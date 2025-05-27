Agent131711’s Substack

Agent131711’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Catherine's avatar
Catherine
4h

My son is a Targeted Individual. Started in 2024 while living in Grand County, CO. We believe a “friend” had set him up somehow to become targeted. Not sure how. My son now lives with a daily loop of derogatory comments blasted into his mind. Of course he is now labeled mentally ill and on several pharmaceuticals, which are of no help. We are living a nightmare. Trying anything we come across that might be of help.

At least now he is home with support of family and not on his own.

At one point, he admitted himself into the hospital in CO while these individuals were blasting him with microwaves, trying to kill him. He could feel the waves, and they were making his muscles tense up to where he could hardly make it to the hospital. Once in the hospital, he asked for something they give you when receiving xrays to help divert the waves being directed at him. All the while voices are talking to him and taunting him and telling him they were going to kill him. Of course everyone thinks he’s crazy.

Please help us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
Sober Christian Gentleman's avatar
Sober Christian Gentleman
5h

If your a reader ...Get up to speed on malfeasance in my essay here:

https://open.substack.com/pub/soberchristiangentlemanpodcast/p/essay-malfeasance-masks-and-the-machinery?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=31s3eo

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Agent131711
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture