This series began with me simply wanting to share the crazy, true story of Evergreen Airlines with you. You see, Evergreen was a CIA front company, an airline, that operated out of Pinal Airpark in Arizona as well as at an airfield in Oregon (but the AZ location was their home). Evergreen modified Boeing planes to make Supertankers which could hold as much as 18 pallets worth of chemicals - flame retardants, we are told. However, the big, beautiful firefighting planes never fought a fire in the USA. Even as the biggest blaze in Arizona history, the Wallow Fire, spread across the home state of the planes, those firefighting jets stayed in their airfield. Instead, DC-10s and other smaller aircraft battled the raging inferno.

The CIAs Evergreen Airlines also happened to hold patents for nozzles; nozzles which disperse materials into the atmosphere. The timing of these patents happens to align with a mass influx of reports of lines and grids appearing across the sky in the United States.

When the lines and grids began appearing in the sky, concerned citizens began tracking these off-radar, unmarked planes leaving behind these new “lingering contrails”. They claimed to have tracked them to Evergreen’s Arizona airpark as well as military bases. When researchers attempted to visit Pinal Airpark (Airport code MJZ), which they say was being advertised as a public place, they saw it was patrolled by black helicopters and, upon their arrival, were greeted by armed security and demanded to leave. One citizen stated, "Tried to drive to MZJ on Memorial Day. Armed guard refused us entry to FBO. Found out later that this is where TCA is training air marshals. This is a full military base; don't even think about going there.". Another person saw the airpark had a maintenance facility and thought they could get their plane fixed there. They report that they were “nearly chased out” by staff. Even pilots claimed that when they attempted to refuel at Pinal Airpark, they were refused. One pilot said, "Last time I landed at Pinal I got an armed escort directly back to the departure end of the runway. No options...”

The story with this CIA front organization, Evergreen, is that, around ten years ago, it came to an end and all of the assets were liquidated. Wikipedia tells us it went bankrupt and everything was sold off as of 2013. I wondered who would buy such a thing and how does one go about purchasing CIA front company assets? So I set out to answer that question, which should have been a simple Google search, but I quickly discovered there were so many connections that I had to make a flowchart:

What I didn’t know when I began making the flowchart was just how massive and complex it would become. I would soon be taping a second piece of paper to the first and making connections nobody was meant to make because nobody was supposed to care enough to look at something as trivial as who bought an airpark. I would ultimately come to learn that simply trying to find an answer to such a simple question would unravel a modern day, worldwide tax funded scheme that nobody is aware is occurring.

With that being said, today we are going to continue to follow the trail of where these assets went and who the companies that purchased them are involved with. If you just landed on this article and haven’t read the previous installments, you must start at Part 1 to understand the situation. You’ll end up right back here in a little while.

