I always wondered why there are so few safety studies and long-term outcome studies. Now I know...

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INTRODUCTION

Let’s begin by defining what these studies are about.

We are told vitamins come from here:

But the medical-science industry tells us we can instead eat this:

Or, we can eat the good foods and also eat this to get even more vitamins and minerals.

But what is in the pills, powders, and drops isn’t clean food; they are lab-created, factory-mass-produced chemical compounds.

They almost entirely come from China and India.

What is being discussed in the studies we are about to review is not the vitamins obtained from a cucumber or a head of broccoli; it is the chemical version of the vitamin, which the medical-science industry insists is the exact same thing. So, when the study talks about vitamin B12, it is not talking about a vitamin derived from a piece of fish; it is talking about the “supplement.” Are we on the same page?

We will dive into what vitamins actually are more later, but for now, let’s jump right into the studies.

THE STUDIES

B VITAMINS

Niacin (Vitamin B3):

The Vitamins and Lifestyle (VITAL) study consisted of 77,118 participants. Its purpose was to examine the association between long-term use of supplemental B vitamins and lung cancer risk. Shockingly, use of vitamin B6 and B12 supplements was found to have a 30% to 40% increase in lung cancer risk among men. When the 10-year average supplement dose was evaluated, there was an almost two-fold increase in lung cancer risk among men in the highest categories of vitamin B6. They found the risk was even higher than double for male smokers. (Long-term, supplemental, one-carbon metabolism–related vitamin B use in relation to lung cancer risk in the Vitamins and Lifestyle (VITAL) Cohort, TM Brasky, E White, CL Chen, Journal of Clinical Oncology, 2017)

Thiamine (Vitamin B1)

Animal studies have proven that tumor growth is linked to moderate thiamine supplementation. Additional studies have shown that there is indeed an interaction between thiamine, fat, and breast cancer tumors (The effect of thiamine supplementation on tumour proliferation: a metabolic control analysis study: B Comín‐Anduix, J Boren, S Martinez, C Moro, JJ Centelles, R Trebukhina, N Petushok, European Journal of Biochemistry, 2001 and Low-thiamine diet increases mammary tumor latency in FVB/N-Tg (MMTVneu) mice, A Daily, S Liu, S Bhatnagar, RG Karabakhtsian, JA Moscow, Int J Vitam Nutr Res, 2012.)

Folate (Vitamin B9)

Scarier yet is something I have been raving about like a lunatic for the past two years: food fortification, in which these supplements are added into the food supply at processing plants.

This stuff is dumped in by the bag, directly into processing machines.

A study in Chile investigating the effects of mandatory flour fortification with folate on the incidence of cancers was performed by comparing the rate of cancer hospital admissions in two periods before and after the fortification program. It was found that the risk of colon cancer had increased for specific age groups after folate fortification, with the hardest-hit group being individuals 65–79 years of age. (Colon cancer in Chile before and after the start of the flour fortification program with folic acid, S Hirsch, H Sanchez, C Albala, MP de la Maza, G Barrera, L Leiva, D Bunout, European Journal of Gastroenterology & Hepatology, 2009)

VITAMIN E

The Selenium and Vitamin E Cancer Prevention Trial investigated the effects of selenium and vitamin E supplements on the risk of developing various diseases in 35,533 healthy men. It found that vitamin E supplementation alone could increase the risk of prostate cancer in healthy men. That study lasted almost 5.5 years. (Association among dietary supplement use, nutrient intake, and mortality among US adults: a cohort study, F Chen, M Du, JB Blumberg, KKH Chui, M Ruan, G Rogers, Z Shan, L Zeng, FF Zhang, Annals of Internal Medicine, 2019)

A follow-up report on the study participants was released four years after the initial report and was indicative of vitamin E supplementation leading to a statistically significant increased risk of developing prostate cancer (Selenium supplementation and prostate cancer mortality, SA Kenfield, EL Van Blarigan, N DuPre, MJ Stampfer, EL Giovannucci, JM Chan, Journal of the National Cancer Institute, 2015)

VITAMIN A

Interestingly, this specific study was conducted on white, male smokers, who currently account for over 13% of the white, non-Hispanic male population of the United States - a large figure. (https://www.cdc.gov/tobacco/campaign/tips/resources/data/cigarette-smoking-in-united-states.html)

This study found that high levels of retinol (vitamin A) were associated with a higher risk of developing prostate cancer and the aggressiveness of prostate cancer. (Serum retinol and risk of prostate cancer, AM Mondul, JL Watters, S Männistö, SJ Weinstein, K Snyder, J Virtamo, D Albanes, American Journal of Epidemiology, 2011)

Another study called CARET demonstrated that people who ate plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables had a lower risk of lung cancer; however, when the lab-made chemical version of vitamin A (retinyl palmitate) was administered to mimic eating lots of fresh fruits and vegetables, horrifyingly, there were 28% more lung cancers and 17% more deaths. It was so bad the study was emergency halted 21 months early. The findings concluded that there was “clear evidence of no benefit and substantial evidence of possible harm.” (Risk factors for lung cancer and for intervention effects in CARET, the Beta-Carotene and Retinol Efficacy Trial, GS Omenn, GE Goodman, MD Thornquist, J Balmes, MR Cullen, A Glass, JP Keogh, JNCI: Journal of the National Cancer Institute, 1996)

On the World Health Organization (WHO) website, in the section promoting vitamin A supplementation and food fortification, they themselves share data that shows there is absolutely no health benefit whatsoever from this supplement. One must then ponder why exactly this stuff is being dumped into the food supply at processing plants.

CALCIUM

A six-year-long calcium study consisting of 30,899 adults of 20 years or older found that the consumption of calcium supplements above tolerable upper intake levels was associated with increased risks of cancer mortality. (Association among dietary supplement use, nutrient intake, and mortality among US adults: a cohort study, F Chen, M Du, JB Blumberg, KKH Chui, M Ruan, G Rogers, Z Shan, L Zeng, FF Zhang, Annals of internal medicine, 2019)

SELENIUM

High doses of the compound were given to 4459 men with non-metastatic prostate cancer for approximately 8.9 years. The results were higher mortality rates due to prostate cancer (Selenium supplementation and prostate cancer mortality, SA Kenfield, EL Van Blarigan, N DuPre, MJ Stampfer, EL Giovannucci, JM Chan, Journal of the National Cancer Institute, 2015)

ZINC

This was a pretty large study consisting of 47,240 men who use zinc supplements. They were followed up for an average of 28.3 years between 1986 and 2016. It was found that participants with zinc supplement consumption higher than 75 mg/day had a higher risk of developing lethal or aggressive prostate cancer. Similarly, participants who had more than 15 years of zinc supplement consumption had a higher chance of developing lethal or aggressive prostate cancer (Zinc supplement use and risk of aggressive prostate cancer: a 30-year follow-up study, Y Zhang, M Song, LA Mucci, EL Giovannucci, European Journal of Epidemiology, 2022). Meanwhile, these same products, and even higher doses, are sold everywhere.

PROBIOTICS

As the NIH points out, the Western diet is very high in amino acids and fats. These are said to promote the growth of bacteria that wipe out the beneficial effects of a high-fiber diet on the gut microbiota. As a solution to this problem, we are sold “probiotics.” These probiotics are composed mainly of bacteria in the Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium genera. The purpose is to eat them, and they allegedly reintroduce the beneficial bacteria.

A study by Hezaveh et al. found that supplementing with probiotics was aiding in tumor growth in mice. When Lactobacillus probiotic supplements were removed from the diet, the tumors ceased growing. (Tryptophan-derived microbial metabolites activate the aryl hydrocarbon receptor in tumor-associated macrophages to suppress anti-tumor immunity, K Hezaveh, RS Shinde, A Klötgen, MJ Halaby, S Lamorte, R Quevedo, L Neufeld, ZQ Liu, Immunity, 2022)

OMEGA-3s / FISH OIL

As shocking as it may sound, this 2013 publication points out that there really aren’t any legitimate, large-scale studies on omega-3s or fish oil supplementation. Yes, this wonder supplement, as of 2013, had basically no evidence proving how wondrous it was said to be. The first study consisted of around 800 men who had all been diagnosed with prostate cancer as well as 1,393 randomly selected men to be used as a baseline; the study confirmed an increased risk of prostate cancer in the control group. (Plasma phospholipid fatty acids and prostate cancer risk in the SELECT trial, TM Brasky, AK Darke, X Song, CM Tangen, PJ Goodman, IM Thompson, FL Meyskens Jr, Journal of the National Cancer Institute, 2013)

As you can see, these studies show there is a strong link between supplements and assorted cancers, especially in men and especially in smokers. But keep in mind, all of these studies only evaluated cancer and primarily focused on men. They did not evaluate any other form of condition. For example, the studies did not analyze weight gain, hair loss, vision impairment, or osteoporosis due to consuming chemicals over an extended period of time, and so on. You may be surprised to learn very few studies of this nature exist. You should ask yourself why something being put into the food supply so that we are involuntarily dosed with it each time we eat a bagel, enjoy a slice of cheese, or give our kids a bowl of cereal, does not come with decades of solid evidence to back up its amazing benefits and equally guarantee there is no risk.

More alarming is when you question what cancer is. According to the medical science industry, common warning signs of cancer include unexplained weight loss, persistent fatigue, changes in bowel or bladder habits, and unusual bleeding or discharge. Other indicators are sores that do not heal, lumps, or thickening in the breast or elsewhere. Specific symptoms may also include a nagging cough or hoarseness lasting more than two weeks, difficulty swallowing, persistent pain with no clear cause, and fevers or night sweats without infection. - All of these are signs of intoxication (being poisoned), or, more appropriately, our bodies trying to fight off toxins. Lumps are typically our body taking toxins and wadding them up because there are so many toxins our bodies cannot excrete them. So, when you consider that vitamins and supplements have been shown to cause cancer, and when you consider that what we are being fed as vitamins and supplements is not a substance supposedly found in whole foods, it is instead a synthetic chemical concoction, you must put 2 and 2 together and conclude the synthetic chemical concoction is not the same as the whole foods because nobody has ever gotten cancer from eating fresh, clean, whole foods.

If you would like to learn more about supplements, I will include a bunch of resources below. The information we covered today is from my eBook, Vitamins and Supplements Cause Cancer.

I needed to publish something today, but I also need to finish making my 4-week class.

These classes aren’t just about reading manufacturers safety data sheets; they are also untold history, lectures, and hands-on learning. In these classes, instead of me telling you how to do something, we do it together. This is how you learn, and once you learn something, you have a skill nobody can ever take from you. You can enroll here. Use coupon code SUB and get $50 off. Although it already started, you can watch the replay of week 1 and be caught up and ready for week two. No matter what timezone you are in, you can watch the replay at any time, so you have missed nothing.

I wasn’t sure how these classes would come out; after all, I am an author, not a teacher, but I just finished assembling week 3 (June 21st, 2026), and I am incredibly happy with it. Anyway, I needed to publish something so I could finish putting together week 4 (June 28th), so you got a chapter from my book. Ideally, I would like to post Introduction to World War II next. We’ll see how much of class 4 I can get done before my next written article is due. I keep myself on a tight schedule. The only person who can keep up with me is my amazing partner, Medicine Girl.

Aside from that, we have a massive announcement coming July 4th, and it’s a big one!

I have been trying to figure out where people can subscribe to get this announcement, meaning which platforms are most-to-least likely to ban me, and I have concluded the safest bets are here or WhatsApp.

No, I don’t like WhatsApp either, but until we have a solution that people will actually use (keywords: actually use), we have to work within the system that is available to us. That said, our WhatsApp channel is just for information. It’s not a chat channel. We will be releasing a huge chat community very soon. More on that shortly. If you would like to contribute to the costs to establish a massive community, you can donate on Ko-Fi or Buy Me a Coffee. Medicine Girl and I have been blessed to have enough support to be able to take these donations and begin building out our own infrastructure. Thanks to you, we now have our own server. This will protect all of our data so that even when the overlords decide it is time to wipe us from everywhere, all of that data will be protected. We will keep expanding, but it’s a slow, expensive process, and neither of us is wealthy. Sites like Gab have raised over 17 million dollars.

We have raised about 20 thousand, and all of those funds have been put back into the company. We are a long way from 17 million, but if we can get there, ShadowbannedLibrary will be where Gab is now, which means it will be able to defend itself against what is coming. We sincerely appreciate your support.

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