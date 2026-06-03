The plan is now coming together very quickly…

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On December 20th of 2025, I shared with you that Substack had rolled out biometrics for Australia. This was followed by Korea.

While I believe private businesses should do as they please and customers should have the right to respond accordingly, the way this was done financially impacted authors because paid subs were locked out of their accounts and forced to undergo biometric scans. Those who refused had no way to log in or cancel their subscriptions, so they filed chargebacks with their banks, which resulted in authors like myself being hit with huge financial penalties.

I then investigated who exactly the companies are that are offering this biometric technology, and the trail led me to desks inside of shared offices. Here the trail went cold. Very creepy when you consider it is these anonymous people in shared offices with no actual business address that are collecting our biometrics.

At the end of that piece, I mentioned that many US states were in the process of passing laws that would require any company with a cell phone app to force their customers to submit to biometrics. The justification? We have to keep kids safe!

After Substack, Louisiana followed suit with House Bill 570, originally called PROTECTION OF CHILDREN'S INTERNET DATA but changed to ONLINE PROTECTIONS FOR MINORS. In Louisiana’s bill, we learn that companies will need to, quote, “verify the individual's age category using commercially available methods… the use of a real-time age verification system authorized by the commissioner of the office of motor vehicles.”

What is a “real-time age verification system”? It’s biometrics. And is it concerning that the DMV is involved in this? I’d say yes.

Next month, July, Utah’s S.B. 142, the “App Store Accountability Act,” will go into effect. It is the same thing. But that’s a month away. It is only June, and what was just announced? The U.S. Age Verification Bill in Texas passed and goes into effect today. Texas wrote their bill in a weird light green font so that it is difficult to read.

This is clearly a coordinated plot, and, my friends, Louisiana, Utah, and Texas, these are all “conservative states,” yet they are rushing to jam this stuff through. This is just more proof that conservative government is not for freedom.

So let me tell you how this is all going to go down:

Google, which is one of the most powerful NGOs in the world, if not the most powerful, accompanied by Apple, will force every app owner to force everyone who wishes to use their cell phone app to submit to biometrics. Should you have an app in the Google Play Store or Apple Store and decide you do not want to subject your customers to eye scans, your app will be kicked out of the store for noncompliance.

Now you’re thinking, “Great! Just host your app on your own site. People do it all the time!” Let me tell you, it is incredibly difficult to have a successful app outside of the monopoly, but for the very small amount of people who do, such as Gab, there is already a plan in place for them. Should they not enact biometrics, they will face lawsuits. Lots and lots of financially devastating lawsuits. You see, these bills that passed say that if a minor accesses an app that was not made specifically for minors and “suffered harm,” they can sue the app owner. What does “suffered harm” mean? You tell me. What kind of harm can one suffer by choosing to look at a screen? You could say emotional, mental, psychological—none of which can really be proven, which is perfect for a lawsuit. There is no way to really prove little 12-year-old Johnny was a perfect kid until he snuck onto Gab, and now he’s a terrorist, but the lawyers will do a great job of it. Equally, if Johnny steals Mom’s credit card and makes purchases, it is no longer the parent’s responsibility to monitor their kid; it is the responsibility of the cell phone app owner.

So the first step is the government forcing every app owner to install biometric scans or risk being sued out of existence. Once every state enacts the cell phone app biometrics, the next step is the actual internet. Just to log in, you will have to submit to a scan. Then, every site you visit will have more scans until the point that everything you do online will be tied to your eyes—the carbon-hogging purchases you make, the conspiracy article you read, even when you access your bank account to see if you have enough money to pay your outrageous electric bill; it will all be tied to your retina scans. It doesn’t matter if you use a VPN to obscure your IP address; they found a better way to track us. Journalists are toast, as are whistleblowers. This was the plan all along: the real digital ID. This plan has been in effect for a very long time, but it used to be microchipping everyone until they figured out that a microchip can be cut out; our eyes can’t.

And this scheme forcing app users to submit to biometrics is just another part of the plan. In The Sound of Freedom Hoax PART 3, I laid out how President Trump was the first to unroll the biometrics program in America, also under the guise of safety. It started with the well-funded psyop involving mass amounts of individuals being ushered (even driven) to the US-Mexico border. This turned into “OMG, terrorists and gangsters are entering America!” which gave way to using biometrics to catch them—but don’t worry, they said, these scans are just for the illegal immigrants! They are just to keep you safe! Then the scanners were installed into select airports (cuz terrorists, gangsters, safety), and now the Trump administration has removed limitations on pilot programs and expanded biometric collection to new categories, including private aircraft, vehicles, and even pedestrians. I repeat, conservative government is not for freedom.

I should mention that our brothers and sisters in Africa are always used as the guinea pigs for the World Bank and United Nations assorted schemes. Once they figure out what works, they can test out a revised plan on Australia. Once the plot is perfected enough, it can roll out in the UK, then America. So, if you would like to know what is in the works, the best thing you can do is keep an eye on Africa. A few links of note.

On the Road to Digital ID: Success in Africa: Leveraging Global Trends. This article is on the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change’s website. I encourage you to read this. It is from 2022, so this was the status as of four years ago.

The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa released a publication in June 2023 called Digital ID Key Findings. The overview says,

“Countries in Africa are progressively restructuring their civil registration systems in a bid to meet the pressure of effective delivery of services such as security and sustainability of programs to their citizenry. As a result, many states on the continent have prioritized digital ‘solutions’ to facilitate the restructuring of their civil registries. This increase in the deployment and use of digital technologies/solutions in Africa is running concurrently with attempts to establish and improve national identification and registration systems across the region.”

Back in 2021, a site called Biometric Update published “Major research project examines digital identity in 10 African countries.” In it we learn the funder of the biometric research was none other than the Omidyar Network. I stumbled across this company while researching The Covid-19 Crisis Phone Number, which I accurately labeled “a Tangled Web of F*ckery.”

On SmartAfrica.org, you will find the “Blueprint for the Smart Africa Alliance - Digital Identity”. This document is from 2020, but in it they lay out their exact plan.

If you visit the site GSMA.com and view the “Access to Mobile Services and Proof of Identity 2021” page, then click on the link to the 2020 report, you will learn the following.

“The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators with almost 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors.”

This company is aiming to force everyone to register the SIM cards in their phones and other devices, and outside of the US, Canada, and some of Europe, they have had much success.

But registering a SIM card isn’t the end of it. On its website, GSMA says, “While digital-ID rollouts increasingly involve the capture of an individual’s biometrics (fingerprints, iris, face, voice) to enhance uniqueness and avoid duplication of records, new smartphone technologies can capture individual biometric attributes during ID enrollment. For example, smartphone cameras coupled with machine learning and AI software are being used for identity verification and authentication by companies such as Element.inc and Tech5.”

Element Inc. and Tech5 have major funding, which is coming from private equity firms and banks.

Tech5 is the leader in digital ID, yet their website is incredibly vague, so there is nearly nothing to learn from it. [I ran across this identical issue while researching the CIAs front companies. See Evergreen and the Black Budget Operation and the chapter of Pizzagate about Pegasus]

Despite the vague site, what we do know is that, just last month, they “Set a New Global Benchmark in Biometric Identification” with their National ID and Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) deployments. They now hold a database of five million fingerprint records that can be searched literally instantly (time 0.0 seconds) and countries are eager to use their digital ID technology.

Now listen closely to this: When nations implement their tech, it is in waves. For example, Papua New Guinea will start with what is being called a “Tier 1 SevisPass.” This is an ID that requires biometrics and mandatory demographic fields. Demographic fields are name, date of birth, gender, address, and nationality/citizenship. The Tier 1 ID can be used for low-risk transactions only, such as buying groceries.

Then, citizens will discover that they are required to get a Tier 2, which will connect their digital ID to government-issued documents.

The Tier 3 SevisPass will then be incorporated into all government systems in the nation.

Tier 4 is the highest level, which will quote, “enable real-time authentication, trust scoring, and cross-sectoral interoperability for high-value digital services.” It will also allow for data sharing. This is where our health records, bills, credit scores, and such become integrated.

Aside from learning about the plan, the best thing we can do now is delete apps if they ask for biometrics. If you are a paid subscriber to an app and you delete the app, you should still be able to log in through the internet on your phone and computer; you just won’t get to use the app. Although apps are convenient, we don’t truly need them for most things. This will buy us some time, and if there is a mass deletion of apps in protest to biometrics, they might put the plan on the back burner in America. Let’s be realists: We are not going to be able to stop what is coming because, for starters, we are always a step behind because we don’t have a Rothschild or a Rockefeller telling us tomorrow’s plan. Second, we have no control over our government; the roles have been reversed; they are supposed to work for us, but we work for them. Voting conservative will not get us out of this mess. Third, they must—and I repeat, must—restrict the flow of and access to information by any means necessary; ban it, burn it, shut it down, block it out, etc. This makes it incredibly difficult to broadcast information or find broadcasted information. All by design.

If you are on the Shadowbanned Library email list, I have been sending out fairly frequent updates regarding the horror of the rollout of AI to police us. When you combine this with the digital ID scheme, all I can say is that life as we know it is scheduled to change. There is a police state ahead. I don’t know when it will be fully enacted, but it is here; it is in use. AI is trolling our private communications and putting us on lists. It is watching and transcribing our personal videos, viewing our private photos, and anyone who uses a cloud service, including AWS (Amazon Web Services, the biggest cloud provider), is also being put on lists, as are the people who view their content. So let’s say a truther owns a website, which they use to share their podcast, and they store their podcast in AWS. You, the viewer of the podcast, are being monitored just as closely as the podcast itself is. And this is all done by robots that have been programmed by shadow operators with an agenda. The clock is ticking, folks. This is not fear porn; it is our reality.

You can subscribe to the SBL email list below or join our WhatsApp group (the group is not for chat. It is just for updates on new publications, bans, and other stuff.) We are working on alternative methods of communication, but nothing happens overnight, and everything costs money. You can fund our efforts by hooking us up with a coffee, making a Ko-fi donation, or downloading some of our eBooks from Shadowbanned Library. Every dollar truly helps. You can also subscribe to get my content sent to your email on Shadowbanned Library. This means, should Substack decide to nuke my account, you won’t miss anything. You can choose to become a free sub or a paid sub here.

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Other info: The final chapter of Trump is coming out next, then I have a super interesting series for you, and I also plan to start releasing the WWII research that I have been working on for two YEARS! It's not like anything you have ever seen; it is unlike the official narrative, and it is also unlike the alternative history truth movement narrative. If you like deep dives and just want to see the big picture, I think you will find it quite eye-opening. I even tracked down the reason why there is such little WWII info and where it all went!

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