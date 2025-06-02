If you just landed on this article, you really should start at the beginning to learn how I fell into researching this, My V2K Story: Hearing Music that isn’t There, as well as Part 2: The Voice of God Weapon (a super deep dive into the development of this technology which ties in everyone from the CIA to the Vatican to Nokia and everyone in between) and Part 3: LIES, MYTHS AND MISUNDERSTANDINGS. That part of the series is incredibly important because in it I show how what we are being told by the Truth Movement isn’t fully accurate. With that being said, let’s look at research and whistleblower testimony exposing who is behind the harassment…

You technically can listen to this 13-minute article as audio instead of reading it, but it will be horrible because you will miss all of the important stuff and whistleblower videos, thus making the article pointless:

Thanks for choosing to read! You rock! Let’s dive in: There is not a program, there are numerous programs. Some are strictly audio harassment (discussed in detail in Parts 1-3), some are “surveillance” (slang term: “gang stalking”), some are both of the aforementioned. Just in the audio harassment sector (which is what I have researched most because I too suffered from it), there are programs being carried out by so many different entities that I am unable to track them all down. Then, there is a third type of operation. In this one people are having images beamed into their minds at random times, but often when they are laying in bed, about to fall asleep. The “intrusive images” are usually terrifying; seeing a crystal clear view of your child dead from being murdered, seeing themselves or a loved one be dissected, experiencing drowning, being in a horrible car accident, suicide, trapped in a small box, on the edge of a high height, seeing scary clowns, spiders, snakes or whatever they fear, and more.

Other people’s intrusive images are “on loop” (exactly as I describe the music impacting me in Part 1).

And absolutely nobody wants these images in their minds and nobody can explain where these images are coming from.

I too have had these “intrusive images” and they are always of my children being killed (never my spouse, never a parent, always my children), and always right as I am about to fall asleep, jerking me into a state of panic, but these images have been a rare thing when compared to the audio harassment. More on these “visual hallucinations” coming later in this series.

The medical-science industry blames disease as the cause of audio and visual “hallucinations”, read Part 2 of this series to see the vast array of characters and businesses involved in this stuff; military, CIA, hospitals, the medical-science industry as a whole, Rockefeller, RCA, cell phone companies - it’s a huge web.

Let’s start with the top echelons of who we have on record running these programs based on their own documents and patents combined with whistleblower testimony and research; Homeland Security / Department of Defense via the military (Army, Navy and Air Force), NSA and CIA. Few are aware the CIA was legally given Defense classification not long after it was formed, so it is not only an intelligence gathering entity, it is also essentially a branch of the military without having to follow military rules. (Read my Evergreen series for more on the CIA). Let’s start a chart showing the accused overseers of the harassment:

According to whistleblowers, these projects are carried out using a variety of staff ranging from active duty to veterans to subcontractors and fellow government entities, such as police.

Private “security” companies are subcontracted (to keep us safe, of course!). Those companies are staffed using former police, military and intelligence agents (per the 41-second video below, “TI” means Targeted Individual).

Based on my research, combined with my personal experience as well as other journalists and victims research, I believe the following to be true:

Once an individual has been labeled someone who needs to be monitored, local law enforcement technology is used to track and surveil them for the program(s). This is a two-minute audio clip from a 2013 news broadcast:

That is just one example of the tech, don’t forget about stuff like the Stingray, “Smart Streetlights”, there’s so much more especially as Smart Cities come to fruition: (1 minute video)

I found this diagram on a Smart Lights Manufacturer website:

Closeup:

So, the police themselves help “surveil” people. Depending on which program a TI is in, undercover cops may be used to pose as friends, neighbors or even drug dealers. The officer enters the victim’s life and further monitors them, often intentionally causing problems without the victim realizing the chaos is being purposely caused by their new acquaintance.

Police are also used to recruit others for the assignment. College students are amongst those brought onboard for harassment and surveillance programs. If you want to watch a documentary showing how police use college kids, check out The Dakota Entrapment Tapes. It’s not about V2K or gang stalking, but it shows how f*cked up these protectors of society can be and it lays out exactly how these young men and women get recruited. What they do to these kids is horrific. Here’s a trailer for the documentary:

Police also recruit citizens who want to be helpful. Here’s an example of how this goes down: a police officer, either in uniform or off duty will casually inform someone that a local man is a child molester and needs to be monitored but he will say something like, “but, due to the recent budget cuts, the city doesn’t have the financial resources, so this molester is getting away with his crimes!”.

Most citizens who care about their community don’t want pedophiles in it, but in this case, the officer is trying to see if the helpful woman will walk into the trap. If the caring lady asks if there is anything she can do to help, the bait worked. The officer will say something along the lines of, “It’s way too much to ask of you. Don’t worry about it. I will keep begging my superiors to put money toward this, but thanks for offering!”. If the woman begins pleading to help, he knows he has her, hook, line and sinker.

The officer will then assign a very simple task as a test run, i.e. “If you could just drive by his address Saturday and Sunday evening and make sure he is home, that would be great! If he’s home we don’t have to worry!”. Eventually that simple assignment will turn into nightly drive-bys which will turn into following the man and photographing him. As long as the citizen continues to assist, the assignments will ramp up, turning into stealing his mail, calling his employer to try to get him in trouble, filing bogus CPS reports to get his children taken away, whatever the good Samaritan can be made to do - and all along this person really is just trying to help run the evil pedo out of town, but what the helpful lady doesn’t know is that the man she is harassing is not a child molester and never was, the man is a “Targeted Individual”. This scheme works great because if the citizen ever decides they no longer want to participate or feels the actions are crossing the line, who are they going to turn to? The police?

