When I was writing Fires to Erase History, I came across this sad then-and-now photo of my hometown, Detroit Michigan:

At the time of publishing that article, I thought the purpose of the Great Fires that ravished the United States in the 1800s and early 1900s (specifically from 1901-1918) were to scrub our nation of historic and unexplainable buildings (unexplainable based on the history we have been taught) - and I still believe this is true, especially when you cross-reference the timeframe with the World’s Fairs (which I just published an incredible series on). Then came last night, when I accidentally stumbled across another photo which sent me on a five-hour straight research binge…

Here is the image I saw:

“Wow, everything is gone”, I thought to myself. Then I came across this photo comparison and was shocked by the difference:

I started to look for more then-and-now photos and couldn’t believe what I was looking at. See for yourself:

This is the real housing crisis - housing and land is being stolen, right out from under us.

The more I looked, the more taken aback I became. How much housing has vanished?

How many small businesses are gone, replaced by Amazon’s warehouses, each spanning multiple miles?

Bit by bit, it has been erased, with us never realizing how much is gone…

What once was a neighborhood…

Is now an office…

What once was a street filled with life:

Is now home to two buildings:

Look at the amount of parking lots! They’re not even full:

Parking lots and roads have replaced entire communities and instead of building back housing, they are building back better:

And building back better also means building back nothing:

And the things that still exist are being renovated and made ugly, bland, boring, industrial-looking…

Stunning architecture with ornate detail has been replaced by bleak walls in muted tones.

Where fountains once stood…

…is now dreary…

In fact, cities like the one I work in have passed ordinances that disallow the use of colors on buildings (or anything, for that matter). This resulted in everything turning white and assorted shades of gray. I didn’t realize how depressing it was until I left the area for multiple months. During that time, I resided in a city filled with lakes, trees, flowers and colors. A city where buildings were thoughtfully painted with murals and vibrant boutiques and bistros lined the downtown streets. A city where people cheerfully said “good morning” to each other and held doors for the person behind them. When I returned to the place I call home, I felt like I was driving into a prison, I could not believe how somber it had become. How could the public be optimistic in such humdrum surroundings? Psychological warfare at its finest.

And this isn’t just a United States thing, this is worldwide:

Even the accents, which may have seemed irrelevant, are disappearing yet when you compare the before and after, you realize that those little details made a huge difference in the beauty of a structure:

But the story of land being stripped from us, foot by foot, doesn’t end there. I then began thinking about these massive “Windfarms” that produce little power but take up gigantic amounts of space and require enormous fossil fuels to build:

I found an interactive map that shows wind farm locations:

Look at the amount of land these things are taking up. Iowa, you are no longer the Hawkeye State, you are the Wind Turbine State:

When you look at how many miles these windmills are taking up, you discover the 56,000 currently-existing wind turbines require substantial land:

And if you want your mind blown, when this man began to research windfarms being installed around his home, what he discovered was crazy: (3 minute video)

What about the solar farms? How much land are they consuming? How much land is gone and we don’t even realize it’s been taken?

THE AGENDAS

We know the global takeover involves “30x30”, a United Nations scheme which involves every country removing 30% of its land from its citizens by 2030 under the guise of conservation with the ultimate goal being to strip us of everything by, or in, 2050. We also know that at the 2020 United Nations Summit on Biodiversity, every member nation pledged their allegiance to the 30x30 plan. (1 minute video)

The event was 10+ hours long and I listened to the whole thing. It was somehow boring and terrifying at the same time.

This event was followed by fires breaking out across world, train derailments resulting in chemical spills, excessive hurricanes, extreme droughts, floods and other weather events. Climate Change, they tell us.

Prior to the 30x30 plan, they were already stealing land in various ways. One of those methods was making up fake endangered animals - a true story so ridiculous you have to read it to believe it. Here are other methods they are deploying. I try to edit videos to being 2-minutes or less, but this 7-minute video was too important, please watch it.

Per the video above, I have a personal story to share with you.

I have lived in Detroit and its metropolitan areas my whole life. I’ve traveled the same streets over my 40-something years of life (my spouse keeps track of my age. Does yours do that too? I lost track at 40 because it wasn’t important anymore). Well, around two years ago, maybe three, I was driving down a main road and noticed the giant sign that graced the entryway to the local park had been removed. This park was the only nice, large park in the area. It had multiple soccer fields, a basketball court, swings, slides and a picnic area with BBQ grills for the public to use. It was a great park for teams, schools, teens and children to enjoy… but on this day, the sign had vanished and large steel gates appeared on both sides of the entranceway.

I forgot all about it until the following spring when I drove past it again and noticed the sign still had not been replaced, yet those gates were open. I then made a U-turn to check it out.

I pulled into the entranceway and quickly realized the long, winding, paved road that lead to multiple parking lots scattered throughout the park was gone. What replaced it was a now-short path with a small parking lot that wasn’t even a lot, it was basically just the end of the driveway. I realized everything was gone; no soccer fields, no basketball courts, no slides or swings… it was just land, vacant land with what appeared to be a walking trail.

I parked, got out and walked the short makeshift dirt trail which leads you in a loop back to the parking area. While walking, I saw where the basketball courts once were was now a marsh. The swings and slides had been removed and the area was blocked off by high steel fencing. Wood beams strung with caution tape prevented access to other areas. What the heck is going on here?

I snapped some photos and sent my buddy a text; we used to come here to throw around a football when we were teens. He had no idea the park, as we knew it, was gone. He asked me what the name of the place is now, so I Googled it, but to my surprise, there were no search results. Surely that can’t be right, I was standing in it at that moment. I then tried Google My Location - still no results. The location service showed I was standing in the middle of nowhere. Other location services provided identical results. “Why is this not on a map anymore?”, I wondered.

I then looked on walking trail websites and could not find a listing. I thought perhaps someone purchased the property, so I glanced around the area for No Trespassing signs, but there were none. “If this is private property, why are the gates open?”, I pondered.

Throughout that summer, when I drove past, I would always see the gates open and stop to walk the loop, still trying to decipher what the deal was with this place. I realized someone was maintaining the path, ensuring it stayed clear of branches and weeds, but other than that, the place was a ghost town. I never saw a single person there, not even whomever was maintaining it.

It wasn’t until that fall, when I noticed salt licks on stands had been put out for deer, that it would dawn on me, I was standing in a large, secret nature reserve that once used to be a marvelous park - that explained why the parking lot was always empty - nobody knew what this place was because the sign had been removed. I immediately knew this was Agenda 21, right here in my hometown, right under everyone’s noses. By the end of summer, a new sign graced the entranceway… “Conservation Area”, yet to this day, it is not on any map…

And all of this links back to Agenda 21: (1 minute video)

And that, my friends, is why these photos shocked me…

… I realized just how much they were succeeding…

