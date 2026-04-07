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This is part of a series. Be sure to start at Part 1: The Sound of Freedom: They Came. They Filmed. They Deceived.

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So why exactly would Sound of Freedom want to grossly mislead people, especially the American public, as to who is behind trafficking operations and where said operations are occurring?

The Sound of Freedom is said to be a true story about hero Tim Ballard's life. But, we already know the entire thing, start to finish, is a hoax, and being that Wikipedia won’t even acknowledge that Ballard worked for the government…

We must ask, “Aside from being part of the bloodline that founded the LDS church, what exactly is Tim Ballard’s life?” To answer this, we need look no further than Ballard’s own Instagram post:

Did you see it? No? Now do you see it?

Someone on TikTok was able to track down the exact necktie.

I didn’t want to invest time into researching this, but it does appear to be a tie like this, but in different colors.

So, yeah, it sure does seem that Ballard is wearing a Freemasonic necktie, and that isn’t something you accidentally buy at the mall because you didn’t know what the pattern meant. But even if you want to argue that isn’t the same tie, I have a lot more in my bag. Ballard himself claims he has watched thousands of hours of child porn as part of his position with the government—the same position that Wikipedia will strangely not acknowledge he had. Even more strange, Ballard claims while watching all of this child material, he would transpose the faces of his own children onto the faces of the victims.

And visualizing your own kids as rape victims is not even the interesting stuff about this man…

AFGHANISTAN

Have you heard of the Afghanistan World Foundation? Me either. This entity, quote, “focuses on addressing high-priority developmental needs such as education, economic development, and emergency health services, while currently prioritizing the humanitarian provision of basic needs and the protection of civil liberties for women.” Economic development? Education? Sounds exactly like USAID's “capacity building,” doesn't it? But when you pull Afghanistan World Foundation’s financials, you see that it claims to make nothing.

How can a charity accomplish such a mission when they claim to take in between 0 and 42 dollars per year? I don’t know, but if we look at their website, we see some interesting characters are running this moneyless show. These characters include Henry Kissinger, Prince Albert of Monaco, the late Senator Diane Feinstein, and…

None other than Mr. Tim Ballard.

Yes, to this very day, even after the massive scandal that the media tried to suppress involving evidence and accusations of him being a total fraud and charity hustler, Tim Ballard is on the Board of Directors of this charity, which operates in yet another nation that is considered one of the world's most impoverished nations. According to the internet, approximately 85% of Afghans live on less than one dollar a day. As time goes on, more and more charities pop up to help these nations, and somehow the nations they are helping become worse off, more crime-ridden, and more corrupt, but that too must just be more coincidence, right? Moving along…

SKULL AND BONES

While the story we are told is that Angel Studios, an incredible faith-based company located in Utah, not Hollywood, produced the God-loving movie, that, like everything else in this strange story, is only a smidgen of the truth. To begin, Sound of Freedom was directed and cowritten by a team led by Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Monteverde. Who is Monteverde? He is linked to Skull and Bones President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush, and, as unbelievable as this sounds, Alejandro was invited to sit with the First Lady in her private box during the annual State of the Union speech in 2007. Why? Well, according to the internet, it is because Monteverde wrote a movie you have never heard of, Bella, which starred actors you have never heard of and only grossed 12 million dollars, which is why you’ve never heard of it. Does that make sense to you? Does it make sense a foreign producer of a small movie would be invited to sit with the US president’s wife during the State of the Union address? Let me tell you how it makes sense to me, and it has nothing to do with a little movie called Bella.

THEY ARE BUILDING OUR PRISON

Interestingly, one of the topics during the 2007 presidential address was immigration. Bush advocated for "comprehensive" reform, including securing the borders, doubling the Border Patrol, and more. While this may seem quite irrelevant, 18 years after Bush announced the need to expand border security, President Donald Trump (whose campaign was heavily funded by Skull and Bones) would permanently change history through the first major implementation of biometrics. Yes, the Trump administration was the first to implement biometrics in America. Not only was it given the green light to be installed in select major airports (for our safety!), but DHS now had the permission to roll out collection of facial biometrics from all noncitizens upon entry and exit at airports, land ports, seaports, and other points of entry and exit. The Trump administration also removed limitations on pilot programs and expanded biometric collection to new categories, including private aircraft, vehicles, and even pedestrians. But it’s not just DHS scanning away.

ICE, which falls under DHS, has contracts with companies like LexisNexis, Palantir, Venntel, Clearview AI, and Thomson Reuters, which collect and sell sensitive personal data, including location data and facial recognition data. But don’t worry, folks, this isn’t for you and your family; it’s just to catch the bad border crossers. I’m sure it's a fluke that Substack, Google Play, and Apple are also rolling out biometrics. Ironic that Google and Apple have been backing up our photos for free for the past 11 years, isn’t it? Giving them hundreds of millions, likely billions, of photos of ourselves, our kids, and our loved ones couldn’t possibly have anything to do with the biometrics scheme, could it? If not for biometrics, how else would Google know whose pics to pull up when you type their name into the search box?

Now you’re thinking, “Ok, but how does this relate to Sound of Freedom?” Well, Trump claimed, “Human traffickers and sex traffickers take advantage of the wide-open areas between our ports of entry to smuggle thousands of young girls and women into the United States and to sell them into prostitution and modern-day slavery.” End quote.

I again remind you that this issue is not only affecting females. As this publication has proven, males appear to be even more desired by the men in power, but that is a taboo subject, so we say females to avoid questions. Aside from that, according to AP News, roughly 80 percent of international trafficking victims cross through legal ports of entry. I then say, “Is this including all the shipping ports and airfields?” No, it certainly isn't because nobody wants to discuss those. They want you to believe trafficking victims either come through the Mexican border or through legal ports of entry. There can be no third option because that third option involves massive collusion on behalf of worldwide governments.

Anyway, because trafficking, specifically border trafficking, is such a problem, the only way our government can stop it is through biometrics. We are now negotiating a partnership with the European Union in which our US biometrics companies would swap and sell data to their EU biometrics companies so that one massive database can be made.

Do you see what is happening here? Everything the hidden hand does is Hegelian. If you’re not familiar, here is a 55-second video explaining how it works:

So, in this instance, the goal, according to Rockefeller pre-9/11, was to microchip every individual in the world.

The Freemasons share in this mission.

But 9/11 was over 20 years ago; now they have one better: biometrics (because you can cut your microchip out, but you can't remove your face.) So to accomplish this, they smash the US border with waves of people from Central and South America. They bus them in, fly them up, buy their meals, provide cab service, pay for them to live in hotels when they get here, give them tax-funded allowances, whatever needs to be done to overflow the border with illegals.

The American populace then screams, It must be stopped! They are taking over our country! And demands the president do something. He then passes some orders to cut back the artificially induced wave of migrants, but that isn’t enough. So, while some orders are passed, we keep letting undocumented people pour into our country until the only solution left is the ultimate solution, which is biometrics and other tracking methods: since we just can’t stop them from entering, we will let them come in, but you can sleep better at night knowing we will use these facial scans to make sure none of them are known terrorists. This gets the hidden hand exactly what it wanted, and, tragically, we were the ones who demanded it: Hegelian dialectics.

Now these scan systems are being installed everywhere, but don't panic! They’re just for the illegals! Being that they are just for the illegals, it is curious that my local airport, Detroit, along with many other airports across the nation, now requires scans to board a plane. There is no opt out option. You either get scanned, or you don't fly. This will be coming to all airports, including your local airport, very soon. And when did the airport insanity, meaning metal detectors, x-rays, TSA molestation, police sniffer dogs, luggage searches, limitations to the size of water bottle you can bring through security, and other harassment, go into effect? Right after 9/11, exactly as Rockefeller outlined. You have to hand it to them; these Agenda bastards are brilliant.

As you can see, trafficking is a huge piece of this puzzle because we all hate seeing children harmed, so if one thing can make us accepting of biometrics and other surveillance, it’s saving the kids. But, to drum up the drive to save the kids, the populace has to see how they are being harmed by the Black and Brown people who are the same color people your president is telling you are running children across weak border points and are the same color people you see on TV smashing the border.

Then, the “true story” Sound of Freedom movie comes along and reinforces more of the same. Thanks to the media, we now know exactly who the problem is and where the problem is occurring, and there is only 1 entity that can stop it all: our overlords, the US government. So our only option is to submit to the loss of our rights in hopes the children will be saved.

So, was the producer of the not-a-true-story hoax movie sitting with the Skull and Bones president’s wife a decade before Sound of Freedom was supposed to be released really just happenstance? Is it yet another coincidence that the star of the show was wearing a Freemasonic necktie when it is the Freemasons themselves pushing microchips for children? Let’s get back to the insane story of this movie…

DISNEY

Back in 2018, the movie was backed by wealthy investors, which is how they afforded Jim Caviezel, who has a net worth of 15 to 25 million dollars.

Now you may not realize it, but Jim Caviezel is very important for this movie because he generates instant support from the “Christians and other suckers” I outlined previously. Because Caviezel played Jesus in Passion of the Christ, he is a hero to the faith. Pretty much every Christian has seen Passion, or at a minimum is aware of it, so there is a subconscious connection drawn between the two Caviezel characters, just like anyone who has seen The Office associates any role Steve Carell plays with his character on The Office, Michael Scott. In Jim Caviezel's case, formerly playing Jesus and the subconscious connection between his role as Tim Ballard lend credibility to Ballard’s tall tale because Jesus would never lie. Now let’s get back to Disney…

Sound of Freedom was bought by 21st Century Fox, a company that isn’t against pandering to Christians even though their views are anything but religious. The company (21st Century Fox) was sold to Disney in March of 2019. Now Disney owned the rights to the flick. Disney, which has a history of inserting pedophilic symbols into its content and pushing the LGBTQ agenda on little children, after buying the movie, became entangled in a bunch more pedophilia scandals, many of which made worldwide headlines.

Even the former vice president of Disney was found guilty of raping a child (which usually never means he raped one child; it means one child was brave enough to speak up.)

Speaking of that, this same VP had been previously charged with three counts of first-degree rape and three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, but he was acquitted on all charges.

It sure seems that because of this bad press, the movie was shelved. I mean, how can a company release an anti-trafficking movie about rescuing children from bad, bad men who harm children when their own company hosts a slew of bad, bad men who harm children? Wouldn’t releasing this movie with the Disney logo on it draw even more attention to the company’s pedophilic ways and their sex crimes? I say yes, but the fact-checkers insist the title simply got overlooked in the shuffle.

After years of sitting on the shelf, the filmmakers came up with the money to buy the film back from Disney. Clearly, by this point in time, Disney would have had to be aware that the unreleased movie is in their collection. How else would they make a deal to sell it if they have no clue it exists? Whatever the reason, it was a good thing the producers chose to buy it back because the Disney arrests continued.

After buying back the film, it was sold to Angel Studios, meaning Angel Studios was never a part of the movie until right before they became its distributor. Angel did not make the film for God; they just bought it to release it as a money-making opportunity (and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that; I just want people to know how this actually went down).

The internet claims Angel Studios made a payment to Disney for an undisclosed amount. That doesn’t seem to make much sense if the rights were bought back by the filmmakers, but it’s irrelevant either way. So that is the odd story of how this film fell into the hands of the distribution company, Angel Studios. Now let’s loop back to those wealthy investors who funded Bush associate Alejandro Monteverde’s movie about Freemason-necktie Tim Ballard’s pretend life that destroys the real lives of poor people. —Here is where this story goes from interesting to WTF-that’s-insane.

COMING NEXT: WHO INVESTS IN A LIE? THE NAIL IN THE SOUND OF FREEDOM COFFIN [Available April 10th, 2026]

Did you learn stuff from this article? Most writers don’t want to cover these topics because they can be dangerous to our own safety or that of our family. As someone who has already been debanked and harassed, I know firsthand how the hidden hand operates. If you appreciate the time and effort I put into research and writing, you can fund my efforts by hooking me up with a coffee, making a Ko-fi donation, or downloading some of my eBooks from Shadowbanned Library. Every dollar truly helps. You can also subscribe to get my content sent to your email on Shadowbanned Library. This means, should Substack decide to nuke my account, you won’t miss anything. You can choose to become a free sub or a paid sub here.

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