To understand the severity of the dire situation that is quickly approaching, you must first understand why it is dire. The plan to capture America has been in-the-works since, at least, the 1930’s. I strongly encourage you to read Agenda 21 vs Agenda 2030 vs Agenda 2050 Explained. Over time, more and more Executive Orders and overall power has been bestowed by the government upon itself. But the powers needs something to trigger them; an event has to occur to set the power(s) into motion, just how the Covid Pandemic activated Emergency Powers which allowed for the shutdown most of the world to a degree that was previously unfathomable.

TERRIFYING EXECUTIVE ORDERS

Let’s take a look at these 15 horrifying Executive Orders that give the government power to seize everything from people’s assets to the electric grid and even food resources.

EXECUTIVE ORDER 10990 allows the government to take over all modes of transportation and control of highways and seaports. EXECUTIVE ORDER 10995 allows the government to seize and control the communication media. EXECUTIVE ORDER 10997 allows the government to take over all electrical power, gas, petroleum, fuels and minerals. EXECUTIVE ORDER 10998 allows the government to seize all means of transportation, including personal cars, trucks or vehicles of any kind and total control over all highways, seaports, and waterways. EXECUTIVE ORDER 10999 allows the government to take over all food resources and farms. EXECUTIVE ORDER 11000 allows the government to mobilize civilians into work brigades under government supervision. EXECUTIVE ORDER 11001 allows the government to take over all health, education and welfare functions. EXECUTIVE ORDER 11002 designates the Postmaster General to operate a national registration of all persons. EXECUTIVE ORDER 11003 allows the government to take over all airports and aircraft, including commercial aircraft. EXECUTIVE ORDER 11004 allows the Housing and Finance Authority to relocate communities, build new housing with public funds, designate areas to be abandoned, and establish new locations for populations. EXECUTIVE ORDER 11005 allows the government to take over railroads, inland waterways and public storage facilities. EXECUTIVE ORDER 11051 specifies the responsibility of the Office of Emergency Planning and gives authorization to put all Executive Orders into effect in times of increased international tensions and economic or financial crisis. EXECUTIVE ORDER 11310 grants authority to the Department of Justice to enforce the plans set out in Executive Orders, to institute industrial support, to establish judicial and legislative liaison, to control all aliens, to operate penal and correctional institutions, and to advise and assist the President. EXECUTIVE ORDER 11049 assigns emergency preparedness function to federal departments and agencies, consolidating 21 operative Executive Orders issued over a fifteen year period. EXECUTIVE ORDER 11921 allows the Federal Emergency Preparedness Agency to develop plans to establish control over the mechanisms of production and distribution, of energy sources, wages, salaries, credit and the flow of money in U.S. financial institution in any undefined national emergency.

GEOENGINEERING AND EMERGENCY POWERS

As you can see, with the right “crisis”, the government can activate their Emergency Powers and swoop in and save us. There’s lots of different kinds of crisis’s that the government can use to declare a State of Emergency: war, terrorism, virus outbreaks, chemical spills and explosions, to name a few, but the most important one is Weather Chaos. Although Emergency Powers can be activated over other crisis’s, those options aren’t as effective. They can’t easily get mass amounts of people off their land over a “virus outbreak”. If general terrorism arrives in the USA, we are armed and there’s a whole ‘lotta us. And even if they did opt for terrorism, they wouldn’t be able to repeat the terrorism in every state; it kinda seemed like they gave this a trial run with BLM / Antifa riots, but instead of making most Americans flee, the citizens just waited it out and some took up arms. However, weather disasters give them far more options that can all be ran in unison, without the public ever knowing. To the unaware onlooker it seems like it was yet another tragic forest fire or an unfortunately long summer drought. Weather disasters are what the government refers to as “fingerprintless”, meaning, it can’t be traced back to them.

