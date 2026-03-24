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I’m not going to invest time in recapping all of the prior parts to this series, so if you missed Part 1, click here to go back and read this from the beginning: How Is This Legal? Wanna listen to this article instead of read? Here you go:

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When the internet became mainstream, it made trafficking operations so much easier and research so much more difficult. As photographs became emailed images and VHS movies began being hosted on secret pay-to-play websites, the massive shipments of child pornography seized annually by customs quickly dwindled because it all could be transmitted instantly without a visible trace. Equally, the white-glove child traffickers who deliver children to the elites of society no longer needed to print and mail brochures. Basically, the vast majority of tangible evidence, aside from the children themselves, all but vanished. Although hardcopy evidence disappeared, the people and process remained the same. In fact, it grew into an even bigger industry, and you already know who was the secret force, the hidden hand, behind the whole thing as well as the nationwide drug trade.

I know it is very hard for the vast majority of readers to accept that it is our own government, using our tax money, to, at a minimum, aid in these horrific operations. It’s difficult to accept because we have been so misdirected that we never thought to rewind the clock and see how trafficking became an industry and who is actually behind it. And when we rewind the clock and review history (before the release of the internet), it is easy to see who is actually running the show. As I proved to you in The Elites’ Mail-Order Children: How the Rich and Famous “Order a Pizza,” whenever these high-level human traffickers get busted, they are quickly freed from imprisonment, and they immediately go back to running their operations. In the case of Mr. Norman, while he spent a short time behind bars (awaiting a kingpin from California to send a courier to pay his bail), he used his time to fire up a new front company and a newsletter using the prison’s printing press. The newsletter, Hermes, announced specifically how the new trafficking entity would run. Allowing human traffickers to run their companies from behind bars and promptly releasing these men—all of this can only happen if those in charge of the judicial system are signing off on it. To further prove to you who exactly is involved with child trafficking, here is hugely important testimony from a heroic officer named John Wedger.

Although this testimony comes from the UK, the location is irrelevant because, as I have shown throughout this investigation and will continue to show in the final couple of chapters, child trafficking is not being carried out by a single entity. It is a complex network with the mafia-government-UN collaboration at the top; therefore, what is happening in one country is a carbon copy of what is happening in the next. And if that sounds too conspiracy theory for you, then you must not have read this series from the start. Any book, if you flip to the end and start reading, isn’t going to make sense, but that doesn’t mean it should be scoffed at as nonsense. Now let’s check out Scotland Yard Officer Wedger’s testimony. [Note: Below is a transcribed summary of much longer testimony. If you prefer to watch the full testimony or download it, you can do so here.]

“I’m recently retired from the Metro Police, where I served as a detective. I specialized in child abuse investigations, and what is relevant to me being here today was my service whilst on the specialist vice unit.

I had been asked to look into an allegation made by a 14-year-old girl that she is being used as a prostitute. On looking into it, it appeared that this girl was one of many. She gave me another girl, who in turn gave me another, and it just spiraled. Very, very quickly, we had dozens of young kids aged from 9 to 14 years old. All of them were subject to care orders, either looked after or in placements, homes, or whatever, but all known to the social services. A lot of them were known to the police for being imposed. All of them were addicted to crack cocaine and heroin and were all being pimped out by one person, which was a female prostitute who was very well known to the Met Police. This woman had alleged connections with high-ranked officers and also a local magistrate and someone that was high up in executive status in the BBC. This woman seemed to work with impunity for many, many years, and when looking into it, this actual racket had been going on for a long, long time. What I did was expose my findings. I committed them to paper in what was just a basic intelligence report, and I took it to a senior officer, and what I must say that this isn’t the first time that I’d been shut down for exposing child abuse.

A couple of years prior to that… I was on an inquiry looking into transient pedophiles that had failed to register, and I found out that [pedophiles] were residing on canal boats within the Inland Waterway network of the UK… I was asked to look into it as a field intelligence officer. And if I found another two [pedophiles] within a set period of time, they’d be happy. Within that period of time, I’d found 90. I came into work, and I was told by a high-ranked officer that the inquiry had been shut down, and the reason given was that they couldn’t afford the funding for me. But I’d been approached by a Scotland Yard detective who told me, he said, “When you investigate any crime and you do well at it, you get praised. When you look into child abuse, you get praised. When you look into child abuse cases, the opposite happens. Be very careful.”

He then told me about a cabinet minister that they’d investigated on a few occasions, and on each occasion they’d been shut down. So I was aware that this had gone on. When I questioned the senior officer about, you know, the real reason [it was shut down], he told me, “John, I’m so sorry it’s come from high up. There’s nothing I can do.” And promised me any job I wanted. So I moved onto the vice unit. I was expecting to be praised for what I found out. Each day a new child would be found, and it was just spiraling.

I was brought before someone who is now a very, very high-ranked officer in the UK indeed. And he sat me down, and he said, “John, I’ve got to be very upfront with you.” And I said, “Well, I’d like to be upfront with you, Governor, as well.” And he said, “You know, out of all the officers I’ve got here (40 officers)… You’re the second best one I’ve got… Unfortunately, you’ve dug too deep. What the hell have you done?”

Now, on a personal level, since the beginning of 2000, I’d brought up four children on my own. And this was common knowledge within my unit. And he said to me, “If you ever disclose what you found out, you will lose your home, your children, and your job. You must shut the F up… You will be thrown to the wolves. You have no choice. You have no idea who and what you are dealing with… I’m warning you now, you must back away.” And then he said something quite strange… “If you say a word of this, and even if you make a complaint, it will come back to me, and it will go in the bin. I and no one else will ever betray fellow rank. Shut your mouth.” So I walked away from that investigation, and I moved on.

I was offered to stay, but I couldn’t. What was very strange was that the main witness, the young girl that came forward, was found dead in the street very shortly afterwards on a suspicious drug overdose, which sort of compounded matters. I then moved on to work on child abuse investigations, which is slightly different from vice—I can explain why there is this compartmentalization within these institutions: It’s all down to justifiable reasons for actually doing nothing as opposed to doing something.

I went on to a child abuse unit in one of the poorer boroughs of London. And I was asked if I would like to take on a second role dealing with various sorts of issues they have… I asked if anyone was dealing with children’s homes. I was told no. There was an officer that was dealing with children’s homes, but she’d left two years ago. And she didn’t do anything anyway because nothing happens. [She claimed] there was no problem [therefore there was nothing to do about issues regarding children’s homes]. And I asked this sergeant, “Are there any problems with child prostitution within the kids’ homes?” And she said, “What are you on about? No, of course not!”

I got a list faxed to me from social services with all the children’s homes. There were 26 kids’ homes [meaning foster parents]. I picked up the phone, and I asked [the foster family] how many kids they have. [I discovered] on average, there’s about five children residing in these children’s homes. And I said, “I’m not pointing the finger. No one’s in any trouble. How many of these children do you lose on the weekend?”—Which is the usual pattern of missing—you know, [the weekend is] when kids go missing. Out of the five, [they] lose three. And I said, “No, honestly, what happens to them?” They went, “Oh, they’re being pimped out.” So this officer I had dealt with for years, [claimed to] had found [no issues, yet] within this period of minutes, I’d found three [missing foster children]. By the end of that day, I’d found six. By the end of three days to five days, I’d found 50.

I held a meeting with all the concerned agencies, which involved charities, which involved NGOs, which involved social services. And I highlighted the problem. And I was then harangued. I was attacked verbally by head of children’s services for this borough, saying to me, “What the effing hell have you done?” And I said, “Well, you knew about these kids”. They said, “Yeah, but [nobody] hadn’t come to notice. So we’re not worried.” The children were making money… the children had a boyfriend, which was their pimp. Therefore, they thought this was love. The children were also using drugs, they want to continue to use drugs… therefore, social services had written them off… These were regular missing persons. The police have a missing persons unit. They say so many thousands of kids go missing every year. They do, but a lot of them do return. But what is never looked into is what happens when they’re going missing. They are working as prostitutes, and again, the child abuse units won’t look into them because they say it’s not inter-familial. Because it’s someone else pimping them out [who is not their blood parents]. The bigger cities have vice units—vice units that will not deal with them because they say that these kids are subject to care orders, so no one looks into it, and it goes on, and it festers and it festers.

