I started writing this post one evening in mid-May. A few hours prior my spouse had gotten home from work and said a coworker’s husband (Coworkers brother? Coworkers son? I don’t know, it’s not important) was in a multi-part Channel 4 news investigation. My response was, “A multi-part? Is this guy the new Epstein or something?”. To my surprise, my spouses associate was not the one being investigated and was actually the hero in the story, and this is where todays post begins.

I know readers are going to complain they couldn’t read this post because it’s too scary and sad. Ok, I get that, but at the same time the worst thing we can do is bury our heads in the sand and pretend this stuff isn’t happening. To defeat our enemy we must know our enemy and to know evil we must find evil, drag it out of the shadows, put it on display in broad daylight, look that mutherf*cker in the eye and tell it that it is going to have to kill us all because it is never going to convert us all. So have a shot of whiskey and plow through this post so we can collectively figure out what is going on here.

Here in Detroit, we have this big park called Rouge Park. It’s over 1,800 acres, pretty close to Canada (Canada is on the other side of the blue river):

It turns out crazy sh*t is happening there. Specifically, people are suddenly zip-tying plastic bags over dogs heads to kill them then dumping the alive-but-suffocating pooch in the park or shooting dogs and throwing the dead body in the park. WTF, right? The guy my spouse knows is the one who drives through the park to rescue the dogs shown in the video below. He has rescued over 40 in the past couple years, just from this one park!: (5 minute video):

Based on the number of dogs, this doesn’t seem like one evil person doing this. And being that my spouses associate is rescuing alive dogs with bags tied on their heads, I find it hard to believe a group of satanists would obtain dogs, zip-tie bags over their heads, drive them to a park, let them loose then drive away. Although exceptionally demonic, I would expect someone who enjoys torture to want to stay and enjoy the suffering. Dropping the dog off and driving away seems like a waste of time and energy for someone who gets off on inflicting harm on others, right? Why not just torture the dog in your basement then dump it somewhere? And why the park? See how it doesn’t make sense? So if it’s not one wretched person and if it’s not a group of devil worshipers, then what the hell is going on here?

That evening I sent my buddy Gary the link to that video and asked if he remembers this level of brutality being commonplace when we were kids in the 1980s. We agreed people did shoot dogs to put them out of their misery but this level of public evil against animals did not appear to exist. If it did exist, we do not remember it being in Detroit. Neither of us could comprehend why this was suddenly taking place and that was the end of the conversation.

I then put this article on the backburner because I didn’t have much else to add to it. I shifted gears and started working on The Dinosaur Hoax Season 2: Water Dinosaur Edition.

Less than two weeks later, I discovered another terrifying situation: Animals being literally thrown away, alive. Here’s the story with that:

Around 10am on May 29th, 2024, my friend Will sent me a text message stating he was smoking a cigarette outside of his work a few minutes ago and saw the maintenance man reach down and pick up a bird by its wing. The maintenance man then began carrying the bird by its wing toward the dumpster. Will saw the bird was moving so it was clearly alive. He rushed to the maintenance man and asked WTF he was doing. The guy said, “This is injured”, as he began to lift the lid of the dumpster. Will took the bird, grabbed a cardboard box out of the dumpster and put the flightless, feathery creature in it. The bird was so hurt it couldn’t move, so it sat in the box next to my friends desk as he attempted to figure out what to do to help it.

Since I am known to rescue and rehabilitate animals, Will was hoping I would figure out what do with it. At 5pm, Will pulled up in my driveway and handed me the box with the beautiful adult pigeon in it. Will had to get to his daughters graduation rehearsal so it was a quick drop-and-run.

I had no idea what was wrong with the marvelous bird. Because it was spring people have been spraying and dumping harsh chemicals everywhere to kill insects and make grass pretty so I had hoped he ingested poison and he would be ready for release within 48 hours. I brought him inside and put him in the 90 gallon rehab hotel (fish tank used for injured animals). I learned that he loved sunflower seeds and was very thirsty. After he ate I tarped the tank so he could sleep it off. I would reassess in the morning.

The following morning I sent a text to a my sister who used to do volunteer work at multiple professional animal rescues. She told me they will likely euthanize the pigeon. What the hell? They won’t even bother trying? There has to be other options. I saw the rescue as a very last resort and still hoped it was just poison that could be flushed out of the birds system soon.

