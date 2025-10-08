In Part 1 of this series, The Jews’ Jesus and the Illuminati, we discussed a man who, in 1666, claimed to be a messiah. What set him apart from other messiahs was what he preached: sin was the key to salvation. When he died, a replacement godly messenger was installed in his place, and his antics were even more extreme than the first. He preached drinking blood, incest, orgies, and evil. Although the majority of the Jews hated the guy, one Jewish man took a liking to him. That man was Rothschild. Together, along with Jesuit Adam Weishaupt, the Order of the Illuminati was formed and funded. The Order then infiltrated Masonic Lodges throughout the world.

In Part 2, Illuminati, Freemasons & Jesuits: the Truth about our Founding Fathers, we learned that Thomas Jefferson was part of the Illuminati and he, along with (Jewish) Alexander Hamilton, trained under Mr. Weishaupt. John Quincy Adams became alarmed by Jefferson’s Illuministic activity inside the Lodges. Then, in a book from the 1700s, we discovered the Illuminati had infiltrated all of New England and was trying to take citizens’ liberties and happiness and plunge the States into European issues, he said. Their goal was to “destroy established law, morals, order and universal toleration…”

In Part 3, in 1768, the Pope made a deal with Rothschild. Not long after, in America, the Boston Tea Party hoax occurred. Now it was time for the Illuminati to put their plan into action and seize power in America…

Wanna listen instead of read? On some devices, there is an annoying squeak in the audio; on other devices, there is not. Despite lots of troubleshooting, I have been unsuccessful at figuring out why. If you hear the squeak, you might want to listen using Substack’s audio feature or just read the article. If you use my audio feature, can you please take the survey below and let me know if you hear the squeak?

To understand the American Revolution, we have to look at the people who were key figures and examine their connections.

THE PLAYERS IN THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION

JESUITS

To ensure the American Revolution would be a success, the extraordinarily wealthy Jesuit Carroll family poured their own private funds into the war. In fact, the Jesuit Carroll family was so instrumental in the American Revolution that one of the Carroll brothers would later sign the Constitution alongside the Illuminati and Freemasons. France and Spain also contributed financially - this will become important shortly.

BANKERS

Robert Morris formed the Pennsylvania Bank, a private institution that capitalized on war bonds. Another banker involved in war bonds was Haym Salomon. I assume you can tell by his name what religion he was. Haym, like nearly all of the players in the Revolution, didn’t show up in America until 1775. After arriving in the US, Salomon joined the Sons of Liberty and was arrested and incarcerated twice by the British because they suspected him of being a spy on behalf of the revolutionaries. History claims he “escaped” both times. After getting out of jail, he fled to Philadelphia, where, during the war, he launched a bank. Salomon would then become an assistant to Robert Morris, superintendent of the Office of Finance. He became exceptionally wealthy by loaning the American military, government, and founding fathers, such as (Jew) Alexander Hamilton, the equivalent of billions of dollars today.

TERRORISTS

Terrorism is defined as “the use of violence or the threat of violence against non-combatants to achieve political, religious, racial, or ideological objectives”. The Sons of Liberty were known as the Circle of Honor. After the American Revolution, but before the Civil War, they would again change their name and become the Knights of the Golden Circle, then they would become Order of American Knights - but this is decades in the future, so ignore this for now.

The Sons operated all over America, but their HQ was the Green Dragon Tavern, which was owned by the famous Boston Freemasonic Lodge.

In Masonry, there is a symbol called the Ouroboros, which is a dragon eating its own tail. The name originates from the Greek language; (oura) meaning “tail” and (boros) meaning “eating”, thus “he who eats the tail”. Prior to the Masons, this same symbol was used by the Alchemists. Perhaps the green “dragon” was an ode to the serpent of Alchemy?

This secondary HQ, the tavern, was owned by Boston Lodge. It was purchased to be a meeting ground where non-Masons and Freemasons could communicate freely and discreetly, yet in public. It was the perfect place for Congressmen, law enforcement, businessmen, and elites to do business with the Illuminati-controlled Freemasons under the guise of just having a drink.

According to books, documents, and legal proceedings from the 1800s, the Sons’ single task was organized chaos (terrorism), and they were incredibly violent. They coordinated and staged riots, destroyed property, hijacked ships, and would shoot people using homemade devices that looked like briefcases, so nobody suspected them of being weapons.

The Sons were quite fond of “Greek Fire”, an incendiary weapon dating back to the Eastern Roman (Byzantine) Empire.

To this day, we don’t know what Greek Fire was made from, as it was a closely guarded secret, and for good reason. It burned on water, clung to wood, fabric, and human flesh, and was so powerful that it was used to kill people. Greek Fire could also be made into flame throwers that shot fire that could not be extinguished by water. “Historical accounts describe how sailors, fearing the unstoppable fire, would leap overboard only to continue burning in the water, and entire fleets were destroyed”.

Is this why the water and boats on the water were burning during the recent Maui fire?

I cannot help but wonder, when we see these Old World stone buildings, melted to nothing, was this the result of Greek Fire?

During the American Revolution, Sons of Liberty members included John Adams, Paul Revere, John Hancock, Joseph Warren, Thomas Paine, Sam Adams, Benedict Arnold, Haym Salomon (banker), James Swan (banker), and others. Those were the guys responsible for terrorism. Remember, the bankers get rich off destruction, so it is of little surprise that bankers were eager to cause chaos.

THE BRITISH SIDE: KING GEORGE III

According to Google, King George III was not a Mason. According to ChatGPT, he was a member of the Lodge of St. Alban, but ChatGPT won’t provide a source, and I can’t track one down, so we don’t know if he was a mason, but he had a Freemasonic lodge named after him!

And his sons were Freemasons. In fact, one of his sons was the Grand Master of the Antients [Ancient] Masons, which was exactly what Washington and pals were.

THE BRITISH FREEMASONS

There were British Freemasonic military lodges located in America. According to ChatGPT, there were at least 13, many of which were in Boston, Philadelphia, and New York. The Boston (American) Freemasonic Lodge, which is where the Green Dragon and Sons of Liberty were located, would communicate with the British lodges through two specific locations of Boston British military lodges. This means, during the war, the American revolutionaries (and terrorists) had ongoing dialogue with their brothers on the British side of the war.

THE BRITISH ELITES

I have become convinced that Benjamin Franklin was one of the top Illuminati members (but I have no proof of this). Franklin appears to have filled the most important roles in the American Revolution. His dear friend, Sir John Dashwood-served as a Member of Parliament for Bishop’s Castle, and was the founder of the Hellfire Club in England. This was the place where elites, including Ben Franklin, would go to curse God, mock religion, have orgies, practice pagan rituals, and sacrifice to their gods Bacchus and Venus. This secretive club met in the Hellfire Caves. Dashwood then built a church on top of the caves - the ultimate mockery of religion, note the sun symbolism:

As above, so below…

This church, which to onlookers appeared to be nothing more than a beautiful church, held a secret. See if you can spot something that looks out of place…

Do you see it?

Do you see it now?

How about now?

Notice this giant ball, perched high up on top of the church, which, upon close inspection, is more than just decor; it has windows.

This is because it was a special room - even more exclusive than the Hellfire Club caves. This room was said to hold fewer than a dozen people. What happened in this extra-special room, nobody knows, but if I had to take a guess, I would say it was the most secretive place imaginable to hold a meeting for the highest tier of the Illuminati. After all, nobody could spy or eavesdrop; once the ball was sealed, anything said would stay amongst the members, and, due to the windows, they had a 360-degree view of all surrounding areas for protection.

Members of the Hellfire Club included the following individuals (being an American, I am not familiar with Lords, Counts, royalty, nobility, etc, so forgive me if I am wrong about any of this).

So, just to be crystal clear, all of these men would meet, get drunk, mock religion, and have sex with each other as well as prostitute women dressed as nuns. Some would then go into the giant ball on top of the church to do something secretive - you can’t make this shit up.

Dashwood would be made, of all things, Postmaster to George III. Ben Franklin would also be made Postmaster in the US under George Washington. This meant, both these men, who were such dear friends they would have sex, were both Postmasters during the American Revolution! Why does this matter? Because it is the postmaster who oversees all mail! During the Revolution, top secret communications could be transmitted using the two Postmasters on opposing sides of the war!

I decided to lay out some of these connections between people, and this is what I ended up with:

This led me to ponder: could it be possible that everyone of importance was in on it? Were both sides working together? If that was the case, what did George III stand to gain? Why would he agree to give up his control over America? What did he get in return? It must have been large enough to make it worth it, right? Or did the Illuminati have blackmail on him that was so severe it would destroy the crown?

FALSE FLAGS

What folks like Alex Jones praise as “1776” began on April 18 of 1775, when Freemason Paul Revere famously hopped on his horse to warn the public of the incoming British invasion. What most people don’t know is that it was yet another hoax in a long line of pre-revolution hoaxes. Ok, technically, according to history, it was “just a misunderstanding” due to “miscommunications”. Do you know where Revere was located when he got on his horse? At the Freemasons’ secondary headquarters. Yes, Paul Revere, the Master Mason of one of the most important Lodges in America, departed from the Green Dragon Tavern to mistakenly warn the public of a British invasion. Revere told the public the British were going to disarm them. As you can imagine, this was a grave concern, just as it would be a grave concern if we were told the same thing today.

The day following the “miscommunication”, April 19, 1775, the Battle of Lexington began. Modern-day researchers state this too was a false flag. Although we are currently taught that the British arrived and slaughtering began, the truth is that American agents of the agenda were hiding in concealed locations and ambushed the Brits: from their hiding places, Americans fired the first shots. The original war art, which was released at the time of the event, depicted the true timeline. The narrative was then rewritten and appeared almost a week after the event. Per the new narrative (which came out of Ben Franklin’s Philadelphia newspaper on April 24th), the British boat landed somewhere around here (notated by X).

Before the break of dawn, “a brigade of 1,000 or 1,200 [British] men” marched to Lexington…

When they arrived in Lexington, they just so happened to stumble across the colony’s militia, and the British started shooting wildly. The Brits killed four men (no names are given) and wounded five more (also nameless). After that, more correspondence was received, which stated that more British brigades showed up, and 50 more men were killed. To accompany the new story, new art was created, and the rest is his-story.

When I went hunting for newspaper articles about this event, I kept the search terms broad to uncover as much as possible. I simply looked up the keyword “British”, originating from the US, published any time in April of 1775. All I found were three irrelevant articles. When I changed my search to be for the keyword “Lexington”, published in April of 1775, the single article we just discussed was the only piece of content available. A search for “Paul Revere”, any time in April 1775, yields no results. Either to hide the true story, all content has been intentionally wiped from records, or, for reasons I cannot explain, the papers containing publications about Lexington have not been scanned into records yet, but older papers and newer papers have been scanned in.

Come the following month, May 1775, the story would change more. This time, 30 innocent “inhabitants” of Lexington were outside exercising when the 1,000 - 1,200 Brits began firing on them. The British continued firing for 15 minutes “without a single shot from our men who retreated as fast as possible”. While our men were running away, six were killed. The Brits then proceeded to Concord, and all along the way, they killed people. (This story puts the Brits walking three hours, shooting our men for no reason, then walking an additional two and a half hours, then engaging in another battle - and all of this is after sailing for days.)

We also learn that the British soldiers searched (terrorist) Paul Revere’s and (terrorist) John Hancock’s homes, but the two of them managed to escape and went into hiding. Why did they search their homes? Because the only two people the British wanted were the two revolutionaries who were organizing riots, spreading false rumors, and causing chaos amongst the colonies.

What happened next was, seven ships were then hijacked (if I had to guess, I’d say they were probably East India ships belonging to the Masons), then the war was officially underway. What is true? Did the Illuminati actually start a war? Did agents of the Sons of Liberty hide in concealed locations and start firing at the British to start a war? Did citizens truly believe the “misinformation” that the Brits were coming to disarm them, and did this cause them to rally to fight the troops? Or was the whole thing a coordinated illusion: Green Dragon Tavern handshake deals, bribes and blackmail, newspaper tales, and artwork? There is no way of knowing.

We are told the death toll from the American Revolutionary War is estimated to have been between 25,000 and 70,000 Americans (quite a large range, isn’t it?). This figure comes from one book, written in 1974, The Toll of Independence. According to the book, of the 25-to-70-thousand American deaths, only 6,800 Americans were killed in battle. The Department of Defense puts the number even smaller, only 4,435 (this is still a huge number, but it is a small fraction of the total deaths). The remaining deaths are attributed to illness and other causes. Now, if you wanna hear something history doesn’t tell us, on the British side of the war, the British hired German Hessian mercenaries to fight for them, so we weren’t even fighting the Brits, we were (allegedly) slaughtering Germans. See, it’s super sketchy.

During the American Revolution, Freemason Benjamin Franklin was inserted into Team America to work alongside Freemason Washington, Illuminati Jefferson, and Illuminati Jew Hamilton. Ben Franklin’s son, William Franklin, the 13th Colonial Governor of New Jersey and alleged British loyalist, was placed on the opposite side of the war to help the British. There are endless strange occurrences with this war, and if we look deeper, we find some intriguing information that nobody seems to have ever uncovered…

COMING NEXT: The Constitution and the Secret Constitution: America - Building a Slave Empire

