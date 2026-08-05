Agent131711’s Substack

Agent131711’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janice's avatar
Janice
12h

This is a very very important essay. I read some years ago, and I can’t recall where, that the UK police were arresting British teenagers and shipping them into the US for incarceration. There are many youth that have been imprisoned for life. They say, when asked, when are you getting out the only way is in a coffin. This is also about depop isn’t it. This hell has to stop. We The People have to end all this deep corruption and endless money laundering and enslavement of us all.

Reply
Share
Rhiannon's avatar
Rhiannon
13h

Was vaguely aware of all this, but your report contains amazing detail, including the "brainwashing" of police in order to change the agenda.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Agent131711 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture