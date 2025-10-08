Agent131711’s Substack

Danilo
5h

Realy crazy things.

Behind all the evil is the devil himself and his band of fallen Angels that are devils and demons.The devil and his kind hate God fearing men and woman and wants to deceive as many as he can and to take as many as possible to perdidion for he has a very short time left.

Maranatha! Jesus Christ is soon to return and to give His reward to the His obedient ones life eternal. The Commandment breakers their reward of destruction by fire.

The Do Not Comply Guy's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy
2h

Agent, this is a FANTASTIC piece and I applaud your efforts. Once we peel back the layers of the onion, the facts sure present a different story from the one we were taught (err, indoctrinated to believe) in our "education" system.

This helps put pieces of the puzzle together. I too have been studying this and have been pretty blown away about the contradictions and evidences pointing towards a completely different story about the founders of, and the founding of our country.

The late, great William "Bill" Cooper talked about this in length in his work.

Yes, the founders of this country, by and large, claimed to be Christian. No doubt many were. At the same time, many of them weren't Christian, but pretended to be. They were DEISTS, and you can find that in their writings.

Deists largely reject the authority of religious scriptures, such as the Bible, as sources of divine knowledge, viewing miraculous events described within them as myths or superstitions. They also generally deny the existence of a personal, intervening God and reject doctrines like original sin, the divinity of Jesus, and resurrection.

Many of the founding fathers were members of the sacred / secret societies.

Why do we largely believe Thomas Jefferson was a Christian?

I believed that notion until I read the truth about Thomas Jefferson and studied a bit about his life. Thomas Jefferson actually hated Christianity. Thomas Jefferson tore up the Bible. Thomas Jefferson wrote his own Bible because he said the God of the universe could not possibly be that terrible God represented in the KJV and other original Bibles. That's what I believed most of my life until I found out what he really was. He was a DEIST. So was Benjamin Franklin.

How many people know that Benjamin Franklin was the master of the Masonic Lodge in Philadelphia? How many know that he was the master of the Lodge of Nine Muses in France? Have people ever looked into the Lodge of Nine Muses? You should be shocked at what you find — who they ultimately worshipped. How many people know that when Benjamin Franklin was in the colonies, he pretended himself to be a pious Christian, although he was not seen in church very much?

Sure, he pretended to be a pious Christian. However, he entered into a sexual relationship and a living arrangement with two different women and sired children by both of them and never married either one. Not too Christian. More things we weren't taught in school, lol.

How many people know that when Benjamin Franklin went to France, he surrounded himself with prostitutes and drank champagne almost 24 hours a day and apparently reveled in orgies? Not very Christian-like. ;)

As you likely know, George Washington was a Freemason. If you're a Freemason, you simply cannot possibly in your wildest dreams be a Christian. It's absolutely impossible. You can read their writings and see much of this in their own words.

Did you know that George founded a military order -- a secret order of his military officers — all the generals and senior officers of the revolution. What's the name of that order? The Knights of the Golden Circle. What sprang out of the Knights of the Golden Circle many years later? The Ku Klux Klan. Not many people know that.

What was Rome?

A republic? What kind of republic? A constitutional republic. They had a constitution. It was a republic. Do most people know that? What happened to Rome? It fell into oligarchy and then into dictatorship, then into rampant immorality, and socialism declined, it fell, and became the Vatican.

The Roman Empire never fell, it just changed its name. The Emperor became the Pope. The old pantheon of Roman gods became the pantheon of saints and they are identical in name and everything else.

If our primary founding fathers were deists and they were members of the secret societies, and some of them were masquerading as Christians, and some of them weren't masquerading at all, why did they create this country?

They came here to create A NEW WORLD, not a country. How many people truly read what they wrote? They didn't come here to create a country. They came here to create a "new world".

What did they call it?

They called it the New World, didn't they??? What else did they call it? The Grand Experiment, the Great Experiment. Remember reading those words? And most of us that did just read right over them, and didn't really understand what it meant.

They came from a world that was oppressive, ruled by kings and queens and popes and prelates and bishops and lords and barons, who just because they didn't like the way you looked, could chop you into quarters and throw you to the pigs if they wanted to. And if you didn't believe the religion they wanted you to believe in, they'd burn you at the stake or torture you in some way make your life absolutely miserable.

They came here to create a new world free from all of that. But they knew that they could not be safe in the new world if the old world was the way that it was. How do you get rid of kings and queens and barons and lords and emperors, etc.?

How do you do that?

A NEW WORLD ORDER. From the very beginning, that was the goal. What do people think "new world" means?

So, they did something that was unheard of, never been done in the history of the world. They set the cattle free. They said, ah, you're not really a serf. You're not really a slave. You're not really as dumb as they say you are. You're not really a bunch of cattle. Now you're free men. You've got brains. Heck, we're even gonna write this contract to guarantee your freedom.

But we know you won't keep it because you're human. And they wrote about that, didn't they? Didn't they tell us all the ways that we would give it up? Didn't they write about it? Didn't they warn us over and over and over and over again in all of their writings?

I propose that they KNEW that we would give it up because we're human. And they were geniuses who understood human nature probably better than any single group of men that's ever lived throughout the history of the world. They understood it perfectly.

What did Ben Franklin say when he came out of the Constitutional Convention after everything was signed, sealed, and delivered? Somebody said, hey, Ben, what have ye wrought?

See? A republic, if you can keep it. IF YOU CAN KEEP IT.

He knew. They all knew.

What was it really about? Why did they give it to us if they knew we would eventually give it up?

And I propose that they did know — they knew.

What do you think the fight over federalism was all about?

The mason "cabal" of the time wanted to make sure that at some future point, the great central government would seize control.

They even pretended to fight over this. Like all of these secret society people do.

The Hegelian dialectic.

We want all these people to do something. So you and I are going to get together. We're going to create two different causes. We're going to get all these people wrapped up in it. We're going to pretend to fight against each other. And this fight is going to bring about the conclusion that we really wanted in the first place. And they're all going to think that it was done accidentally by them, and we didn't have anything to do with it. That's what's happening. I believe that we have to think in hundreds of years here...a LONG game that we can't easily wrap our heads around, being stuck in our own generations and lifetimes.

We're in this situation because all of us, me included, have been uneducated about this and uncaring about it all for most of our lives. And unless we change that at a critical mass, we are never going to turn anything around.

I think that until we break out of that mold of the history we were taught, we won't see the ultimate truth of this country, who founded it, and why, and where it's going, what's happening today, and what the consequences are going to be for us down the line if they succeed with their Great Work = one world government + technocratic digital slavery (for those that aren't "depopulated").

The US Was Masonic (Satanic) From the Get-Go

Freemasons established the US for a satanic globalist agenda?

https://donotcomplyguy.substack.com/p/the-us-was-masonic-satanic-from-the

