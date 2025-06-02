Agent131711’s Substack

Agent131711’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katherine's avatar
Katherine
5h

Absolutely ffffff-fascinating post! Whew. I gotta come up for air from this one. Geesh.

Thank you.

BTW, I'm intigued about your future post: "Realizing this forced me to have to take a hard look at my life, specifically, my grandmother..."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ekoh's avatar
Ekoh
5h

Someone sent this to me this morning and it ties in with many things that you seem to be covering:

https://youtu.be/g8IcKJoDj1U?si=VQtav6ZbL2iqiKKa

It could have been more succinct, but the information is important. It’s about holograms and satellites and the plans for using the technology together to create a possibility “end of the world” scene or whatever else the schemers choose.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Agent131711
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture