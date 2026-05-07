The time has come to begin methodically ripping apart this theory…

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THE SANTA CRUZ SEA MONSTER: DEMOLISHED

Remember this guy? The sea monster that appeared on the beach of Santa Cruz, which proved to the public that dinosaurs really did exist?

Well, the truth was, despite what the news was broadcasting, this was yet another example of no dinosaur being discovered because the carcass was simply a Baird’s beaked whale, a known nonextinct species.

Yep, these whales are alive and well, swimming around in the deep, blue ocean.

In fact, when the Santa Cruz Sea Monster was discovered, the California Academy of Sciences published that this was just a common whale, but the media ignored it because perpetuating The Dinosaur Hoax was huge business, especially back then, back when it was imperative to get the public to believe in the Theory of Evolution and there was so much pushback.

What people don’t know is that the massive Baird’s beaked whale and all of its subspecies’ skeletons, along with assorted dolphin species, were (and are) commonly used to dupe the public:

Because, even today, they look exactly like what we are taught a “dinosaur” looked like:

But all these bones are just parts of the nonextinct whale.

But because the public has no idea what a whale skeleton looks like…

… it becomes a really cool “dinosaur”…

See how easily we are fooled? Read History Hoax: Bone Fraud - Are Dinosaur Bones Actually From Currently Living Animals?

THE FOSSILS: EXPOSED

Here’s a fact you’ve never considered because you’ve never been told it, yet it is very important: According to science, of all species in the world, the most numerous species is insects. Entomologists state insects make up 50 to 80% of all animal species, and, according to evolutionists, they are, by far, the oldest. The great news is there are a vast many insect fossils, but, unfortunately for the evolutionists, these fossils present a problem, which is why you have never been told this.

In The Smithsonian Report for 1931 of the Bureau of Entomology of the United States Department of Agriculture, R.E. Snodgrass said on page 443, “The oldest known insects of the geological records are so much like modern insects that palaeontology gives little assistance in a study of insect structures. Probably no other group of animals have so effectively covered their evolutionary tracks as have the insects.”

Yep, the oldest insects, which these theorists claim evolved from sea scorpions into cockroaches, house flies, silverfish, and other little critters 350,000,000 years ago and kept evolving their way through the ages, haven’t changed. Their fossils look exactly like the cockroaches and silverfish we have today. And we are supposed to accept that the reason for this is because these stealthy little creatures chose to hide their evolution from man? Is that not the most ridiculous thing you have heard all year?

Looking deeper, the identical issue is noted regarding seaweed, which is said to be 400 million to 600 million years old, making it older than any known plant. Sir J. W. Dawson, in his Geological History of Plants, stated ancient seaweeds were “not very dissimilar from those of the present time.“ It is a clear example of “That of which there is no evidence is to be assumed.”

Because this is such a big problem for paleontology and the evolutionists, something had to be done. Douglas Dewar wrote in his book More Difficulties of the Evolution Theory that scientists endeavor to give an illusion of evolution among insects by assigning different species names to identical insects when appearing in different geological formations.

Because nothing looks any different, methods had to be developed to date the findings.

DATING: IMPLODED

When the toed horse was discovered by Marsh, rocks began being redated to later ages, thus giving them the illusion of being ancient, but that’s not all. In the book Evolution: The Incredible Hoax, author Marcus Homer Duncan outlines the following:

When Dr. Henry M. Morris asked the question, “Are the ages of the rocks determinable independently of the theory of evolution, which is supposed to be deduced from their fossil contents?” Dr. Bolton Davidheiser replied that they date the strata by the fossils which they contain and the fossils by the strata in which they occur. So if I’m not sure how old a fossil is, I judge its age by looking at surrounding rock, but to determine the age of that rock, I must look at the fossil—circular reasoning at its finest.

Dr. Steward Custer also addressed some main problems with the circular reasoning used to date fossils. He wrote that evolutionists fail to mention that there are some important areas on earth where the rock periods are out of order. In these areas, the so-called “old” fossils can be found on top of the so-called “young” fossils. One of these areas is Glacier National Park in Canada, which features over 500 miles of young fossils on top of old.

To explain it away, the evolutionists claim these areas were caused by “overthrust,” in which the earth buckled and collapsed; thus, the old fossils were pushed downward and the young ended up on top.

