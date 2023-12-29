We, the People, have had enough of the GeoEngineering…

No matter how many PSYOPs they employ, nothing will make us believe this is normal:

(2 minute video)

Before we get into the second half of this presentation, let me say that, despite what the media tells you, many highly credentialed whistleblowers have come forward, such as Doctor Bill Deagle, a military doctor, who warned the public about this spraying program:

Maybe you think Dr. Bill is a nut; perhaps he just wanted attention and his life destroyed (and ultimately, death). How about testimony from Alfred Webre, a former United Nations representative:

If you think both of them are crazy, check out my Substack post showing military whistleblower, Kristen Meghan:

Or a UK military pilot whistleblower:

I have a ton more, and I plan to keep sharing these videos on Fridays, because I publish written content Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. In the meantime, read my post about whistleblowers because it’s absolutely fascinating:

HOW TO DOWNLOAD / SAVE SUBSTACK VIDEOS

I take the time to edit most clips to be short, so you can easily download and share them on Social Media. If you prefer to watch the full 3-hour presentation, unedited, it is available in the Sources section of this article.

Due to the length of this town hall, I had to divide it into two parts because Substack starts glitching if you add too many videos. You can watch all of the Part 1 videos here:

If you are looking to save videos, there’s many ways to go about this. If you use Chrome or Brave as your browser, there is a free Substack Video Downloader extension. If you use Mozilla FireFox here’s the link for their version of Substack video downloader. Alternatively, you can record the video off your cell phone using a free app like Vidma. If you want to edit videos on your phone, I strongly recommend the “InShot” app. I have been using it for years. It’s outstanding (and free, although I paid the $35 for the lifetime ad-removal). If you have other ways to download / save videos, please share them in the Comments section below.

Without further ado, let’s check out the second half:

SHASTA, CALIFORNIA 2015 TESTIMONY, PART 2

WHY THIS IS HAPPENING, LAWS

The last 30 minutes of the hearing is an Air Quality representative being a typical government douchebag. I refuse to waste my time sharing it. If you would like to hear a guy excuse everything that was said over the past 2.5 hours, and essentially ignore all of the concerned citizens, you can invest your time in it by skipping to the final 30 minutes in the video below. But first:

WANT MORE CHEMTRAIL CONTENT?

FULL 3-HOUR HEARING, UNEDITED:

