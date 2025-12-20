Agent131711’s Substack

summer
2h

RE WHATSAPP:

Here is a very clever move by WhatsApp (part of meta/facebook) that came out recently, just in time to convince people that they really DO need the biometric/digital ID "FOR THEIR OWN SAFETY AND SECURITY". This event, which we are told effected ALL WhatsApp users, likely never even happened, after all why would a "research team" do all this work and then dispose of it (or perhaps just SELL it) just to "prove" it can be done? Doesn't any make sense. I think this was all a publicised scare tactic to get people to want the ID and be willing to comply for their own safety, and you can bet that very soon WhatsApp will indeed require the ID. And the biometric verification will likely be telling you to take a "selfie" with your own enslavement device, your cell phone, which AI will then compare to the biometric data they have already collected on your thru your cell phone taking your photo every couple of minutes without you knowing.

In some countries like Mexico, apparently EVERYONE uses WhatsApp for EVERYTHING, with NO IDEA just how much extremely valuable data WhatsApp is collecting on them every day, including their contacts, whereabouts, travel tickets, banking details and activity, health care status and activity, emails, interests, preferences and behaviours. So who needs digital ID when you've got WhatsApp? Remember that when anything is free and so CONVENIENT, YOU are the product!

https://www.ibtimes.co.uk/whatsapp-data-35-billion-users-scraped-record-breaking-research-study-1756772

Sasha Latypova
1h

Should we do a class action against Substack/Stripe? Serious question. I am in communication with authors/my subscribers in Australia.

