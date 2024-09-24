Once you see it, you can never unsee it. These Social Media platforms are free for a reason…

HOW THE CHALLENGES BEGAN

It started with the Harlem Shake, a fairly-viral dance that came out of nowhere and began being imitated worldwide. (2 minute video compilation)

While the Harlem Shake was successful, it was not genuinely viral. At it’s peak it was only getting 4,000 Google Searches per day, but nonetheless, it was proof-positive that people, worldwide, can be convinced to participate in a meaningless trend that requires their effort and provides no reward.

Within a year of the peak of the Shake came the Ice Bucket Challenge. If you don’t remember, this was a truly viral sensation which involved a bucket of ice water being dumped over a person's head to raise awareness of Lou Gehrig's disease (ALS).

What’s really interesting about this is that they actually tried it before, starting in the 1990s, but it got no traction. Perhaps this is because back then the idea of dumping ice water on your head was idiotic? Or maybe it was because we didn’t have cell phones and social media? Oh, and I should mention, back then the purpose was to raise awareness for Cancer, not ALS.

Fast forward to 2015, the Ice Bucket Challenge was revamped and relaunched. Celebrities were recruited and with the power of social media, it was propelled to viral status overnight: (3 minute video)

They claim the Ice Bucket Challenge was a huge accomplishment because it raised $106 million in donations. These donations were to be used to find a cure but alas, there just wasn’t one. Although being unable to help people suffering from Lou Gehrig’s, the success of the challenge came in the form of imitation and it paved the way for the idea of challenges in general; people all over the world recording themselves doing the exact same thing.

Next came the dance challenges. These combined the Harlem Shake with the Ice Bucket Challenge concept then refined it. Unlike the lengthy Harlem Shake, these new challenges would feature very short dances, only 10 to 20 seconds average. The dance would be to a specific music clip, typically a quick refrain from a song which would be made available in a social media app. Now it was simplistic, all people needed to do was record themselves performing the motions and post the video.

Back to the Ice Bucket Challenge: amongst the celebrities who were eager to dump water on their heads for a great cause that ended up not working out therefore making the entire thing pointless, was Bill Gates, Tim Cook, Apple SVP Phil Schiller and Mark Zuckerberg. What do these people have in common (other than the desire to control the world and involvement with the CIA)? They are actively involved in data gathering, algorithms and machine learning.

Now I need you to force yourself to watch a couple videos, not because I went through the painstaking process of listening to music I hate and watching dances I think are awful to find these videos for you, and not because I spent hours chopping them up so you wouldn’t have to watch 15-minutes of mind-numbing hell to see what I am seeing, but because when you watch these videos it becomes so apparent what the actual goal is, which is not finding a cure for a disease, nor is it just a fun dance the world can do… the goal is to perfect artificial intelligence human movement, and for this they needed thousands of people performing the exact same motions…

(1 minute video)

You may be like, “I don’t know if they’re really using it to build out AI. I mean, it’s not like they’re telling them which motions to make…”, to which I reply, “Try this on for size…” (1 minute video)

It just so happens that the song in the video above, Tootsie Slide by Drake, was released in April 2020… during Covid lockdowns, when kids couldn’t go to school and adults were trapped in their homes all day and everyone had nothing to do other than participate in building out AI.

DANCE TUTORIALS

In order for the dance to be replicated by the masses, a tutorial must be released. When the tutorial is created, it is quickly boosted to mega-viral status, and I’m not being hyperbolic when I say mega-viral status. For example, this 1-minute dance “dance” tutorial has nearly 3 million views just on TikTok:

Do you guys remember back when dancing was actual work, not just waving your hands and flailing your arms in front of a camera for 30 seconds? Every time I think of dancing I think of the scene from Dirty Dancing:

Or Pulp Fiction:

...but that is no longer dancing because social media and their Agenda has redefined it. What dancing is now is this 30-second tutorial with over 2 million views. Notice how the dances are focused only on torso and hand movement with hand movement extending toward the camera (← this will become relevant shortly)

And don’t think this is only for females, there are also dance tutorials geared exclusively toward men and they are every bit as bizarre, such as this 15 second dance tutorial that also features torso and hand movement with hands extending toward the camera… and has nearly 1.5 million views:

VIRAL CHALLENGES

You may have thought, as I did, sh*t that goes viral on these social media platforms is organic, meaning, you happened to record something, you shared it and, for whatever reason, the public loved it, therefore there is no real rhyme or reason to any of what becomes a popular sensation, like Chewbacca Mom with 140 million views versus a meme that only received 10 total likes.

While this may be true with the laughing lady, it is not the case with these dances and their tutorials. In fact, it is quite the opposite. In this case, there are creators who act as choreographers. They create the dances and promote the challenges and are boosted up to viral status, thus triggering the imitation videos to flood in.

And now that I think about it, the whole thing in itself is interesting because the challenge isn’t even a challenge by definition of the word challenge because there is no competition, there is no opponent to compete against, no system of choosing a winner nor any reward, therefore there is no challenge to begin with… it is nothing more than data harvesting, more specifically, it is movement harvesting, but the word challenge makes people want to participate; you wouldn’t back down from a challenge, would you? Here’s the “Out West Challenge”, a 10-second dance “dance”: (47 second video)

… How about this one? A 15-second dance tutorial with almost 5 million views (hands extending toward camera, heavy emphasis on torso movement):

Come on folks, it is so obvious what is going on here once you know who is involved and that the goal is to make AI so realistic that we can no longer tell the difference. Hell, just scrolling through TikTok looking for these viral challenges, I kept coming across dance clips that made me question how many of the accounts already are entirely AI. For example, is this AI or real? (18 second video)

Answer: It was AI, but it was shared as being real. Through further research I tracked down the authentic clip. The real video is on the left (and I would classify this as actual dancing, but this is not a viral challenge):

Remember how I said earlier that these dance challenges are heavily focused on hand and upper body movement? As discussed in my Uvalde investigation (which turned into a nightmare in my personal life), AI was still in its beginning phases when it came to people and motion. Artificial Intelligence had major problems with hands, smiles and teeth and fast motion:

It especially had issues with turns and flips:

This was a major problem for AI and this problem needed to be addressed as quickly as possible because, despite nearly-flawless CGI faces, these motion errors made fake videos far too easy to spot:

But, after only six years of TikTok dance challenges, AI is becoming incredible (terrifying, yet nonetheless incredible), and movement is becoming so good that it is incredibly difficult to tell what is real versus what was instantly created by a computer:

Next we have the issue of offline AI, real-life AI. It has gotten to the point where people don’t know what are humans dressed like robots versus what are actual robots:

ChatGPT, which is Artificial Intelligence, assures us there’s nothing to fear, those were just people in costumes, but this sh*t is horrifying…

And it’s all part of the 2045 Agenda, in which man is merged with machine and transhumanism, robots and AI have a symbiotic relationship. They have been planning this for a very, very long time… far longer than we would have ever expected… (2 minute video)

…and this is exactly why they need to turn us into the electric grid, so we can be the power supply for all of it… … … and just like that, it all makes sense…

