People from Australia and Korea who cannot access their Substack accounts due to biometrics, you can subscribe to my content, as well as other awesome authors, for free or paid on my website ( click here .) When you subscribe on my site, you will get my articles sent right to your email, and I don’t have to give Substack a cut of every penny I make.

I would like to live, and it would be difficult to run this Substack account from a jail cell, so this is going behind the paywall. Today I will be outting people who are currently in the top levels of society, not only in America but in Mexico too. Join me on the other side for the ultimate true crime story involving real people you know and a couple you don’t but will now… then ask yourself, why would all of these rich men want to invest in A LIE?…