Let’s get back to the Jesters:

Because men everywhere deserve to laugh after work, the just-for-fun-Jesters have locations throughout the USA: (known locations map)

Their theme color is purple.

(…you know how everyone in the Truth movement points out our politicians wear purple on television especially after “tragedies”? Is it to honor the Masons?…)

The State of Maryland liked the Jesters so much that they used to offer Royal Order of Jesters organizational license plates right through the government website:

Although all of the Masonic entities are secretive, researchers have uncovered that the Jesters are the chosen sect for many in law enforcement, the judicial system, politicians and others employed by the government - even priests! - but this makes sense, because these men have super hard jobs and need to relax to alleviate the stresses of everyday work, and what better way to do so than with your brothers in an international organization?

Of course this entity is also a tax-exempt charity just like the rest of Masonry, but when compared to the other Freemasonic organizations, they report making little money. The top grossing location (Indiana) claims to have generated a little over a million dollars in 2022. The remainder of lodges report under $300,000.

Interestingly, nobody can seem to locate records of the fun charity donating a cent to any cause. Which leads one to ask, if the expenses aren’t for charity, then what are they for? According to their 2022 income statement, they’re going toward “Program Services”:

What does this mean? Let’s look at their filing to see…

Their “service” is bringing “good cheer to others”? What exactly does that mean? Well, how about we check out their merchandise? Nothing says more about an entity than the products it produces, right?

As expected, the brotherhood can be depicted by a jester, but despite being named Royal Order of Jesters, the jester is actually not their logo:

Instead, this chubby little naked baby-guy called the “Billiken” is:

Being that the motto for the club is Mirth is King and the definition of Mirth is pleasure, joy, it makes the brotherhood’s lapel pins rather… um… … …

And it isn’t just an ongoing bestiality theme, there is an ongoing homosexual theme as well:

Seems like whomever is a member of this organization, the brotherhood appears to figuratively and literally have them by the balls.

I repeat, “… law enforcement, the judicial system, politicians and others employed by the government - even priests! ”…

… and President Gerald Ford as well as President Truman…

…good cheer…

There’s also a lot, and I mean a lot, of merchandise featuring d*cks. It boggles my mind that any man would wear any of this stuff as jewelry.

“…after our hard work and dedication to family and mankind…” - yeah, ok...

Like My Digging? Buy Me a Coffee

THE SHOCKING CRIMES

It turns out that other than just having a little fun after work and wearing pins seemingly featuring sex with each other and animals, the Jesters were involved in some really serious sh*t: (2 minute video)

This story involved:

New York State Law Clerk and Jester, Michael Stebick

New York Supreme Court Justice and Jester, Ronald Tills

NY Police Captain and Jester, John Trowbridge

NY Deputy and Jester, Michael Lesinski

These men were participating in a human trafficking operation that involved transporting undocumented immigrants to work as prostitutes from as far as Kentucky to Canada. And you have to wonder, if a Supreme Court Judge took the fall, who was being protected?!

This investigation would also uncover evidence of minors being used as prostitutes:

Here they are in Brazil with minors:

And Brazilian sex workers:

And I just so happened to come across a Jesters pin that says “How sweet is Bahia”

Where is Bahia located?

But even that was not the first time the Jesters were busted. Back in 1989 the Sentinel newspaper wrote a story about the Jesters running the “Jesterettes” prostitution ring:

It turns out, these women, while going about their normal daily lives, would be approached by Shriners who would offer them the opportunity to do some modeling work for the organization. However, when the women would arrive to work, they would be propositioned to prostitute themselves for the Jesters which was a worldwide gig; “New Orleans, London, Mexico and many other far-flung locations”. The prostitutes themselves testified they were given police escorts to events and protected at events by both police and SWAT! One of the victims of the Shriners / Jesters, Sandy Frost, wrote the book Vampires of Charity: Secret Societies & Human Trafficking at Taxpayer Expense:

Needless to say, Ms. Frost was never invited to appear on Oprah and her book never made a single “must read” list. It’s not even archived anywhere so I can’t pirate a PDF version of it.

What came of this case? Go ahead and take a guess…. if you said “not a damn thing”, you are almost correct. The victims had their bank accounts and assets seized and they were thrown in prison. The case against the Masons was dropped and censored. Most newspapers didn’t even mention it. Gee, I wonder why…

And what you will find exceptionally interesting is that, during these identical years, the Franklin child prostitution scandal was occurring:

Which brings into question a lot of the Jester’s jewelry, like “Cameron’s kidds”…

And this…

…and merch that looks like children …

…and imagery…

…like “perfect ones”…

Let’s fill in the chart:

Now that you know what you know, would you be surprised to discover that there is actually a tier higher than the Jesters? It’s so secretive that it isn’t on the Mason’s chart!

COMING NEXT: SOBIB - the Organization You are NEVER Supposed to Learn of

*NOTE: The Freemasons deny any wrongdoing is taking place within the organization and affirm that they would never harm children. They insist the allegations made against them are unfounded and that the brotherhood is indeed a good organization that involves no such behavior. They claim the wrongdoing that did occur was a few rotten apples and they claim to denounce their actions as it does not represent the organization. They further state they have cleaned up the Jesters and any wrongs that were occurring no longer are. They further claim the jewelry depicting deviant acts is just jokes and not to be taken seriously.

SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER STUFF

Behind the Lodge Door https://archive.org/details/youtube-Jti8TBllMmo

https://medium.com/@HeapingHelping/who-are-the-royal-order-of-jesters-55ffe6f6acea