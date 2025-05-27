V2K means Voice to Skull, also known as Voice of God, Synthetic Telepathy, Neuro Network Monitoring, Electronic Harassment, Remote Neuro Monitoring, “No Touch Torture” and a variety of other names. V2K is military microwave weaponry that allows sounds and even images to be implanted into our minds. (2 minute video)

The victims of these programs are referred to as “Targeted Individuals”.

In the first part of this series, I told you about my personal battle with this technology, a battle which lasted from approximately 2010 until 2024. For the first many years, I thought I was mentally ill but kept it a secret because I was terrified of being locked away in a medical institution like my “schizophrenic” grandmother was. Then I saw a documentary called Wide Awake, and in that movie, a man shared that he too was hearing “music that wasn’t there”, specifically when he was trying to sleep at night. Learning this changed my life because I realized I wasn’t alone, there was at least one other person in the world suffering from this unexplainable phenomenon. I then began investigating and even ran a Twitter poll asking if anyone else had ever heard sounds which have no source. To my surprise, nearly 76% of people who responded to the poll were also having “audio hallucinations”! That was the moment when I realized this was indeed a worldwide phenomenon, but we are all too afraid to discuss it because nobody wants to be labeled mentally ill.

Fast forward to 2024, I published a piece called Waking Up at 3am: Exposing a Covert Worldwide Program. In this article, I outlined how extremely low frequency waves were being beamed into our rooms and minds while we sleep. In that piece, I shared a variety of horrifying audio clips - sounds which are such a low frequency our ears cannot hear them but our minds can and, with the assistance of computer programs, we can increase the volume of these sounds so we can hear them with our ears. The clip below is tame compared to the others I dug up, but you can see how a sleeping person who hears these sounds would think someone is walking in their home or knocking: (43 second video)

People who purchased decibel readers discovered something we cannot hear with our ears is nonstop “talking”. The never-ending sound being produced is 50% of the decibels of a normal human voice. (Video is very quiet, you’ll need to turn your volume all the way up to hear it. If you can’t hear it, when he talks, his human voice is in the 50-60 decibel range, yet when it is completely silent, there is ongoing noise of some kind in the 30-decible range)

All of this led me to ask, “How the hell did we get here? How did we get to the point where so many people, myself included, are dealing with sounds that aren’t there?”. Little did I know, this question would lead into a rabbit hole of terrifying, suppressed history…

I know this article is long but I 100% promise it is worth your time - this deep dive knowledge may even change your life or help you help a loved one. Wanna listen to this 26-minute article instead of read? Here you go, just know that you will miss out on all of the important videos and screenshots and the article won’t be nearly as good and you’ll have to live with knowing you listened to an inferior article. How will you sleep at night knowing you chose the easy road? Just kidding!

Here's an article from 1975 that appeared in the Journal of American Psychological Association. The article brags about technology created the prior year:

The article says, "The US Marines are developing a new laser weapon that can transmit voice messages at long range, or be turned up to deafen, dazzle or even kill”. “The weapon can produce a range of effects. At the lowest setting, the weapon can produce speech. When it gets closer, the weapon will deliver a 'Flash-bang effect' by sending an 'acoustic blast of ~ 165+ dB at minimum distance of 100 meters"… “The highest setting can painfully vaporize the outer layer of skin."

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, US citizens were told the Soviets were using “The Woodpecker”. Although we were told it was just a radar, some scientists suspected this was actually a mind control system that used EMF. Many suspect this system was actually what the US military was working on.

Scary sh*t, right? But 1975 wasn't even the first time this technology had been used; 1975 was the first time citizens were made aware of it by the military industrial complex. Further research unearthed that Nikola Tesla was involved in this field of work. “If we can control that resonate system electronically, we can directly control the entire mental system of humankind”, he said.

In 1899, while running tests on radio waves, Tesla picked up a strange signal. He never could figure out where it was coming from and, at the time, few took it seriously.

It was in the 1920s that an EEG, an apparatus for detecting and recording brainwaves, was created. It was actively being used in the 1930's! Also during the 1930’s doctors E.L. Chaffee and R.U. Light published A Method for Remote Control of Electrical Stimulation of the Nervous System.

In the 1930s, RCA (a company formed by AT&T, United Fruit Co - the Chiquita banana people who funded terrorism, Westinghouse and General Electric) were working on a Black Op for the military. The assignment was to "control the emotional response of audiences by mechanical means" through advanced [acoustic warfare] technologies. and the project was jointly funded by none other than Rockefeller. Only a few years later, in 1940, the Disney movie Fantasia was released - a trippy movie in which Mickey Mouse performs sorcery. Guess who provided the groundbreaking sound for this movie? None other than RCA. (Read my piece Music or Frequency Weapon? for more).

Also in the 1940s, the CIA created a torture chamber laboratory in Canada, referred to as The Grid Room. In the Grid Room, an involuntary subject would be strapped into a chair, by force if necessary. The CIA would then essentially steal the subjects brain waves and beam them into a nearby reception room that was crammed with voice analyzers and other machines that allowed them to study them. God bless tax dollars. I’m gonna write a whole article on this insanity, so jump on the Untold Truth Train:

In 1955, drug maker Eli Lilly was producing vaccines for public consumption as well as making mass amounts of illegal LSD for the CIA. This LSD was used to secretly drug huge amounts of people under the covert MKUltra program which had the goal of controlling the minds of the population. Eli Lilly will reappear shortly…

Beginning in 1957, mind control experiments were ran by the CIA. In one hospital, these “treatments” were designed to change a person’s personality entirely. I wrote about this in Media Using Memory Wiping Techniques from MKUltra? The Allan Memorial Institute

Throughout the 1960's the CIA was heavily involved in running brainwave tests on unknowing participants because they were absolutely obsessed with mind control. But it wasn’t just the CIA. The DODs secretive Advance Research Projects Agency at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research had developed a arsenal of electromagnetic weapons. In fact, these entities worked together on Project Pandora; the study of microwave frequencies and electronic harassment.

In 1965, the New York Times reported “obscure EMR experiments secretly funded by the government” under the headline, Mind Control on the Way, Scientist Warns.

Also in 1965, Dr. Milton Zaret, a leading microwave scientist said, “The CIA inquired whether I thought electromagnetic radiation beamed at the brain from a distance could affect the way a person might act, and if microwaves could be used to facilitate brainwashing or to break down prisoners under investigation”.

Two years later, “Dr. Allan Frey, a bio-physics researcher conducting studies at General Electric’s Advanced Electronics Center at Cornell University (and a contractor for the U.S. Office of Naval Research), published a technical note in Aerospace Medicine outlining his studies. “Frey’s subjects “heard” buzzes and knocks when exposed to low-frequency radio emissions. In one experiment, Frey swept a radio beam over a subject. With each sweep, the subject heard the radio frequency sound for a few seconds and reported it. Frey concluded that the brain is a powerful receiver of electromagnetic rays, and the “vocabulary” of RF noises could be expanded by modulating the pulse of the charge, which would be perceived by the subject as originating from within or slightly behind the head.”

In the 1970s, Preston Nichols (an engineer who specialized in electromagnetism) was working on Long Island for a defense contractor. Mr. Nichols was running experiments involving telepathy and psychics and he claimed to be getting “good results”, but something strange began happening. For an unknown reason, at the same time every day, all of the psychics minds would be “blocked”. This odd phenomena continued on for three years. Frustrated by this bizarre interference, Nichols purchased radio equipment to monitor signals during the “psychic blackouts”. He learned that when 410-420 MHz was detected, his subjects were unable to perform their tasks, but as soon as this radio wave would disappear, the psychics could instantly begin reading again.

Determined to figure out where this weird signal was coming from, Nichols built a receiver to track it. It was only a matter of time before he successfully tracked down where it was originating from… Montauk Point on the East end of Long Island…

What was located here? Montauk Air Force Base…

Because the signal was originating from a military base, there was nothing Nichols could do about it. Years passed with this strange signal interrupting his experiments daily, until one day they ceased. Not long after, Nichols learned the Air Force base had been abandoned so he decided to go check it out. What he found at the defunct base blew his mind…

(those of you listening to this article on audio are missing out on these photos!)

He discovered a massive system capable of blasting frequencies incredibly long distances - a system so huge that it was unlike anything he has ever seen before…

In 1973, At Walter Reed Army Hospital of Research, Dr. Joseph Sharp, strapped inside an isolation chamber, heard “words” beamed at him in a pulsed-microwave audiogram. (An audiogram is a computerized analog of the spoken voice.)

In 1977 an article appeared in the news called Funds Channeled Through Medical Centers - Mind Control: CIA’s $25-Million Secret:

A different article published the same year read, Private Institutions Used in CIA Effort to Control Behavior. “The CIA has been conducting mind control experiments on countless numbers of Americans without their knowledge or consent. Some were prisoners, others were mentally ill patients, still others were cancer patients. But there was also an unknown number of non-patients who unwittingly became experimental subjects. The CIA activities were carried out with the participation of at least 185 scientists, and some 80 institutions, prisons, pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and 44 medical colleges and universities.”

In 1978, The Oregon Journal reported: “Mysterious Radio Signals Causing Concern in Oregon”. These signals were reported as being 10 times the FCC’s AM licensed limit. Oregonians statewide complained of headaches, fatigue, inability to sleep, reddening of the skin, anxiety, clicking noises in their heads and a “buzz” harmonizing with a high-pitched wail. Federal government specialists blamed the Soviets, but the Federal Communications Commission concluded that the signal, recorded throughout the state of Oregon, came from a Navy transmitter in California.

Within a year, people outside of Oregon were beginning to report that they too were being remote tortured.

In 1986, Eli Lilly created what would become their blockbuster smash, an evil drug called Prozac. The following year it was given FDA approval and doctors began flooding the nation with prescriptions. Not long after its release, another so-called side effect appeared; “audio hallucinations”. Reports of hallucinations included hearing people yelling your name, hearing knocking at the door, and hearing ongoing footsteps behind you - but that’s not the worst of it. A 16-year-old boy began hearing voices telling him to harm his family and himself. The boy’s situation was not unique. In fact, it was so not unique that “audio hallucinations”, which included feeling suicidal or homicidal, was added to a black box warning. Were these symptoms from the drugs itself? Or from the acoustic weapon system with the drug amplifying the symptoms?

In 1993, Risperdal (aka Risperidone) was given the greenlight to be prescribed to people suffering from “audio hallucinations” and “schizophrenia”, which the medical-science industry now deemed to be one and the same. This drug made people suicidal, aggressive toward others, gave them creepy dreams and terrifying nightmares, and was known to “exacerbate auditory hallucinations”. Patients reported hearing unwanted voices; “running commentary with derogatory content”.

In 1995, Doctor Pierre Gilbert tried warning the world of mandated vaccines that will be magnetic, send and receive frequencies and ultimately have the ability to control people’s minds:

English Translation of video: "In the biological destruction there are the organized tempests on the magnetic fields. What will follow is a contamination of the bloodstreams of mankind, creating intentional infections. This will be enforced via laws that will make vaccination mandatory and these vaccines will make possible to control people. The vaccines will have liquid crystals that will become hosted in the brain cells which will become micro-receivers of electromagnetic fields where waves of very low frequencies will be sent. And through these low frequency waves people will be unable to think, you’ll be turned into a zombie. Don’t think of this as a hypothesis. This has been done. Think of Rwanda"

The same year ex-Army soldier, Timothy McVeigh, was charged with bombing the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in downtown Oklahoma City. McVeigh accused the Army of performing unwanted brain-related surgery on him which involved implanting microchips to control his mind.

In 1998, 393 days before the infamous Columbine school massacre, the first major school shooting occurred. It was at Westside Middle School, located in unincorporated Craighead County Arkansas, that an 11-year old and a 13-year old pulled off a very calculated school shooting. Despite lots of casualties, this was a large-scale crime that never made the news ,and it just so happens that neither of the shooters remembered it happening. Read my piece The Columbine Before Columbine.

Then, only months later, which was 333 days before Columbine, in an Unincorporated community called Thurston, located in Springfield, Oregon, a second school massacre occurred. This time it was a student named Kip Kinkel who put on a trench coat and went on a rampage at Thurston high school. Young Kip was prescribed Prozac and reported hearing voices.

In April 1998, a teen named Eric Harris was prescribed the antidepressant Zoloft. Exactly one year later he would become one of the two Columbine Shooters - the worst school shooting in history as of the time, which took place in Colorado. The other Columbine shooter, Dylan Klebold, was taking the antidepressants Paxil and Zoloft, according to a public report.

In 2002, Aripiprazole was released; a highly addictive antipsychotic medication to be prescribed for people suffering from auditory hallucinations. This medication, like all so-called “antidepressants”, has been known to create “an increased risk of suicidal thoughts and behaviors, particularly in individuals younger than 24 years old”.

The same year, the Vatican was caught “polluting the air with electromagnetic waves”, but due to immunity laws the Vatican was unable to be prosecuted for the crime.

It appears that the Vatican, free of prosecution, continued to knowingly harm the public and the Roman government was eventually forced to give them a slap on the wrist. A couple priests took the fall for the crime. In 2005, THE WEEK published an article titled, "ROME - Polluting priests," which stated "A Roman court this week convicted two Vatican Radio officials of "polluting the environment" with electromagnetic waves from a transmission tower. Cardinal Roberto Tucci, Vatican liaison for the station, and the Rev. Pasquale Borgomeo, the station's director general, were each sentenced to 10 days in jail. ..... Residents of a Roman suburb had been complaining that the Vatican's huge transmitter was causing high rates of Leukemia among children. The court has yet to rule on the amount of civil damages the Vatican must pay". Now you may be thinking one thing has nothing to do with the other; the Vatican blasting microwaves surely has no connection to the CIA and military mind control experiments, but the Vatican is actually very closely knit with the CIA, even assisting them in laundering money, drugs and false flag operations.

Fast forward to 2008, when an article was published in Scientific American titled "Mind Control by Cell Phone".

This article says, "Scientists can do more with brainwaves than just listen in on the brain at work, they can selectively control brain function by transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). This technique uses powerful pulses of electromagnetic radiation beamed into a person's brain to jam or excite particular brain circuits". The specific brand of phone that was being used in these early tests was Nokia. (Nokia is also a government contractor)

Around this time the US military was using this technology for the war in Iraq. The “Voice of God” was implanted into the minds of Iraqi soldiers, telling them to put down their weapons and surrender.

In 2007, Seroquel XR was approved by the FDA for the treatment of “schizophrenia” as well as to be prescribed to those suffering from sounds that aren’t there. This new drug made people have involuntary muscle spasms, twitches, want to sleep all day and many suffered from audio hallucinations including hearing voices, people screaming their name, music playing, hissing sounds, phones ringing, vibrations and more. Unlike prior drugs, this new FDA approved pill had an additional side effect; extreme visual hallucinations which are labeled “terrifying” by those who experienced them. Reports of visual hallucinations include: feeling like someone is touching you, feeling your bed lifting off the ground and being shaken, seeing the vacuum cleaner begin moving on its own, scary faces coming out of the walls and ceiling, a fan morphing into a creepy eyeball, seeing cameras installed all over the room and more.

In 2010, Wave Technology Group began working with the University of Chicago Hospital’s Pediatric Epilepsy Center to develop a mobile EEG monitor connected via Bluetooth to a patient’s smart phone that can deliver real time brainwave data. Sounds like The Grid Room 2.0, doesn’t it?:

I discovered that by 2012, (a couple years after my “audio hallucination” issues began), many people in the general population of the USA began complaining of voices being implanted into their minds. In fact, the citizens were complaining so much that they forced the news to say something about it. Here’s a news broadcast from 2012: (1:28 video)

While this was going on, the same experiments were being carried out in Toronto (17 second video)

Still in 2012, the medical-science industry needed to explain what people were suffering from, Enter: "Musical Ear Syndrome". To quote from Wikipedia, Musical Ear Syndrome “is associated with musical hallucinations, which is a complex form of auditory hallucinations where an individual may experience music or sounds that are heard without an external source”. While this was going on, sites like WebMD attempted to explain away why so many people are reporting hearing sounds, voices and music. WebMD doesn't mention Musical Ear Syndrome but instead blames everything from drinking alcohol to migraines to Schizophrenia (meaning it’s your fault or you’re crazy, take your pick from those two).

By 2013, the brain reading technology, now referred to as Brain Fingerprinting, had become so flawless at reading people’s minds, that an NIH article stated, a “0% error rate was obtained”; 100% accurate, no false negatives or false positive results … this was over a decade ago, my friends.

This same year, then-President Obama announced "The Brain Initiative" which publicly funded DARPAS research into brainwaves. One of the highlights of this program was to "enable unprecedented visualization and decoding of brain activity to better characterize and mitigate threats to the human brain, as well as facilitate development of brain-in-the loop systems to accelerate and improve functional behaviors." - Utterly terrifying. This is the sh*t nightmares are made of, and it just might be, literally, the sh*t nightmares are made of because the same year, in 2013, people in Puerto Rico began complaining of having the same dream. Yes, the citizens of Puerto Rico were all having the identical dream at the same time, but surely that was just coincidence.

As people tried to file lawsuits against the government for f*cking with their minds, the cases were blocked and dismissed by the court system (per the video below, TI means Targeted Individual, meaning someone harassed by the audio system):

Only a few years later, Facebook announced it too was developing mind-reading technology:

By 2015, “Remote Torture” had been used to implant FEELINGS OF sickness and disease into the minds of people. Through this technology, people could believe themselves ill, thus becoming physically ill. The medical-science industry would continue researching to perfect this technology.

In 2017, Jesse Ventura did a show on HAARPs ability to implant voices into our minds (1:18 video)

In 2018, while the military was absolutely insisting the technology does not exist, a DARPA insider warned, "The 'Voice Of God Weapon' is real and it can talk to you" and by this point a military document had surfaced regarding this technology.

By 2019, the media campaign to make people think they are nuts was ramped up:

Hearing voices that aren’t there became normalized:

And science even created medical guidance so doctors would know how to advise their patients:

By 2020, DARPA and the Department of Defense were actively monitoring the brainwaves of gamers.

It was right around this time that people started pointing out that strange things were happening online, specifically, advertisements were showing up when they THOUGHT about something but never typed it or said it out loud. I have personally experienced this, numerous times. I heard a segment on Owen Shroyer’s The War Room where he discussed it happening to him too.

Come 2021, science was able to remote-access our dreams while we slept and even have conversations with us.

This included hijacking our dreams and leaving us messages:

To quote from the article, “They found that it was possible for people who were dreaming to follow instructions, do basic mathematics, answer yes-or-no questions, and tell various other sensory inputs apart.”

Also in 2021, a young man named Ethan Crumbley committed The Oxford School shooting in Oxford, Michigan. It would be discovered through later court testimony that he had sent his mother text messages regarding “ghosts and hallucinations in their home”.

By 2022, people all over the world were reporting the same audio hallucination issues as I was experiencing, and a large quantity specifically say they also hear music! There's several threads on Reddit about it.

While that was going on, a few friends and I started having ongoing incredibly weird dreams and nightmares, not a single enjoyable dream. We started sharing and comparing on Discord. The more we shared, the more we realized something was going on, something unnatural and whatever it was, it seemed to be occurring on the same nights. Our dreams ranged from feeling confused or unable to figure something out to very bizarre situations, to violence, being trapped, straight men being raped by men or otherwise violated, murdered, falling from a high height, seeing someone be tortured or killed, and an overall theme of failure. And all of us began experiencing “dreams on loop” at the same time! The people in my Discord group all live within 30 miles of me (Detroit, Michigan). Here’s a couple messages out of thousands we shared. None of these are graphic content or horror:

The dreams completely stop, at the same time, in unison, then they would return.

In 2023, McDonalds was experimenting with spamming our dreams with advertisements. No wonder you wake up some days and unexplainably crave an Egg McMuffin with a hashbrown and orange juice.

2024 was when I ran the Twitter Poll which showed 3 out of 4 respondents were being or had been impacted by this technology.

The same year as my Twitter poll, Nokia, now working with Lockheed, purchased Fenix Group “as part of a push to broaden its wireless offerings portfolio for defense clients”.

It was at this time that I could think something in my mind, like “I wonder how long a flight to Australia is?”, then open Google and start typing into the search box How and it would auto-suggest “how long is a flight to Australia?” , exactly what I had thought of but never said out loud.

In early 2025, the media finally admitted such thing as mind reading brain-chip implants exists - tech that has been used for so long that the military is done with it and is on to something far more devious.

The following month, Elon Musk filed multiple patents for assorted mind control technology. Society is now concerned that this technology could be coming into existence very soon but as you now know, this technology has existed for over a century. What’s important to the Agenda is that we continue to believe it is coming soon and we continue to believe it is just Elon Musk, not the military, the CIA, hospitals and the whole medical-science industry, not cell phone and computer manufacturers, not the smart appliances in our homes, definitely not the Amazon Alexa and not the 5G tower in our back yard. Now I want you to really think about this: What Musk is doing is being the front man for the release of technology which will be embedded into people via chip. This technology, which was developed long ago, will allow the individual to perform tasks using only their mind. Musk’s patents suggests “even broader ambitions that could include enabling telepathic communication between humans equipped with Neuralink implants”. While this is all being spun as a miracle invention for those suffering from paralysis, I need you to consider the bigger picture: in addition to the military, all of the aforementioned industries are involved in technology which wirelessly, and without a chip, can communicate with our minds for mind control purposes. When combined with Musk’s technology, we have a chain of mind control - the entities tell us what actions to take, we then can perform them using only our minds. This is seriously terrifying stuff, folks.

Here are some PUBLIC patent holders for V2K technology - PUBLIC, meaning they have not been slapped with secrecy (gag) orders or labeled Classified. (36 second video)

Here’s an example of how a patent works (52 second video)

A couple more patents, none of which were gagged - if they are choosing not to silence the patent, the tech is so old that it is useless to them:

So now that the history of this technology has been thoroughly divulged, before we can discuss who is running these modern day operations on us, where they are operating out of and how they are implementing the tech, we first must discuss what isn’t true, despite the Truth Movement continually pushing it as fact…

COMING NEXT: V2K: LIES, MYTHS AND MISUNDERSTANDINGS [PART 3]

If you are a victim of electronic harassment, I encourage you to follow Targeted Justice on Substack. As someone who has dealt with sounds being put into my head, their work has meant a lot to me. One day I mustered up the courage to send Mr. Lighthouse of Targeted Justice an email. I asked him if hearing music at night was common. After clicking send on the email I instantly regretted it because I thought he would reply that there is something wrong with me, but to my surprise he quickly and kindly replied that it is exceptionally common. Just having someone else say it, it made me feel normal. When I discovered Targeted Justice made a Substack, I vowed to myself to write about them.

