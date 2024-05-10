As I opened my laptop, I told myself, “Just write about something normal, for once!”. Two days later I was putting the finishing touches on an article about a government entity possibly hiding demonic imagery in photos of space...

When I was a teen I used to love read magazines.

Sometimes they would have a picture on a page and if you folded the page a certain way it would become a completely different picture. Do you remember those? I really liked those magazine issues and marveled at the level of skill to create them. So, when I came across this video showing how to reveal crazy, evil-looking imagery in NASAs photographs of earth from space I had to look deeper:

Here’s some screenshots from that video. Is this fluke? Or intentional? Remember, in those magazines you could see an intentionally hidden picture only if you knew how to fold the page.

Since we recently took a deep dive into The Satellite Hoax I thought it would be fitting to see if any creepy imagery is hiding in the Hubble Telescopes photographs. Just in case you forgot what the Hubble Telescope is, it’s this computer generated graphic that cost taxpayers over $2 billion to build, $100 million to launch, another $100 million to deploy and $50 million annually to maintain. It features two giant solar panels that somehow charge in the complete darkness of space:

The CGI art telescope in pitch-black outer space is taking images and zapping the data back to earth where a NASA artist is waiting. Here’s one of the arts from the telescope. Does anyone here believe this is a real photo?:

If you are unsure if that is computer art or a real photograph, ask any 10 year old and they will laugh at you for asking such nonsense. Back to the hidden imagery topic:

I went to NASAs site and located the Hubble Universe Image Gallery. Here’s the arts images:

Being that a government employee is designing this Hubble Telescope art which will be provided to taxpayers as compensation for their $50 million+ a year in funding for the telescope, it would be peculiar if it all appeared to have creepy hidden symbolism, right? Let’s find out…

THE INVESTIGATION BEGINS

NASA tells us this image, called Starburst Galaxy NGC 1569, was taken by the Hubble Telescope in space.

According to NASA, Starburst Galaxy “NGC 1569 is pumping out stars at a rate that is 100 times faster than the rate observed in our Milky Way Galaxy and has been almost continuously for the past 100 million years.” - AMAZING! Imagine this beautiful galaxy spamming fresh stars all over outer space! If a picture of that's not worth $50 million a year, what is?!

FOLDING THE PAGE

Let me demonstrate exactly how I am folding the page using that Starburst Galaxy NGC 1569 Hubble picture. First, I rotate the image sideways. Next I duplicate it so there are two of the same image:

Then I flip / invert one of them:

Then move them together so it creates a mirror image, and this is what we end up with:

Which sure looks a hell of a lot like this, IMO:

Images pushed closer together:

Is this a miraculous galaxy cranking out stars at record pace or some intentionally designed satanic sh*t hidden in plain sight, only if you know how to fold the page?

As we go through these images, don’t glance. Take 30 to 60 seconds per image and actually look. You will see much more than you saw at first glace. If you’re on a cell phone, zoom in! And you might want to turn your brightness level up. Let’s get into it!

HUBBLE TELSCOPE IMAGES

The first picture in each grouping is the original image from NASA’s Hubble page. The variations of each original are numbered (A, B, C, D) so if you want to comment on a certain one you can use the number and letter or the name. Please let me know what you see in these!

ORIGINAL HUBBLE IMAGE: “Westerlund”

Westerlund Image Variation #1.A) flipped sideways, duplicated, inverted, pushed together:

Westerlund Image Variation #1.B) Closeup:

I am not making any actual edits other than cropping, rotating and mirroring. These next pics are still the same two halves of Westerlund, cropped and rotated different directions to see what else we can find.

Westerlund Image Variation #1.C:

Westerlund Image Variation #1.D:

Westerlund Image Variation #1.E:

Westerlund Image Variation #1.F:

ORIGINAL HUBBLE IMAGE: The Ghost Nebula

That looks exactly like a side profile of a clown to me! Do you see it too? The blue triangle-type-shape at the top looks exactly like a clown hat. You can see his clown nose protruding on the left! Tell me you see it too?!