Now one would think, if a mass buckling of this magnitude were the case, there would be all kinds of smashed and pulverized rocks and rock layers that look like they were in a washing machine, but this is not the case. In these areas, the old and new layers of rock “join one another with a line as smooth as a knife blade.” And this area in Canada, which extends all the way across Alberta, is by no means unique. China and Scandinavia have their own identical versions, and in both of these, the rock layers again connect with the utmost precision and no signs of disruption.

If you would like your mind blown even more, it turns out fossils are not special. Before 1930, fossils of nearly every living species had been discovered, which proved there is nothing unique about fossils. Zebra fossils, bear fossils, giraffe fossils—they found them all. This means one of two things must be true: either all of the modern, living animals lived with the so-called dinosaurs and pre-evolution types, or there is nothing remarkable about the fossilization process, and no cataclysmic event is required. Mr. Dewar and Mr. G.A. Levett-Yeats, both Fellows of the Zoological Society, discovered that in Europe, where fossil hunting had been most intense, 100% of known land animals had been discovered fossilized (with the exception of bats.) In North America, over 90% had been found. In South America, over 72%, and so on.

To make matters worse for the evolutionists, at the time Dewar wrote his publications (1930s), all but two supposed Precambrian-period prehistoric fossil discoveries had turned out to be what science claimed were actually secretions, or marks made by animals or plants, or organisms that fit into no known group of animals or plants. Essentially, all but two had already been debunked as being anything special. One of the two left standing was a man named Walcott’s supposed “Beltina sea scorpion” discovery from North America, and the other was something found by two dudes named David and Tillyard in Australia.

I decided to check in on these two discoveries to see what has happened with them over the past 100 years. I learned that prehistoric sea scorpions are named Eurypterid.

Wikipedia claims over 200 different types of them have been found. That’s a heck of a lot of types of sea scorpions. From writing The Dinosaur Hoax, I already knew I could look up all of the discoveries on IDigbio.com. Folks, you can come here and look up every single bone that has been pulled out of the ground, and you will see none of it is what you think it is. Anyway, on the page for Eurypterid,

There are 128 unique entries logged.

Most have no data available. The few photos that are available show plants

And what looks like a stamping made from a piece of toast, but science claims is a eurypterus.

Now if I type “Sea Scorpion” into the search box, it’s a different story. Everyone has found what they claim to be sea scorpions everywhere.

But upon reviewing the photos, we end up with plants, taxidermied fish, written statements,

Creatures people pulled out of the ocean alive that seemingly were not on record,

and assorted small boxes of what appear to be fish bones.

After investing a half hour into going through every image, zero were of anything remotely foreign-looking. I then went back to Wikipedia and got the scientific name for it, Eurypterus remipes.

I then pulled up the IDigbio discoveries gallery for the Eurypterus remipes and saw what appears to be a lobster fossil.

Then it dawned on me… the horseshoe crab…

The horseshoe crab is a living species, which happens to look strikingly similar to what we are told is the prehistoric Micraster sea urchin.

Are they the same? No. Are they suspiciously close? Yes. And this is just one example off the top of my head. I don’t know every living creature in the ocean; science doesn’t either. Who knows what is down there because the water pressure is so dense and the oceans are so vast that we have not actually explored them all. Then something else dawned on me… What does the horseshoe crab look like if you flip him upside down?

Now imagine that as a fossil. It would look so foreign, like an ancient insect that science could claim was anything, exactly as they did with the Sea Monster of Santa Cruz. It’s all more smoke and mirrors, and anyone who tries to speak up is silenced, so we only hear one side. I have already exposed every aspect of the dinosaur hoax, so this publication won’t be diving into that; however, if you want to learn more, check out The Dinosaur Hoax and The Dino Hoax Part 2: Water Dinosaurs Edition. As far as evolution goes, let’s obliterate that now.

SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST: DESTROYED

The theory of evolution actually began as two different theories: Lamarck vs. Darwin. Although both theories ultimately agree that everything adapts, the method through which it adapts is what varies. Lamarck believed in the “Theory of Transmutation,” which involved the idea of genetics - every generation of species is better adapted to its environment than the prior, and these changes are passed down by “inheritance.” Lamarck also believed that it is possible to pass down traits through mutilation. We are going to ignore this one because, despite lambs and sheep having their tails cut off for hundreds of years, and pit bulls as well as other fighting dogs having their ears clipped down to their skulls, when they reproduce, their offspring continue to be born with tails and ears.

Darwin, on the other hand, although believing in overall inheritance, argued that it is actually “survival of the fittest”; the weak species will be killed off, leaving only strong, adapted species. Let’s take a closer look at this concept, which relies on the idea that nature is in a bloody war with itself and creatures themselves morph into inferior species that will be brutally slaughtered to extinction because they are incapable of surviving without further evolving.

