Agent131711’s Substack

Agent131711’s Substack

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Qlqxxqq's avatar
Qlqxxqq
11h

One has to wonder why such an effort went into the production of the fraudulent hoax 🤔 after being exposed multiple times, intellectual dishonesty at its finest.

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Noxsoma's avatar
Noxsoma
9m

These maniacs are not just anti-human, they're anti-life. That Malthus was a true menace.

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