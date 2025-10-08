Was it all AN ILLUSION? Illuminati, Masons, False Flags & the American Revolution [Part 4]
After hours of research, I cannot help but ask the question. Let me show you what I found, and you be the judge...
In Part 1 of this series, The Jews’ Jesus and the Illuminati, we discussed a man who, in 1666, claimed to be a messiah. What set him apart from other messiahs was what he preached: sin was the key to salvation. When he died, a replacement godly messenger was installed in his place, and his antics were even more extreme than the first. He preached drinking blood, incest, orgies, and evil. Although the majority of the Jews hated the guy, one Jewish man took a liking to him. That man was Rothschild. Together, along with Jesuit Adam Weishaupt, the Order of the Illuminati was formed and funded. The Order then infiltrated Masonic Lodges throughout the world.
In Part 2, Illuminati, Freemasons & Jesuits: the Truth about our Founding Fathers, we learned that Thomas Jefferson was part of the Illuminati and he, along with (Jewish) Alexander Hamilton, trained under Mr. Weishaupt. John Quincy Adams became alarmed by Jefferson’s Illuministic activity inside the Lodges. Then, in a book from the 1700s, we discovered the Illuminati had infiltrated all of New England and was trying to take citizens’ liberties and happiness and plunge the States into European issues, he said. Their goal was to “destroy established law, morals, order and universal toleration…”
In Part 3, in 1768, the Pope made a deal with Rothschild. Not long after, in America, the Boston Tea Party hoax occurred. Now it was time for the Illuminati to put their plan into action and seize power in America…
Wanna listen instead of read? On some devices, there is an annoying squeak in the audio; on other devices, there is not. Despite lots of troubleshooting, I have been unsuccessful at figuring out why. If you hear the squeak, you might want to listen using Substack’s audio feature or just read the article. If you use my audio feature, can you please take the survey below and let me know if you hear the squeak?
To understand the American Revolution, we have to look at the people who were key figures and examine their connections.
THE PLAYERS IN THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION
JESUITS
To ensure the American Revolution would be a success, the extraordinarily wealthy Jesuit Carroll family poured their own private funds into the war. In fact, the Jesuit Carroll family was so instrumental in the American Revolution that one of the Carroll brothers would later sign the Constitution alongside the Illuminati and Freemasons. France and Spain also contributed financially - this will become important shortly.
BANKERS
Robert Morris formed the Pennsylvania Bank, a private institution that capitalized on war bonds. Another banker involved in war bonds was Haym Salomon. I assume you can tell by his name what religion he was. Haym, like nearly all of the players in the Revolution, didn’t show up in America until 1775. After arriving in the US, Salomon joined the Sons of Liberty and was arrested and incarcerated twice by the British because they suspected him of being a spy on behalf of the revolutionaries. History claims he “escaped” both times. After getting out of jail, he fled to Philadelphia, where, during the war, he launched a bank. Salomon would then become an assistant to Robert Morris, superintendent of the Office of Finance. He became exceptionally wealthy by loaning the American military, government, and founding fathers, such as (Jew) Alexander Hamilton, the equivalent of billions of dollars today.
TERRORISTS
Terrorism is defined as “the use of violence or the threat of violence against non-combatants to achieve political, religious, racial, or ideological objectives”. The Sons of Liberty were known as the Circle of Honor. After the American Revolution, but before the Civil War, they would again change their name and become the Knights of the Golden Circle, then they would become Order of American Knights - but this is decades in the future, so ignore this for now.
The Sons operated all over America, but their HQ was the Green Dragon Tavern, which was owned by the famous Boston Freemasonic Lodge.
In Masonry, there is a symbol called the Ouroboros, which is a dragon eating its own tail. The name originates from the Greek language; (oura) meaning “tail” and (boros) meaning “eating”, thus “he who eats the tail”. Prior to the Masons, this same symbol was used by the Alchemists. Perhaps the green “dragon” was an ode to the serpent of Alchemy?
This secondary HQ, the tavern, was owned by Boston Lodge. It was purchased to be a meeting ground where non-Masons and Freemasons could communicate freely and discreetly, yet in public. It was the perfect place for Congressmen, law enforcement, businessmen, and elites to do business with the Illuminati-controlled Freemasons under the guise of just having a drink.
According to books, documents, and legal proceedings from the 1800s, the Sons’ single task was organized chaos (terrorism), and they were incredibly violent. They coordinated and staged riots, destroyed property, hijacked ships, and would shoot people using homemade devices that looked like briefcases, so nobody suspected them of being weapons.
The Sons were quite fond of “Greek Fire”, an incendiary weapon dating back to the Eastern Roman (Byzantine) Empire.
To this day, we don’t know what Greek Fire was made from, as it was a closely guarded secret, and for good reason. It burned on water, clung to wood, fabric, and human flesh, and was so powerful that it was used to kill people. Greek Fire could also be made into flame throwers that shot fire that could not be extinguished by water. “Historical accounts describe how sailors, fearing the unstoppable fire, would leap overboard only to continue burning in the water, and entire fleets were destroyed”.
Is this why the water and boats on the water were burning during the recent Maui fire?
I cannot help but wonder, when we see these Old World stone buildings, melted to nothing, was this the result of Greek Fire?
During the American Revolution, Sons of Liberty members included John Adams, Paul Revere, John Hancock, Joseph Warren, Thomas Paine, Sam Adams, Benedict Arnold, Haym Salomon (banker), James Swan (banker), and others. Those were the guys responsible for terrorism. Remember, the bankers get rich off destruction, so it is of little surprise that bankers were eager to cause chaos.
THE BRITISH SIDE: KING GEORGE III
According to Google, King George III was not a Mason. According to ChatGPT, he was a member of the Lodge of St. Alban, but ChatGPT won’t provide a source, and I can’t track one down, so we don’t know if he was a mason, but he had a Freemasonic lodge named after him!
And his sons were Freemasons. In fact, one of his sons was the Grand Master of the Antients [Ancient] Masons, which was exactly what Washington and pals were.
THE BRITISH FREEMASONS
There were British Freemasonic military lodges located in America. According to ChatGPT, there were at least 13, many of which were in Boston, Philadelphia, and New York. The Boston (American) Freemasonic Lodge, which is where the Green Dragon and Sons of Liberty were located, would communicate with the British lodges through two specific locations of Boston British military lodges. This means, during the war, the American revolutionaries (and terrorists) had ongoing dialogue with their brothers on the British side of the war.
THE BRITISH ELITES
I have become convinced that Benjamin Franklin was one of the top Illuminati members (but I have no proof of this). Franklin appears to have filled the most important roles in the American Revolution. His dear friend, Sir John Dashwood-served as a Member of Parliament for Bishop’s Castle, and was the founder of the Hellfire Club in England. This was the place where elites, including Ben Franklin, would go to curse God, mock religion, have orgies, practice pagan rituals, and sacrifice to their gods Bacchus and Venus. This secretive club met in the Hellfire Caves. Dashwood then built a church on top of the caves - the ultimate mockery of religion, note the sun symbolism:
As above, so below…
This church, which to onlookers appeared to be nothing more than a beautiful church, held a secret. See if you can spot something that looks out of place…
Do you see it?
Do you see it now?
How about now?
Notice this giant ball, perched high up on top of the church, which, upon close inspection, is more than just decor; it has windows.
This is because it was a special room - even more exclusive than the Hellfire Club caves. This room was said to hold fewer than a dozen people. What happened in this extra-special room, nobody knows, but if I had to take a guess, I would say it was the most secretive place imaginable to hold a meeting for the highest tier of the Illuminati. After all, nobody could spy or eavesdrop; once the ball was sealed, anything said would stay amongst the members, and, due to the windows, they had a 360-degree view of all surrounding areas for protection.
Members of the Hellfire Club included the following individuals (being an American, I am not familiar with Lords, Counts, royalty, nobility, etc, so forgive me if I am wrong about any of this).
Frederick, Prince of Wales - heir to the British throne from 1727 until his death.The
Archbishop of Canterbury’s son. The Archbishop was who oversaw the entire Church of England.
The Duke of Queensberry. This guy was nobility whose coat of arms was a pegasus.
The Earl of Bute was Prime Minister of Great Britain under King George III.
Lord Melcombe was a noble.
Sir William Stanhope K.B was a member of Parliament.
Sir Francis Delaval, K.B., was a British actor, soldier, and a member of Parliament.
Sir John Vanluttan was said to be the designer of Blenheim Palace and Castle Howard.
Henry Vansittart became the Governor of Bengal (part of India) in 1773, right before the kickoff of the American Revolution. He procured privileges for the East India Company, which permitted them to build a factory at Hughli, India.
Paul Whitehead was a poet.
And, of course, our own Benjamin Franklin.
So, just to be crystal clear, all of these men would meet, get drunk, mock religion, and have sex with each other as well as prostitute women dressed as nuns. Some would then go into the giant ball on top of the church to do something secretive - you can’t make this shit up.
Dashwood would be made, of all things, Postmaster to George III. Ben Franklin would also be made Postmaster in the US under George Washington. This meant, both these men, who were such dear friends they would have sex, were both Postmasters during the American Revolution! Why does this matter? Because it is the postmaster who oversees all mail! During the Revolution, top secret communications could be transmitted using the two Postmasters on opposing sides of the war!
I decided to lay out some of these connections between people, and this is what I ended up with:
This led me to ponder: could it be possible that everyone of importance was in on it? Were both sides working together? If that was the case, what did George III stand to gain? Why would he agree to give up his control over America? What did he get in return? It must have been large enough to make it worth it, right? Or did the Illuminati have blackmail on him that was so severe it would destroy the crown?
FALSE FLAGS
What folks like Alex Jones praise as “1776” began on April 18 of 1775, when Freemason Paul Revere famously hopped on his horse to warn the public of the incoming British invasion. What most people don’t know is that it was yet another hoax in a long line of pre-revolution hoaxes. Ok, technically, according to history, it was “just a misunderstanding” due to “miscommunications”. Do you know where Revere was located when he got on his horse? At the Freemasons’ secondary headquarters. Yes, Paul Revere, the Master Mason of one of the most important Lodges in America, departed from the Green Dragon Tavern to mistakenly warn the public of a British invasion. Revere told the public the British were going to disarm them. As you can imagine, this was a grave concern, just as it would be a grave concern if we were told the same thing today.
The day following the “miscommunication”, April 19, 1775, the Battle of Lexington began. Modern-day researchers state this too was a false flag. Although we are currently taught that the British arrived and slaughtering began, the truth is that American agents of the agenda were hiding in concealed locations and ambushed the Brits: from their hiding places, Americans fired the first shots. The original war art, which was released at the time of the event, depicted the true timeline. The narrative was then rewritten and appeared almost a week after the event. Per the new narrative (which came out of Ben Franklin’s Philadelphia newspaper on April 24th), the British boat landed somewhere around here (notated by X).
Before the break of dawn, “a brigade of 1,000 or 1,200 [British] men” marched to Lexington…
When they arrived in Lexington, they just so happened to stumble across the colony’s militia, and the British started shooting wildly. The Brits killed four men (no names are given) and wounded five more (also nameless). After that, more correspondence was received, which stated that more British brigades showed up, and 50 more men were killed. To accompany the new story, new art was created, and the rest is his-story.
When I went hunting for newspaper articles about this event, I kept the search terms broad to uncover as much as possible. I simply looked up the keyword “British”, originating from the US, published any time in April of 1775. All I found were three irrelevant articles. When I changed my search to be for the keyword “Lexington”, published in April of 1775, the single article we just discussed was the only piece of content available. A search for “Paul Revere”, any time in April 1775, yields no results. Either to hide the true story, all content has been intentionally wiped from records, or, for reasons I cannot explain, the papers containing publications about Lexington have not been scanned into records yet, but older papers and newer papers have been scanned in.
Come the following month, May 1775, the story would change more. This time, 30 innocent “inhabitants” of Lexington were outside exercising when the 1,000 - 1,200 Brits began firing on them. The British continued firing for 15 minutes “without a single shot from our men who retreated as fast as possible”. While our men were running away, six were killed. The Brits then proceeded to Concord, and all along the way, they killed people. (This story puts the Brits walking three hours, shooting our men for no reason, then walking an additional two and a half hours, then engaging in another battle - and all of this is after sailing for days.)
We also learn that the British soldiers searched (terrorist) Paul Revere’s and (terrorist) John Hancock’s homes, but the two of them managed to escape and went into hiding. Why did they search their homes? Because the only two people the British wanted were the two revolutionaries who were organizing riots, spreading false rumors, and causing chaos amongst the colonies.
What happened next was, seven ships were then hijacked (if I had to guess, I’d say they were probably East India ships belonging to the Masons), then the war was officially underway. What is true? Did the Illuminati actually start a war? Did agents of the Sons of Liberty hide in concealed locations and start firing at the British to start a war? Did citizens truly believe the “misinformation” that the Brits were coming to disarm them, and did this cause them to rally to fight the troops? Or was the whole thing a coordinated illusion: Green Dragon Tavern handshake deals, bribes and blackmail, newspaper tales, and artwork? There is no way of knowing.
We are told the death toll from the American Revolutionary War is estimated to have been between 25,000 and 70,000 Americans (quite a large range, isn’t it?). This figure comes from one book, written in 1974, The Toll of Independence. According to the book, of the 25-to-70-thousand American deaths, only 6,800 Americans were killed in battle. The Department of Defense puts the number even smaller, only 4,435 (this is still a huge number, but it is a small fraction of the total deaths). The remaining deaths are attributed to illness and other causes. Now, if you wanna hear something history doesn’t tell us, on the British side of the war, the British hired German Hessian mercenaries to fight for them, so we weren’t even fighting the Brits, we were (allegedly) slaughtering Germans. See, it’s super sketchy.
During the American Revolution, Freemason Benjamin Franklin was inserted into Team America to work alongside Freemason Washington, Illuminati Jefferson, and Illuminati Jew Hamilton. Ben Franklin’s son, William Franklin, the 13th Colonial Governor of New Jersey and alleged British loyalist, was placed on the opposite side of the war to help the British. There are endless strange occurrences with this war, and if we look deeper, we find some intriguing information that nobody seems to have ever uncovered…
COMING NEXT: The Constitution and the Secret Constitution: America - Building a Slave Empire
Realy crazy things.
Behind all the evil is the devil himself and his band of fallen Angels that are devils and demons.The devil and his kind hate God fearing men and woman and wants to deceive as many as he can and to take as many as possible to perdidion for he has a very short time left.
Maranatha! Jesus Christ is soon to return and to give His reward to the His obedient ones life eternal. The Commandment breakers their reward of destruction by fire.
Agent, this is a FANTASTIC piece and I applaud your efforts. Once we peel back the layers of the onion, the facts sure present a different story from the one we were taught (err, indoctrinated to believe) in our "education" system.
This helps put pieces of the puzzle together. I too have been studying this and have been pretty blown away about the contradictions and evidences pointing towards a completely different story about the founders of, and the founding of our country.
The late, great William "Bill" Cooper talked about this in length in his work.
Yes, the founders of this country, by and large, claimed to be Christian. No doubt many were. At the same time, many of them weren't Christian, but pretended to be. They were DEISTS, and you can find that in their writings.
Deists largely reject the authority of religious scriptures, such as the Bible, as sources of divine knowledge, viewing miraculous events described within them as myths or superstitions. They also generally deny the existence of a personal, intervening God and reject doctrines like original sin, the divinity of Jesus, and resurrection.
Many of the founding fathers were members of the sacred / secret societies.
Why do we largely believe Thomas Jefferson was a Christian?
I believed that notion until I read the truth about Thomas Jefferson and studied a bit about his life. Thomas Jefferson actually hated Christianity. Thomas Jefferson tore up the Bible. Thomas Jefferson wrote his own Bible because he said the God of the universe could not possibly be that terrible God represented in the KJV and other original Bibles. That's what I believed most of my life until I found out what he really was. He was a DEIST. So was Benjamin Franklin.
How many people know that Benjamin Franklin was the master of the Masonic Lodge in Philadelphia? How many know that he was the master of the Lodge of Nine Muses in France? Have people ever looked into the Lodge of Nine Muses? You should be shocked at what you find — who they ultimately worshipped. How many people know that when Benjamin Franklin was in the colonies, he pretended himself to be a pious Christian, although he was not seen in church very much?
Sure, he pretended to be a pious Christian. However, he entered into a sexual relationship and a living arrangement with two different women and sired children by both of them and never married either one. Not too Christian. More things we weren't taught in school, lol.
How many people know that when Benjamin Franklin went to France, he surrounded himself with prostitutes and drank champagne almost 24 hours a day and apparently reveled in orgies? Not very Christian-like. ;)
As you likely know, George Washington was a Freemason. If you're a Freemason, you simply cannot possibly in your wildest dreams be a Christian. It's absolutely impossible. You can read their writings and see much of this in their own words.
Did you know that George founded a military order -- a secret order of his military officers — all the generals and senior officers of the revolution. What's the name of that order? The Knights of the Golden Circle. What sprang out of the Knights of the Golden Circle many years later? The Ku Klux Klan. Not many people know that.
What was Rome?
A republic? What kind of republic? A constitutional republic. They had a constitution. It was a republic. Do most people know that? What happened to Rome? It fell into oligarchy and then into dictatorship, then into rampant immorality, and socialism declined, it fell, and became the Vatican.
The Roman Empire never fell, it just changed its name. The Emperor became the Pope. The old pantheon of Roman gods became the pantheon of saints and they are identical in name and everything else.
If our primary founding fathers were deists and they were members of the secret societies, and some of them were masquerading as Christians, and some of them weren't masquerading at all, why did they create this country?
They came here to create A NEW WORLD, not a country. How many people truly read what they wrote? They didn't come here to create a country. They came here to create a "new world".
What did they call it?
They called it the New World, didn't they??? What else did they call it? The Grand Experiment, the Great Experiment. Remember reading those words? And most of us that did just read right over them, and didn't really understand what it meant.
They came from a world that was oppressive, ruled by kings and queens and popes and prelates and bishops and lords and barons, who just because they didn't like the way you looked, could chop you into quarters and throw you to the pigs if they wanted to. And if you didn't believe the religion they wanted you to believe in, they'd burn you at the stake or torture you in some way make your life absolutely miserable.
They came here to create a new world free from all of that. But they knew that they could not be safe in the new world if the old world was the way that it was. How do you get rid of kings and queens and barons and lords and emperors, etc.?
How do you do that?
A NEW WORLD ORDER. From the very beginning, that was the goal. What do people think "new world" means?
So, they did something that was unheard of, never been done in the history of the world. They set the cattle free. They said, ah, you're not really a serf. You're not really a slave. You're not really as dumb as they say you are. You're not really a bunch of cattle. Now you're free men. You've got brains. Heck, we're even gonna write this contract to guarantee your freedom.
But we know you won't keep it because you're human. And they wrote about that, didn't they? Didn't they tell us all the ways that we would give it up? Didn't they write about it? Didn't they warn us over and over and over and over again in all of their writings?
I propose that they KNEW that we would give it up because we're human. And they were geniuses who understood human nature probably better than any single group of men that's ever lived throughout the history of the world. They understood it perfectly.
What did Ben Franklin say when he came out of the Constitutional Convention after everything was signed, sealed, and delivered? Somebody said, hey, Ben, what have ye wrought?
See? A republic, if you can keep it. IF YOU CAN KEEP IT.
He knew. They all knew.
What was it really about? Why did they give it to us if they knew we would eventually give it up?
And I propose that they did know — they knew.
What do you think the fight over federalism was all about?
The mason "cabal" of the time wanted to make sure that at some future point, the great central government would seize control.
They even pretended to fight over this. Like all of these secret society people do.
The Hegelian dialectic.
We want all these people to do something. So you and I are going to get together. We're going to create two different causes. We're going to get all these people wrapped up in it. We're going to pretend to fight against each other. And this fight is going to bring about the conclusion that we really wanted in the first place. And they're all going to think that it was done accidentally by them, and we didn't have anything to do with it. That's what's happening. I believe that we have to think in hundreds of years here...a LONG game that we can't easily wrap our heads around, being stuck in our own generations and lifetimes.
We're in this situation because all of us, me included, have been uneducated about this and uncaring about it all for most of our lives. And unless we change that at a critical mass, we are never going to turn anything around.
I think that until we break out of that mold of the history we were taught, we won't see the ultimate truth of this country, who founded it, and why, and where it's going, what's happening today, and what the consequences are going to be for us down the line if they succeed with their Great Work = one world government + technocratic digital slavery (for those that aren't "depopulated").
