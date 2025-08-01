With the war over, it was time to account for the money spent during it, but it turned out, tracking down where exactly it all went was no easy task…

[None of the following is my opinion. It all comes from publications published in the 1800s through the 1970s. Sources are provided. Some words have been edited to prevent the removal of my Substack account]

1× 0:00 -16:48

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Buy Me a Coffee

Congressional investigations revealed, during the war, a massive looting of the American public occurred.

Two weeks before President Wilson said America would join the war, companies were already meeting to discuss production and inflating prices. The National Defense Council aided it all by selecting only specific companies to buy through and those businesses were under the full control of the stock market controllers (i.e. JP Morgan, Rockefeller and pals). The committees put in charge of ordering war supplies were also controlled by the stock market controllers and Federal Reserve managers. None of these men knew anything about the positions they were put into. For example, the bank operator installed to order for the aviation division had no experience related to aviation.

When these people were put into positions of power and given authority to use tax dollars to make purchases, they terminated anyone who questioned their judgement. Prices were fixed (inflated) so wartime suppliers could make the most money. Double, triple or more was charged to the US government for supplies like copper, ammo, etc. The committee found that, although production of copper cost under 9 cents per pound, 1917 and 1918 invoices reflected a charge per pound of 23 and 26 cents - when a single order was 45 million pounds, you can see how the additional 17-cents per pound really adds up. I should probably mention, the copper company was owned by JP Morgan.

Armor plating which cost $262 per ton was billed at $604 per ton when billed to the US but the same plating made by the same companies charged Russia $349 per ton and Japan $406. The same report found that war profits were as high as 7,856% and US Steel, a Rockefeller / Morgan / Carnegie collaboration, profited nearly $890 million more than the par value of its stock.

The investigations into wartime spending also revealed that over $116 million had been spent on building a large scale, completely unnecessary nitrates program. $116 million in 1917 is equivalent to over $2,898,000,000 in today’s currency value. If these plants had no purpose, why was this money spent to build them? Answer: Because constructing the nitrate plants involved steel, copper, lumber, cement, and so on - all products produced by the Controllers. The DuPont’s were given $90 million to build a nitrate plant in Tennessee. After the war this plant sold for under $4 million, with the American public taking the loss.

Congress also found:

53 contracts for 37-millimeter shells that totaled over $9 million. Not a single one of these shells - not one - ever reached the firing line.

142 contracts for 3-inch shells costing over $44 million which also never reached the firing line.

305 contracts for 6-inch shells costing over $24 million. Exactly zero reached the firing line.

617 contracts for 155-millimeter shells cost taxpayers $264 million. None reached the firing line.

An additional 689 contracts were written for 75-millimeter shells which cost taxpayers over $300 million. Of those shells a total of only 6,000 were fired. $300 million is equal to over $5,738,000,000 in today’s currency value.

439 contracts for 4.7 inch shells totaled over $41 million. Of those, only 14,000 were used by our forces.

111 contracts were written totaling almost $500 million for the construction of artillery of all calibers, guns, howitzers, gun carriages, etc. Of this, only 183 total items were used.

This list is only a fraction of what was spent on weaponry that was not used. Supplies, all generously paid in advance, were never delivered during the war. But that’s not all…

150 new coke plants were built. Each needed copper, steel, lumber, cement… Despite being funded by citizens of the United States, these coke plants were mostly owned by Rockefeller and Morgan.

Additionally, taxpayers funded nearly $17 million worth of a “byproduct coke oven program”. The stated purpose was to use these special ovens to supply the troops with wartime supplies, however, no plant ever provided anything to the military.

Rockefeller’s Standard Oil opened a dummy shell company and got taxpayers to fund 60 coke ovens at a cost of $50,000 each, worth approximately $1,322,000 in today’s currency value… multiply that by 60…

A freshly-formed aviation company was given a government contract to produce 3,940 airplanes for a total cost of $30 million. This was the biggest capital ever put into the aviation industry.

Leather goods were cheaper and better quality in Europe so when troops in Europe needed them, it made the most sense to use European goods, but this is not what happened. Instead the pricier, inferior product was ordered from the United States and shipped overseas.

To make matters worse, these items were shipped at the taxpayer’s expense using the costly American mail system.

The investigation found the War Department spent over $18 trillion and at least one-third of it had no relation to the success of the war. $18 trillion in 1917 would be roughly $450 trillion today. No convictions ever occurred.

By the way, all of the leftover copper was liquidated at a loss and a surplus of 750 million pounds was thrown in the trash.

Taxes also funded the creation of oil reserves to guarantee that the Navy would have a sufficient supply of oil during the war. In 1921, Warren G. Harding was elected as President. When the reserves were no longer needed, due to bribes, Harding’s cabinet leased three of the Navy’s petroleum reserves to private oil companies at low rates without competitive bidding. As you could have guessed, this meant John D. Rockefeller and his company, Standard Oil. This scandal, the Teapot Dome Scandal, would become the biggest scandal in history pre-Watergate.

To give you an example of how profitable the war was for the sideline participants, when the war came to an end, JP Morgan’s “Morgan Inner Group” net fortune was listed as $276,000,000:

However, researchers of the 1930s dug and located additional wealth belonging to Morgan in the prior decade. This included an additional $16,200,000,000 in assets in 16 banks, insurance companies and 26 miscellaneous corporations. When the researchers added up all of the additional assets they arrived at $46,200,000,000 which did not include over three billion in foreign assets. JP Morgan’s wealth represented 1/6th of the total wealth of all corporations in the United States as of the post-war 1920s. And when they added in what Morgan had control over but did not own, they arrived at him owning 25% of all American corporate wealth. In fact, the war was so profitable that it “elevated approximately 21,000 US investors into the brackets of millionaires and billionaires”. Proof that there’s no money like war money.

CHARLES DAWES

Mr. Dawes is an incredibly important historical figure you’ve probably never heard of. As discussed in the Liberty Bond PSYOP, Dawes filled many roles. He was the United States Comptroller of Currency who was responsible for regulating banks, he even owned his own bank, had a large stake in Midwestern gas plants, and when the war kicked off he was sent to France to serve for France as chairman of the general purchasing board for the American Expeditionary Forces. It was Dawes who had the power to order oil, steel or anything that would require financing through the banks / Federal Reserve which he himself had ownership in.

When the war ended, “In February 1921, the U.S. Senate held hearings on war expenditures. During heated testimony, Dawes burst out, "Hell and Maria, we weren't trying to keep a set of books over there, we were trying to win a war!"“.

Also during 1921, the Bureau of the Budget was created and Dawes was appointed as its first director by President Harding. This put Dawes in charge of producing the President’s budget. Now it was only a matter of time before Charles Dawes would be given the most important duty of his life…

Not long after appointing Dawes, President Harding had a heart attack and died after only 29 months in office. Vice President Calvin Coolidge became President. Upon entering office, Coolidge immediately began promoting the stock market. He was famous for saying “The business of America is business”.

Why was the President such an advocate for the stock market? Because Coolidge’s administration was interwoven with “Wallstreet’s inner circle”; an elite group of bankers and financiers. This small group had immense power over the government’s financial policies. One of the firms Coolidge was closest to was JP Morgan’s, whose office just so happened to be located directly across the street from the New York Stock Exchange. This information may not seem important at this time, but it was imperative for the hidden hand to lay the foundation for what was to come; Wallstreet was scheming their biggest ploy yet which we will discuss in my next article - and you just might be shocked by whose grandpa played a huge role in fleecing American taxpayers. I’ll give you a clue: it’s someone you might think is good…

If you think what happened in the US was shocking, wait till you hear what happened to Germany…

THE GOLD

Now that the Juws had complete control over the German government, the Cavalcade could proceed.

“Before World War I Germany was a prosperous country, with a gold-backed currency, expanding industry, and world leadership in optics, chemicals, and machinery”, but when the war began, Germany abandoned the gold backing of its currency to help fund the battle. The German side of the war was mainly financed through borrowing (primarily from the Rothschilds) which meant that after the war there was a debt to the bankers.

When the war ended, the Treaty of Versailles was drafted. This is also referred to as the Peace Treaty. Remember those 14 Points? One of them which was included in the Treaty was steep German reparations. Now Germany had no gold backing of their currency, a massive debt to the bankers and damn-near unpayable reparations.

The reparations were so substantial that people on both sides of the war questioned the program. History tells us, the severe reparations, combined with the aforementioned, led to rapid hyperinflation:

The hyperinflation was so extreme that prices on items doubled every 49 hours.

Everyday commodities and groceries became so expensive, the average citizen could no longer afford them.

What history fails to tell us is that, during this time the Juws and Ju-deo-Masons not only controlled governments and the presses (including the majority of the Allied newspapers), they also had control over banks, war companies, distribution centers and factories. “Articles that were plentiful disappeared, only to reappear again at high prices”. The extreme hyperinflation the people of Germany suffered was not organic.

When the public discovered shenanigans were being ran on them, they tried to have charges filed against those causing chaos in their society, however, when the cases went to court, it was discovered both the prosecutor and the judges (Commissioners) were Juwish.

Owen D. Young was a brilliant lawyer from the United States who defeated General Electric in court many years prior. This led to General Electric hiring him and giving him the role of Chief Counsel for their company. Fast forward many years: By this point in time he was now president of General Electric. Mr. Young and Charles Dawes (Comptroller of Currency, gas investor, banker and purchasing agent during the war) wrote The Dawes Plan, which would help Germany repay all debts. Through the Dawes Plan, Germany would be loaned money. These funds would be used to not only pay the reparations but also to stabilize the German economy. Banks, including JP Morgan and the Bank of England, were eager to loan.

THE SWINDLE

Back during the war, the US had loaned its allies, primarily France and England, around $11 billion. Those funds also needed to be repaid. So, through a massive corruption scheme, “The gold that Germany paid in the form of war reparations, was sold, pawned, and disappeared in the US, where it was returned to Germany in the form of an “aid” plan, who gave it to England and France, and they in turn were to pay the war debt of the United States. It was then overlayed with interest, and again sent to Germany. In the end, all in Germany lived in debt”. Now let’s head to the United States…

RADIO

Remember how, during the war the government seized control over the radio industry to ensure outgoing transmissions were safe? Now that the war was over, they should, in theory, no longer need control…. right?… In fact, the government claimed their plan was to restore civilian ownership of the seized radio stations, but sometimes things just don’t go as planned…

AT&T was controlled by a board of directors which belonged to JP Morgan. The company was so powerful that its assets “exceeded in value the wealth of twenty-one states of the Union taken together”. Its assets were “greater than those of 8,000 average-sized corporations”. - So that’s who AT&T was.

The story we are told is, in 1919, the US government claimed the English had too much control over radio, so they asked General Electric’s Mr. Owen Young to create Radio Corporation of America, more commonly known as RCA. Young then formed the company with David Sarnoff who happened to be a Juw from Russia. Upon formation of RCA, the company was directed by the US government to buy out the Marconi Wireless Telegraph Company of America. Marconi was the radio industry. This meant, the entire radio industry, as of 1919, belonged to RCA which was a tax-funded, government controlled entity. Marconi happened to be Juw Sarnoff’s former employer.

What RCA actually was, was a patent pool, formed by Owen Young’s General Electric, JP Morgan’s AT&T as well as Westinghouse and United Fruit Co. This meant these four juggernauts now owned the radio industry, on behalf of the US government, after the war… for our safety! What RCA ended up doing was spying on US citizens and stealing patents then developing the technology for their own benefit. United Fruit Co would become Chiquita banana who would work with the CIA to overthrow the Guatemalan government and also fund terrorism.

… but that’s a few decades from this point in time, so ignore that. Let’s get back to right after WW1:

While all of the aforementioned was going on, “a series of discreet meetings” were headed by Elihu Root, a corporate lawyer, former Secretary of State and Juw. The purpose of these secret meetings was to discuss what needs to be “foreign policy”. The title of those meetings was a four-word phrase the public would come to hear very soon… "Council on Foreign Relations"…

THE GERMAN SOLDIER AND THE LEAGUE OF NATIONS

While all of that was going on, German citizens witnessed firsthand what had happened in the war and recognized their country was being fleeced by the Allies and fleeced from within. Under the guise of peace and punishment, Germany was not only stripped of its wealth, it was also stripped of its military and its land. It’s land was gifted to a variety of nations including Belgium, Poland, Czechoslovakia and Lithuania. Outside Europe, Germany lost all its colonies. These were gifted to Britain and France. In total, Germany lost 13% of her land, 15% of her agriculture, 48% of iron resources, 10% of her coal and 100% of her overseas territories…

…and the just-formed Juwish League of Nations was overseeing it all…

Alternative history tells us, one of the witnesses to the war and corruption was a former soldier who realized the entire situation was only made possible at the hands of the banks, and those banks were controlled by the Juws. He recognized, if Germany stopped giving away its gold and borrowing money and instead printed its own, the country would flourish without being indebted. The former soldier began “denouncing Communism as a Juwish conspiracy” and even published a book. That man was named Adolf and that book was Mein Kampf…

COMING NEXT: RFK’S GRANDPA FLEECES THE AMERICAN PUBLIC - The Kennedy Family Patriarch and Crook

But first, if you like my content and appreciate all of the hours I put into research and writing, please keep me hydrated or become a paid sub (it’s only $5 a month and you get two awesome articles that can only be read by those with memberships.)

Buy Me a Coffee

NEXT READ:

START THIS SERIES FROM THE BEGINNING:

CODED MESSAGES IN NEWSPAPERS: Cryptic Communications Disguised as ADS (WWI) Agent131711 · Jul 17 In my last article, Meet the Players in the Game for World Control: the Prelude to WW1, we discussed the worldwide infiltration of Freemasons and Judeo-Masons and how they schemed revolutions, specifically to remove monarchies and install a “democratic government” which meant themselves. This was leading up to the ultimate plan, a World War, but before we can discuss Read full story

Sex, Murder & a Scheme: How the Pope Stole the World Agent131711 · Jul 7 Out of nowhere, it just appeared. It was presented by the Catholic Church as an official document, said to have been created by Roman Emperor, Constantine The Great, stating his desire to make a large donation to the Church - and by large donation, I mean a gift of biblical proportions. Read full story

My V2K Story: Hearing Music That Isn't There 🎶Gov Sponsored Audio Hallucinations [PART 1] Agent131711 · May 25 In 2024 I wrote an article about the worldwide phenomenon of waking up at 3am and uncovered the culprit; terrifying audio being blasted into our rooms between 1-4am using ultra low frequency (ELF); frequency so low that our ears can not hear it but our minds can. This series, My V2K Story, was supposed to publish immediately after that one, but I got cold feet. Why? I guess I didn’t want to be judged. If you read Read full story

Big Pharma BLOODLUST: Hidden History of Torture & Poison Agent131711 · May 7 Surely if I can find the following information, those who have researched this topic far longer than me are aware of it too. Call it “gatekeeping”, call it ignorance due to lack of knowledge, call it a misunderstanding - whatever it is, once you understand Rockefeller Read full story