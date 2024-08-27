So many people have asked me to write about 9/11. My response has always been, “Other researchers have done it so well that I have nothing new to add”… and that was true… until now… when I accidentally blew the lid off the PSYOP…

While trolling old files on Archive.org, by complete fluke, I came across CNNs morning airing on September 11th, 2001. I didn’t expect to find anything new in it, but I was in the middle of a painful case of writers block, so I let it play in the background while I continued to dig for exciting documents to research deeper. While listening to the audio of the news organization reporting live on the planes hitting the towers, I began to realize something wasn’t right. I then downloaded the broadcast and started analyzing it from the beginning. What I discovered blew my mind. I need an hour of your time and I think it might blow yours too. Because this article is to show you things you haven’t seen, we will not be discussing holograms, thermite, exchange students, CGI and all the other topics that have been done well by phenomenal researchers like my buddy

.

Check out the 48 minute video below that I put together using the CNN morning broadcast I downloaded. If you cannot play it, this issue appears to be with the Substack app. A simple fix is to read this online (not on the app). To do this, click the Share button below, copy the link, open a web browser and paste.

WORDS MATTER

(48 minute video)

I really hope you watched that full video, not because I spent 9 hours making it but because, in my opinion, it is the nail in the coffin. Let’s discuss some of what we learned:

WORDS REALLY, REALLY DO MATTER…

As shown in the video, a picture is not the same as a photograph and it sure isn’t the same as a video, let alone live video on air, and every reporter knows the difference between the types of media.

You know who else knows the difference between a picture and a video (other than a 5-year-old)? Production companies, their producers, videographers, editors and designers… such as those in news organizations. It is imperative to know the difference in types of media because their job depends on it. For example, here is a picture of a suspect:

Versus a photograph of a suspect:

Which is different from a video of a suspect. It’s socks vs dress socks vs sport socks, yeah they’re all socks but they’re not interchangeable; David Beckham didn't play in his Sunday morning church socks.

As we saw with the CNN broadcast, they chose their words very carefully. In the entire broadcast they never once used the terms “live footage”, “live feed”, “live on air” or even the term “photograph”, they instead only use the word “picture”. The closest the news came to using the phrase “live video” is saying “live shot” and “live picture”. Live Picture made my ears perk up because we all know technology is made available to the public 10-20 years after the military is done using it and, although a live picture wasn’t anything back in 2001, fast forward to 2015, when Apple released their new IOS 9 which featured Live Pictures. Apples cutting edge Live Pictures were still-shot photos instantly made into moving pictures, like videos. Users could stitch together multiple photos to create a longer video from photos.

Is it unreasonable to think that perhaps this technology, or similar tech, existed 14 years prior? Is this why, as many have pointed out, the smoke coming out of the towers didn’t seem to move realistically on television? Now let’s check out the psychological operation in closer detail:

THE PSYOP WE ALL MISSED

Only eight seconds after beginning the broadcast, we were told what was to follow was “unconfirmed reports that a plane has crashed”. 20 seconds later we were were informed that what we were viewing was “a picture of one of the towers of the World Trade Center” - this means, within 30 seconds of starting the emergency broadcast, we were notified that what we were looking at was not confirmed as truth and…

…could be a design, a representation, a description, an image, a copy, a motion picture (movie), a reproduction or possibly a photograph… nowhere within the definition of “picture” is “live television footage, on air, in real time”…

Interestingly, the news broadcasters are not the only ones to use the term picture to reference the alleged live TV broadcast, so let’s look at the witnesses and callers to see who also used this term:

WITNESS #1: The CNN VP - Claims to have clearly seen the first plane and used the word picture multiple times. During his lengthy testimony, he never used the appropriate verbiage to describe live, on air video feed, and it should be expected that a vice president of a broadcasting organization would know correct terminology relating to broadcasting.

WITNESS #2: (not applicable) The female on the street who saw an explosion inside the building which caused everything to come out, did not use the word picture and also never saw a plane, insists it was an explosion.

WITNESS #3: (not applicable) Lady who heard “sonic boom” and did not see a plane. In fact, she didn’t know it was a plane until she heard it on tv and thought that was “strange”. She does not use the word picture.

WITNESS #4 - Winston Mitchell was the man in the diner who just so happened to be on the phone with the CNN when the second plane hit (remarkable!). Winston knew the plane was fully embedded in the building and agreed that the fuselage was what caused the explosion. He used the word picture several times while never saying “live footage” or using correct terminology.

WITNESS #5 - Dr. Jay, who was a news reporter, claims he saw a small plane that “appeared to crash into the World Trade Center”. He does not use the word picture, but he only says a couple sentences. As soon as his short bit is up, the CNN reporters reminded us it was a picture.

REPEAT WITNESS PLAYED: CNN VP

CALLER: Government employee who works for the National Transportation Safety Board only uses the term picture and the phrase “the picture CNN is broadcasting”.

WITNESS #6 - “Todd” saw the second plane from highway 238. He does not use the word picture but only says a few sentences then his call is ended. Immediately following his quick call we are reminded it was a picture.

WITNESS #7 - “Joe” ran to a high point in his building (location unknown), saw a small plane hit the building and states it was a clear day. He does not use the word picture but, just like Todd and Dr. Jay, he only says a couple sentences before his call is ended. Immediately following the ending of his call, the broadcasters remind us we are looking at a picture.

REPEAT WITNESS PLAYED: WINSTON MITCHELL

… and that was it. Those were the only witnesses interviewed during the plane crashes on CNN. Out of the five people who were allotted major speaking roles, the three that confirmed the plane story inappropriately referred to live video feed as a picture and the remaining two insist it was an explosion and there was no plane. These two did not use the word picture. Out of the three people with very minimal speaking opportunities, all saw a plane but two claim the plane was small.

THE COLLAPASE

The use of the word picture continued on throughout the next CNN broadcasts. Yes, on this one specific day, all of the teleprompters said picture instead of live video or any synonym for the phrase. Would you find it interesting if I told you the other major networks also only used the word picture? We will discuss this more in Part 2 of this series, coming soon.

Then, in the 11:30am broadcast on September 11th, there was a CNN reporter who was allegedly being filmed from a rooftop, claiming to be only “30 blocks away” from the towers. When a replay of the earlier broadcast was shown, this reporter was aware that both towers fully collapsed, but when the replay ends and live footage is being shown, the reporter tells the audience, “the tops of both towers are gone”… while looking directly at the missing towers. How did he witness both towers fully collapse hours ago but now thinks just the tops collapsed thus far? Confusion in the timeline of premade footage plus a green screen? Were just the tops supposed to collapse first? Script error?

While you watch this, pay attention to the unnatural smoke coming from the building and the complete lack of shock, surprise, trauma or horror in his voice. This dude acts like he is reporting on the winner of a 4th grade spelling bee, not the biggest terrorist attack on American soil in our lifetimes… live… from 30 blocks away… (2 minute video)

So, based on CNNs morning broadcasts, the question becomes, “What can we make of these videos?”. Well, it sure would seem that this is pretty damn good proof that what was aired on television as the planes hitting the buildings in real-time was actually premade. This means, analyzing whatever is shown on tv is pointless because they told us it wasn’t real.

It also appears that, at least some of the calls / witness segments, were prerecorded based on the way the sound changes. Anyone who has experience with editing media knows that two different tapes, recorded at different times under different conditions, will have different levels of volume and sound quality. I randomly grabbed some nonrelated clips off my computer and threw them into one video so you can see exactly what I am referring to: (3 minute video)

And this fluctuation in sound quality is exactly what we see in the case of “Rosa”, where the audio noticeably shifts when he says “Jim Ryan here in the studio”: (17 second video)

It seems to me that the Rosa bit was prerecorded and there was a glitch in playing it, so they cut back to tower footage, which was ultimately what threw CNNs footage off schedule, leading to the second plane hitting during Winston’s call and nobody noticing it for an unrealistic amount of time. Here’s a fantastic comparison of network coverage of the planes hitting by Simon Shack: (2 minute video)

Combine all of this together and none of it makes sense as authentic, live footage, but it fits perfectly with a government created “news package” (2 minute video)

When the prerecorded materials were aired on television as live, it wasn’t completely a lie because the news stations were indeed live; they were live but airing prerecorded materials… and they repeatedly informed us via a disclaimer, “you are looking at a picture”…

DISCLAIMERS

I am not a lawyer but let me explain disclaimers in terms of advertising. According to the FTC, “When the disclosure of qualifying information is necessary to prevent an ad from being deceptive, the information should be presented clearly and conspicuously so that consumers can actually notice and understand it” - would reminding your viewers, on average of once-to-twice-per-minute, that what they are looking at is a picture, count as enough of a disclaimer or disclosure that, should the issue be taken to court, it could be argued that any reasonable person would understand what they are looking at a picture? I would say most likely. Think about it like this; if you swap the word picture with the word art; if CNN said, twice-per-minute, that viewers are looking at art, would that be sufficient to notify people they are looking at art? Of course. Is it CNN’s fault people don’t know what a picture is? Words matter.

THE COMMUNICATIONS ACT OF 1934

Want to hear something fascinating? The Communications Act of 1934 was what allowed federal agencies to produce prepackaged news and hand it to the media to be broadcasted without any disclaimers notifying the public that what they were watching was made by the government. In 2005, the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation (whose members included John D. Rockefeller IV) met to discuss amending the act to prohibit a “ready-to-use news item designed to be indistinguishable from a news story produced by an independent author or news organization”:

When I tried to find out what ultimately happened with “S. 967”, I was instead referred to S. 967, the “Adoptee Citizenship Act of 2021”:

…. which gives automatic citizenship to individuals adopted by a U.S. citizen. Who knew that was going on? Anyway, the prepackaged news act died in legislation the same year it was discussed, 2005.

Only a few years later, our dear friend Obama would make it completely legal for the media to outright lie to us via the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act. Now there was no need for word games because it was completely acceptable to tell us what we were watching was live footage… do you get the picture? (pun intended)

The Smith Mundt b*llshit became law in 2012… months before another one of the most tragic events in American History…

