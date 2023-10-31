Because it’s Halloween, it seemed fitting to publish something evil.

Today we are going to look at sincerely grotesque, level-10-WTF footage from a highly disturbing ceremony thrown by the elites, for the elites, to worship the opening of The Gotthard Tunnel in Switzerland back in 2016. If this play isn’t some of the strangest and creepiest stuff you’ve ever seen, then you must be on crack, or a satanist, or a satanist on crack. At a minimum, you have fantasized about being a cult leader.

Before we get balls-deep in this, let me tell you a few really interesting things about this tunnel:

Gotthard tunnel is the longest railway tunnel in the world, it is also the deepest (because they wanted to get this as close to hell as possible. ← my words, not theirs)

Let’s get conspiratorial for a minute. The entrance and exits are referred to as “portals”… for real though, they actually are.

This tunnel was such a big deal to the elites that Swiss Post issued a special postage stamp commemorating the Gotthard Tunnel and Swissmint made gold and silver coins dedicated to the opening… not dedicated to the tunnel itself, these were dedicated to the opening of the tunnel, which you will see in the video is some batshit crazy satanic stuff.

Drilling for the tunnel was completed on October 15, 2010, 10-15-10, which, if you’re into that number stuff, would be “1-6-1” (1+0=1, 1+5=6, 1+0 =1).

The tunnel opened 6-1-16, which is a mirror number, 61 16, but also, if you look at the drilling completion date of 1-6-1, and the opening date, we have 61-16 and 1-6-1 … … … 6116 and 161… I’m not big into the number stuff (I know it’s real, it’s just not my forte), but I have eyeballs and that’s interesting.

Eight people died during construction and one of them was crushed to death on the anniversary of September 11.

…and while no memorial ceremony was held for those eight, the ceremonial play and celebration to open the tunnel was a huge extravaganza, filled with debauchery, a Baphomet angel-demon, portals to hell, animal sacrifice including a lamb, the pope, evil laughter played over the speaker system, worshiping the clock (while in real life, CERN is trying to bend time), implied acts with a child and more. Perhaps most disturbingly, is what appears to be a reenactment of construction workers dying, then being essentially reincarnated in hell.

Oh, and one more thing, CERN is 3-hours-and-some-change from the Gotthard Tunnel main address. I bring this up because the celebration footage seems to have many references to CERN (the company who owns the world's largest and most powerful particle accelerator / collider).

If you are not familiar with CERN, they closed for a while then restarted on 2-13-23, which is yet another peculiar looking series of numbers. CERN is a whole rabbit hole that we will delve into on a different day.

The things you will see in the celebratory play are the things that delight the people who are pushing Agenda 2030 and Agenda 2050 on us. This edited version (boring parts, repetitive parts and empty parts removed) is a little under 30 minutes long and trust me, you really need to see this because it’s a rare glimpse into the pure evil we are facing:

Sorry for this post being such a downer, but, unfortunately, it was a necessary downer. I promise the next post will be more enjoyable.

SOURCES:

If you want to see the full video, it is available here until it is scrubbed:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gotthard_Base_Tunnel