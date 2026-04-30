“Most of those who accept evolution are sincere and well-meaning in their convictions. They have been taught the ‘science’ at mainstream academic institutions and have no reason to doubt the integrity of their professors. Should some aspects of evolutionary theory appear less than convincing, diligent students are expected to find solace in the knowledge that such a powerful explanatory paradigm must of necessity have elements that are difficult to understand. Besides, if everyone else believes it to be fundamentally true, then it must be okay.” - When Science and Magic Combine: The Shameless Fraud Known as Evolution

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If you read my book The Illuminati and the Takeover of America, you already know 1776, aka “Independence Day,” was a Freemasonic-Kabbalist takeover of this nation. I know, it sounds hugely unbelievable, but this is well documented if you choose to read outside of textbooks, which have been purposefully designed to provide you with an illusion of history. Come 1799, the Illuminati had infiltrated our nation and had captured the New England government (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont). According to that document, they were currently working on taking over the education system. They had already captured New York College, which they renamed Columbia University. The name Columbia, by the way, is more Kabbalistic bullshit, just like Washington, District of Columbia. Their Kabbalah symbolism was installed all over our nation. Anyway, this capturing wasn’t just in America. Once they had taken over our land, they threw the French Revolution and repeated the identical steps. A worldwide chain of chaos led to the capture of nation after nation (also read The Untold Story of World War 1 - it’s fascinating stuff.)

Part of the capturing was to flip everything society knew to be true upside down. The newspapers were taken over. Lies were intentionally inserted into encyclopedias. Schools began teaching unproven theories, pushing casual sex. Parents were told to physically harm and even castrate their children to prevent them from masturbating. Wives were told not to engage in sexual intercourse with their husbands, and husbands were warned against self-pleasure; meanwhile, the medical-science industry was pushing ghastly “treatments” as cures. Harmful germs and deadly bacteria were said to be lurking everywhere, so people were forced to get injections of filthy pus material under the guise of stopping disease. Property was being stolen right out from under citizens. Churches were being captured. The monetary system was changed, and citizens tried in vain to warn their fellow man, but censorship was in full swing.

Among the pile of lies were dinosaur theory and evolution theory. Dinosaurs are a central part of evolution theory, in which many dinosaurs evolved into creatures we see today while others died off, and others stayed the same.

And dinosaurs themselves were an evolution. Before giant lizards existed, they were “dinomorphs,” which, according to science, were small animals, the size of house cats, that walked on all fours and had long, skinny limbs like a greyhound. And you and I, we are an evolution too!

Not only did we evolve from apes, but we have relatives who are, to this very day, chimpanzees and bonobos!

So next time you take a trip to the zoo, be sure to stop by and see your relatives.

While all of this is fascinating, I have been on a mission to learn how things came to be. Although I have written multiple books on dinosaurs, I hadn’t dug into evolution until today.

Dinosaur theory came before evolution theory, so let’s begin by recapping that.

The story goes like this: While the Illuminati were installing themselves all across America, in 1796, Europe needed to rebuild after the French Revolution. This required mining gypsum, which was the original plaster of Paris. As usual, the workers descended into their mines and began working, but on this particular day, they just so happened to discover bones. Why they hadn’t discovered bones before, or why these particular bones were of interest, I have no idea. I equally find it exceptionally strange that there were suddenly odd bones, but let’s roll with it.

So on this specific day, the guys discovered “strange bones and animal fragments” in the gypsum mine. The “animal fragments” would be ignored, and only the strange bones would be acknowledged. The mine guys gathered the weird bones and brought them to Georges Cuvier, a man who claimed to have “the uncanny ability to identify animals from a few odd bones,” which is pretty impressive considering a single python has approximately 1,800 bones in its body, an elephant has roughly 380, pigs and humans have over 200, and so on. That’s a whole lot of bones to identify on sight.

Georges took a look at the bones and realized he hadn’t seen them before, but instead of saying, “I don’t recognize these,” he decided to announce during a lecture that the bones belonged to nothing in existence; therefore, they were from an extinct species - a concept previously unheard of. How exactly Mr. Cuvier could have determined these bones belonged to none of the five million known species in the world and none of the eight-plus million more estimated undiscovered species, only Mr. Cuvier knows the answer to this, and since the guy died in the 1830s, we can’t ask him, but what we can do is learn who Mr. Cuvier was and see if that sheds some insight into the case.

Georges Cuvier was a high-ranking government employee who served under Napoleon, who was a Freemason with a Masonic Lodge named after him.

In addition to being a top-level government employee who knew every bone of every animal in the world and was able to identify any animal based on a bone or two, Mr. Cuvier also held the position of President of State for King Louis and was a member of the Royal Society. So, as you can see, this dude who invented the concept of extinct species was deep into the agenda.

At the time of its infiltration of America, Itzig, Mendelssohn, Friedlander, and Weisel were four of the top Illuminati members, most of whom were Jewish bankers and all of whom were connected through businesses or marriage. As you will see in the chart below, both US President Thomas Jefferson and a man named Caspar Wistar were close associates of Mendelssohn. You can see Jefferson and Wistar in the upper right.

Casper Wistar was a huge advocate for compulsory smallpox vaccination in America. Not only did he fight to force people to inject filthy pus to stop pox, but he also discovered “dinosaur bones” and even made the first illustrations of dinosaur bones in America. In 1799 Casper wrote Transactions of the American Philosophical Society about the prehistoric giant ground sloth Megalonyx. Here is the Megalonyx we are shown today.

What the public didn’t know and still doesn’t know is that Mr. Wistar determined all of that based on a couple of claws and a handful of small bone fragments.

Once Caspar invented the giant sloth, Georges Cuvier claimed to find the same bones in Europe. Now that (allegedly) matching bones had been found throughout the world, and now that Mr. Cuvier, the bone expert, had confirmed they were indeed from a gigantic extinct species no one had ever seen, it was official: the Bible was erroneous. Should you choose to continue to believe in your Bible, you must now accept that God did not first make man; he instead spent millions of years toying with huge beasts, then, when he was sick of them, he slaughtered most of them, evolved some into other animals, and made you from a monkey—probably a dumb one at that.

After Bible believers of the world were told to suck it, over the next many years, Georges would begin identifying numerous extinct species. He claimed “elephant-like” bones that were found in North America belonged to an extinct animal, which he called a mastodon. Tiny bone fragments became relics of giant lizards that no longer roamed the earth. Georges became the go-to guy for unknown species identification, which in itself is ridiculous if you think about it, because how do you identify an unknown species?

Mr. Cuvier then wrote a piece called Essay on the Theory of the Earth, in which he proposed that now-extinct species had been wiped out by periodic catastrophic flooding events. He later became known as “the father of paleontology,” and because of his so-called identifications, an entire industry would be built, and “pre-history” (meaning it’s the history before history) would be written. Pretend this topic is a woolly mammoth and put this on ice for a moment.

Come 1812, which was only 13 years after the Illuminati had taken over New England, in America, the school systems were already teaching children using new methods, exactly as warned in the publication from 1799. These new methods of teaching outraged citizens. On March 17th, 1812, an angry citizen’s speech in front of the government appeared in the National Intelligencer. When referring to the youth of the nation, he said,

“The knowledge they acquire and are to acquire is no longer founded on their own experience, their own perception, on observation and analysis, but it is based upon authority, upon hearsay, upon testimony. They are no longer taught to reason, but to believe. Their senses are no longer considered as the inlets of knowledge, the source of the information, but the dead letters of their dead books. They are no longer taught to think for themselves, but they must learn what other people thought and dreamt.”

Not long after, the “look-say method,” a system for teaching deaf-mute children words, began being adopted in the public school system, meaning children with no vocal or hearing disabilities would be taught using the teaching method for deaf-mutes. This meant nondisabled children would learn to associate words with images but would not learn to read. The decision maker who signed off on this change in the school was tied directly to Skull and Bones; in fact, he worked for a co-founder of the entity, Alphonso Taft! And if the name Taft sounds familiar, it is because Alphonso Taft, Skull and Bones co-founder, was the father of William Howard Taft, the 27th President of the United States. See, I told you our nation was taken over. How much more proof do you need?

During this same time, modern evolutionism was coming to be. These evolutionist ideas were being advanced in England by Dr. Erasmus Darwin.

Aside from being an English physician and writer, Dr. Darwin was a Freemason. He was also a correspondent and admirer of Jean-Jacques Rousseau, who himself was a revolutionary. Note: all of these revolutionary dudes—they all want to upend and overturn society through revolutions. When people do bad things to destroy society for the Agenda, they get the title revolutionary. When people try to do good things to fight back, they are cranks, crackpots, imbeciles, or conspiracy theorists. See how that works?

Dr. Darwin had a grandson named Charles.

Charles would pick up where his grandpa left off, and, in 1859, he published Origin of Species. This was the first book to promote the concept of “survival of the fittest,” which promoted the idea that animals naturally evolve because there is a bloody battle in nature; nature is at war with itself; therefore, creatures must evolve or be forever destroyed.

At this time, aside from a few random dinosaur bone discoveries, such as the little pile of scrap discovered by Illuminati Wistar and random bones identified by Cuvier, there weren’t any famous dinosaurs. T-rex and all the guys we know and love today didn’t exist, so beginning in the 1800s, two prominent paleontologists, Edward Drinker Cope and Othniel Charles Marsh, quickly discovered damn near every single famous dinosaur. Let me tell you a little more about these dudes because it’s important to the story:

Marsh had an uncle so wealthy that he had a city named after himself: Peabody, Massachusetts. That uncle rushed to open museums to capitalize on the alleged discoveries. He also opened paleontology labs in colleges and libraries. (This is like the pharmaceutical company Merck, which discovers diseases, creates the cures, manufactures the cures, owns the safety oversight companies, and then sells the cures. You can see how this is a conflict of interest, right?)

The other man, Cope, was an heir to the Quaker Oats estate. Cope went to work writing over 1,400 scientific papers that confirmed his discoveries. What he did is referred to as “taxonomic carpet-bombing.“ It’s a frowned-upon practice used to guarantee recognition of one’s work. Basically, the dude spammed the records with his findings to add legitimacy to his discoveries and secure a place in history, but when you are a Quaker Oats heir, you can spam as much as you want. Even more laughable than 1,400 scientific papers is the fact that, in total, Cope claimed to have discovered 13,000 extinct species. And among one of the Marsh-Cope discoveries was an ancient horse foot, and I have to say foot because, according to the discoverers, it was not a horse hoof; it was instead three toes. This 1868 discovery, my friends, was the very beginning of the proof of evolution.

Only a couple of years after the three-toed horse discovery, in 1870, the newspaper began publishing the phrase “evolution theory.” This ran parallel with Thomas Huxley, an evolutionist who was on a speaking and debate tour promoting the idea of such.

Huxley became known as “Darwin’s Bulldog” for his advocacy of Charles Darwin’s theory. It was Hux who began publicly espousing that crocodiles were birds and all kinds of other theories that, if you simply stop and think about them, are utterly ridiculous.

But more on this ridiculousness later, and trust me when I say, if you are looking for a historic debunking of idiocy, I have plenty of that on deck, and I find it all to be quite amusing and humorous at the same time, but first I must finish laying the foreshadowing.

Now that all the evidence of dinosaurs was in place and this theory of evolution was floating around, people were shocked at these findings and needed to see them for themselves. This led to museums becoming big businesses. To keep the museums raking in dough, more discoveries were needed. Next thing you know, dinosaur footprints were being discovered, then came water dinosaurs, ancient insects, subspecies, sub-subspecies, and evolved species; the discovery train was going full steam ahead, and along with the discoveries came the need to explain them in the bigger picture, the pre-historic picture. More specifically, where are these creatures now? And where the hell was man in all this?

Of course there was Cuvier’s massive flood theory, which perhaps was designed to resonate with Jews and Christians (Noah’s Ark), but they decided to tear that theory into a bunch of little pieces and sweep it under the rug. My guess as to why? Probably because a flood of this magnitude was unexplainable unless you want to revert to God (which they absolutely did not want to do), and, if everything was killed, how did anything survive? Clearly, new theories were needed, and to create these concepts, the dinosaur-science industry desperately needed that three-toed horse to be believed, which was going to require a lot of explaining, circular reasoning, and, most importantly, completely silencing anyone who dared to question any of it.

COMING NEXT: THE “EVOLUTION” OF A BIG LIE [Available April 4th, 2026]

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