Conveniently, the military has been developing techniques to create weather events since, at least, the early 1900s. The military can make and steer hurricanes, typhoons and tornados. They know how to use “Wildfire as a Weapon”. Droughts have been being utilized since, at least, the 1960’s. They are professionals are creating disastrous storms that cause unthinkable floods; any “weather phenomenon” you can think of, they have been doing it for decades via GeoEngineering. By creating severe weather, they are able to not only get people off their land, but simultaneously activate the Emergency Powers. Truly a win-win for them. Here’s a great example from 2014:

Emergency Powers and Land Removal are keys to the goal of 15 Minute Cities. 15 Minute Cities are Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030 which is Agenda 2050. The 15 Minute City plan was actually hatched in 1992 in a document called The Wildlands Project:

FEMA

FEMA stands for Federal Emergency Management Agency. Their stated purpose is to help people “before, during and after disasters”… which, in theory, sounds great, right? But, just like every other government agency, over time their powers began being abused. FEMA is an entity that is intertwined in GeoEngineering and has also been granted authority that no organization should ever have, all under the guise of protecting us. In the near future I will show you all of FEMAS involvement in GeoEngineering and The Agendas, which even includes being a member of The Climate Resilience Program; seemingly, wherever there is government or NGO discussion of “stopping climate change”, FEMA is right there.

When the Weather Disaster occurs, FEMA sweeps in to assist. They can help by evacuating people from their homes or help by forcing them to “shelter in place”. They can help by distributing vaccinations if needed. When a business is destroyed by Weather Chaos, FEMA offers SBA loans that come with interest, conditions of repayment and hefty collateral. FEMA can also help by detaining people, hence the need for FEMA Camps / FEMA detention centers.

FEMA CAMPS

For over a decade the media has been making sure we all know that FEMA Camps are nothing more than a conspiracy theory:

Wikipedia states the “conspiracy theory has been debunked”, yet the one-and-only reference Wiki gives to show the debunking is this article, from PopularMechanics.com, which cherry-picks 3 out of 800+ FEMA Camp locations, of which only 2 of the three locations are credibly accused of being Camps. The third location on their list appears to be something random that someone random posted somewhere random on the internet. PopularMechanics then provides the governments reason for these locations and says, “Debunked!”.

While Wiki claims the aforementioned PopularMechanics article proved the nonexistence of FEMA Camps, they completely ignore mounds of shocking government evidence, such as:

(1997) Congress letter regarding the establishment of Civilian Inmate Labor Programs at CIVILIAN PRISON CAMPS:

(Pssssst… “Civilian” means you and I….)

(2003) On March 1, 2003, FEMA became part of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The Department of Defense (DoD) provides military support to the DHS, as the lead federal agency for DHS. The DoD is responsible for providing the military forces. The major elements of these forces are the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force. So, uh, FEMA is kind of part of the military.

(2009) Bill HR 645 demands the creation of new FEMA “National Emergency Centers”. According to this bill, which passed, at a minimum, six non-public, National Emergency Centers are to be established on military grounds. It’s currently 2023 and I’ve spent over an hour trying to find these locations without any success…. perhaps they are the locations already on the list (below). If you can find these locations and they are not on the list, let me know.

(Also 2009) Obama publically tells citizens that Prolonged Detention is coming, even for those who have not yet committed a crime. The prolonged detention is for those the government suspects might commit a crime at some point in the future. What Obama said was so shocking that even MSNBC had to address it:

(2010) Military / DoD Document titled “FM 3-39.40 Internment and Resettlement Operations” outlines the relocation (“resettlement”) of civilians to the Camps as well as the brainwashing they will undergo to “rehabilitate” their views. In the future, we will be discussing this document in detail, so click that Subscribe button to get your free ticket to the virtual information train (I promise the train doesn’t go to the camps):

(2011) FEMA “Internment Specialist” Job Posting. This job is for “Counseling individual prisoners for rehabilitation.” Gosh, this sure sounds EXACTLY like what was outlined in the 2010 FM 3-39.40 document.

(2020) ANOTHER memo about the Civilian Labor Camp Program

And more, so, so, soooo much more. If you want to dive deeper into it with me, just tap that Sub button. Common man, you know you wanna:

Just looking at the timeline above, you can see that, between 1997 and 2011, Civilian Prison Camps were funded and established. Civilian Labor Programs within the camps were approved and funded. The military was hiring staff for the prison camps. Then President told us crimeless detainment is coming. FEMA was directed, by Congress, to establish multiple, private, military-controlled “National Emergency Centers”. How much evidence does PopularMechanics.com need?

INSIDE A HIGHLY-SUSPECT FEMA CAMP

Here’s a 2-minute, bombshell, old 2013 video showing inside one potential Camp:

The government claims that this is just an unused Amtrack station, however, Federal Funding was being dumped into renovating this old, unused building to turn it into what sure looks like a massive prison. Why? There are way too many red flags to overlook sites like this. The full-length tour video is available at the end of this article. I strongly encourage you to watch it.

As of 2022, this specific location is being partially used to repair train cars. But, like the woman in the video points out, locations like these could be turned into Camps, quite literally, overnight. All you need is 1 Executive Order…

In a moment I am going to share with you a huge list of known and highly suspected FEMA Camp Locations, or, let’s be “conspiracy-theory-free” and instead call them Detainment Centers, Civilian Labor Camps, Civilian Labor Program Centers, Internment and Resettlement Centers and National Emergency Centers. Is that good enough for you, PopularMechanics? In total, there are over 800. Many of the locations on the list are government-owned and are controlled by the military. The government justifies the existence and possession of these massive, mysterious, prison-like structures by saying, “We are not using them”. Let’s say I have a gas chamber in my basement, but my explanation is, “I’m not currently using it!”, would you still spend the night? What if it was a Dexter-style Kill-Room? What if I had shackles on my walls and a cremation furnace?

The governments other reason for these locations is, “it’s just military training centers”… well, yeah, that’s exactly what we are also saying… massive prison-looking-structures under military control…

CAMP LOCATIONS IN THE USA, BY STATE

This is not my list (source at bottom of page), but this list has been vouched for by numerous, credible sources, over the past decade. Many of the sources even tried to debunk locations by driving to them, just to discover the list to be accurate. I will share those people’s stories and photos in the future on this Substack, so smash that Sub button:

ALABAMA

Opelika – Military compound either in or very near town.

Aliceville – WWII German POW camp – capacity 15,000

Ft. McClellan (Anniston) – Opposite side of town from Army Depot

Maxwell AFB (Montgomery) – Civilian prison camp established under Operation Garden Plot, currently operating with support staff and small inmate population.

Talladega – Federal prison “satellite” camp.

ALASKA

Wilderness – East of Anchorage. No roads, Air & Railroad access only.

Estimated capacity of 500,000 Elmendorf AFB – Northeast area of Anchorage – far end of base. Garden Plot facility.

Eielson AFB – Southeast of Fairbanks. Operation Garden Plot facility.

Ft. Wainwright – East of Fairbanks

ARIZONA

Ft. Huachuca – 20 miles from Mexican border, 30 miles from Nogales Rex ’84 facility.

Pinal County – on the Gila River – WWII Japanese detention camp. May be renovated.

Yuma County – Colorado River – Site of former Japanese detention camp (near proving grounds). This site was completely removed in 1990 according to some reports.

Phoenix – Federal Prison Satellite Camp. Main federal facility expanded.

Florence – WWII prison camp NOW RENOVATED, OPERATIONAL with staff & 400 prisoners, operational capacity of 3,500.

Wickenburg – Airport is ready for conversion; total capacity unknown. Davis-Monthan AFB (Tucson) – Fully staffed and presently holding prisoners!! Sedona – site of possible UN base.

ARKANSAS

Jerome – Chicot/Drew Counties – site of WWII Japanese camps Rohwer – Descha County – site of WWII Japanese camps Blythville AFB – Closed airbase now being used as camp.

New wooden barracks have been constructed at this location. Classic decorations – guard towers, barbed wire, high fences.

Berryville – FEMA facility located east of Eureka Springs off Hwy. 62. Omaha – Northeast of Berryville near Missouri state line, on Hwy 65 south of old wood processing plant. Possible crematory facility.

CALIFORNIA

Vandenburg AFB – Rex 84 facility, located near Lompoc & Santa Maria. Internment facility is located near the oceanside, close to Space Launch Complex #6, also called “Slick Six”. The launch site has had “a flawless failure record” and is rarely used. Norton AFB – (closed base) now staffed with UN according to some sources.

Tule Lake – area of “wildlife refuge”, accessible by unpaved road, just inside Modoc County. Fort Ord – Closed in 1994, this facility is now an urban warfare training center for US and foreign troops, and may have some “P.O.W. – C.I.” enclosures. Twenty nine Palms Marine Base – Birthplace of the infamous “Would you shoot American citizens?” Quiz.

New camps being built on “back 40”. Oakdale – Rex 84 camp capable of holding at least 20,000 people. 90 mi. East of San Francisco. Terminal Island – (Long Beach) located next to naval shipyards operated by Chi Com shipping interests. Federal prison facility located here. Possible deportation point.

Ft. Irwin – FEMA facility near Barstow. Base is designated inactive but has staffed camp. McClellan AFB – facility capable for 30,000 – 35,000 Sacramento – Army Depot – No specific information at this time.

Mather AFB – Road to facility is blocked off by cement barriers and a stop sign. Sign states area is restricted; as of 1997 there were barbed wire fences pointing inward, a row of stadium lights pointed toward an empty field, etc. Black boxes on poles may have been cameras.

COLORADO

Trinidad – WWII German/Italian camp being renovated. Granada – Prowers County – WWII Japanese internment camp Ft. Carson – Along route 115 near Canon City

CONNECTICUT & DELAWARE

No data available.

FLORIDA

Avon Park – Air Force gunnery range, Avon Park has an on-base “correctional facility” which was a former WWII detention camp.

Camp Krome – DoJ detention/interrogation center, Rex 84 facility Eglin AFB – This base is over 30 miles long, from Pensacola to Hwy 331 in De Funiak Springs. High capacity facility, presently manned and populated with some prisoners.

Pensacola – Federal Prison Camp Everglades – It is believed that a facility may be carved out of the wilds here.

GEORGIA

Ft. Benning – Located east of Columbus near Alabama state line. Rex 84 site – Prisoners brought in via Lawson Army airfield.

Ft. Mc Pherson – US Force Command – Multiple reports that this will be the national headquarters and coordinating center for foreign/UN troop movement and detainee collection.

Ft. Gordon – West of Augusta – No information at this time. Unadilla – Dooly County – Manned, staffed FEMA prison on route 230, no prisoners. Oglethorpe – Macon County; facility is located five miles from Montezuma, three miles from Oglethorpe.

This FEMA prison has no staff and no prisoners. Morgan – Calhoun County, FEMA facility is fully manned & staffed – no prisoners. Camilla – Mitchell County, south of Albany. This FEMA facility is located on Mt. Zion Rd approximately 5.7 miles south of Camilla.

Unmanned – no prisoners, no staff. Hawkinsville – Wilcox County; Five miles east of town, fully manned and staffed but no prisoners. Located on fire road 100/Upper River Road Abbeville – South of Hawkinsville on US route 129; south of town off route 280 near Ocmulgee River.

FEMA facility is staffed but without prisoners. McRae – Telfair County – 1.5 miles west of McRae on Hwy 134 (8th St). Facility is on Irwinton Avenue off 8th St., manned & staffed – no prisoners.

Fort Gillem – South side of Atlanta – FEMA designated detention facility. Fort Stewart – Savannah area – FEMA designated detention facility.

HAWAII

Halawa Heights area – Crematory facility located in hills above city. Area is marked as a state department of health laboratory.

Barbers Point NAS – There are several military areas that could be equipped for detention / deportation.

Honolulu – Detention transfer facility at the Honolulu airport similar in construction to the one in.

Oklahoma (pentagon-shaped building where airplanes can taxi up to).

IDAHO

Minidoka/Jerome Counties – WWII Japanese-American internment facility possibly under renovation.

Clearwater National Forest – Near Lolo Pass – Just miles from the Montana state line near Moose Creek, this unmanned facility is reported to have a nearby airfield. Wilderness areas – Possible location. No data.

ILLINOIS

Marseilles – Located on the Illinois River off Interstate 80 on Hwy 6. It is a relatively small facility with a cap of 1400 prisoners. Though it is small it is designed like prison facilities with barred windows, but the real smoking gun is the presence of military vehicles. Being located on the Illinois River it is possible that prisoners will be brought in by water as well as by road and air. This facility is approximately 75 miles west of Chicago.

National Guard training area nearby. Scott AFB – Barbed wire prisoner enclosure reported to exist just off-base. More info needed, as another facility on-base is believed to exist. Pekin – This Federal satellite prison camp is also on the Illinois River, just south of Peoria. It supplements the federal penitentiary in Marion, which is equipped to handle additional population outside on the grounds.

Chanute AFB – Rantoul, near Champaign/Urbana – This closed base had WWII – era barracks that were condemned and torn down, but the medical facility was upgraded and additional fencing put up in the area. More info needed. Marion – Federal Penitentiary and satellite prison camp inside Crab Orchard Nat’l Wildlife Refuge. Manned, staffed, populated fully. Greenfield – Two federal correctional “satellite prison camps” serving Marion – populated as above.

Shawnee National Forest – Pope County – This area has seen heavy traffic of foreign military equipment and troops via Illinois Central Railroad, which runs through the area. Suspected location is unknown, but may be close to Vienna and Shawnee correctional centers, located 6 mi. west of Dixon Springs.

Savanna Army Depot – NW area of state on Mississippi River. Lincoln, Sheridan, Menard, Pontiac, Galesburg – State prison facilities equipped for major expansion and close or adjacent to highways & railroad tracks. Kankakee – Abandoned industrial area on west side of town (Rt.17 & Main) designated as FEMA detention site. Equipped with water tower, incinerator, a small train yard behind it and the rear of the facility is surrounded by barbed wire facing inwards.

INDIANA

Indianapolis / Marion County –This is the location we discussed earlier, the Amtrak railcar repair facility.

This large facility contains large 3-4 inch gas mains to large furnaces (crematoria??), helicopter landing pads, railheads for prisoners, Red/Blue/Green zones for classifying/processing incoming personnel, one-way turnstiles, barracks, towers, high fences with razor wire, etc.

Personnel with government clearance who are friendly to the patriot movement took a guided tour of the facility to confirm this site. This site is located next to a closed refrigeration plant facility. Ft. Benjamin Harrison – Located in the northeast part of Indianapolis, this base has been decommissioned from “active” use but portions are still ideally converted to hold detainees.

Helicopter landing areas still exist for prisoners to be brought in by air, land & rail. Crown Point – Across street from county jail, former hospital. One wing presently being used for county work-release program, 80% of facility still unused.

Possible FEMA detention center or holding facility. Camp Atterbury – Facility is converted to hold prisoners and boasts two active compounds presently configured for minimum security detainees. Located just west of Interstate 65 near Edinburgh, south of Indianapolis.

Terre Haute – Federal Correctional Institution, Satellite prison camp and death facility. Equipped with crematoria reported to have a capacity of 3,000 people a day. FEMA designated facility located here. Fort Wayne – This city located in Northeast Indiana has a FEMA designated detention facility, accessible by air, road and nearby rail. Kingsbury – This “closed” military base is adjacent to a state fish & wildlife preserve.

Part of the base is converted to an industrial park, but the southern portion of this property is still used. It is bordered on the south by railroad, and is staffed with some foreign-speaking UN troops. A local police officer who was hunting and camping close to the base in the game preserve was accosted, roughed up, and warned by the English-speaking unit commander to stay away from the area. It was suggested to the officer that the welfare of his family would depend on his “silence”.

Located just southeast of LaPorte. Jasper-Pulaski Wildlife Area – Youth Corrections farm located here. Facility is “closed”, but is still staffed and being “renovated”. Total capacity unknown. Grissom AFB – This closed airbase still handles a lot of traffic, and has a “state-owned” prison compound on the southern part of the facility.:

UNICOR

Jefferson Proving Grounds – Southern Indiana – This facility was an active base with test firing occurring daily. Portions of the base have been opened to create an industrial park, but other areas are still highly restricted. A camp is believed to be located “downrange”. Facility is equipped with an airfield and has a nearby rail line.

Newport – Army Depot – VX nerve gas storage facility. Secret meetings were held here in 1998 regarding the addition of the Kankakee River watershed to the Heritage Rivers Initiative. Hammond – large enclosure identified in FEMA-designated city.

IOWA

No data available.

KANSAS

Leavenworth – US Marshal’s Fed Holding Facility, US Penitentiary, Federal Prison Camp, McConnell Air Force Base. Federal death penalty facility.

Concordia – WWII German POW camp used to exist at this location but there is no facility there at this time. Ft. Riley – Just north of Interstate 70, airport, near city of Manhattan.

El Dorado – Federal prison converted into forced-labor camp, UNICOR industries. Topeka – 80 acres has been converted into a temporary holding camp.

KENTUCKY

Ashland – Federal prison camp in Eastern Kentucky near the Ohio River.

Louisville – FEMA detention facility, located near restricted area US naval ordnance plant. Military airfield located at facility, which is on south side of city.

Lexington – FEMA detention facility, National Guard base with adjacent airport facility. Manchester – Federal prison camp located inside Dan Boone National Forest.

Ft. Knox – Detention center, possibly located near Salt River, in restricted area of base. Local patriots advise that black Special Forces & UN gray helicopters are occasionally seen in area.

Land Between the Lakes – This area was declared a UN biosphere and is an ideal geographic location for detention facilities. Area is an isthmus extending out from Tennessee, between Lake Barkley on the east and Kentucky Lake on the west. Just scant miles from Fort Campbell in Tennessee.

LOUISIANA

Ft. Polk – This is a main base for UN troops & personnel, and a training center for the disarmament of America.

Livingston – WWII German/Italian internment camp being renovated?; halfway between Baton Rouge and Hammond, several miles north of Interstate 12.

Oakdale – Located on US route 165 about 50 miles south of Alexandria; two federal detention centers just southeast of Fort Polk.

MAINE

Houlton – WWII German internment camp in Northern Maine, off US Route 1.

MARYLAND, and DC

Ft. Meade – Halfway between the District of Criminals and Baltimore. Data needed.

Ft. Detrick – Biological warfare center for the NWO, located in Frederick.

MASSACHUSETTS

Camp Edwards / Otis AFB – Cape Cod – This “inactive” base is being converted to hold many New Englander patriots. Capacity unknown.

Ft. Devens – Active detention facility. More data needed.

MICHIGAN

Camp Grayling – Michigan Nat’l Guard base has several confirmed detention camps, classic setup with high fences, razor wire, etc. Guard towers are very well-built, sturdy. Multiple compounds within larger enclosures. Facility deep within forest area. Sawyer AFB – Upper Peninsula – south of Marquette – No data available.

Bay City – Classic enclosure with guard towers, high fence, and close to shipping port on Saginaw Bay, which connects to Lake Huron. Could be a deportation point to overseas via St. Lawrence Seaway. Southwest – possibly Berrien County – FEMA detention center. Lansing – FEMA detention facility.

MINNESOTA

Duluth – Federal prison camp facility. Camp Ripley – new prison facility.

MISSISSIPPI

These sites are confirmed hoaxes. Hancock County – NASA test site De Soto National Forest. “These two supposed camps in Mississippi do not exist. Members of the Mississippi Militia have checked these out on more than one occasion beginning back when they first appeared on the Internet and throughout the Patriot Movement.” – Commander D. Rayner, Mississippi Militia.

MISSOURI

Richards-Gebaur AFB – located in Grandview, near K.C.MO. A very large internment facility has been built on this base, and all base personnel are restricted from coming near it. Ft. Leonard Wood – Situated in the middle of Mark Twain National Forest in Pulaski County. This site has been known for some UN training, also home to the US Army Urban Warfare Training school “Stem Village”.

Warsaw – Unconfirmed report of a large concentration camp facility.

MONTANA

Malmstrom AFB – UN aircraft groups stationed here, and possibly a detention facility.

NEBRASKA

Scottsbluff – WWII German POW camp (renovated?). Northwest, Northeast corners of state – FEMA detention facilities – more data needed.

South Central part of state – Many old WWII sites – some may be renovated.

NEVADA

Elko – Ten miles south of town. Wells – Camp is located in the O’Niel basin area, 40 miles north of Wells, past Thousand Springs, west off Hwy 93 for 25 miles.

Pershing County – Camp is located at I-80 mile marker 112, south side of the highway, about a mile back on the county road and then just off the road about 3/4mi.

Winnemucca – Battle Mountain area – at the base of the mountains.

Nellis Air Force Range – Northwest from Las Vegas on Route 95.

Nellis AFB is just north of Las Vegas on Hwy 604.

Stillwater Naval Air Station – east of Reno . No additional data.

NEW HAMPSHIRE / VERMONT

Northern New Hampshire – near Lake Francis. No additional data.

NEW JERSEY

Ft. Dix / McGuire AFB – Possible deportation point for detainees. Lots of pictures taken of detention compounds and posted on Internet, this camp is well-known. Facility is now complete and ready for occupancy.

NEW MEXICO

Ft. Bliss – This base actually straddles Texas state line. Just south of Alomogordo, Ft. Bliss has thousands of acres for people who refuse to go with the “New Order”. Holloman AFB (Alomogordo)- Home of the German Luftwaffe in Amerika; major UN base. New facility being built on this base, according to recent visitors.

Many former USAF buildings have been torn down by the busy and rapidly growing German military force located here. Fort Stanton – currently being used as a youth detention facility approximately 35 miles north of Ruidoso, New Mexico.

Not a great deal of information concerning the Lordsburg location. White Sands Missile Range – Currently being used as a storage facility for United Nations vehicles and equipment. Observers have seen this material brought in on the Whitesands rail spur in Oro Grande New Mexico about thirty miles from the Texas, New Mexico Border.

NEW YORK

Ft. Drum – two compounds: Rex 84 detention camp and FEMA detention facility.

Albany – FEMA detention facility.

Otisville – Federal correctional facility, near Middletown.

Buffalo – FEMA detention facility.

NORTH CAROLINA

Camp Lejeune / New River Marine Airfield – facility has renovated, occupied WWII detention compounds and “mock city” that closely resembles Anytown, USA. Fort Bragg – Special Warfare Training Center. Renovated WWII detention facility. Andrews – Federal experiment in putting a small town under siege.

Began with the search/ hunt for survivalist Eric Rudolph. No persons were allowed in or out of town without federal permission and travel through town was highly restricted. Most residents compelled to stay in their homes. Unregistered Baptist pastor from Indiana visiting Andrews affirmed these facts.

OHIO

Camp Perry – Site renovated; once used as a POW camp to house German and Italian prisoners of WWII. Some tar paper covered huts built for housing these prisoners are still standing. Recently, the construction of multiple 200-man barracks have replaced most of the huts.

Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus – FEMA detention facilities. Data needed.

Lima – FEMA detention facility. Another facility located in/near old stone quarry near Interstate 75. Railroad access to property, fences etc.

OKLAHOMA

Tinker AFB (OKC) – All base personnel are prohibited from going near civilian detention area, which is under constant guard.

Will Rogers World Airport – FEMA’s main processing center for west of the Mississippi. All personnel are kept out of the security zone. Federal prisoner transfer center located here (A pentagon-shaped building where airplanes can taxi up to). Photos have been taken and this site will try to post soon!

El Reno – Renovated federal internment facility with CURRENT population of 12,000 on Route 66.

McAlester – near Army Munitions Plant property – former WWII German / Italian POW camp designated for future use.

Ft. Sill (Lawton) – Former WWII detention camps. More data still needed.

OREGON

Sheridan – Federal prison satellite camp northwest of Salem. Josephine County – WWII Japanese internment camp ready for renovation. Sheridan – FEMA detention center. Umatilla – New prison spotted.

PENNSYLVANIA

Allenwood – Federal prison camp located south of Williamsport on the Susquehanna River. It has a current inmate population of 300, and is identified by William Pabst as having a capacity in excess of 15,000 on 400 acres.

Indiantown Gap Military Reservation – located north of Harrisburg.

Used for WWII POW camp and renovated by Jimmy Carter. Was used to hold Cubans during Mariel boat lift.

Camp Hill – State prison close to Army depot. Lots of room, located in Camp Hill, Pa.

New Cumberland Army Depot – on the Susquehanna River, located off Interstate 83 and Interstate 76.

Schuylkill Haven – Federal prison camp, north of Reading.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Greenville – Unoccupied youth prison camp; total capacity unknown.

Charleston – Naval Reserve & Air Force base, restricted area on naval base.

SOUTH DAKOTA

Yankton – Federal prison camp

Black Hills Nat’l Forest – north of Edgemont, southwest part of state. WWII internment camp being renovated.

TENNESSEE

Ft. Campbell – Next to Land Between the Lakes; adjacent to airfield and US Alt. 41.

Millington – Federal prison camp next door to Memphis Naval Air Station.

Crossville – Site of WWII German / Italian prison camp is renovated; completed barracks and behind the camp in the woods is a training facility with high tight ropes and a rappelling deck.

Nashville – There are two buildings built on State property that are definitely built to hold prisoners. They are identical buildings – side by side on Old Briley Parkway. High barbed wire fence that curves inward.

TEXAS

Austin – Robert Mueller Municipal airport has detenion areas inside hangars.

Bastrop – Prison and military vehicle motor pool.

Eden – 1500 bed privately run federal center. Currently holds illegal aliens.

Ft. Hood (Killeen) – Newly built concentration camp, with towers, barbed wire etc., just like the one featured in the movie Amerika. Mock city for NWO shock- force training.

Some footage of this area was used in “Waco: A New Revelation” Reese AFB (Lubbock) – FEMA designated detention facility.

Sheppard AFB – in Wichita Falls just south of Ft. Sill, OK. FEMA designated detention facility.

North Dallas – near Carrolton – water treatment plant, close to interstate and railroad.

Mexia – East of Waco 33mi.; WWII German facility may be renovated.

Amarillo – FEMA designated detention facility

Ft. Bliss (El Paso) – Extensive renovation of buildings and from what patriots have been able to see, many of these buildings that are being renovated are being surrounded by razor wire.

Beaumont / Port Arthur area – hundreds of acres of federal camps already built on large-scale detention camp design, complete with the double rows of chain link fencing with razor type concertina wire on top of each row. Some (but not all) of these facilities are currently being used for low-risk state prisoners who require a minimum of supervision.

Ft. Worth – Federal prison under construction on the site of Carswell AFB.

UTAH

Millard County – Central Utah – WWII Japanese camp. (Renovated?)

Ft. Douglas – This “inactive” military reservation has a renovated WWII concentration camp.

Migratory Bird Refuge – West of Brigham City – contains a WWII internment camp that was built before the game preserve was established.

Cedar City – east of city – no data available. Wendover – WWII internment camp may be renovated.

Skull Valley – southwestern Camp William property – east of the old bombing range. Camp was accidentally discovered by a man and his son who were rabbit hunting; they were discovered and apprehended. SW of Tooele.

VIRGINIA

Ft. A.P. Hill (Fredericksburg) – Rex 84 / FEMA facility. Estimated capacity 45,000.

Petersburg – Federal satellite prison camp, south of Richmond.

WEST VIRGINIA

Beckley – Alderson – Lewisburg – Former WWII detention camps that are now converted into active federal prison complexes capable of holding several times their current populations. Alderson is presently a women’s federal reformatory.

Morgantown – Federal prison camp located in northern WV; just north of Kingwood.

Mill Creek – FEMA detention facility.

Kingwood – Newly built detention camp at Camp Dawson Army Reservation. More data needed on Camp Dawson.

WASHINGTON

Seattle/Tacoma – SeaTac Airport: fully operational federal transfer center

Okanogan County – Borders Canada and is a site for a massive concentration camp capable of holding hundreds of thousands of people for slave labor. This is probably one of the locations that will be used to hold hard core patriots who will be held captive for the rest of their lives.

Sand Point Naval Station – Seattle – FEMA detention center used actively during the 1999 WTO protests to classify prisoners.

Ft. Lewis / McChord AFB – near Tacoma – This is one of several sites that may be used to ship prisoners overseas for slave labor.

WISCONSIN

Ft. McCoy – Rex 84 facility with several complete interment compounds.

Oxford – Central part of state – Federal prison & staellite camp and FEMA detention facility.

WYOMING

Heart Mountain – Park County N. of Cody – WWII Japanese interment camp ready for renovation.

Laramie – FEMA detention facility

Southwest – near Lyman – FEMA detention facility

East Yellowstone – Manned internment facility – Investigating patriots were apprehended by European soldiers speaking in an unknown language. Federal government assumed custody of the persons and arranged their release.

OTHER LOCATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES

There are many other locations not listed above that are worthy of consideration but need to be verified. Virtually all military reservations, posts, bases, stations, & depots can be considered highly suspect (because it is “federal” land).

The likelihood of a site being suspect increases with transportation access to the site, including airports/airstrips, railheads, navigable waterways & ports, interstate and US highways. Some facilities are “disguised” as industrial or commercial properties, camouflaged or even wholly contained inside large buildings (Indianapolis) or factories. Many inner-city buildings left vacant during the de-industrialization of America have been quietly acquired and held, sometimes retrofitted for their new uses.

If you are looking to learn about The Rise of FEMA, Alex Jones made an outstanding documentary. You can watch Police State 4: The Rise of FEMA here. Its over 2 hours long but worth your time. Even if you’re not a fan of AJ, the documentary is a must-see.

Sources:

FULL TOUR VIDEO:

https://www.fema.gov/sites/default/files/2020-07/planning-considerations-evacuation-and-shelter-in-place.pdf

https://republicbroadcasting.org/news/complete-list-of-800-fema-concentration-camps-2021-the-road-to-hell/

https://www.fema.gov/sites/default/files/documents/fema_2022-2026-strategic-plan.pdf

(leaked Us Army Document Plans For Re Education Camps In 205) 417KB ∙ PDF file Download Download