To begin, we first have to determine where we can witness this genocidal war in nature because without this horrific battle, there would not be a need for evolution to compete.

It turns out that Darwin had no idea of this fierce struggle for existence as a factor in evolution until he read Reverend Thomas Malthus‘s famous Essay on the Principle of Population. Here, Malthus preached of the intense struggle for existence in nature as a consequence of living things increasing faster than the food supply increased. Darwin then added the concept to his theory.

When the truth seekers of the time questioned his theory and demanded to see evidence of nature battling itself, and came upon the realization that Darwin got the concept from Malthus, they then wanted to track down where Malthus got his information in hopes of being able to witness the fierce battle for survival of a species—and this is where things got even more strange. It turned out that Malthus, although promoting the theory as fact, also had not personally witnessed such an event.

Researchers found that in Malthus’s publication, in the first chapter, is a footnote. This footnote referred readers to a publication written by Benjamin Franklin called Miscellany as the place to learn about the struggle for existence (page 9, to be exact). Our brothers and sisters in truth were unable to track down Franklin’s publication because this predated the internet, so I decided to give it a try. But first, a quick note: Franklin was not only our first postmaster; he was an Illuminati elite Freemason weirdo who had orgies in a ball-shaped room, high up in the sky, which was located on the property of a church that his accomplice owned, so there’s that.

Anyway, I was able to track down what I believe to be the book in question, and on page 9 it talks about some of Franklin’s loved ones dying and others surviving; specifically, his grandfather had four surviving sons.

But there is a twist in the story, and that is, regardless of whether that page of Franklin’s book is the correct page, as researchers circled back to Malthus, they discovered some quite alarming information. The reverend was very into population control and, quite frankly, hated poor people. In one of his books, he wrote information that was scrubbed from later editions.

Malthus, writing at a time when the British Isles had a population of 12 million, urged immediate restriction of population as the way to social betterment. He preached voluntary limitation of families, abolition of outdoor poor relief, the herding of the poor into workhouses with hard fare, and keeping the husband and wife separated to prevent breeding. And this guy wasn’t just some dude; he was so influential in society that he became prominently associated with the practice of birth restriction. Malthus stated, “The infant is of comparatively little value to society, as others will undoubtedly supply its place. Its principal value is on account of its being the object of one of the most delightful passions in human nature—parental affection.” So there you have it, folks: babies are worthless.

According to researchers of the 1930s, France (which was also Illuminati-Judeo-Mason controlled post French Revolution) was the first country to adopt the Malthusian doctrine of baby restriction, and France was the first great European nation to go under. In Britain, population control was preached, and the birthrate of the whole British race had quickly fallen below the point necessary to maintain population. Interestingly, our modern-day books blame falling populations on disease, and conveniently, this allows them to sell cures while hiding the truth.

It wasn’t just governments that loved Malthus. A later character would come along and transform his concept of struggle for existence. Who was that character? None other than Karl Marx, who would birth the class war of socialism.

I know I have gotten way off track here, but the point is that nobody can seem to find anywhere in which one can witness nature at war with itself, and this is a major problem because without the struggle, the rest of the theory falls apart because there is no need to evolve. Without an even greater predator to chase it, the so-called five-toed horse had no reason to run faster; it is perfectly content as it is.

To explain away the lack of proof of nature at war, Darwin, in a later revised edition of his publication, The Origin of Species, declared that “the tendency to vary in the same manner has often been so strong that all the individuals of the same species have been similarly modified without the aid of any form of natural selection.” Ok, so now species were evolving for the fun of it? On a boring Wednesday night, one snake told all the other snakes in the world it was time to become alligators, and, in unison, they all began preparing to widen their jaws and began practicing death rolls?

Professor Adam Sedgwick, a geologist, condemned the Origin of Species emphatically in the Spectator and at the Cambridge Philosophical Society. Of Darwin’s theory, he stated, “… I think it intensely mischievous… Each series of facts is laced together by a series of assumptions and repetition of the one false assumption. You cannot make a good rope out of a string of air bubbles.” This comment really chapped Darwin’s ass. [Darwin’s Life and Letters, ii, 298].

TRANSITIONAL STAGES: OBLITERATED

According to Darwin himself, every stage in the evolutionary process must be an advantage. In Douglas Dewar’s book, A Challenge to Evolutionists, he defies anyone to picture the conversion that would be required. He says, “for example, of a land mammal into a whale—which conversion all evolutionists assert took place. Each stage must make the animal fitter for existence than it was before. The land mammal must first be converted into a seal-like creature; it must give up using its hind legs and drag them about behind it until the hind legs and tail eventually grow together. Its pelvis must shrink in size, and the portion of the body behind the pelvis must somehow twist round on the front part so that the sides come uppermost and undermost, and the lateral motion of the seal-like stage is converted into the vertical motion of the whale stage.”

Thanks to ChatGPT, we can now visualize what this nonsense would look like. Apparently it walks into the ocean as a hairy cow and then, once there, begins the evolutionary process. I imagine the first couple million years must have been quite difficult for the cow, you know, having hooves and all and learning to adapt to a diet of small fish.

Aside from being completely absurd, the main problem with this theory is that, although there are fossils of nearly every living species on earth, there are zero transitional-stage fossils. Not a single cow with flippers has ever been located, nor any other evidence of an evolving creature, yet these evolutionary stages lasted tens of millions of years each. For the evolutionists, tragically, there simply isn’t anything they can point to as proof of one species becoming another or even bettering itself through evolution. Sparrows are still small and get eaten by hawks, cats, raccoons, lizards, and snakes. They have not sprouted teeth, claws, or armor plating to protect themselves, yet they are here, and because they are food for predators, there are more of them than, say, cardinals. And despite the annoying sparrows devouring huge amounts of the seed in my feeders, the blue jays, finches, and woodpeckers are doing just fine. Nobody is starving. All of these birds share the yard, typically in harmony. They even share with the birds that only come to eat during the summer, which is quite generous of them. Because nature lives in harmony, there is no need for any of these creatures to change. This is why the New York Daily Herald explained in 1876 that “between the crocodile, the lizard and the same there was today no intermediate form.”

But just when you think the evolutionists have waved the white towel of surrender, the paper went on to say that in the past few years, birds turning into reptiles had been discovered. Was this based on someone’s pet canary suddenly developing scales along its feathery back? No. It was based on newly obtained information in 1876. And who did that information come from? None other than Marsh, who claimed to have found the remains of a toothed bird.

INTERBREEDING REVEALED

The true concept of evolution is a species becoming another species entirely. To prove this is possible, there are some smoke and mirrors tactics deployed, such as crossbreeding and interbreeding, which are not the same as evolution. You see, the premise is the cow turned itself into the whale, and the whale is so unique from the cow that it cannot breed with what it once was; it is an entirely new species that can only breed with others that have evolved into the same. But there is no evidence of any interbreeding community of living things being able to change its breeding and become transformed into some different kind of thing, infertile with the original stock. You can crossbreed a dog with a dog, and you get a dog. You can crossbreed a cat with a cat, and you get a cat. You cannot breed a snake with a lion and get a warm-blooded, furry, slithering creature or a large-scaled, cold-blooded beast. This is why snake-lions, scions, if you will, do not exist, but Labradoodle dogs do. Additionally, we are told that by the 1400s, everything had fully evolved, like Pokémon; 100% of nature was at its final stage. This is said to be why we don’t see some earthworms with eyeballs and a handful of venomous pandas.

That said, you can crossbreed a bunch of animals that are accepting of each other and produce a variety of animals that are unnatural and infertile and therefore incapable of reproducing. It’s as if nature installed an invisible emergency off switch, isn’t it? Let me give you an example of this. The mule is produced by crossbreeding a horse and a donkey, but mules are sterile.

You can crossbreed a Midas cichlid fish with a redhead cichlid fish and get a blood parrot cichlid fish, which is still a cichlid fish yet exists nowhere in nature.

Although the females can lay eggs, male blood parrots are infertile, so, if you want to further breed your female, you need a different male cichlid fish, which is still a cichlid fish. You can then find yourself a convict cichlid, and you will produce jelly bean cichlids or bubblegum parrot cichlids, but as you continue to go down the line, the males are still infertile, so you have to keep bringing in other cichlids to breed, and at the end of the day, you still have a fish. What you can’t do is throw a catfish in the tank and hope for catfish cichlids because these species will not breed, nor can you take sperm from a catfish and artificially inseminate a guinea pig—nature’s emergency off switch.

THE MICRASTER SEA URCHIN: PROOF OF NOTHING

One of the most touted proofs of evolution is the Micraster sea urchin, which science claims is this guy that we glanced at earlier.

We are told it’s extinct, so we are dealing only with fossils, like the one shown above, which are claimed to be sea urchins nobody has ever seen because they died a bagillion years ago, okay?

Dr. Rowe, who was said to be a great Micraster authority, sorted 2,000 of these fossils by geological age (probably using the carbon dating method). By looking at those rocks with a little star-shaped imprint on the front, Rowe claimed to have traced out a continuing change in eighteen different characteristics. According to the Micraster expert, over the course of time, this little extinct species changed his mouth from a circular shape to a crescent shape, grew a lip, altered the layout of his spines, and so on. Ignore that this information is being gathered from looking at rocks. The point is, even if we were to agree with Rowe, when all was said and done, the last Micraster was just as much a Micraster sea urchin as the first, and there was nothing to show that the last Micraster was any more than a variety fertile with the first. Unless the expert could somehow prove that the closed crescent-shaped mouth rendered the creature incompatible with the shock-and-awe open-shaped mouth version of itself, it’s yet another nothing burger in a long chain of nothing burgers called paleontology.

THE BREEDING EXPERIMENTS

Determined and desperate to prove evolution is possible, breeding experiments have been carried out, many of which are fairly hilarious. Let’s check a couple out.

THE FRUIT FLY EXPERIMENT

In 1910, a group of scientists came up with an idea to test evolution using a quick-breeding fly called Drosophila melanogaster. You know it by its more common name, the fruit fly. This tiny creature produces 25 generations a year at ordinary temperatures and more at higher temperatures. Over 800 generations of it have been bred with the object of transforming them into something that is not a Drosophila melanogaster fruit fly. It would take 20,000 years to get as many generations of human beings, so this fly was the perfect candidate to demonstrate the magnificent evolutionary process. The scientists involved in the project were excited to be firsthand witnesses to a mighty morphing power species… but over time that excitement turned to frustration as 17 years of failure ticked by. But you can’t say they didn’t try. Hilariously, every attempt imaginable was applied to this fly to make it vary its breeding, to no avail. But on that 17th year, the scientists came up with a last-ditch effort. Their brilliant idea? Blasting the flies with X-ray radiation. Here they discovered they could produce some 400 varieties of this fly, some of them hideous monstrosities, and some differing more from the parent form than the other wild species differ from one another. If producing ugly flies was the goal, they would have succeeded, but that was not the goal. To the scientists’ complete dismay, all these varieties (unless they were too imperfect to breed at all) bred freely with the parent stock and birthed fruit flies. Yep, even the hideous monstrosities, morbid and mangled from heavy radiation torture, still birthed little fruit flies.

On rare occasions, when the scientists were able to get their radiation mutations to crossbreed with wild species of the fly, they would either yield no offspring at all or sterile hybrids. Nature’s off switch.

THE MILLER-UREY EXPERIMENT

The law of biogenesis is the fact that life cannot come from non-life, meaning there must be pre-existing life to create life, but the evolutionists needed to disprove this. Enter: the Miller-Urey experiment of 1953, which set out to prove life could spring up from a chemical concoction. Here, a number of amino acids were synthesized from a mixture of water, methane, ammonia, and hydrogen using high-voltage discharges. Sadly, the chemical reaction did not produce life of any kind, yet the newspapers rushed to make statements such as “life from non-life.”

And if you want a fun fact, this experiment is where “prebiotics” and the concept of “the building blocks of life” came from, thus leading to probiotics. So although they didn’t get proof of anything out of this one, they did end up with a billion dollar supplement industry.

OUR EXPERIMENTS ALL FAILED

Professor Sir William Bateson, at the Toronto congress of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in 1921, admitted to the total failure of all experiments directed to breaking through the natural breeding limits of species. The weight of this negative evidence against evolution could no longer be ignored, he said. Bateson went on to add, “Let us then proclaim in unmistakable language that our faith in evolution is unshaken. Every available line of argument converges on to this inevitable conclusion… The difficulties which trouble the professional biologist need not trouble the layman. Our doubts are not as to the reality or truth of evolution, but as to the origin of species, a technical, almost a domestic problem. Any day that mystery may be solved“ (Nature, April 29, 1922). And, just for publicly expressing that all experiments had failed, Sir William Bateson, according to his biography, which was written by his son, suffered ostracism from the scientific community: a professional boycott.

Now that we have reviewed Darwin’s theory and looked at nearly 200 years of scientists and paleontologists failing to provide proof of their claims, there is only one thing left to dissect:

NEXT READ: Human Evolution Fraud: Exposing the Monkey-to-Man Hoax (The Final Chapter)

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