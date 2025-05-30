Agent131711’s Substack

Franklin O'Kanu
16h

This whole phenomenon of V2K shows just how crazy of a world we live in, where its literally 10x harder to be a human--like Rudolf Steiner warned about a hundred years ago. (https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/rudolf-steiner-the-man-the-myth-the) From V2K to chemtrails in the air. Curious, are the chemtrails amplifying the signals? (https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/when-the-sky-becomes-a-weapon)

We have these synthetic external voices, on top of the spiritual voices that we have in our heads already. (https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-three-voices-in-your-head)

My hope is that we can develop our inner spirit, our inner power, to be able to stand against the forces of evil that rule this world.

Here are some other comments I had:

1. NASA used the data from orbiting the earth to produce fake numbers of them "going to space": https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-big-three-how-false-flags-shape

2. The whole reason they push the "satellite" and "space" piece is to uphold this scientism perspective of reality. They must explain reality through their terms so we continue to believe in other concepts that they've told us: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-religious-tenants-of-scientism

3. That's a great callout on DNA. If all we have is CGI, how do we know its real? I thought the whole AGCT was measurable chemically, is this not the case? I too share the skepticism on DNA--especially when it comes to "viruses"-- but when we look at this from an esoteric perspective, we see there's something here: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/why-disease-causing-viruses-are-pseudoscience-93c

Miss Parker
16hEdited

The fact that anyone who questions facts not independently (meaning not of the matrix) veriafiable and the techno-science as programmed into us is ridiculed as an anti-science heretical sinner and dufus is sufficiently compelling to keep exploring one's doubts.