That afternoon I talked to Will more and got the full story regarding the maintenance man. Will said it was so bizarre; the maintenance man, Tim, was like a robot as he haphazardly carried the living animal to a hot, smelly dumpster, where he planned to chuck it in so it could die a horrendous death, without a second thought. I asked if he knew Tim prior to this. He said they make small talk a couple times a week and he had believed the man was totally normal but when he was carrying the hurt bird by its wing, he was, “in a daze or a trance or something”. Trance? Daze? What? How could anyone be so cruel? Who throws away living animals?! Based on Rouge Park and this incident, it seems a lot of people. Something more must be going on here. And before I forget to add this in, it is most likely that the maintenance man did get the jabs and at least the first booster because Will’s employer pushed hard for it then boasted about a 98% vaccination rate within the company at numerous company meetings. Will was one of the few holdouts but nearly caved. And, btw, nearly everyone at Wills work has since caught Covid numerous times and spent the past several years horribly ill. Back to the sadistic animal abuse:

I then wondered if this is a Michigan thing or is this issue further reaching? It was time to research. SPOILER ALERT: What I found absolutely f*cking floored me…

I ran a fairly vague Google search for animal rescued from dumpster. I was expecting to find a handful of results with the majority being stories like the time two baby raccoons got stuck in my trash can and I helped them get out, but instead what I discovered was that this is now a nationwide epidemic that appears to have began in late 2023 and ramped up into high gear in 2024. And a large quantity of these news reports involve unfathomable abuse. Look at the dates:

(I am writing this part of this article on June 1st, so these articles were from May 31st, 2024:)

This is def a far-reaching issue, not just a Michigan thing:

Folks, there are so many headlines that I couldn’t possibly screenshot them all.

But the weird thing is, once you get out of 2024 search results and into 2023, the news articles become very sporadic, only one-to-two a month and as you will notice, these stories do not include sadistic abuse (zip ties, duct tape, trash bags, etc)

I went through seemingly endless pages of search results and couldn’t find any stories like this before 2023. I guarantee there are stories but they are much more rare, unlike 2024.

I just can’t wrap my mind around how someone makes that very first choice which is to harm an animal. Then they make the second choice to not only hurt it but to torture it. Then they decide how to torture it, and even at this point, they could stop because they have not acted on their thoughts, but instead they gather the supplies. Nothing in their head screams “WHOA! WTF AM I DOING?! WHY AM I HOLDING THIS TRASH BAG AND DUCT TAPE?”… are they too in a trance like the maintenance man? I don’t know, but it’s not normal.

I then went to the local pet store to purchase more sunflower seeds and spoke to the owner, Tom. Over the years Tom and I would chat about the animals I was rescuing. Due to our conversations I knew people would occasionally abandon their pets in front of his store in the middle of the night. You might be wondering the same thing I was, which was, “Why the middle of the night? Why don’t they bring their pet during business hours?”. According to Tom it is because they don’t want to be turned away. They don’t want Tom to tell them to contact an animal rescue or humane society so they instead dump their pet on a small business. Additionally, they don’t want to be questioned regarding the pets health. You see, the pets are usually in horrible condition and in need of emergency medical care. I have adopted several to try to nurse them back to health so they could be rehomed because, due to the costs of care, few people want to adopt an animal that will be a financial burden. I don’t blame them. It’s a ton of work and it can be quite expensive. I work overtime so I can afford to help animals because I am not a licensed charity. I do not ask for donations but Tom sometimes offers me free pet food although I choose not to accept because he has been paying out of his pocket for care of animals due to a partnership with the Humane Society (or one of those organizations like that). The Humane Society would bring him cats from their shelters that nobody will adopt. Tom’s pet store was the final stop before the animals are euthanized.

Anyway, I went in to buy the seed and I asked if people are still abandoning their animals. He said that it had gotten so out of control that he had to terminate his partnership because there wasn’t enough space in his store to house the partnership cats and house all the abandoned animals in additional to his inventory. Being that the inventory is what keeps the business running, he needs as much of it as possible. He told me about some of what he calls “the midnight drop-offs”; once-loved-now-unwanted creatures ranging from emaciated animals to lizards who had reached a stage of bone disease that was so severe they had no use of their back legs to massive fish that should never have been sold as pets to begin with. Some of these fish were so big that they couldn’t properly swim in Toms giant aquariums. Who would adopt a 2-foot long fish? It’s the kind of thing you see in those massive celebrity fish tanks not in a mom-and-pop pet store in Detroit that sells loose bird seed by the pound and bundles of hay. How did someone even get that to Toms store to abandon it? I guess where there’s a will there’s a way but it’s sad they didn’t have that same will to rehome their pet.

This got me wondering what is causing this sudden behavior shift? People typically are good people who want to help. What changed across the USA to make man, in unison, turn on helpless animals and try to kill them in the most inhumane ways imaginable and abandon their own pets in front of a business in the middle of the night?

WHAT CHANGED IN THE PAST COUPLE YEARS?

Here’s what I could think of, let me know your thoughts:

We know for a fact, people across the USA have accepted an injection of a new type of vaccine which does modify bodily functions because it is designed to. After the rollout of the vaccine (as well as it’s boosters), many people began noticing peoples attitudes changing. Specifically, these people were becoming snappy, short-tempered, confused and forgetful to the point that they would lose track of their thoughts midway through a sentence. And this concept that something has changed recently isn’t an opinion. We can see proof that something has changed based on statistics such as the largest increase of car accidents in history and medical insurance claims hitting such a high that it flipped the insurance industry upside-down. These claims are not just for heart attacks and blood clots, they are for everything across the board; people falling down stairs, cutting themselves, choking on food, burning themselves, a mass uptick in everything all of a sudden.

Then we have the issue of whatever the hell it is that we are calling 5G, which was rapidly installed across the USA (using our tax dollars) while we were on lockdown. Yep, you and I weren’t allowed to work or go to the park because the virus was lurking everywhere, waiting for us to walk past so it could leap into our mouths, slide down our throats and begin replicating itself like a comic book character but the 5G installers somehow stayed safe as they put in overtime. (Read my post What if They’re NOT 5G Towers? Untold History of GWEN Towers - it’s very important)

Many people do not realize these 5G towers are not just for 5G (and might not be for internet at all). These towers produce a wide range of frequencies. ELF waves are very low frequencies which the majority of people cannot hear without the assistance of computer software. These frequencies can be used to transmit voices for mind control or military operations. They can also cause migraines as outlined in Ray Horvath’s Substack post.

If you examine modern-day music that is being pushed on young, impressionable kids, a great deal of it, especially in the Pop, Rap, Techno / House genres, use repetitive low frequency beats. In fact, it has been stated by researchers that the Techno boom that came out of my home town of Detroit, Michigan was a Tavistock experiment in mass mind control using repetitive low-frequency beats combined with drugs. It was discovered that this type of music is capable of putting people into a trance. People in a trance can easily be brainwashed and controlled. (This ties into my piece The Sex Ed PSYOP: Marilyn Manson, Madonna and Hugh Hefner)

Extremely Low Frequencies can also be used for other evil purposes, such as starting riots. Other frequencies can be used to move clouds in the sky (to block the sun). Fellow researchers have discovered each 5G tower is capable of the same frequencies as HAARP (which completely explains why the military, many years ago, wanted to sell HAARP because they found other ways to accomplish the same… “5G”…).

Higher frequencies can produce a burning sensation on skin and if it is high enough it will blister then melt the skin. Even higher it will kill. These weapons have been used for crowd control and, despite the extreme damage they cause, they are classified as non-lethal. Then there’s the whole tie-in to The Purple Streetlights and Secret Surveillance Streetlights that I wrote about. They too are on 5G.

Is it unreasonable to question if these frequencies could be having an effect on a portion of the populous? I don’t think so.

MORE SIGNS?

While I write my posts I listen to podcasts or documentaries. I found a documentary I hadn’t heard on FreeVee about Travis Rudolph, a (now-former) NFL player who was charged with murder because he shot someone.

What I found to be interesting was the bigger story surrounding this shooting which occurred in April 2021.

Travis, a dude with a squeaky-clean record, was spoken highly of by everyone who knew him. Those who were close to the man were utterly shocked by the shooting. But the thing is, he didn’t just shoot someone. If you watch the footage recorded from his Ring doorbell, he basically snapped and went crazy. Travis got in a verbal altercation on his porch. The men he was arguing with got in their vehicle and began driving away. As this was happening, Travis ran into his house, grabbed a rifle, ran back outside and started shooting. Not only did he start shooting, he chased them down the street as he shot. According to police reports, shell casings proved Mr. Rudolph shot almost 40 times as he chased the vehicle on foot for approximately 100 meters from his house… which is quite a distance and the whole thing is quite insane as a whole. (1:27 video)

I bring this up because of the NFL and it’s stance on the Covid vaccine.

As of April 2021, the month of the shooting, although there was no vaccine mandate for players, the NFL announced that staff, coaches and personnel working within the NFL must be vaccinated with the exception of those who had religious exemptions:

The NFL then announced that as of the 2021 season, almost 95% of their players and 100% of team personnel had received the jab.

Travis did not play for the NFL in 2021, but he did play professional football for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

I was able to confirm this team did also have a vaccine mandate and, from what I gather, had the shooting not have occurred, Travis would have continued to play for the 2021/2022 season, therefore, my best guess would be that he did get jabbed.

None of this is proof of anything on its own, but when you step back and look at the bigger picture, something has happened within the past 3 years.

THE ROBOTS

My buddy Gary, who is the only Truther friend I have outside of the internet, was scrolling through Twitter and a bunch of videos for robot dogs began appearing in his feed. (51 second video)

The same robot dogs have been spotted in New York and Washington DC. He asked if this sudden cruelty toward animals is to usher us into the robotic era. That angle does make sense because last year I wrote about the robot bees and robot trees that are currently being rolled out. Additionally, we see a mass influx in children’s robot movies and toys:

They’re pitching these as STEM development toys but I’ll be honest with you, this sh*t freaks me out. Is it just me or does this feel weird to you too?:

The ones that terrify me the most are these:

COMPANION? A robot that someone else programmed? NO! Our companions are fellow humans and ANIMALS. The animals we are torturing and throwing away alive. Look at the functions the companion robot dog toy has (I copied this from a review on the product):

“Loona, the robotic dog, is a prime example of innovation in companion robots, combining artificial intelligence with sophisticated mechanical design to emulate a real pet’s interaction without the upkeep. Equipped with sensors and actuaries, Loona responds effectively to its environment, recognizes voices, and reacts to physical touch, offering an experience akin to interacting with a live dog. It wags its tail, barks, and performs tricks, creating a dynamic and engaging companion. I affectionately named the dog Blizzy.”

Do I sound crazy for saying reading that made me feel nauseous? My friends, I am very fearful of where we are headed. When I was a young child, around 40 years ago, I played with Matchbox cars, Transformers, He-Man and Voltron. My best friend of my childhood, Randy, and I would build race tracks out of cardboard. We used our imaginations. We went on endless adventures without ever leaving our back yards. I couldn’t imagine my companion being an AI robot instead of Randy. If your best friend is a robot, does it stand up in your wedding? It’s so sad.

THE PIGEON

When I started writing this article for the second time, it had only been 48 hours since intaking the pigeon. The poor guy was absolutely horrified of humans, but do you blame him? I believed his legs were broken, so Will was coming over the following day to help me assess the situation and tape or splint. The great news was the bird was pounding sunflower seeds and drinking, so the situation seemed hopeful.

The following morning, June 2nd, before Will was scheduled to arrive, the pigeon died. I just got done digging him a grave then I hopped in the shower. While I was showering, I kept thinking about the maintenance man carrying this beautiful bird by his wing, dogs with plastic bags over their heads, live animals sentenced to death in a dumpster and robot companions…

THE HUNTERS vs THE HUNTED

In my piece, Covid is NOT What We Thought: Old Documents Provide New Evidence, we discussed the whistleblower who said the mass mind control program is the ultimate plan. In this plan, humans will be divided into two categories; The Hunters and The Hunted. At the time of writing that piece, the mass mind control operation made a lot of sense to me but what I couldn’t figure out was how they would flip the switch and get man to start senselessly killing his fellow man… but as I was getting the shower, it hit me… what if this animal cruelty program is Phase 1? If someone can be made evil enough to zip-tie a bag around a living dogs head then dump it in a park, what would stop them from putting a bag over a child’s head? I’d say absolutely nothing other than, maybe, the fear of arrest for murder but what happens when the switch is flipped and the police are part of the program? Hell, for all we know, it could be police doing these unthinkable crimes because nobody has been caught and the police and government refuse to help. We must ask ourselves, “Is this unfathomable animal abuse the gateway to the initiation into The Hunter Program?”. I don’t have the answers, but I do know that something has changed…

