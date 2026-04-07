Agent131711’s Substack

Agent131711’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
21h

We don't have leaders, we have misleaders. No one is coming to save us but us.

Reply
Share
Miss Parker's avatar
Miss Parker
16h

All in plain sight, and yet we need dedicated researchers to reveal what is in front of our eyes.

Reminds of the movie, "They Live," which, in satanic reversal, is "Evil yeht." "Yeht" is Yiddish for "to be."

Evil to be, and it's been planned, facilitated, programmed, and bloodily ritualized since the last Reset. Perhaps the meaning of title "Sound of Freedom" implies the propaganda film offers a lot of sound and fury, signifying nothing. Nothing real, no real progress, just a tale.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Agent131711 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture