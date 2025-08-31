The dam is breaking… very slowly… but nonetheless, it’s breaking…

Wanna listen to this article instead of read? You’ll miss some screenshots, but you’ll still get the gist of it:

1× 0:00 -14:13

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Support REAL Research! Buy Me a Coffee

Visit Shadowbanned Library

Now, just to be clear, this article is not about this:

It is about these, lab-created, factory mass-produced chemical concoctions, which we are told are identical to eating a carrot.

Vitamin A, when made synthetically, is also called Palmitate, Retinyl Palmitate, or Retinol / Retinal. The only difference between them is how far they are processed.

As I have stated over and over again, the United Nations and WHO want us to take (what they are calling) “vitamins” so badly that, in addition to recommending foods be fortified with them, they give them out for free and seek out “opportunities” to dose the “target group” (children) with specifically Vitamin A:

Vitamin Angels is a public health nonprofit that partnered with the United Nations to support its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Vitamin Angels works in collaboration with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to distribute Vitamin A and other “nutrients” in 65 countries. Now, keep in mind, sustainable development includes population control, and they don’t hide this fact. The Powers that Be have been advocating publicly for population control for the past century, even publishing numerous documents and books outlining its necessity. I have written about several of these documents, read: North Carolina Planned Fertility Reduction, Secret Population Control Operations, as well as The Players Behind Ivermectin: How the World Became Convinced to Eat Insecticide, and more.

One must wonder, why would an entity that wants to plummet population growth down to, quote, “zero”, also want to provide us with super hero chemical concoctions which help us grow big and strong and live long, healthy lives surrounded by lots of healthy children who can then repeat the cycle?

Does the push for vitamin A to be dumped into everything people, especially children, eat have something to do with its known side effect of fertility reduction? Or is this just a fluke?

It isn’t just the UN and Vitamin Angels involved in ensuring we chomp our supplements. The World Bank creates comprehensive plans to distribute vitamins! The World Bank, for fucks sake!

Bill Gates, another massive population control advocate, is actively involved in supplement distribution, which makes sense because he owns a chunk of Big Pharma. They are the ones who invented the entire concept of an invisible vitamin hiding in food - invisible vitamins which labs can somehow make exact copies of. Imagine making an exact copy of something you cannot see. Anyway, it is Big Pharma’s massive, overseas chemical factories that produce the raw ingredients (chemicals) for the vitamins.

The United Nations was born out of the League of Nations. The League of Nations was a Jewish entity formed during World War 1 to oversee the world. Read my series, The Never Before Told True Story of WWI (the ebook version will be available in September 2025 at ShadowbannedLibrary.com - trust me, you need to read it, and no, it’s not the boring war stuff you were forced to sit through in high school).

The United Nations isn’t a governmental body, so it can’t make laws. Instead, they make recommendations, but these suggestions might as well be laws because member nations that choose not to accept the recommendations will lose trade disputes. Ruling on trade disputes is something the UN can do because members have given it that power.

Regarding food fortification, the United Nations recommends that all member nations fortify. They even recommend which products should be chemicalized and with what chemicals. Vitamin A is so important to them that they suggest it be added to nearly all staple foods, including milk, flour, cereal, edible oils and fats, baby formula, and more - anything that is processed has an opportunity to be vitaminized with A.

To humor myself, I decided to research what evidence the World Health Organization provides regarding the necessity to fortify foods with Vitamin A. I wanted to review the studies and see if they make sense.

It took a minute to locate the “evidence” section on the WHO’s website, and, surprisingly, there isn’t much. But there is one link in the evidence category titled “fortification of staple foods with vitamin A for vitamin A deficiency,” which looked exactly like what I was hoping to find. Surely this will be loaded with hundreds of studies, which my weekend will be spent reading, I thought to myself.

Interestingly, that link brings you to a single page, the Cochrane Library, which hosts a study under the same title as the United Nations page, “fortification of staple foods with vitamin A for vitamin A deficiency”.

Time to read!

THE STUDIES

The good news is, these studies were human trials (not animal or test tube experiments), so we’re off to a great start! I would come to learn this company, Cochrane, pulled data for all of the major vitamin A trials they could locate through 2018; therefore, we can state this is comprehensive, modern data.

It says, “The intervention included fortification of staple foods (sugar, edible oils, edible fats, maize flour or corn meal, wheat flour, milk and dairy products, and condiments and seasonings) with vitamin A alone or in combination with other vitamins and minerals. We included the general population older than two years of age (including pregnant and lactating women) from any country.” - Wow, I'm impressed! Finally, real data! Then I kept reading…

What Cochrane ended up finding was a total of 10 randomized controlled trials involving 4,455 participants - yes, my friends, they ended up with under a dozen studies featuring under 4,500 total participants, but it gets worse.

They state, “One of the included trials did not contribute data to the outcomes of interest.” - Ok, so now, in all databases, since the very beginning of vitamin A fortification and supplementation, there were only nine total relevant trials and it turns out, all the studies were conducted in low and upper-middle-income countries where vitamin A deficiency was labeled a public health issue. Meaning, there was not a single study conducted on Americans of any demographic despite America fortifying the hell out of foods since the 1930s - almost 100 years! - and that’s not all…

Three of the trials compared staple foods fortified with vitamin A versus unfortified staple foods

Five trials compared staple foods fortified with vitamin A plus other micronutrients versus unfortified staple foods

Two trials compared staple foods fortified with vitamin A plus other micronutrients versus no intervention.

No studies compared staple foods fortified with vitamin A alone versus no intervention.

Cochrane said, “We assessed six studies at high risk of bias overall” - this means we are down to only three studies, which could be relied on because they were not biased. The duration of trials ranged from three to nine months. This means the longest study didn’t even last one year.

They discovered studies were funded by a variety of places, including Government organizations, non‐governmental organizations, the private sector, and academic institutions, but went on to state the funding source does not appear to have distorted the results. As someone who researches this stuff regularly, the entity funding the study almost always influences the outcome of the studies. If the researchers do not give favorable results, they risk losing future contracts or being blacklisted from the hirable researcher pool. This is the same with movie and book reviewers, and most of the people who are paid to review or who are provided freebies or sponsorships. If you want to see a great example of this, look no further than the Amazon Vine program, in which vetted Amazon members are given free products to review. They then load the review area with thousands of five-star reviews claiming the product was the best ever, but when you order the hedge clippers, they break after two uses.

RESULTS

Here we run into a problem. You see, as crazy as this may sound, the goal of the studies was never to assess actual health; after all, the studies were so short that it is unlikely to see a change in health in a matter of weeks. Instead, the goal was to tinker with lab test results, specifically to measure retinol levels, which they call “clinical vitamin A deficiency”. This means the place an individual is deficient is on paper. The individual could be perfectly healthy and feel fantastic, but the lab results claim they are lacking in retinol (retinol levels have been created by Big Pharma, the same entity whose chemical factories make the supplements, make the lab tests). If you are ever reading studies and you see the word “clinical”, such as “scientists clinically induced Sars-CoV-2 in monkeys” or “clinical herpes” or whatever, this means the place the disease occurred was in a lab (“clinic”), it did not occur in real life, and it further means it was created through artificial methods. To make the issue even more complex, you have to look further at the study for the word “vitro” or “vivo” because this will tell you if the study was performed on a living creature or if it only took place in a Petri dish. Your mind would be blown to see how many studies are only on bacteria in Petri dishes, yet they are touted as the discovery of new viruses and all kinds of shit. Anyway, these retinol deficiencies only occurred on paper due to a machine claiming the individual had low levels. No study mentioned how the study participants were feeling.

Cochrane goes on to say, “We are uncertain whether fortifying staple foods with vitamin A alone makes little or no difference for serum retinol concentration” (meaning lab retinol value levels) because the amounts the vitamin A chemicals influenced the lab results were miniscule (mean difference (MD) 0.03 μmol/L, 95% CI −0.06 to 0.12; 3 studies, 1829 participants; I² = 90%, very low‐certainty evidence). They further state, “It is uncertain whether vitamin A alone reduces the risk of subclinical vitamin A deficiency” (you can read their paper if you want to see figures that look like gibberish because they are lab values, meaning they are gibberish). Cochrane then states, “The certainty of the evidence was mainly affected by risk of bias, imprecision and inconsistency.” They also add, “It is uncertain whether vitamin A fortification reduces clinical vitamin A deficiency, defined as night blindness… The certainty of the evidence was mainly affected by imprecision, inconsistency, and risk of bias.”

So, the lousy nine total studies between all of history and 2018 demonstrate nothing, yet this chemical concoction laces our food and milk (sometimes orange juice and other drinks too).

Support REAL Research! Buy Me a Coffee

VITAMIN A

My spouse, children, and entire family think I’m nuts for not believing in the supplement narrative and investing my time in researching it. After all, I’m not a scientist, so what do I know, they tell me. But as you can see, you don’t have to be a scientist to read the Cochrane paper, which, in very plain English - words a 7th grader could understand - lays out that there are laughably few studies, all of which have risk of bias, and none of which demonstrate anything of use. I can easily read this, then ask myself, “If there is no evidence of measure, why on earth are we dumping chemicals into the food supply?”.

With that being said, while taking a shower, I noticed Vitamin A is in my sweetheart’s body care products, a lot of which aren’t cheap. This is because Vitamin A, “retinol”, is also touted as being amazing for our skin and hair, the gold standard in anti-aging:

So I thought to myself, why not look this up too? I was able to locate one study regarding vitamin A skin care use, and it stated, “Studies show that retinol could potentially damage skin’s stratum corneum, which facilitates barrier function, if used excessively or in too high of concentration.” Look at these ghastly pictures showing natural skin versus retinol skin:

I’ll take the “no treatment” skin on the left, thank you. Perhaps I should also mention, when synthetic vitamin A is made, the factory must add “anti-irritant” chemicals because the “vitamin” is a known irritant. Call me crazy, but a known irritant doesn’t sound too helpful, but I’m not a scientist.

Now someone is going to scream, “That’s only if you use too much!”, so let’s discuss that…

“TOO MUCH”

In terms of body care, what exactly does too much mean? If I put it on daily, is that too much? Twice a day? A creamy layer morning, noon, and night because I want to look 20 again? What if I use a vitamin A facial serum followed by vitamin A cream? Is that too much? None of Sweetie's products bear any form of warning, so how would anyone ever be aware that the product they purchased to make them look youthful could destroy their skin?” Now, let’s say I only use the cream once a day, surely that isn’t too much, right? But what if I also absorb vitamin A in a bowl of fortified breakfast cereal accompanied by a piece of toast made from fortified flour and wash it down with fortified milk? What if I hop in the shower and absorb even more through my skin and scalp when I slather on vitamin A body wash, shampoo, and conditioner? What if I get out of the shower and pop my multi-vitamin before heading out the door to work? How close am I to crossing the too much line?

THE CURE vs THE DISEASE

I have already covered this in detail in Prenatal Vitamins: Poisoning Pregnant Mothers as well as other articles, but what I want to point out is that the cure, “vitamin A” chemicals, has the identical side effects as the “disease” which is called vitamin A deficiency. The side effects include dry skin, itchy or rough skin, blindness, “vision changes”, bone swelling, mouth ulcers, and more. Who on earth would develop dry skin, then consider “vitamin A”? Nobody, because vitamins have been touted as miracles, and we all know miracles don’t cause harm.

When people develop side effects from “vitamin A”, they are blamed on the disease. Doctors, podcasters, and the marketing men then jump into action to peddle assorted medications or skin care products; cha-ching goes the cash register. At no point in time do the doctors, podcasters, or marketers ask an individual to analyze their diet or cease using chemical-filled body products to see if the issue resides. Until that is done, all we are left with are under a dozen short-term trials that failed to measure anything of use. With this knowledge, which comes directly from the WHO itself, we should demand this chemical concoction be removed from the food supply.

Enjoy this article? If so, please consider hooking me up with a coffee or becoming a paid sub. And be sure to check out my new venture with my ally,

; ShadowbannedLibrary.com. I have been spending a ton of time converting my best series to beautiful ebooks so history can be downloaded and preserved. I just finished converting

, which is now available for download! Check out how amazing this 134-pager came out in this trailer video, then grab yourself a copy and PRESERVE true history:

NEXT READ:

Fattening us up for SLAUGHTER: Vitamin D & Wheat Agent131711 · October 22, 2024 Off Substack, Medicine Girl and I are like a couple Batmans, but instead of having vengeance for the evil-doers who killed our parents on the streets of Gotham, we seek revenge against Big Vitamin, the industry that has caused physical harm to both of our families. Unlike Batman, we are not armed with weapons and grappling hooks, cool outfits or a bad ass car, all … Read full story

North Carolina PLANNED FERTILITY REDUCTION Document: Cut Population Growth in HALF by 2000 Agent131711 · November 8, 2024 A few people I know who work in the education industry have been telling me that they (the powers that be) are figuratively burning colleges to the ground. My associates report that the parking lots of universities are becoming empty due to lack of enrollment and they are concerned that the schools are going to go under. My thoughts on this are differ… Read full story

SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER STUFF

https://www.who.int/tools/elena/interventions/vitamina-fortification