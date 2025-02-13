In Parts 1 and 2 of this series we discussed the plethora of terrorist hijacking drills ran by the entities designed to protect us over the fifteen months leading up to 9/11. These drills included:

Falcon Indian in which the Communist Party hijacked two planes, one of which was a Learjet headed for the White House in Washington DC and the second would crash into the Statue of Liberty.

Vigilant Guardian , an exercise in which “an individual steals a Federal Express aircraft and plans a suicide attack on the United Nations Building in New York City”

MASCAL , short for MASS CASUALTY, was a Pentagon-ran mock terror exercise using tabletop model simulations and live action role play. In this story line, a hijacked commercial airliner crashed into the Pentagon causing 341 deaths.

Amalgam Virgo 01 , ran by NORAD in conjunction with many entities, featured an Osama Bin Laden themed live fly, full scale exercise with one of the goals being increasing realism of live-fly exercises . In this drill, which occurred 100 days before 9/11, unmanned drone aircraft were used by terrorists and flown into a variety of targets along the US coast.

Amalgam Virgo 02 focused on multiple commercial planes being hijacked by terrorists simultaneously then used as weapons. The hijackers engaged in suicide attack scenarios in which they flew the stolen passenger planes into multiple major monuments, infrastructure, and government buildings located inside the United States. One major problem with this exercise is, nobody seems to know exactly when it occurred. Some participants claimed it took place back in 1995, others put it in 2001, while the media and assorted documents (most of which were created after 9/11) insist it was 2002. To add to the confusion, the files related to this drill were either created without dates or the dates were mysteriously removed from them. The good news is, although the exact date of the drill cannot seem to be conclusively agreed upon, the one thing all of the participants know is that it did not occur on 9/11 🤔

The National Reconnaissance Office (which is staffed only by military and CIA) had an exercise scheduled on the morning of 9/11 “in which a plane was highjacked from Dulles Airport and crashed into their office building in Virginia which happened to be located only four miles from Dulles Airport which happened to be where the real-life 9/11 hijackers took Flight 77 from before crashing it into the Pentagon which happened to be located in close proximity to the NRO building. And if that’s not enough coincidence for ya, the NRO was responsible for our “outer space” spy “satellite” system - our “eyes in the sky” that keep us safe from harm by feeding surveillance data to the military - but on 9/11, as planes began hitting towers, the NRO closed their offices and sent home their nearly-3,000 employees. Because they closed we have no footage from above of anything that occurred on 9/11 and the military claimed to be left “blind””.

I then threw all of these drills on a calendar:

This brings us to the most unexplainable drill of all…

[when I used the phrase “in real life”, I am referring to what was aired in the news, what has been written in history books, and what the narrative is, as opposed to a drill / simulation / exercise. I am not saying what happened “in real life” is truly what happened in actuality, kapish?]

Vigilant Guardian was a multi-week North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) drill ran from August 20th to September 13th 2001 which ramped up to live action role play on the final days of the exercise - and yes, this drill had the identical name as October 2000 Vigilant Guardian drill which we previously discussed (because that’s not confusing or anything. I guess they had a shortage of names?). The 2001 Vigilant Guardian exercise involved participation from United Airlines (and possibly other airlines, we don’t know, but we can pinpoint United as being an active participant). In the drill “on September 9th, Vigilant Guardian included a scenario in which terrorists hijacked a large commercial jet plane and threatened to use it for an attack on New York. In the scenario, members of a terrorist group armed with explosives were on a regular United Airlines flight from London, England, to New York, with the intention of detonating their explosives over New York”.

As part of the script for September 9th, the actor playing the role of air traffic controller was to call in and give his name which was written as Colin Scoggins. It just so happened that this name chosen for the fictitious live action role play character was also the name of a real air traffic controller located at the FAAs Boston Center - he will resurface momentarily…

On September 11th, the same day the NRO (CIA + military) had scheduled the plane crash drill near the Pentagon, Vigilant Guardian was being ran and it just so happened that specifically September 10th - 13th was the “operations play” period for “Simulation: Transition to War”.

Coincidentally, it was scheduled to include a live-action commercial jetliner hijacking at around 9:40 am on September 11th. In real life, the first hijack on 9/11 occurred at approximately 8:13 am - and the drill was active when this plane was taken over by terrorists.

In real life, at 8:46am, when American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City, the drill participants didn’t know if what was happening was part of the drill or not. When the second plane, United Airlines Flight 175, struck the South Tower at 9:03 am, it was complete confusion. Remember, as we have discussed in many articles previously, in the majority of these full scale drills, moulage artists are brought in to create Hollywood-level injury art on crisis actors while amputees are hired to “lose limbs”.

Fake lacerations and magic blood powder is used so medics can train in a realistic environment.

Just like in the movies, smoke machines, Hollywood-style explosives and controlled fires provide special effects:

Meanwhile the media is involved because they claim the readiness exercises must exactly mirror what would happen in real life should it ever occur, and for reasons I cannot explain, they feel the media must train too. This means reporters interview and record drill participants (who are usually paid crisis actors) to practice for the real deal.

This is how drill footage accidentally ends up on the real news aired as real life events and nobody knows the difference. With that being said, it is documented that when the 9/11 drills were taking place and employees began seeing the news broadcast planes hitting buildings, they thought it was part of the drill. Who wouldn’t think this? If your boss told you a fire drill is scheduled for 10am tomorrow and come tomorrow the fire alarm goes off at 9:45, you would assume it was the fire drill.

Keep Me Writing! Make a KoFi Donation

In real life, at 9:09 am, six minutes after the second plane struck the WTC, one of the Northeast Air Defense Sector (NEADS) ID technicians complained, "I hope they cancel the exercise because this is ridiculous.". A few minutes later, an off-duty member of staff called in and asked someone in the ID section about the exercise. They said, "I've been watching [the news] for about 10 minutes, and I said, 'I wonder if they're, did they suspend the exercise?'". The person at NEADS (Eastern Air Defense Sector) answered, "Not at this time, no, but I think they're going to."

As 9:30 approached, the employees still believed what they were seeing on the news was the live action drill. A staff member commented, "This was pre-planned, I bet you, for 9 o'clock.". A colleague of hers replied, "Oh, I bet you it was."

At 10:08am, nearly an hour and a half after the first plane hit the first building, Master Sergeant Joe McCain, the mission crew commander technician, said, "If this is an exercise input, this is a good one." Even some of the most senior officers at NORAD and NEADS have admitted mistaking actual events for part of Vigilant Guardian. Exercise commanders had been previously told this drill was to “test” them to “make sure that their war machine is operating as it should.", so when the drill went off script it was assumed to be part of the test.



To add to the confusion of it all, the live-fly exercises were also to be referred to as “real world” exercises (as opposed to simulations not carried out in public). “Recordings of the NEADS operations floor show personnel apparently taking the term real-world to be a reference to live-fly exercise events while the 9/11 attacks were taking place. For example, in the ID section, technicians Stacia Rountree, Shelley Watson, and Maureen Dooley overheard Jeremy Powell on the phone with the FAA's Boston Center, being notified of the first hijacking. Rountree reacted to the news by saying, "Is that real-world?" Dooley answered, "Real-world hijack." Watson then reacted as if she were pleased at this news, exclaiming, "Cool!"“.

Remember Colin Scoggins, the fictitious air traffic controller in the drill who just so happened to be a real employee of FAA Boston? The actor playing this role was the one who, on September 9th, as part of the drill, made calls to NEADS to provide them with information about the fake hijacking for role play purposes. Well, only two days later, on 9/11 the real Mr. Scoggins was strangely diverted from his normal role and asked to “come downstairs and sit at the military desk”. He was then directed to perform a task that was outside of his typical duties; be a key person calling NEADS with information about the actual attacks. When Mr. Scoggins made the call it was assumed to be another off-script part of the drill. Scoggins would later say that using a specific name as part of an exercise was uncommon, usually in an exercise the actor would only identify themselves as “Boston Center” (air traffic control).

To add to the confusion of the day, on the morning of 9/11 another exercise was taking place, Timely Alert II, held held at Fort Monmouth, an Army base, only around 50 miles from of New York City. Timely Alert II was based around a simulated biochemical terrorist attack at the base. “Exercise participants later recalled that "when they first saw live footage of the events unfolding at the World Trade Center, they thought it was some elaborate training video to accompany the exercise.". One training officer was told by a participant, "You really outdid yourself this time."…

I’ve had numerous people ask why I am writing a series about something “everyone already knows about” - the answer is multipart:

1.) I am simultaneously writing The Book of True History (name subject to change) and I need supplemental material for some of the chapters and…

2.) I noticed something horrifying taking place; 9/11 content is being scrubbed completely off the internet. It seems 90% of the links I had saved no longer work because the page within the site has been removed. Out of those 90%, nearly half are permanently deleted with no way for me to recall them. YouTube and mainstream media channels have deleted pretty much everything of any use. Even the military is scrubbing their sites. What remains is aftermath content. If you think about this, it’s horrifying because all we Truthers have left (for now) in terms of long form content is Substack, Bitchute, Rumble and some smaller sites like 153News.com. Both Rumble and Bitchute are censoring. Bitchute is becoming so bad that you can click on a dozen videos on a certain topic and 11 of them won’t play.

With that being said, in Part 4, the final chapter, I had an idea to do something I don’t recall seeing done before - overlay the timeline of 9/11 drills with the timeline of real life events. When I began going minute-by-minute, I was able to get a clear picture of exactly how this event was pulled off; information which I have never seen presented in this fashion.

To produce the timeline, I started going back through files I had saved and looking at them with fresh eyes and I noticed something. I can now conclusively prove, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that what we were shown on television on 9/11 was not real footage and it proving this doesn’t involve CGI analysis or anything else that is “debatable” - they told us the whole time it wasn’t real footage, but I couldn’t prove it wasn’t real… until now… COMING NEXT: THE ULTIMATE FALSE FLAG PLAYBOOK - The Final Chapter (I think you’ll really like this even if you know all about the drills and even if you’ve studied 9/11 previously. I’m going to try my best to have it done and posted on the 15th). But first, if you appreciate the endless hours I dedicate to writing mostly free content, please consider keeping me hydrated or upgrading your subscription.

Buy Me a Coffee

Make a KoFi Donation

I used your incredible donations to buy a blue light screen protector for my pc and my laptop. I have already noticed a massive difference. Hopefully this will aid in the healing of my left eye because it is becoming increasingly difficult to read with the extreme blur I have mentioned before and I am trying like hell to avoid surgery. I sincerely cannot thank you enough for supporting me!

This is the one I purchased for my laptop. I am so happy with it that I then purchased a blue light screen protector for my cell phone and work pc.

NEXT READ

Missed the previous parts in this series?

Or check out some of the other cool multi-parts I wrote: