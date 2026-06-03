Agent131711’s Substack

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Shelie's avatar
Shelie
9h

Well, we knew it would pass. Time to get the last of what I use on the internet written down, and ready to log off. People need to stop compromising. These “people” can kiss my ass, I am not providing my biometrics which these “people” already have because they stole it. I am not willingly giving them shit. I have been preparing for this. It took about one week to gather what I needed prior to tossing the pocket spy device. (Road maps, and important phone numbers). All that thing was to me was a road map and telephone book. Keep using their bullshit, and walk right into the digital prison. And so many so called truthers who talk about this digital prison call me a Luddite, well they can kiss my ass too. Name calling? Seriously? People seem to forget all these systems were invented for military applications.

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whiskeys's avatar
whiskeys
6h

I live in Canada. Check out Bill C-22 for some hair-raising stuff. All our phones and computers will be accessible to the government soon.

For our safety, of course. This will be an unholy mess on every level, to say the least.

A number of companies like WhatsApp and Signal have said they'll leave the country because they don't want to be part of this - and who can blame them?

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