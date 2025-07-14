Assume everything you thought you knew on this subject is a lie… and I mean everything…

I encourage you to listen to this article instead of read. Unfortunately, free speech is no longer free and although I am just sharing untold, documented history, that is enough to be punished. Being that I would like to keep my Substack account, specific words have been edited to prevent Artificial Intelligence from easily locating this article. If you listen to the audio option, nothing will be edited:

1× 0:00 -18:31

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Support this Series! Buy Me a Coffee

WORLDWIDE INFILTRATION

The Kingdom of Prussia was a powerful German state which also encompassed Poland, Lithuania, Russia and the Czech Republic.

In the early 1700s, Freemasonry began developing in Europe. St. John's Lodge, the oldest documented Freemasonic lodge, was founded in Hamburg Germany in 1737 by Charles Sarry. Sarry was a royal Prussian who was also a “mint master”, meaning he oversaw the minting of currency. The purpose of this lodge was “to win over heads of state and influential personalities…”. This led to the heir to the Prussian throne, Frederick the Great, becoming a Freemason. In a short matter of time, additional lodges flooded Germany. These appeared in Braunschweig, Hannover, Bayreuth, Meiningen, Breslau, Frankfurt and more.

In Paris, the Lodge of the Encylopaedists became active in 1769. The member list included some pretty damn eyebrow-raising individuals:

…Those were some of the men who were part of the Paris Masonic Lodge…

It was at this time, in Bavaria, a young man was graduating from the Jesuit school, the University of Ingolstadt. That man was Adam Weishaupt who had founded the Bavarian Illuminati only two years prior.

In 1776, the Freemasons officially came to power in the United States. I wrote about that in The 1776 PSYOP so I won’t invest time on it here.

In 1780, a German aristocrat, Freemason and Rosicrucian named Hans Heinrich Freiherr von Ecker und Eckhoffen (ain’t that a mouthful?) established the Order of the Asiatic Brethren, also known as the Order of Knights, Brothers of the Light and by it’s shortest name, “Israel”. This new secret society combined Freemasonry with Jwish mysticism. It is summarized as “an Advanced group of Freemasonry specialty Lodges which integrated Qabalistic teachings”. In a short matter of time, the Asiatic was filled with German elites. Israel Von Eckhoffen, author of the text “Can and Should Israelites be Accepted as Freemasons”, played a key role in getting Jws accepted into Masonic lodges. The Order of the Asiatic Brethren would majorly influence later esoteric and occult movements in Europe.

In 1789, the first French Revolution began at the hands of the Masons but that's a different story for a different day.

In 1807, Jws founded a new lodge in Frankfurt, Germany. This lodge was guaranteed full protection by the Grand Orient de France. The Grand Orient is regarded as the "mother lodge" of all Continental Freemasonry.

Ludwig Baruch-Boerne, a German-Jwish political writer who was part of the Young Germany movement, was a celebrated guest at the Jwish lodge, even filling the role of Brother Speaker. Mr. Baruch-Boerne had no problem expressing his bitter hatred for Germany and its people, calling them “a nation of flunkies” who “fawningly brought back the royal master’s lost crown at the call of go fetch”.

In 1848, the German Karl Marx published the document he is best known for, The Communist Manifesto. What isn’t commonly known about Marx is that he was very studious in Hegelianism, so much so that he joined a group of radical thinkers known as the Young Hegelians. To boil Hegelianism down to it’s simplest point, it’s problem-reaction-solution, it’s one side pitted against the other which ultimately produces the desired outcome (which is the people losing freedom): (1 minute video)

In a matter of years from now, Baruch Levy (an Ashkenazi Jwish rabbi) was said to have written Marx a letter which stated, “The Jwish people taken collectively will be its own Messiah. This will be realised the promise of the Talmud that when the times of the Messiah are come the Jws will hold under their keys the properties of all the peoples of the world”.

It was at this same time that, in America, three members of The Order of Yale (college) were sent to the University of Berlin to study “post-Hegelian Philosophy”. Those three men were:

Timothy Dwight: Professor in the Yale Divinity School then 12th President of Yale University.

Daniel Coit Gilman: First President of the University of California, first President of the Johns Hopkins University and first President of the Carnegie Institution.

Andrew Dickson White: First President of Cornell University and first President of the American Historical Association. The American Historical Association and its branches bring us “history”.

Buy Me a Coffee

1860: The Alliance Israelite Universelle was founded by Adolphe Crémieux. Adolphe was a French lawyer and politician who served as Minister of Justice under the Second [French] Republic . Mr. Crémieux was a “Papal Jw” aka “the Pope’s Jws”. Papal Jws were a specific group of Jws who lived under the direct rule and protection of the Pope in Rome and surrounding areas of the Papal States. Per ChatGPT: “Jws under papal rule were protected from mob violence and arbitrary expulsion”; they “were given a form of legal protection by the papacy.”

In 1864 the The Alliance Israelite Universelle Archives Israelites, published a declaration of one of its members, Levy Bing, demanding the establishment of a supreme Jwish tribunal to judge disputes between nations. This would later come to fruition as The League of Nations.

MASONS AND JESUITS

In 1878, there were two assassination attempts on Wilhelm I, the German Emperor who was known as the “Protector of Freemasons”. The same year the Prince of Wales was installed as Grand Master of English Freemasons and the Crown Prince of Denmark took over the Denmark Lodge. The Earl of Carnarvon (England) as well as Lord Skelmersdale (who I believe was in UK Parliament) were also members.

Also in 1878, a man named Loseb Vissarionovich Dzhugashvili was born in the Russian Empire. His parents were very ‘influential Catholics”. His father was a successful business owner so the family “enjoyed a rather high standard of living”. His mother was Ekaterine Giorgis asuli Geladze (Keke Geladze). Keke sent her son to Tbilisi Seminary, a Jesuit Seminary which history chooses to now report as a “Russian Orthodox school” but factually, 58 years before 1878, Czar Alexander I expelled the Jesuits from Russia and they took up residence at the Tbilisi Seminary. Loseb Vissarionovich Dzhugashvili would graduate a Jesuit Priest and change his name to… Josef Stalin...

It was at the Jesuit school that Stalin grew very close to a classmate, Krikor Bedros Aghajanian. Krikor would go on to become Grégoire-Pierre Cardinal Agagianian, “a powerful and ruthless Catholic cardinal who went on to control the death camps in Siberia under Stalin’s rule”. After graduation Stalin was awarded an academic position at the Tiflis Observatory. (History would be rewritten to claim Stalin’s family lived in poverty and he never graduated from the “Russian Orthodox school”)

GERMANY vs THE POPE

In 1871 Otto, Prince of Bismarck began serving as the first German Reich chancellor (head of the German Federal government). Bismarck became very concerned the papacy (Pope Pius IX and his successors) were trying to take over Prussia “to achieve the papal desire for international political hegemony”. At this time the Church and its Jesuits already had direct control over the entire Prussian Kingdom’s public education system as well as all ecclesiastical appointments because, as we discussed in my piece How the Pope Stole the World, the Pope(s) claimed that they owned all Catholic States. Not only did they claim to own the physical land, they claimed the wealth within also belonged to the papacy. When rulers attempted to reclaim their kingdoms, the Church would portray it as an attack on religion and proclaim anti-religious hatred; bigots! This led to the goal to separate Church and State - and this, my friends, was Hegelian - the Freemasons wanted nothing more than for the church to lose power and for the Christian God to be removed from the education system; problem - reaction- solution.

Between 1871 - 1876, the Church was nearly stripped of its power in Prussia. 22 laws were enacted, each chipping away at the stranglehold the Pope and his Jesuits had over their society. When all said and done, amongst other things, the Church no longer controlled education and the Jesuits were banned from the German Empire, their chapters dissolved. As you can imagine, this did not sit well with the Pope…

In the August 3rd 1886 edition of Israelite of America, Dr. Isaac M. Wise (a famous Rabbi appointed to Congregation Beth-El in Albany, New York) stated Freemasonry is “a Jwish institution whose history, degrees, passwords and explanations are Jwish from beginning to end”… If Freemasonry wasn’t founded at a Jwish entity, it had become one…

J3WS vs EVERYBODY

In America, specifically New York, there was a war on Jws. They had just been banished from numerous areas including railroads and beaches. Let’s check out an article from 1879 called Israelites, How their Banishment from Manhattan Beach is Regarded:

The article starts off by making clear the banishment has nothing to do with race or religion, it says: “I will say that any persons - respectable, well behaved and clean - who come here will be welcome, irrespective of religion, sect or race… We want it understood that nobody is prescribed on account of race. This is simply a question of business. As a class the Hebrews drive away another class of people which we desire to have come here. There are thousands of cultured and refined people in New York and Brooklyn who will not come here as long as the Hebrews of the class we complain of, make this a resort. We have entertained and are entertaining some of the best Hebrew families in New York, and have been and will be glad to do so; but they are not the ones to whom we object.”. It goes on to say the Jws are showing up “in swarms” with their own lunch baskets then proceeding to take over all of the seats, thus leaving no room for other customers who are paying customers.

Other newspaper articles revealed that the business owners claimed to have tried in vain to reason with the Jws and simply requested that they leave adequate room for others to enjoy the beach and businesses, but to no avail.

In an article called A Jws of a Rumpus we learn of hotels recently banishing Jws. According to the Hilton hotel, “It is not because they are Jws, but because their habits and ways are not pleasing… Landlords have more trouble with them than any other class”. The proprietor of one of the largest hotels went on to say, “They come to the Branch early in May, and go to all the hotels to figure out prices. They always want the best rooms, and will come to see you half a dozen times to dicker on prices. Then, if they decide to take the rooms, they will go into the dining room and order a spring chicken, pick out a little of the breast, send it back and order another, pick out that one’s heart, then pick out the tenderloin of a steak, then call for another, and so on. Then there’s another thing: their manners make it very unpleasant for other guests. The question has been asked to me by many applicants, “Do you take Jws?”. If I say “Yes” they will not come… A house that has the reputation of taking Jws is ruined here. It killed the Arlington”.

The newspaper editor then went to talk with other hotel owners and noted that they all said the same thing but were terrified to speak on the record. All of the landlords affirmed and reaffirmed that the bans had nothing to do with prejudice against Jws and was strictly a business decision.

THE TAKEOVER

Jws had already taken over much of Germany and pretty much controlled Berlin. Non-German, non-legal citizens (Jws residing in Germany without citizenship) had secured so many positions within Berlin government that they controlled the city. As you can imagine, having non-citizens govern your city, run your court system and control your education system is a recipe for disaster so, come 1880, Germany was looking to expel Jws. Jws responded that it was due to race and that racism should not be tolerated. As if on cue, in the US, preachers began spreading the word that Jws were being horribly mistreated and persecuted in Germany.

At the time, Prince Bismarck (Chancellor of the German Empire) had recently left the Liberal party and began speaking out against it, stating it was Jwish controlled and the presses were all Jwish owned and operated. This led to Bismarck getting a petition before German government which would determine:

If more Jws would be allowed on German soil

If the number of Jws on German soil should be limited

Excluding American citizens of Jwish race from entering Germany

If Jws could hold any position in German government including being judges

If the number of active Jwish judges should be reduced

No teacher of the Jwish race would be allowed to teach in German public schools

If a surveillance system should be established to monitor the actions of Jws currently in Germany

The Jws responded to this by claiming it was “the demon of race hatred”.

THE DECLARATION OF WAR

The same year, 1880, Bismarck attacked the Freemasons, stating they are even more dangerous than the Jesuits and went on to say, “It is easier to negotiate with the Jesuits, who are sensible people, than with the Freemasons, who out-wit the cleverest”. It appears the Prince was examining the Masonic Lodges and the Bills which allowed them to exist in effort to ban the lodges entirely. This led to the Freemasons declaring war on the Prince.

The Freemasons responded to the prince through their newspaper, thanking him for calling them more dangerous than the Jesuits and went on to say the prince is “threatened with the same fate which took over [Napoleon] Bonaparte” (Napoleon was exiled to a remote island then died mysteriously at age 51).

The declaration of war included the following “solemn acts”: First, “an international opposition” in which the Freemasonic lodges of England, France and Italy would “oppose” the prince. Second, unanimous protestation on the part of the Prussian lodges and third, “an action of all the healthy elements of Freemasonry against Prince Bismarck’s policy”.

The same year the Chinese Freemasons established a Lodge in New York.

And now the year 1900 was approaching. Everything that had happened up until this point was in preparation for the biggest plan of all, a World War, at which time monarchies would be overthrown and Jwish Freemasons installed in their place. They knew this event would require worldwide planning and cooperation, all done in secrecy. But how does one communicate with the world while maintaining the utmost confidentiality? Like the old saying goes, the best place to hide a secret is right out in the open…

COMING NEXT: CODED MESSAGES IN THE NEWSPAPER

But first, if you enjoy my content and appreciate all of the hours I put into research and writing, please keep me hydrated or become a paid sub (it’s only $5 a month and you get two awesome articles that can only be read by those with memberships.)

Buy Me a Coffee

NEXT READ:

The Mystery Post Offices: Mindf*ck Monday Episode 5 Agent131711 · Jul 5 Welcome to my fifth installment of Mindf*ck Monday, a series which will bend your mind so far that it just might break; a series in which I’ll tell you a whole bunch of information which may seem unrelated until the final paragraph when I tie it all together. And for reasons I don’t have, it has never been published on a Monday. So throw on some Marvi… Read full story

Sex, Murder & a Scheme: How the Pope Stole the World Agent131711 · Jul 7 Out of nowhere, it just appeared. It was presented by the Catholic Church as an official document, said to have been created by Roman Emperor, Constantine The Great, stating his desire to make a large donation to the Church - and by large donation, I mean a gift of biblical proportions. Read full story

Big Pharma BLOODLUST: Hidden History of Torture & Poison Agent131711 · May 7 Surely if I can find the following information, those who have researched this topic far longer than me are aware of it too. Call it “gatekeeping”, call it ignorance due to lack of knowledge, call it a misunderstanding - whatever it is, once you understand Rockefeller Read full story

ARREST THE SICK: The FEMA Camps Before FEMA - Untold History of 1889 Agent131711 · May 15 Now that a method had been found to mass produce pus = baby cows were tortured and mutilated so their stomach scabs could be ripped open and pus could be cruelly scraped out then injected into humans (alternatively, pus could be scraped from the hooves of malnourished and abused horses, per Freemason Dr. Edward Jenner Read full story

SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER STUFF

https://archive.org/details/secretsocietiesunveiled/page/n1/mode/2up?view=theater

https://archive.org/details/FreemasonryIdeologySchwarzSS/page/n15/mode/2up https://web.archive.org/web/20210714034434/https://greganthonysjournal.wordpress.com/2012/06/24/josef-stalin-and-jesuit-fr-edmund-walsh-of-georgetown-connected-at-hip/?fbclid=IwAR1F52_AeriuqMSVtDbWxq9V939ZqrqvZkGEeH4rYSiE88A2IXvCifPA36Y

In the letter Stalin wants to keep the Jesuit name out of the Bolshevik newspaper and tells the leaders to be wary and not to print an article by Engels because it refers, in part, to the Jesuits.

Here is the quote by Engels which Stalin warns must be kept out of the Bolshevik:

“Foreign policy,” Engels states, “is unquestionably in the realm in which tsarism is very, very strong. Russian diplomacy constitutes a new kind of Jesuit Order, which is powerful enough to overcome, when necessary, even the tsar’s whims and, while spreading corruption far beyond itself, is capable of stopping corruption in its own midst.”

http://chuckfurnace.com/opus/index.php?title=Order_of_the_Asiatic_Brethren

https://archive.org/details/FreemasonryIdeologySchwarzSS/page/n11/mode/2up

Napoleon sent his men to join lodges

🔹 Who Were the Papal Jws?

These were Jwish communities residing in territories directly controlled by the Pope , especially in Rome , Ancona , and Avignon .

Unlike Jws in many other parts of Europe who faced expulsions, massacres, or forced conversions, the Papal Jws were given a form of legal protection by the papacy.

The Popes saw them as witnesses to the truth of Christianity — people who were meant to survive in a degraded status to prove the superiority of the Christian faith.

https://www.academia.edu/19508262/United_Grand_Lodge_and_United_Grand_Lodges_of_Germany_1946_1961

https://archive.org/details/FreemasonryIdeologySchwarzSS/page/n5/mode/2up

Freemasonry; Ideology, Organization and Policy - Dieter Schwarz (1944)

https://ia600101.us.archive.org/view_archive.php?archive=/13/items/secretsocietiesa19104gut/19104.zip&file=19104.txt

https://archive.org/details/secretsocietiess0000webs/page/n5/mode/2up

https://archive.org/details/secretsocietiesunveiled/page/n7/mode/2up?view=theater

Cahill’s “Freemasonry and the Anti-Christian Movement/’ pp. 122 and 124.

https://archive.org/details/secret-powers-behind-revolution_202507/page/212/mode/1up

https://archive.org/details/secretsocietiesunveiled/page/n3/mode/2up?view=theater

https://archive.org/details/secretsocietiesunveiled/page/n5/mode/2up?view=theater

https://archive.org/details/secretsocietiesunveiled/page/n5/mode/2up?view=theater

In this Degree certain things are said to induce the Candidate to adopt a revolutionary spirit. In the Eleventh Degree the Candidate undertakes to become a “ Governor in Israel ”! The next three Degrees, the twelfth, thirteenth and fourteenth, are concerned with the re-building of Solomon’s Temple.

Order of the Asiatic Brethren set up in Germany - https://hermetic.com/hermeneuticon/order-of-the-asiatic-brethren

https://static1.squarespace.com/static/500654d4c4aa3dba7737b978/t/5b53fef370a6ad6dfdeb2953/1532231438913/Frater+Acher+-+On+the+Order+of+the+Asiatic+Brethren.pdf

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adolphe_Cr%C3%A9mieux

https://hermetic.com/hermeneuticon/order-of-the-asiatic-brethren

https://archive.org/details/secretsocietiesunveiled/page/n3/mode/2up?view=theater

https://www.freemasonryresearchforumqsa.com/crushed-freemasons.php

Listen to: https://www.freemasonryresearchforumqsa.com/crushed-freemasons.php