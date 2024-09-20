In Part 1 of this series we looked at a scheme that is taking place, worldwide, in which farmers are paid not to farm and even to destroy crops. Although the media claims no such thing is occurring, it literally is:

“Why?”, you ask, with a look of complete confusion on your face because it seems utterly absurd that farmers would be paid not to farm. “Well”, I reply while taking a deep breath (which means an illogical explanation is coming), “The reasons vary. You see, back when the program began, farmers were paid to not farm cuz fertilizer then it was cuz water shortages, but now they are paid to not farm cuz Climate Change”. Your furl your brow, narrow your eyes and say skeptically, “I bet there’s more to it. There’s always more to it!” - and you are correct. Through researching that piece, I came across the more to it that happened to be much more to it than I was expecting. In fact, there was so much more to it that what was to be a single article on the topic evolved into a two-part series.

Jeez, where do we start? Well, in Agenda-pick-a-number, everything is completely controlled by the overlords via a One-World government, but controlling eight billion people is no easy task, especially when the majority have freedom, or semi-freedom, so the first step to implement this plan was to cap-then-reduce the population. The easiest way to accomplish this was via the food and water supply, as outlined by Rockefeller’s Population Council back in the 1960s (let’s add “medical system” to that list). Once the population is driven down to a manageable number, the next step is to control the food supply; starving people will comply to eat. But how do you control the food supply when there are over 570 million farms across the world? Paying them to not farm is great, but you can’t pay everyone, so this method isn’t as valuable as you would like it to be. This means, just like with Rocky’s population growth reduction goal, buying land to stop farm expansion is the first pillar. Once the farms are locked into their positions on the playing board of life and there is no unowned land left to purchase with the intention of starting a large farm or expanding one, now you can begin strategically trying to get rid of them. As soon as the farm closes you can buy that land, thus locking it away from future use.

When it comes to getting a business to close, the two main options are to bully it out of existence or tax it into foreclosure. As we discussed in The Worldwide War on Farms, they are deploying both methods, on every continent of the world, in unison. But what happens when they’re not closing? What happens when they just won’t fail? What happens when, no matter how hard you make it for those farmers, they somehow find the strength to get out of bed each morning, put on their boots and overalls, and head out to tend to their land? What then? It’s time for a new scheme… a bigger scheme… a diabolically evil scheme that is so calculated that the general public will never notice, until the final moment, when it is too late. Enter: Farming Carbon Credits, the newest ploy which also happens to be occurring across the world, in unison.

THE FARMING CARBON CREDIT SCHEME

The European Commission stated, “The Carbon Farming Initiative provides financial incentives to farmers who adopt sustainable practices, recognizing their crucial role in combating climate change while revitalizing their livelihoods.”. So how does this program work? Let’s find out:

On the surface level of research, to get paid, farmers must participate in “Carbon Sequestration” (=carbon stays in the soil, also known as “Carbon Capture” and a bunch of other stupid Carbon-something-names that make you want rip a tooth out every time you hear them).

Carbon Sequestration means:

No-till farming

Cover cropping

Crop rotation

Integrating livestock

Organic amendments

Reduced synthetic fertilizers and pesticides

“So, the farmer does that stuff and they get paid?”. No, of course not, you silly goose! Farmers cannot be trusted so we must bring in Science and the Carbon Police. The way this works is, every so often, the Carbon Credit people (=suits in high rise buildings playing Agenda-pick-a-number) will send out an Auditor (Carbon Police) who will take soil samples and determine how much carbon is in the soil to ensure the farmer is capturing enough carbon in their land. Additionally, spy technology “satellite imaging” will be deployed to make sure the farmer isn’t tilling their land or otherwise breaking the rules (you know how dishonest those farmers are. You can never trust a man who grows vegetables for a living).

After these tasks are completed, and if they determine the farmer has sequestered enough carbon, “Carbon Credits” are issued. (I am down to only 19 teeth left in my mouth and there’s still a lot of article to go…)

“Oh, I see. So now the farmer gets paid?” - No! Stop being ridiculous!

These credits do not go to the farmer but instead need to be listed on the Carbon Credit Market (=eBay for psychopaths). The credits are then bought by companies or governments. Once purchased, the credit can be redeemed for the ability to pollute the environment (yes, you read that correctly). In the Land of Lunacy, which is where we live, if you wanted to dump oil in the ocean, you would just buy some credits for it, because this makes sense here. “Ok, so hypothetically speaking, BP can buy a bunch of credits on the eBay for Psychopaths then they can load their ship full of oil and set sail. Surely now the farmers get paid…”. …Well, kind of…

After the credits are sold, farmers receive a percentage of the revenue generated from the sale. - “It sounds batshit crazy, but other than that, it doesn’t sound too bad”, you say. Then we take a closer look together…

THE CARBON CREDIT CONTRACT

A contract is a legally binding agreement. This means both sides agree to do something and both sides have the ability to take legal action against the other should they not uphold their end of the deal. In this case, you, the farmer, are agreeing to have your land used for carbon sequestration, and the carbon credit agency, called a “carbon aggregator”, is agreeing to pay you if you follow the rules and if you capture enough carbon. (…I’m down to only 18 teeth…)

Now here’s where we bring in more f*ckery: let’s say I want to buy some frogs. I find a business that sells frogs and I say “I’ll take four of them”. The frog breeder pulls four frogs from her tank and hands them to me in exchange for my hard-earned $40; very simple. But carbon isn’t tangible. Nobody can pick carbon up from the soil and hand me four carbons, so it has to be quantified in order to determine how many credits the farmer has generated. For this, a system of “per ton” is usually used for calculation. Why? Because it’s complicated AF and I’m pretty damn sure that is by design. But don’t worry, I did the awful work of reading mind-numbing carbon idiocy so I would have the ability to explain it to you (-you’re welcome).

One ton is 2,000 pounds (907kg) of carbon, which they claim can be stored, usually, in every five-to-ten acres of land. Right out the gate we have a major issue. First, we are dealing with “five to ten” which is one hell of an acreage difference. If you asked how much I would be willing to sell my vehicle to you for and I responded, “$40,000 - $80,000”, you would probably assume I’m drunk (and you would probably be right). Additionally, the price “per ton” system is rigged because it is based on the current rate of carbon, therefore the amount is easily manipulated (just like the price of silver and gold). We are dealing with a unknown amount of land needed to store one-ton of carbon which is worth a fluctuating amount of money and you can only earn this money if the carbon police determine the carbon didn’t escape from your soil - Only the government or World Economic Forum could come up with something so stupid.

If you can get past the retardation of the foundation of the program and still want to participate because MSNBC convinced you that this is a financial windfall opportunity, let me give you an example of the riches you can rake in.

As of 2022, the rate for one carbon credit (equal to 2,000 pounds of carbon stored in your five-to-ten acres) was a whopping $29-$32 in the state of California (Oh, did I mention there are also location-based rate fluctuations?). If it took you five acres to store one-ton, you generated a $6 per acre. If it took you the full ten acres, your pay-per-acre dropped to only $3. This means a 100 acre farm could only generate $300 to $600 per pay period. - If you think this sounds like a nice chunk of free money, keep reading…

Carbon credit contracts typically span 10, 20 or 50 years! This means that during this time, you own your land and continue to pay taxes on it, but your soil essentially belongs to the carbon company. Should the Carbon Police discover that your soil is releasing carbon into the atmosphere, you have breached the contract. The punishment for the breach is typically being forced to pay financial penalties to the carbon aggregator. Imagine that; imagine leasing the dirt on your land to the Carbon Mafia, then having to pay them for the privilege because the Carbon Police claimed your dirt is leaky.

A multi-decade contract means, if you touch your soil during a no-touch phase, or if you till during the half-century contract, you have breeched the contract. Although you may not need to disturb your dirt now, who knows what will happen in the future? What if an unforeseen event occurred and you needed to immediately disrupt your soil, such as exactly what happened to Rezeki Farms?: (2 minute video)

Additionally, what if you follow the Carbon Mafioso’s directions and “incorporate livestock” to later discover it just isn’t working? Now what? If one of the part of the contract isn’t working and needs to be discontinued or revised, you do not have the ability to change it without written consent (an amended contract) from the aggregator. This means the carbon people have the legal right to tell you to piss off. It seems to me that there are many scenarios in which the farmer needs control over his land and turning over decision-making to the suit in the fancy New York high-rise office seems like a pretty f*cking horrible idea.

HIDDEN FEES

On top of getting paid nearly-nothing for capturing* tons of carbon (*if your land doesn’t leak), there are additional costs. These costs include:

HIDDEN FEES BEFORE PAYOUT

Soil Sample “Verification” Fees: Each time your toil is tested you have to pay for it. Now get this: Verification includes “satellite imaging”! Yep, you will pay a Verification Fee each time a “satellite” is used to spy on your farm. But it’s even worse that that. Because carbon isn’t tangible, therefore we can’t see it to truly quantify how much of it is in your soil (aside from taking little samples), AI programs are used to run models to determine the amount that you have captured then compare it to the AI model of the amount you should have captured. The AI will then determine if you have breached your contract or if you have hit the target goal. This Artificial Intelligence computer modeling is also considered “Soil Verification”, therefore you pay for it too!

Holding: The Holding is an amount of money that is withheld from the payment you are due incase you are a naughty farmer who didn’t comply or if your soil doesn’t capture enough carbon, or God forbid it leaks Satan into the atmosphere. The Carbon Dictators view the Holding as a form of insurance; insurance that you will do the right thing and save the world by keeping that dreaded carbon in the ground. (14 teeth)

Subscription Fees: Some companies require a technology investment from the farmer. For example, you may have to pay for a subscription to the company’s online platform. Without paying the subscription fee you will not be able to access your carbon credits or payout.

HIDDEN FEES TO SELL THE CREDITS

After the amount of carbon captured in your soil is quantified and the credit amount is determined, now it is time to sell the credits in the Land of Lunacy so some government can buy them so they can chemtrail the sky. Some of the fees for this process include:

The Brokerage Fee: This is an amount charged by the aggregator for creating the credits.

Data Manager: To complicate the issue even further, there are two methods for selling the credits generated from your soil. The first method is for you to give the entire project to the aggregator. The aggregator then has complete control over your carbon credits and he will decide when to sell them, how much to sell them for, and so on. If you do not want to pay the aggregator, you are given the option to instead pay a data manager who will help you enter the Carbon Credit Marketplace. - See, I told you, it’s eBay for psychopaths.

Selling Fees: And just like with eBay, there are fees associated with listing and selling the credits.

Do you remember the $300-$600 we discussed earlier? Some reports are saying, after the whole process is complete, the math works out to the aggregator company keeping around 15% and withholds totaling approximately 25%, thus leaving you with only 60%, which means you will only be paid $60 per $100 generated = the $300 payment has now dwindled down to only $180, then Uncle Sam is going to tax you on that income. And I do not think these amounts include all of the other fees. Lastly, you are paid “per pay period”, which can be monthly, bi-monthly, annually, who knows? The pay period could be on the 6th of the month of the 6th month of the year on only on years ending in 6, because these people are insane.

OTHER CATCHES

Benefit Stacking: So, not only is your soil tied up for 10, 20 or 50 years and only the aggregator and Artificial Intelligence can tell you if you have stored enough carbon to earn your pay, but when you are due a check, they fee you to death, and on top of that, you can only enroll in a single Carbon Credit program and you are locked-in for the entirety of the contract. Because you cannot breach your contact, you are stuck with whatever you signed up for, even if it isn’t working, even if you discover you are getting raked over the coals, or even if something better comes along. “Benefit Stacking” abilities vary from aggregator to aggregator, this mean your contract might not allow you to receive any other payments related to that plot of land, and this includes potential payments from the government!

Disputes: If something goes wrong and you need to sue the aggregator, chances are, there is a Dispute Resolution clause in the contract. This likely will designate where you need to travel to sue them. If you are like me and live in Michigan, a flight to California isn’t cheap, let alone if you have to take time off and fly there a half-dozen times. But in reality, these Dispute Resolution clauses usually completely prevent you from ever having the ability to sue the aggregator, despite their wrongdoing or refusal to cooperate with you. Even if the contract burns your business to the ground because you cannot break even financially using the designated methods, you still cannot sue. The Dispute Resolution clause typically requires disputes to be handled by a mediator which is hand-selected by the aggregator (= you lose, so just give your farmland to Daddy Gates).

Data: Data is probably the biggest industry in the world. Google has so much data that they know what people are going to do before they do it (← true story). Being a part of the Carbon Credit System means you are creating valuable data for the Agenda. Who owns this data and WTF is being done with it? Chances are, it is being sold and you will never be included in the financial benefits of your data being harvested. All data collected on us is weaponized against us and, should you participate in this racket, you are handing over carbon-related data to the Agenda people who want to make carbon the new form of currency.

Payments: If everything you have read thus far isn’t crazy enough, the payments might not even be made to you in the form of cash. Alternate payment methods include cryptocurrency or credits toward purchases. For all I know, you could be paid in Quantum Dots and booster shots.

THE SCHEME REVEALED

The true nature of this ploy is revealed in the final two catches: Capped Credits and Land Management:

Capped Credits: Many companies limit the number of carbon credits farmers can receive per acre, therefore, even if you capture more carbon than required to fulfill your end of the contract, it does not help you financially. If the goal was ever truly about stopping Climate Change through Carbon Sequestration, they would gladly incentivize storing the maximum amount, but this is not the case. This is because the goal is not to save the environment, it is to control your land, while letting you stay on it and continue to pay taxes on it. In fact, once your contract is over, you can release all of the stored carbon into the atmosphere without worry because nobody cares the moment the contract ends.

Land Management: Carbon credits place restrictions on land use. Not only are you locked-in to how you farm, but you have surrendered your right to change your land and you might be blocked from selling or renting your land, because, due to the contract, the soil is managed by the aggregator, not you. These contracts can even stop the ability for you to use your land entirely or limiting your land use to a fraction of what you own.

…and this is just what we know thus far. I expect they are going to use the data harvesting to say, “Look! Having farmers capture carbon has contributed to stopping climate change! We need to make government policies to force all farmers to do this!”….

IN CLOSING

These contracts, in terms of year-length, are damn-near the length of a home mortgage, or longer! What happens when the rate-per-ton of carbon drops from $30 down to $3? You are still locked into that contract. What happens when your aggregator starts making horrible decisions regarding selling your credits or refusing to sell the credits? You are still locked into that contract. What happens if, in four years time, Science discovers the methods being used to calculate carbon are flawed and revises them? You are locked into that contract. What happens if the carbon program is scrapped as a whole? You are locked into that contract. What happens when the amount you are spending to comply with the new programs doesn’t meet the break-even mark? You are locked into that contract. How many seasons can you afford to consume the costs of a complete loss of your crop while you go through the trial-and-error process of learning Carbon Sequestration?

While there is nothing wrong with no-till farming and cover cropping (I heard they are actually outstanding practices), you can do this without bringing in the Carbon Police, Science and Suits, who are dangling a little financial carrot on a stick, in front of a bear trap. If you want someone to bend you over a table and jam a broom handle up your ass to teach you a lesson about signing multi-decade contracts with the devil, you don’t need a carbon credit aggregator because I’m free on Thursday evening.