Funny enough, after this meeting, I was shut down and moved again. I then came forward a couple of years later. I was actually genuinely concerned that I would lose my children. I know how powerful the police are, and I know what they’re capable of, having worked with them. I blew the whistle a few years ago, and I was told that my allegations would be taken at the highest level. I asked to speak to a high-ranking female detective, and this was questioned. They did get me a high-ranked female detective, and she said to me, “Why are you talking to me and no one else?” I said, “Because you cannot roll up your trouser leg,” and she said, “I understand exactly what you mean.”

They instigated allegations of corruption against high-ranked officers. When you investigate these crimes as a witness and informant, as I was, you’re meant to get regular updates every 28 days, [but] I never received one in three years. The matter was passed from one unit to another unit; it ended up with the IPCC, who again did nothing.

I met with other police whistleblowers via a few concerned MPs. One of them was a lady called Maggie Oliver, who had exposed the scandal in Rochdale. Another one was a man called Lenny Harper, who had exposed the horrendous goings on at a kids home called Haute de la Garenne in Jersey, Each one of them echoed each other. They both said, “They’re going to come for you, and they will come hard.” [I asked what I should expect to happen next]. They said, “You will be served with gross misconduct papers. You will be interviewed. They will find against. You will be sacked, and you will probably face a court case and may go to jail… You’ll lose your home, your job, your children at the same time.” The police stopped paying me. I went without wages for nearly three years. I had four children at home. Then what happened was that they served me gross misconduct papers for data protection violations, which seems to be common. I got served with numerous data protection violations; each one could have given me a two-year prison sentence, and this continued and continued.

What also happened during this period was that one of my children, a young man, was involved in a life-changing and catastrophic accident in which he was initially declared dead. They revived him. He was on life support for many, many months. I got a call from the hospital to attend the hospital where they had actually lost him. He had been dead for ten minutes, so I was called down to the hospital to basically identify him. I turned up and they had actually revived him within this period, but they deemed him as brain dead—he was on full 100% life support. A colleague of mine was so concerned as I had no money, and for three days I slept in my car and stayed by my son’s side. My son actually made signs of life and I was able to return home. But my colleague had brought this to the attention of senior officers just saying, “You know you’ve got to help this man. He’s actually done nothing wrong.” The police’s response to this, when I got home, they’d sent me a letter and they sent two child protection officers around to interview my youngest boy on allegations that I’d left him home alone while I was with my dying son. The threats of you will lose your home your job and your children rang true.

I persisted. I refused to give up, and I set up a forum a working group with all the police whistleblowers. It extended and it branched out. [Through this new group, I discovered] the IPC stopped investigating the crime I was meant to be given a full breakdown of. I was given a one-paragraph letter and told not to contact them again and not to investigate it. Their answer was that the three high-ranked officers that I’d accused of corruption… they denied it, and that was the extent of their investigation… They kept asking me to swallow it and told me not to contact them again.

I took the matter to the policing minister at the time, a member of the Privy Council and a member of the government’s cabinet. He met with me, and he was actually, to my surprise, appalled. He arranged for a meeting with the Home Office. The Home Office then got their independent investigation team involved and stated that there will be an independent investigation into my claims. They deemed that the Met Police and the IPCC had failed and they were looking into it.

I was summoned to a meeting—it was a fully recorded meeting—and it was witnessed.. the cabinet minister handed my paperwork over to the Home Office officials and that was an official handover of the paperwork which I supplied to him. They then gave me their assurances that they will be in touch with me… and said they will investigate this independently. I never heard from them again. They have since denied receiving any paperwork. When pushed, they admitted they did receive it but have now lost it. We are seeing police failings in respect to child prostitution hemorrhaging in this country—organized child prostitution in London—those high up have been covering it up.

I sat down with the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Cressida Dick, and I explained to her what was going on, and I explained the dynamics of how you groom a child. I said I can take a child out of the care system. I can groom that child. I can have sex with that child. I can get my friends to have sex with that child. I can pimp that child out; you have not appointed one officer to investigate that, yet if I leant over my fence and called my neighbor a derogatory term, I’d lose my home and my job, I’d be signing on a register, and I’d never work for the Met Police again. How is that justifiable?

I’ve just come back from Rotherham, a small town in the northwest cluster of the UK. I met with a social worker who had exposed the child prostitution problem. She ran an outreach group, and the kids were coming to her… She looked into [the child prostitution problem and discovered] it was organized prostitution—it’s a small little town—two thousand children were being pimped out. She got attacked by the police. Her husband nearly lost his job. It nearly brought her to this point of suicide and this is what they do. It’s orchestrated, and it was manipulated at the highest echelons. She said [the child prostitution ring] was coming from the high-ranking officers, and it was, but yet, all they would offer up would be the lower ranking officers for some form of malfeasance [yet] it is being orchestrated at the very top. My investigation showed a strong link between high-ranking officers and organized criminals.

I spoke with another child abuse investigator and a quite high-ranked officer (from Manchester, England). Again, he had a proven link between high-ranked officers and organized criminals and child prostitution. There we had a glimmer of hope in the form of a chief constable, a commissioner of police for a county called Wiltshire. The man’s name is Mike Veal. He stood up, and he investigated child prostitution, child trafficking, child abuse [and he was viciously attacked for it.] He said [to me] “It’s just vile John. It is vile.”

The policeman’s biggest fear is going to prison, and they know it. This is deliberate. What we’re looking at is deliberate. I was a good guy. When you’re a policeman, you take an oath, and your oath is I will act without fear or without favour… We will look at this word, ‘fear’, shall we? What are they frightened of? Telling the truth? Where the real fear lies is this young child laying in the kids home at night, and they’re coming and they’re taking the blankets from over him. That’s the real fear, you know? We need to get a grip. You come under attack and it’s painful. When it hurts—and it does—it does its best to destroy you.

Maggie Oliver said to me, “John, I was going to prison… CPS turned around and said, ‘We’ve got enough evidence. If you don’t come to some agreement, admit to whatever, [you’ll be] found guilty, you will go to prison.” She had to tell her children she was going to prison.”

So, as you can see, folks, as much as nobody wants to admit it, from the top down, it is the worldwide governments themselves who are involved in this operation. Good men and women in positions to do something can’t because they are bribed or paid to look away, reassigned, financially destroyed, incarcerated on bogus charges, or even killed. It is the same with journalists or anyone who gets too close to the truth, which is why wise people stay silent. But it is through staying silent that the narrative is controlled and our minds are manipulated into believing Hillary Clinton and John Podesta are the driving forces behind “Pizzagate.” I’m not giving either of these people a pass, but come on, people, look at the bigger picture: the vast majority of our governments are working in lockstep to, at a minimum, allow human and drug trafficking. At a maximum, they themselves are running the operations and are even partaking in them.

As batshit crazy as it sounds, the politicians, police, priests, judges, military fellows, CIA, and FBI folk in on these operations—these are individuals who, by outward appearances, look like family men or good, strong men, but are closeted gays who are molesting kids. It sounds insane even typing it, but the evidence speaks for itself, and we cannot let our brainwashing override the facts. Because of their actions, all of these people are controlled through blackmail or fear. And once they are controlled, they are placed into positions of power. In exchange for their high-level position and protection, they will guarantee that they will do everything within their power to ensure that nothing or nobody will stand in the way of the evil agenda. It is the mafia—and it’s the same mafia, just bigger and more modern. Unlike the mafia of old, the modern mafia recruits through the Freemasonic lodge.

Now that you know how trafficking (both human and drug) flourishes on a state and local level, before I can finish out this series, there are a few things left to expose. To accomplish this, we must first loop back to the people at the very top, the men with immunity:

NEXT READ: Diplomats Gone Wild: The Legal Loophole That Ensures Worldwide Trafficking Will Never End [Available March 27th, 2026]

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