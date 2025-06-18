This series began with My V2K Story: Hearing Music that isn’t There, which was my story of how I became involved with this line of research. Researching this topic led to learning about the “mental illness” industry and ultimately being forced to question if my mentally ill grandmother (who was hauled away and institutionalized my entire life) was nothing more than a fellow V2K sufferer. She passed away around a decade ago, so I will never get an answer, but I could continue to research, and research I did. This led to Aliens and the UFO Hoax - a massive sham created by the US military to coverup real human experimentation and brain chip implants which they themselves were doing. Digging deeper, I uncovered the NIH contract and the story of Mr. David Larson, a man who was implanted by NIH scientists with horrific RFID technology.

And now we’re here…

Wanna listen to this 15-minute article instead of read? Here you go:

1× 0:00 -15:51

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

Keep Me Writing! Make a KoFi Donation

I am getting this patent list from the OHCHR. What is the OHCHR? Here you go:

It’s the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. This means this patent list…

…comes from the United Nations itself and is filed on their website under “Directed Energy Weapon / Targeted Individual Patents”. Let’s check them out:

Filed in 1958, “Means for Aiding Hearing” causes subject to hear audible sounds by transmitting electrical (inaudible) waves at face, through the dental structure.

Previously in this series, we looked at an article from 2014 called Analysis of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Chip Prevalence in 3 Discrete United States Populations

It stated “approximately 1 in 3 individuals in the United States is carrying an RFID microchip” which was located in the tooth area. This study has since been called “fraudulent” but lets ignore that and focus on the fact that this study was published 56 years after the patent.

This next patent, US 3393279, was filed in 1962 by an inventor named Patrick Flanagan Gillis. His patent was for the neurophone, an electronic device that transmits sound through the body's nervous system directly to the brain causing the individual to hear voices via EMF waves. These voices cannot be heard by anyone else. Patrick is also an American New Age author whose books focus on Egyptian sacred geometry and Pyramidology (the occult, possibly the Freemasons)

In 1980, a patent was filed called “Auditory subliminal message system and method”. “This system adjusts the amplitude of subliminal messages based on the amplitude of ambient audio signals to reduce distortion”. The United Nations document describes this patent as “Controls mental state of subjects by adding imperceptible subliminal messaging to audio signals”. This patent was granted to a company named “PROACTIVE SYSTEMS Inc”.

A second patent was filed by the same inventors, “Subliminal manipulation of subjective emotions via remotely directed audio waves”, but if you try to look this patent up you are directed back to the patent we just discussed.

In 1983, “Method and apparatus for generating subliminal visual messages” was filed. This patent superimposes subliminal imaging onto a subject's existing television signal. (US 4616261 A). This patent was filed by STIMUTECH Inc. When I looked up this company, I discovered they had an FCC broadcasting license. The address on the license is 16262 Chandler Road, East Lansing, Michigan. This address brings you here:

Interestingly, this is a church…

Was it a church back in 1983 when the patent was filed? I don’t know. But there is a secondary address on the FCC license, 3850 Research Park Drive, Ann Arbor, Michigan. This address brings us to a hotel, the Staybridge Suites of Ann Arbor.

Was it a hotel in 1983? No clue, but here is the distance between the church and the hotel:

The company name that corresponds with the hotel address is “Transidyne General Corporation”, a company with many FDA approvals for assorted medical devices.

Now if you recall back to my article Cell Towers and the NIH Contract You’ve Never Heard of, you already know Mr. David Larson was illegally implanted with RFID technology by the NIH. Through his research, he uncovered repeaters surrounding his home:

The repeaters had FCC licenses which he tracked back to being under the ownership of the same NIH scientists who held the patents for the technology illegally implanted into his body. So when we compare the locations of the antennas in relation to David’s home, then compare the locations of the church versus the hotel, we see what appears to be a similar distance:

The name on the FCC paperwork was “W L Wilfong”. A Google search for this name produced no results but a dentist did appear:

Is there a connection between the dentist and the 1983 FCC license? Probably not, but who knows?

1986, a patent was filed for “Apparatus and method for spatially characterizing and controlling a particle beam” - this one really blew my mind because it is for extremely precise aim of particle beams over distances of up to several thousand miles. The patent was granted to Hughes Aircraft which happens to be the same company who owns one of the “chemtrail” patents!

In 1988, patent US 4958638 A was filed, “Non-contact vital signs monitor”. This technology remotely monitors heart rate and perspiration through the use of directed EMFs.

Also in 1988, “Apparatus for generating sound through low frequency and noise modulation” was filed. This technology generates and propagates artificial sound and voice sounds that will be heard by a target. I’d like to point out, this tech is so old that back in 1988, I wasn’t even 10 years old yet.

In 1989, “Method for mixing audio subliminal recordings” was filed. This patent superimposes hidden subliminal messaging into audio/music files.

1990 brought with it “Method and apparatus of varying the brain state of a person by means of an audio signal” which controls the brain state of a person by applying differing audio signals into each ear.

Also in 1990, a patent was filed called “Method and apparatus for inducing and establishing a changed state of consciousness” which changes the brain state of subjects through electroacoustic means.

The following year, 1991, “Method and system for altering consciousness” alters mood, emotion, sleep states via remotely applied frequencies and wave forms.

In 1992, “Brain wave inducing apparatus” was filed by Pioneer Electronic Corporation. It controls a subject’s brainwaves by shining a modulated light signal into the subject's eyes. Pioneer is a Japanese company that makes speakers for leading automotive manufacturers. Additionally, they manufacture assorted technology for automobiles including AI cameras:

Also in 1992, “Method and recording for producing sounds and messages to achieve alpha and theta brainwave states and positive emotional states in humans” was filed. According to the UN document, this patent “controls human brainwaves by superimposing hidden phrases onto music signals”

1993, “Method of inducing mental, emotional and physical states of consciousness, including specific mental activity, in human beings” was filed by Interstate Industries Inc. This patent “controls brain state via modulated audio signals aimed at target subject”. Interstate is located in Lovingston, Virginia, about two hours from the CIA’s headquarters.

1995, “Magnetic excitation of sensory resonances” “Remotely causes subject to feel bodily swaying - i.e., earthquake or "rock the baby" sensation.” This patent was filed by Hendricus G. Loos - remember this name for later.

In 1996, “Method and device for implementing the radio frequency hearing effect” was filed by the United States Air Force. This technology “Remotely transmits intelligible subjective sound into target consciousness” - this, my friends, is what is being called "Voice to Skull". As you can see, it is tech so old that I was in high school and 9/11 as well as the Columbine shooting hadn’t happened yet. Back then we were still allowed to enjoy flying without metal detectors, X-rays and being molested by TSA and kids weren’t getting assassinated while going to math class. I just want everyone who reads this to grasp how outdated this tech is.

In 1997, “Subliminal acoustic manipulation of nervous systems” induces desired emotional state through remote EMFs. These manipulations include sleepiness, sexual arousal and more.

Also in 1997, “Pulse variability in electric field manipulation of nervous systems was filed”. This patent “Remotely manipulates central nervous system of subject by applying electric field to skin”.

And a third patent from 1997, “Subliminal acoustic manipulation of nervous systems” controls human brainwaves by superimposing waves onto audio wave signals.

Two years later, in 1999, “Signal injection coupling into the human vocal tract for robust audible and inaudible voice recognition” was filed. Per the UN, this tech “Makes voices emanate from individuals who do not intend or realize it. They refer to it as "Ventriloquist Effect". Also functions for voice-recognition.”

Also in 1999, a patent called “System and method for a telephonic emotion detection that provides operator feedback” was filed. In plain English this is “A system for monitoring emotions by listening to a conversation between at least two persons”.

In 2000, a patent was filed for an “Intra oral electronic tracking device” that could be implanted in teeth, dentures, etc. This patent, along with many more, including:

Remote magnetic manipulation of nervous systems . (USP# 6238333)

Pulsative manipulation of nervous systems (USP# 6091994)

Method and apparatus for manipulating nervous system (USP# 5782874)

Subliminal acoustic manipulation of nervous system (USP# 6017302)

Nervous system manipulation by electromagnetic fields from monitor . (USP# 6506148)

“ Early warning real-time security system” which is for a “monitoring system comprised of microprocessors installed in vehicles, personal property and homes to continually monitor and determine undesirable behavior in targeted individuals” and states that when such behavior is discovered, “Remedial action can be taken” (US 6559769 B2)

Nervous system manipulation by electromagnetic fields from monitors states “This patent allows for manipulation of the subjects brain waves via frequencies emanating from computer and TV screens” (US 6506148 B2)

… all of these patents were filed by a man named Hendricus G. Loos, the name I told you to remember for later. When researchers set out to learn who Hendricus G. Loos was, they discovered there is no such person with this name. It turns out Hendricus G. Loos is an anagram for “Source Holdings”. Source Holdings was an LLC operating out of the Caymen islands. It was a subsidiary of The Goldman Sachs Group. It is suspected that all patents filed under the name Hendricus G. Loos were covertly filed for the CIA, many under the category “Surveillance”.

In 2002 a patent was filed called “Method for brain fingerprinting, measurement, assessment and analysis of brain function”. This tech “reads brain waves to monitor participation in organizations, specific activities, etc”

2003, a patent very similar to Mr. Loos’ was filed called “Early warning near-real-time security system”. This technology “Determines undesirable behavior in humans via wireless microprocessors in vehicles, personal property and homes”

In 2005, “Method for incorporating brain wave entrainment into sound production” was filed by Vitrepixel Holdings, LLC. This technology controls the subject’s brain state by adding covert frequencies onto a musical composition.

In 2007, a patent was filed by Intelligent Technologies International Inc called “Remote Monitoring of Fixed Structures”. This patent “Remotely monitors & uploads presence / movement of human occupants in vehicles”.

Also in 2007, “Optical magnetron for high efficiency production of optical radiation and related methods of use” was filed by Raytheon Company. It is a device that is able to direct high-power magnetic waves at a target for weapon purposes.

The next year 2008, “Platform for detection of tissue structure change” was filed. This technology measures tissue damage of subject via remote application of electromagnetic waves.

2009, “Method and system for brain entertainment” induces a desired brain state via modification of music files.

2011, “Apparatus to affect brainwave entrainment over premises power-line wiring” controls brain state by placing engineered EMF patterns into the AC wiring of a building. “This invention discloses an apparatus and method to affect brainwave entrainment by Very Low Frequency eXclusive-OR (XOR) modulation of a Very High Frequency carrier over a premise's power-line Alternating Current (AC) wiring. A microcontroller with stored program memory space is used to store and produce the waveforms that lead to brainwave entrainment by controlling an H-Bridge capable of generating bipolar square waves, which output is capacitive coupled to a premises AC power-line and a light sensing device is used by the microcontroller to determine whether to produce daytime or nighttime entrainment frequencies.”

2014, A “Method and System for Brain Entrainment” induces desired brain state in a person by adding waves into a music file

Those were many of the patents from the United Nations file. The Alfred E. Mann Foundation owns a great deal of patents, as outlined in a 46-page document called Criminal and Scientific Misconduct Involving Neural Prosthesis Research Funded by the NIH/NINDS/NPP and The Alfred E. Mann Foundation (David Larson’s documents). Per Wikipedia, Alfred Mann was a Jewish physicist, inventor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. He is tied to NASA, the Boeing “Satellite” Systems and St. Jude Medical.

In my piece V2K: Lies, Myths & Misunderstandings - What the Truth Movement Gets Wrong [Part 3 of this series], I outlined how the Truth Movement is telling us that in order for sounds to be transmitted into our minds, our DNA is being stolen and used to program equipment. They claim that once the equipment is programmed, “satellites” in “outer space” are shooting beams at us and this is what is causing “audio hallucinations”. I stated I do not believe this is what is occurring and I suspected it is far less complex...

If you take the time to look at the aforementioned old, outdated patents, you will discover that despite what we are being told by the Truth Movement, none of these patents require DNA to mess with our brains and implant sounds in our heads. And let me again remind you, my friends, as I outlined in my piece called Suppression of Technology, “…in 1952, the Invention Secrecy Act went into effect. The Invention Secrecy Act allows the United States government to classify ideas and patents under "Secrecy Orders" which indefinitely block the public from ever learning of them… The way this Act was written, anything that could disrupt society can be forever gagged.”… It was reported that, as of 1997, around 10% of all patents reviewed by the US military get gagged by Secrecy Orders.”. When a patent is taken from its rightful owner, it can then be used by the military or any entity who is part of the defense sector and there isn’t a damn thing the inventor can do about it. With that in mind, if you refer back to Part 4 of this series, Who is Putting Voices in Our Heads?, you will see that every entity that has accusations levied against it by whistleblowers and researchers for illegally using this tech on citizens; they are all part of the defense sector.

So, what we have here is a list of technology which is ancient from a technological perspective. This tech is so outdated that the United Nations admits to it existing and even published the information on their site under the title “Targeted Individual Patents”. This means, every single patent on this list - 100% of them - have been cleared by the government to be publicly published because they are so old that it would be like the government allowing us to have 30-year-old Nextel flip phones in 2025:

And being that this is the tech we are allowed to see… imagine what is being gagged…

COMING NEXT: PUTTING IT ALL TOGETHER - THE V2K GRAND FINALE

But first, like my research? Please consider keeping me hydrated with a Coffee or Ko-Fi or upgrading to a paid subscription. In order for me to do deep dives, I have to pay for websites which allow access to archives that are not publicly available. These things cost money, but they’re worth every penny because they allow me to bring you content you haven’t seen elsewhere.

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

Keep Me Writing! Make a KoFi Donation

Share

NEXT READ

Start this series from the beginning:

My V2K Story: Hearing Music That Isn't There 🎶Gov Sponsored Audio Hallucinations [PART 1] Agent131711 · May 25 In 2024 I wrote an article about the worldwide phenomenon of waking up at 3am and uncovered the culprit; terrifying audio being blasted into our rooms between 1-4am using ultra low frequency (ELF); frequency so low that our ears can not hear it but our minds can. This series, My V2K Story, was supposed to publish immediately after that one, but I got cold feet. Why? I guess I didn’t want to be judged. If you read Read full story

Cell Towers & the NIH CONTRACT You've Never Heard of [V2K Part 9] Agent131711 · Jun 15 I’m going to tell you a story, a true story, but you are going to think it’s batsh*t crazy nuttery… until you look at the evidence. Why do I say this? Because I thought it was batsh*t crazy nuttery… until I looked at the evidence. Once you see the evidence, it will still be batsh*t crazy - stuff you thought only existed in Hollywood movies - but it’s… Read full story

Or check out other topics:

THE BREAKING POINT - I think I found it... Agent131711 · Feb 26 For the past couple months I have felt incredibly annoyed and unmotivated in general. I also realized I was being short with coworkers. I even snapped at my son for no legitimate reason. None of this is my normal character. I am typically a chipper, energetic person who loves to laugh, but this has not been the case this year. I couldn’t pinpoint a… Read full story