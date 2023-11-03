Less than four years after the government Covid-19 forced the world closed, the NIH has already broken ground on a massive new laboratory. Here it is folks, right on NIH.gov; the new $125 Million dollar pathogen-and-animal-cruelty research center:

According to their press release, this new lab features “a three-story vivarium” totaling 120,000 square feet. “It will contain 35 holding rooms, 28 procedure rooms and 24 specialty rooms along with autoclaves and cage washrooms. This new vivarium facility will provide important program support including all Biosafety Level 2 (BSL-2) breeding, holding and experimental programs, as well as quarantine for animals destined for BSL-3 and BSL-4 studies in laboratories at RML. The new facility will provide expanded capabilities for studies with exotic species along with special imaging equipment, histopathology and a multi-vector insectary”, and best of all, it’s coming to Colorado. I’m sure the citizens are elated to have a government entity they already don’t trust whipping up batches of deadly bacteria then injecting it into animals in their back yard, but hey, Trust the Science.

Now let’s discuss what BSL-3 and BSL-4 labs are. BSL stands for “Biosafety Level”:

Level 3 labs are for working with pathogens like Yellow Fever, St. Louis encephalitis and West Nile virus. These are “serious or lethal disease via aerosol transmission”.

Level 4 is the highest level, these pathogens, “are extremely dangerous and pose a high risk of life-threatening disease. Examples are the Ebola virus, the Lassa virus, and any agent with unknown risks of pathogenicity and transmission.” So that’s cool. Hopefully the government can use our tax dollars to cook up enough virus to then make vaccines to stop it (Psssst! That’s literally what they do. They make viruses to make vaccines to stop the virus. They are currently cooking up Bubonic Plague bacteria to make a vaccine to stop it. Not kidding)

This awesome new lab will have it’s grand opening in 2024, just in time for Agenda 2030. Oh! And if you Maryland citizens are jealous because you’re not getting a pathogen-bat-lab, don’t you worry! You are getting a massive, new NIH chemical warehouse! Unfortunately, your warehouse only cost $21 Million so you don't have tax-dollar-bragging-rights, but look at all the chemicals this beast can hold:

References:

<a href="https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/scientists-laboratory-conduct-experiment-men-scientific-research-cryonics-chemical-lab_12571324.htm#query=cartoon%20lab&position=18&from_view=search&track=ais">Image by upklyak</a> on Freepik