As if the original isn’t weird enough, here is The Ghost Nebula, rotated, duplicated, flipped and pushed together:

The Ghost Nebula Image Variation #2.A:

The Ghost Nebula Image Variation #2.B:

A donkey skull? Do you see the dragon skull above the donkey skull? Here’s what I see:

Clarity enhanced comparison:

The Ghost Nebula Image Variation #2.C:

ORIGINAL HUBBLE IMAGE: NGC 3603:

Some of these I didn’t rotate. I just duplicated, inverted and pushed together

NGC 3603 #3.A

NGC 3603 #3.B

NGC 3603 #3.C

NGC 3603 #3.D:

NGC 3603 #3.E:

NGC 3603 #3.F:

ORIGINAL HUBBLE IMAGE: DEM L 190 (Dem? Like Demon?)

DEM L 190 #4.A:

DEM L 190 #4.B:

DEM L 190 #4.C:

DEM L 190 #4.D:

DEM L 190 #4.E:

DEM L 190 #4.F:

DEM L 190 #4.G:

DEM L 190 #4.H:

DEM L 190 #4.i:

ORIGINAL HUBBLE IMAGE: HEART OF THE CRAB NEBULA

HEART OF THE CRAB NEBULA #5.A:

HEART OF THE CRAB NEBULA #5.B:

ORIGINAL HUBBLE IMAGE: M1 CRAB

M1 CRAB Variation #6.A:

M1 CRAB Variation #6.B: (closeup)

M1 CRAB Variation #6.C:

ORIGINAL HUBBLE IMAGE: V838 Monocerotis

V838 Monocerotis Variation #7.A:

V838 Monocerotis Variation #7.B:

ORIGINAL HUBBLE IMAGE: Globular Cluster NGC 1850, Take Two

Globular Cluster NGC 1850, Take Two Variation #8.A. Does this look like a bat?

Globular Cluster NGC 1850, Take Two Variation #8.B: I see another bat.

Globular Cluster NGC 1850, Take Two Variation #8.C: An upside-down bat!

Globular Cluster NGC 1850, Take Two Variation #8.D: BAT!

Globular Cluster NGC 1850, Take Two Variation #8.E. Do these all look like bats to you as well? How is this possible?!

ORIGINAL HUBBLE IMAGE: HH 45 in Running Man Nebula

That image, HH 45 in Running Man Nebula, looks like some kind of foot or hands. I'm really starting to wonder if these images are being generated by A.I. It seems like a computer program is pulling photos from the internet, or perhaps a database, merging the photos them into one image, then softening them, blurring them, applying heavy color adjustments, distortion and other filters.

I wasn’t able to figure HH 45 Running Man out but here’s a variation:

HH 45 in Running Man Nebula #9.A

ORIGINAL HUBBLE IMAGE: 2 Seyfert’s Sextet

2 Seyfert’s Sextet turned into what appears to be a bee: (#10.A)

I thought I must not have done it right until I took a chance and Google searched “Bee Symbol Satanism”, which had no results. Then I searched “Bee Symbol Freemasonry”, BINGO! Not only is it a Freemason symbol, but it’s one of the most important!

I know this isn’t a Mindf*ck Monday article but check this out!:

In fact, it became the Fleur de Lys!

Like My Work? Make a KoFi Donation

ORIGINAL HUBBLE IMAGE: Two Monkey Head

Two Monkey Head #11.A Why does everything, including Two Monkey Head, turn into a creepy face with eyes?

Two Monkey Head #11.B

Two Monkey Head #11.C

Two Monkey Head #11.D

Two Monkey Head #11.E

Two Monkey Head #11.F

The closer you push Two Monkey Head together, the more bizarre it becomes:

(Two Monkey Head #11.G)

This totally looks like a head floating above a body, doesn’t it?!:

(Two Monkey Head #11.H)

ORIGINAL HUBBLE IMAGE: Two Bubble Nebula

Two Bubble Nebula #12.A

Two Bubble Nebula #12.B Closeup:

This is what I see, a man or standing animal-man with giant, twisted horns. He appears to be holding the stars or whatever the purple light is:

Two Bubble Nebula Pushed closer together, look at this one! Tell me that doesn’t look exactly like a dragon or snake head! (Two Bubble Nebula #12.C)

Closeup Two Bubble Nebula: #12.D

ORIGINAL HUBBLE Image: Arp-Madore 2026-424

Arp-Madore 2026-424 #13.A

Arp-Madore 2026-424 #13.B

Arp-Madore 2026-424 #13.C

Arp-Madore 2026-424 #13.D

Here’s what I see:

Arp-Madore 2026-424 #13.E

Arp-Madore 2026-424 #13.F

Arp-Madore 2026-424 #13.G

ORIGINAL HUBBLE IMAGE: Two Tarantula Nebula (why do they name everything “two”?)

Two Tarantula Nebula #14.A

Two Tarantula Nebula #14.B

Hubble Image: M16, Pillars of Creation in Infrared Light

M16, Pillars of Creation in Infrared Light: #15.A

I don’t really see anything in this one, but it seems like some kind of symbol. M16, Pillars of Creation in Infrared Light: #15.B

M16, Pillars of Creation in Infrared Light: #15.C

M16, Pillars of Creation in Infrared Light: #15.D

M16, Pillars of Creation in Infrared Light: #15.E

I feel like I see something in M16, Pillars of Creation in Infrared Light, I just don’t know what.

(M16, Pillars of Creation in Infrared Light: #15.F)

ORIGINAL HUBBLE IMAGE: Orion Nebula

Orion Nebula #16.A

Orion Nebula #16.B

Orion Nebula #16.C

ORIGINAL HUBBLE IMAGE: Orion Nebula

Orion Nebula #17.A

These are really creepy! (Orion Nebula #17.B)

WTF! Orion Nebula Orion Nebula #17.C

ORIGINAL HUBBLE IMAGE: Globular Cluster NGC 6638

Globular Cluster NGC 6638 #18.A

Globular Cluster NGC 6638 #18.B

Another bee? (Globular Cluster NGC 6638 #18.C)

And another bee? Globular Cluster NGC 6638 #18.D

ORIGINAL HUBBLE IMAGE: N44F

Variations of N44F: #19.A

N44F #19.B

N44F #19.C

N44F #19.D

The image above totally looks like a demon praying or doing a hand motion!

N44F #19.E

N44F #19.F

N44F #19.G

ORIGINAL HUBBLE IMAGE: HH505 Nebula

HH505 Nebula #20.A

HH505 Nebula #20.B

HH505 Nebula #20.C

So far I don’t see much in the variations of HH505 Nebula:

(HH505 Nebula #20.D)

HH505 Nebula #20.E

HH505 Nebula #20.F

HH505 Nebula #20.G

HH505 Nebula #20.H

HH505 Nebula #20.i

The image above, a variation of HH505 Nebula, looks like a fire monster!

This looks exactly like two snakes!: HH505 Nebula #20.J

HH505 Nebula #20.K

These next images are straight off NASAs site, no edits at all because they're creepy AF as-is.

Helix Nebula

Here’s the Ring Nebula:

How ‘bout the Hourglass Nebula

Here’s the Spiral Galaxies NGC 2207 and IC 2163

Do you see the face?! Cone Nebula NGC 2264

Then there’s this shadow man, “NGC 1999”:

Let me know if you liked looking at this weird sh*t! If you did enjoy it I can find some other NASA imagery for us to examine. OH! And I have something to tell you guys! In my last article, STEALING THE SUN: GeoEngineering March 2023 vs March 2024 - Day by Day Evidence Comparison, a reader suggested I get an EMF reader so I can gather that data for the articles. I think it is an outstanding idea. I did a little research and I think this one is the best, based on price, reviews and capabilities. So…

If anyone would like to help me crowdfund this, make a donation of any amount, include “EMF” somewhere in the donation message and when I buy it I will share a photo when it arrives and a THANK YOU to every name who helped me afford this. When the pool hits $186 I will revise this article to say we hit the goal! I will gladly start logging EMF readings and report my findings to you. Donation links are below or if you want to upgrade your Subscription, that’s great too! Just make sure you put EMF in the message box so I know who to thank!:

Keep Me Writing! Make a KoFi Donation!

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee!

NEXT READ

SOURCES:

Hubble Image Gallery: https://science.nasa.gov/gallery/hubbles-universe/