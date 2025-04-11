It began with me having some questions about my religion, questions which many Christians probably have, like “Why did God kill innocent people?”. Throughout my childhood, my very-Catholic mother would reply “It is not our job to understand God’s decisions”. I wrote about these questions that led to this research in Part 1 of this series, Questioning My Religion.

Now in my 40s, I decided to do some digging to learn more about my religion. I began by looking closer at what is stated in the Bible and comparing it to history. What I found was conflicting information (as outlined in Parts 2 and 3 of this series). This led to the next question…

Where did the Bible come from? Who wrote it? According to my church, it is the word of God. In fact, when the Bible is read from, it is concluded with “This is the word of God” and the congregation replies in unison, “Thanks be to God!”. But it is pretty safe for us to say God didn’t write the Bible, nor did Jesus. The next logical answer is “Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, duh!”. Imagine my surprise when I learned the Gospels of the Bible were actually written anonymously and the names Matthew, Mark, Luke, John were attributed to them much later in time. This means we are now working with conflicting narratives which feature content that conflicts with itself and with history - and all of this content was written anonymously. The exception to the anonymity is Paul. There are 27 books in the New Testament of which 13 (debatably 14) of them are attributed to Paul (Romans, 1 Corinthians, 2 Corinthians, Galatians, Ephesians, Philippians, Colossians, 1 Thessalonians, 2 Thessalonians, 1 Timothy, 2 Timothy, Titus, and Philemon). So this guy, Paul, is said to have written half of the New Testament = half of the foundation of everything I believe in. One must assume he was a reliable source for first-hand information related to the events of which he writes because that is a whole lot of imperative information coming from one man! The next logical question becomes…

WHO WAS PAUL?

Jesus had 12 Disciples which became known as Apostles. “Paul the Apostle” was not one of them but now has that title. We also call him Saint Paul. It turns out Paul never even met Jesus. Because he never met Jesus, his information, which accounts for half of the New Testament, comes from “revelations” (visions, dreams, spontaneous thoughts), previously written scripture, and “tradition” (meaning he guessed how it would have occurred based on traditions of the time). Paul appears to have also pulled details from Peter’s accounts however, Peter (and John) were likely illiterate according to Acts 4-13, therefore they did not personally pen anything. Like with everything in the Bible, scholars argue the true meaning of Acts 4-13 but, if instead of debating the words on paper, we look at what was happening in society at the time, being illiterate was very common as schooling was only available to elite classes of citizens. So unless these men were part of a higher class of citizens (which Paul was said to be intertwined with), they were likely all illiterate.

The next logical assumption would be, “they surely had scribes and they orally spoke the words and the scribe wrote it all down”, but if you look into history, this wasn’t a practice found in the Judea region and this wasn’t a practice used amongst the poor who couldn’t afford to hire schooled individuals to jot down their words.

To make the issue even more peculiar, there are no historical records of most of these men. Biblical scholars are torn on the existence of Paul. Although some scholars affirmatively state Paul existed, others, such as Edmond Bordeaux Székely, who invested 25 years into research, insists he did not (meaning he has found no legitimate records of a man named Paul who did what history now claims he did).

For me, as a researcher, the foundation for the research has been corrupted regardless of whether Paul existed or not because nothing fits together, there is nobody I can truly investigate and everything leads back to what I have been told for 40 years of my life; this is the Bible, it is the word of God, it requires blind faith. That word, “blind faith”, is very important - far more important than I realized until writing this series. You see “faith” is allegiance, loyalty, complete confidence and trust in something but “blind faith” is an unquestioning belief without reason, evidence, or logical support. Blind faith requires following without question even in situations where questions should be asked by any commonsensical individual. In my life, I have faith in my spouse, but you best believe it isn’t “blind faith”. If there was something questionable going on, I sure as heck would question it without hesitation. I can say the same about my friends, my children, my career, people in the Truth Movement… so why is my religion different? Why is it that when things in my religion don’t make sense, I flat out ignore them? I have spent many recent nights laying in bed trying to determine the reason while trying to reconcile what just doesn’t make sense.

The closest thing I can compare it to was my blind faith in the pharmaceutical and medical industries; why did I never ask what was in the injectors when I took my kids to get their childhood vaccines? Blind faith is the only answer I can come up with.

Being that there is no way to investigate anonymous authors and that line of investigation has already proven to conflict with itself and history, the next thing to look at is when exactly can we put Christianity on the timeline of history?

Our earliest accounts of Jesus’s resurrection were written 40 years after the event with the exception of Paul, who talks about the resurrection in Corinthians. Corinthians was written approximately 20 years after the event. In fact, according to scholars, there is literally no mention of Jesus’ miracles or his teachings until two decades after His death. This is a point used by those who condemn Christianity as nonsense and, although I agree that it is quite strange that such a long gap of nothingness exists, the even bigger problem I see is that it appears the method used to determine when these documents were authored was “carbon dating”.

You see, quite comedically, those who condemn Christianity tend to have faith (and blind faith) in anything science claims; dinosaurs, evolution, space and “outer space satellites”, viruses, even topics like the Holocaust - they condemn Christians as being foolish then they themselves accept everything they have been told without question and see no reason to research it. The truth is, if you have ever researched these “science” topics, you will discover what we have been told is every bit as full of inaccuracies as what I have shown you is presented in the Bible (check out my archive for nearly two years worth of deep dives).

In the case of “carbon dating”, which appears to be how the writings of “Paul” were determined to be so ancient, it’s junk science. There have been instances where living samples, such as a freshly killed seal, were incorrectly dated to be over 10,000 years old. So, can we even say the writings attributed to Paul were created 20 years after Jesus died? Not with confidence. And if you read Edmond Bordeaux’s works or Hyam MacCoby’s The Mythmaker, these Paul-writings didn’t come about for far longer (centuries!).

According to Edmond and many other scholars, although we are told Jesus died around 36 AD (the exact year is debated), the first time we can accurately put Christianity on the map as a religion is between the 2nd - 4th century. Although we start seeing movement around the year 200, we don’t see a lot of progress until the 300s. This happens to align with the beginning stages of the founding of what would become the Roman Catholic Church empire (aka my religion). But, alas, at this stage in time, we run into an issue with evidence; a great deal of (if not all of) the early documents, which are said to be the foundational works for the religion, have been proven to be forgeries. These forgeries range from writings intentionally attributed to people who did not write them, to edited writings, to intentionally backdated writings to give them the appearance of being substantially older than they actually were. A few examples of known counterfeit documents include:

The Gospel of Peter was authored 60-70 years after Peter died (if you trust the dating system)

Out of the 13 Letters by Paul, all but 7 have been deemed fake, the seven remaining have “unknown” authenticity.

The Apostolic Constitutions are also fraud and were written roughly 300 years after Apostles.

Even the supposed “Dead Sea Scrolls” were proven to be fake - but it took until 2020 for this to come to light.

And the original Bible also vanished so all we have now is copies of what we are told is the original Bible.

Now that I knew in order to research this topic, I need to skip ahead in time to around the year 300, I began making real progress in my quest to determine where the Bible came from. What I discovered was far different from anything I ever thought I’d find…

COMING NEXT: The Mass Deletion & Constructing the New Testament - Questioning My Religion [Part 5]

But first, if you appreciate the hard questions being asked, even when they are the unpopular questions, support my research:

Buy Me a Coffee

Make a KoFi Donation

