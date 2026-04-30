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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
1h

My man! Wonderful stuff! I cover evolution in my book so I’m interested to see where this goes, but even in my book, I don’t think I recall Huxley being close to it. I think I knew it, but this is a phenomenal example of how our world was literally built by a few people.

From Huxley, to Darwin, to Owens, these men lay the foundation for the world we have today. Knowing and understanding how the view the world is key to knowing just what world they created; this Brave new world: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-brave-new-world-of-1984-part

Can’t wait to see what drops next! Great stuff.

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Daniel Meegan's avatar
Daniel Meegan
1h

Force feed to please the crown 👉 👑

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