And if this sounds too crazy to possibly be true, don’t forget, police were caught on camera changing out of their police uniforms into different apparel… apparel that happened to exactly match the clothing the terrorists were wearing during an attack that would occur moments later (don’t worry, police bravely stopped the terrorists!)… (40 second video)

And remember, undercover / plain clothes agents like Ray Epps were at the “J6 Rally”, encouraging real citizens to go into the Capitol building for the insurrection which they themselves planned. With the aid of the Intelligence Agency and police, simulated riots broke out all over, real people were caught in the middle, and many were arrested. The entire event was clearly a false flag, but in order for it to play out, they needed to entrap real people who thought they were there to rally for fair elections. And if you want to get mega conspiratorial, who is this song by?:

Yep, “…Every move you make, every BOND you break, every step you take,

I'll be watching you…” was released by… THE POLICE. Anyway, my point is, wearing a badge does not mean they are honest - and no, not all police are “in on it”. There are many excellent police officers who really do strive to “protect and serve”, but those are not who we are discussing. Fun Fact: You can even order Freemason police pins through the Freemason Shop online. They are sold in packs of 10 so your whole police unit can be gifted one:

As mentioned in that clip, talent agencies are a great place to recruit and there are also companies like Crisis Solutions and Crisis Cast which are in business to run crisis simulations. They supply a wide array of actors, models, background extras, even amputees (for scenes where someone loses a limb). Here’s a 2-minute promo video for Crisis Solutions:

As outlined in the CIAs Psychological Warfare Manual, anyone can be pressured or blackmailed into participating in operations. To quote from the CIAs manual, “The initial recruitment to the movement, if involuntary, will be carried out by the means of several “private” consultations with a cadre (without the recruit realizing that he is speaking to one of our members). Afterwards, the recruit will be informed that he or she is already in the movement and will be running the risk of the government police if he or she does not cooperate”. Should the individual continue to resist recruitment, “false declarations by citizens against the individual will be made to police.” False declarations can be verbal but can span to outright setting someone up for criminal charges, including the installation of child materials on their computer.

In addition to staging protests and riots, the CIAs manual also outlines finding an individuals weakness in life and using it as a manipulation weapon against them and infiltrating families by pretending to care about them, even saying "They [the CIA asset] will participate in community activities, fiestas, birthdays and even in the wakes or burials of members of the community. They will try to talk with both adults and adolescents. They will try to penetrate within the family, in order to gain the acceptance and trust of all of the residents of the sector”.

Drug addicts who have been arrested can be forced to participate in programs, as can drug dealers who want to avoid charges. Criminals are great to hire because they often lack morals, therefore they don’t need convincing to harass someone in exchange for pay, a reduced sentence, or the threat of prison. Here’s a screenshot from the CIAs manual:

Government subcontractors include social media companies and even Amazon.

As you are likely well aware, on the CIAs end, agents include doctors, psychologists, scientists, media personalities, journalists, CEOs of businesses and more. The CIA itself creates shell companies - businesses that may or may not conduct real business that are then used to further the CIAs mission, whatever that may be. These shell companies include insurance companies, medical businesses, news agencies, hell, they even owned numerous airlines and operated companies intertwined with the stock market (read my Evergreen Airlines super deep dive to see how crazy it is). These companies can be used to operate the “satellite” system to transmit frequencies to track, monitor, map and harass (the “satellite” system is not in “outer space” - see my piece: Lies, Myths and Misunderstandings: V2K Misinformation)

When people suffer from harassment, whether it be voices, sounds or “intrusive images” being beamed into their heads, real-world street harassment, or all of the aforementioned, they reach out for help by telling a friend or family member, going to police or turning to the medical industry. Wherever they try to seek help, they sound crazy: (37 second video)

Because they sound crazy, they are voluntarily or involuntarily sent to the medical industry for psychiatric help. (1:33 video)

What people who are desperate for help don’t realize is that, in the medical industry, are physicians and psychiatrists who are a part of the crime.

So that was a brief overview of who is running some of these programs and how the programs are staffed. It’s a closed-loop system with no way to exit the crazy train; you are stuck dealing with the harassment, thinking you’re nuts and praying it ends some day, while keeping it all a secret to avoid being shunned, drugged and institutionalized. With that laid out, let’s now check out some V2K researcher and whistleblower testimony:

CIA

Per the video above, follow Targeted Justice on Substack

NSA

SECURITY SECTOR & AMAZON

MILITARY & POLICE

Audio only - Air Force and Navy Bases:

With this information came the realization that the music I was hearing at night from 2010/2011 through 2023/2024 was not something wrong with me - and let me tell you guys, I AM NOT SPECIAL. There was literally no reason whatsoever for me to be selected for a program. I was not a writer or researcher back when it began; I was completely Asleep. In fact, I wanted Obama to win the election because I thought he could bring change. On top of that, I was doing everything “right”; I pissed away my free time watching sports, I believed in vaccines, I trusted the news, I laughed at “conspiracy theorists”, I thought NASA was bad ass, I viewed the FDA as an entity that keeps us safe dietarily, I was eating I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter to avoid the “bad fats”, I went to my annual doctors checkups and chomped my “vitamins” to be “healthy”. I was the perfect citizen per the Agenda’s standard so there was zero incentive for my inclusion in the audio harassment program.

Realizing this forced me to have to take a hard look at my life, specifically, my grandmother…

COMING NEXT: An investigation into my Schizophrenic grandmother begins to unravel a web of deception

But first, please support my work! I try my best to bring you content you haven’t seen. I do all of my own research and it takes a lot of time (and often costs money to access the materials, hence the reason I am able to share content others don’t). Your donations and subscriptions go a long way in my fight for truth.

