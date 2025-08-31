Agent131711’s Substack

Agent131711’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
10h

Trust the science? We can no longer trust any science. It is becoming harder to eat healthier. Even fruits and veggies are often sprayed with toxic chemicals. Do I trust Organic? Nope. It might be another psyop to get us to think organic is better and to charge us more. There is virtually no way to know if the foods you are eating are not contaminated unless you grow them yourself. Hard to do at an apartment complex.

With food inflation already a major concern, buying organic is becoming a real challenge. What government agency can you trust to be truthful about checking these foods? None. They lie about everything.

Of course the WHO is a dimble-crock to begin with. I don't care what they say since they still love the heck out of mRNA poisons for every person on the planet.

I have given up reading these reviews with so many people having gotten a free product to review. Never seen one review under a 5 star. I use scamzon sparingly and only when I have gift cards, not my own money.

It does make you think about all the food fortification. It doesn't seem that the world is all that healthier. On one hand they want to provide all your vits and mins then they turn around and try to murder you with drugs, vaccines and mRNA poisons. Maybe it's all poisonous.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Miss Parker's avatar
Miss Parker
13h

"One must wonder, why would an entity that wants to plummet population growth down to, quote, 'zero', also want to provide us with super hero chemical concoctions which help us grow big and strong and live long, healthy lives surrounded by lots of healthy children who can then repeat the cycle?"

This was exactly my reasoning regarding the sudden pandemic-that-wasn't and call for new vaccines jabbed into each and every one of us and based on a tech that killed all animals in prior experiments.

In fact, if the government and those top eugenicists are involved with our pHarma and pHood, it's a sure bet the products are sterilizing and killing us.

Likewise, vitamin fortification of our food and skin products might be simply to fortify them against burgeoning and healthy numbers of us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Agent131711
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture