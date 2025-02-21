First we have to quickly recap the utter lunacy heroism of the vaccinators leading up to todays article:

Technically it started way back with alchemy and satanism, but for the sake of this story, let’s skip ahead to the 1900s: In 1918, “The Purple Death” (Spanish Flu) was a flu virus caused by bird saliva (which I call drool) - don’t laugh, it’s true and we know it’s true because the CDC said so! Before the bats became a problem, it was the damn birds and their damn spit. And believe it or not, the first place infected was a Navy ship.

By the time the birds were done wreaking havoc, more military personnel had died from influenza than from battlefield wounds!

Back in that fateful time, a brave man named Dr. Edward C. Rosenow rushed a vaccine to market to save the American populous from what the media assured them was certain death. Sadly, it didn’t go as hoped because who would have ever thought that shooting a vial of foreign material into arms might not help citizens achieve health? For some completely unexplainable reason, after the vaccination campaign, illness was spreading like fake news on CNN. To this day, nobody has the slightest clue what caused that outbreak. It’s more of a mystery than how those Egyptians built those pyramids while wearing sandals.

While that was going on, doctors in Kentucky and Pennsylvania were bored and broke so they literally faked a smallpox pandemic to make money. Vaccines hastily went in arms, dollars hastily went into the doctors bank accounts, and hospitals hastily filled with people suddenly suffering from a mosaic of conditions (at this point the doctors were no longer bored or broke).

Next, a new strain of Influenza was discovered to be flying across the US.

Although the general population was quite horrified, one man faced the virus head on; Dr. Jonas Salk. This courageous patriot knew what had to be done; bang out a vaccine. He rushed to gather ferrets, mice, and eggs, and began whipping up a save-’em-all arm stab.

Although vaccine testing didn’t go exactly as hoped, there just wasn't time to waste, so the vax was deemed good enough and injectors got loaded up as quickly as sleeves could be rolled.

Salk’s vaccination campaign really did save the US but a new problem magically conjured itself up; Polio! With citizens all over America now suffering from a plethora of strange issues that had not been seen prior to the mass vaccination campaigns appearance of new viruses, it was imperative that we did everything within our power to locate more infectious germs so we can stop them in their tracks. Germ hunters were sent out onto the streets to locate the invisible meanwhile science did whatever science does to help.

And just when it seemed like we had hit rock bottom, it got worse! The bad news came from Rockefeller, for he had located another new virus, Yellow Fever! This time birds weren’t to blame and bats were behaving back then so in this instance neither were at fault. This time around the cause was… insects. Rocky-boy, being the caring man he was, needed to prove mosquitoes were the cause of this virus so he did his part… by torturing a monkey and killing it with injections. This became proof that mosquitoes carry viruses because that made sense.

Now that ‘Feller had proven a virus existed inside bad little bugs, he hired Army Major Walter Reed himself (yeah, the Walter Reed Hospital dude) to prove mosquitoes infect people. Major Reed, a logical man, did what was logical, as logical men do: he developed a logical plan to pay people in literal gold if they developed symptoms of Yellow Fever (spoiler alert: it’s a fever). Next thing you know, everyone was super sick and it was official, mosquitoes transmit viruses to humans. The Rock (meaning Rockefeller, not to be confused with Dwayne the Rock Johnson) then released the first Yellow Fever vaccine which obviously needed to be pumped into the arms of our soldiers to protect them from the evil skeeters.

Unfortunately, it turned out that the vaccine was contaminated and triggered a triple epidemic of Yellow Fever, Jaundice and Hepatitis B (symptoms), but cut him some slack! Rocky did the best he could and sometimes our best efforts just aren’t good enough, other times our best efforts disease the world, but at least he tried…

While that was going on, Dr. Jonas Salk was back at it. This time he released a Polio vaccine, but son of a gun, that sucker gave recipients Polio symptoms.

And there we were, in the late 1950s, with medical conditions popping up everywhere which meant more research was needed, pronto. If someone could just figure out which virus was causing it all, a vaccine could save the day…

Walter Reed made his next major appearance in 1956, when the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research suddenly reported a new strain of influenza was careening toward the USA from across the Pacific. You see, flu strains are like ships, you can watch them travel from East Asia to the United States. Just kidding! Flu bits are invisible so we can’t see them at all. Do you want to know how Reed actually determined the flu was rushing across the ocean? I have no clue, but what I do know is that Maurice Hilleman, an American microbiologist who worked at Walter Reed’s lab, arranged for the US military to ship samples of the pathogen from Hong Kong to his lab in Washington, DC.

When the amazing microbiologist got tipped off to the viruses transit, “Hilleman moved quickly to alert the government, even predicting when the virus would hit U.S. shores, the first week of September, right when schools would reopen”, history says. Well ain’t that f*cking amazing. Mr. Hilleman should have been a psychic instead of a scientist. If I predicted a school shooting to occur tomorrow at noon, then it happened, I’d be arrested. This Hilleman dude predicted the exact date a mass outbreak of illness would hit citizens on the shoreline of the States, and it appeared, and he got a promotion. I sh*t you not, he went on to say, “It didn’t let me down”.

I guess this is a good time to tell you that this new flu was called the Asian Flu, probably because a prior flu had been called the Russian Flu and blaming Russia twice in a row used to be bad form. This new Asian flu was unique and, since every good story starts with “What had happened was”, here we go…

SCIENCE FICTION

What had happened was, while the people of our nation were celebrating defeating viruses using Salk and ‘Fellers vaccines (even all the jabbed ones in hospitals were celebrating), little did anyone know, like in a Sci-Fi movie, somehow, somewhere, some way, little invisible remnants of the 1918 bird drool virus survived… for decades. Not only did they survive, they thrived. They must have spent their days training and their nights studying. They didn’t eat, they didn’t sleep, they just built up their collective strength and plotted. In their diabolical germ minds, they knew people would have immunity to their current version, so it was imperative to evolve - and evolve they did. By the late 1950s, their hard work and planning paid off. Like Pokémon, they were able to morph themselves into a whole new strain of bird flu virus. Now that they had gone through their evolution, they were determined to reinfect everyone because what else is there to do on a Friday evening when you’re a germ?

Just like with the Purple Death, the first outbreaks of this new Asian Flu occurred on Naval bases. What did this mean? It could not possibly be any clearer, viruses had a thing for men in uniform.

That first outbreak blasted the Newport Naval Station. Guess where it’s located? Yup, right on the shore.

Exactly as that psychic scientist predicted!

It then jumped clear across the US and smashed the Fort Old base in Cali, also in close proximity to the shore.

From there it took a stroll to the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine.

The next large outbreak of the new flu was also inside of a building, but this wasn’t just another Walmart or a KFC, this was a very important building housing very important people discussing very important things. This was the Westminster Fellowship Conference at Grinnell College in Iowa and it was here that the evolved virus particles infected 1,680 delegates from over 40 states and 10 foreign countries.

I know you’re concerned for those delegates because you are a good person but I am concerned for those germs. Hear me out: the distance these viruses had to walk (float, slither, hop) to get from the military base to the vet school to the conference was no easy task. Imagine being so tiny that you are invisible, then having to jump like in Chinese Checkers for thousands of miles, stopping nowhere along the way; from railing to finger to mouth to lungs and back out again onto a door handle. Then, upon reaching the conference, you have to vault onto someone as they make their way through the doors of the building. Once inside, you must jump from mouth to mouth, surfing on cough particles and infecting everyone. Now I know a reader is going to say the virus bits didn’t have to go through that much work; this reader will propose what actually happened was someone at the military base got infected then visited the vet school, then the vet school sicko attended the delegate conference, therefore spreading the virus. Ok, let’s say that is true, if that is the case, as a virus, once inside the conference you had to slide down throats at a rate of over 375 delegates per hour. It’s truly astonishing no matter which scenario you prefer.

Anyway, the virus arrived in the USA and was now choosing to attack military bases, a college, and large public gatherings with its 2.0 super-strength mutated clones of its invisible self.

This led to wise people wearing face masks:

Even Hannibal put one on…

…and Shy Guy…

…then Scorpion…

THE PLOT THICKENS

I forgot to mention, the psychic-scientist was also a vaccine developer, so that was convenient. “Hilleman was able to work directly with vaccine manufacturers, bypassing the bureaucratic red tape”. Let me explain what this means: the government, due to the “severity of the pandemic”, threw all safety requirements in the trash, brought the trash bag out to the dumpster then had Antifa throw a Molotov cocktail in there. As the dumpster burned they pushed it down the street and off a cliff, into an ocean (which probably wasn’t far because it was likely on a coastline). When I say they got rid of safety requirements, I mean they literally didn’t even test it on a mouse… because we had to keep people safe, so there simply wasn’t time to see if it was safe. Safety must come first or second or never when it comes to safety.

With an urgent need to keep people safe and no time for safety, the government paid a bunch of Rockefeller-owned companies to start cranking this vaccine out (because the last one went so well).

EGGS SAVED THE WORLD

It was quickly determined that fertilized chicken eggs were necessary for vaccine production because if there’s one way to fight a mutated-super-strength-bird-drool-virus-2.0-evolution that you can’t see, it’s with a bird egg vaccine, so the psychic-scientist told non-psychic farmers to stockpile eggs like never before. To save the world, the farmers rushed to order Viagra for their cocks - just kidding! They actually purchased them a bunch of Playboy magazines, lube by the case, and a waterbed.

Once the eggs were ready, science tortured the living baby chickens (because that’s how science rolls) and soon enough those unhatched chickens spit out some “anti-virus” and POOF! Vaccines were ready quicker than a Pop Tart in the toaster and people lined up to get chemicalized chicken juice shot into them for the greater good. This time around, the virus was completely defeated and world peace really was achieved… or so we thought…

THEN SOMETHING TERRIBLE HAPPENED

What had happened was…

It turned out that the jibbity-jabs had to be halted because of another “oops”. This oops was a part of a long history of oops, essentially a family tree of oops; a multigenerational legacy of oops, oopsie, whoopsie, sorry folks, and Guillain–Barré.

The good government realized that maybe, just maybe, safety last for safety’s sake isn’t always the best idea. In this case, the vaccine had to be “reformulated because of subpotency and standardization issues”. Well, crud. It was time for a do-over.

After the Rockefeller associates reformulated their awful chemicalized chicken juice vaccines into good chemicalized chicken juice vaccines, and after they were pounded into the arms of every man, woman, child and they possible, it seemed America had achieved peak safeness… but then something terrible happened that absolutely nobody, and I mean nobody, was expecting…

THE F*CKING VIRUS EVOLVED AGAIN!

(and you thought I was joking when I said those invisible germs were lifting weights and running uphill in the snow to strength train. I would never joke about such a serious topic.)

Now that the sneaky bastard viruses had again evolved, all that hard work, all those tax dollars, all those sleeves rolled up and needles jammed in bodies - it was all for nothing. We had to face a stark reality: we just can’t keep up with these viruses. Before we knew it, BOOM! Another pandemic hit and it hit harder than Amber Heard after two bottles of wine. People were now getting sicker than ever before, but don’t worry, sugar tits, a new vaccine is on its way…

