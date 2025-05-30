To get to the truth about the V2K program (discussed in Part 1 and 2), I feel the need to first outline what isn’t real, followed by what I have doubts about…

Let’s start with “satellites” in “outer space”. Team Truth claims satellites in outer space are being used to implant audio transmissions into people’s heads via microwaves. While it is a fact that microwaves / assorted frequencies are used to transmit sounds (see patents), what is not true is that “satellites” in “space” are being weaponized.

Here is what we are told a “satellite” is:

The problem is, there is no evidence of these cartoon-CGI-computer-art satellites existing in outer space, unless you want to accept art as evidence.

Satellites do exist, they are just not cartoons in space. Satellites are this:

And this:

And this:

And these:

And the reason those planes need to record audio and such, is because this art is not a real thing:

This is also art:

As is this:

And this too:

If it is real, why do they only show us art? Try to find a single photograph of a satellite anywhere other than sitting in a museum or posed for a photo op in a lab or warehouse. There are zero. There are no photos or videos of a satellite in space and no photos or videos provided to us by a satellite from space. The only thing we are provided is CGI, even from the satellite, yes, the satellite in space only provides us with art. Yet we are told there are a ton of satellites up there, all floating around, never smashing into each other, zapping tons of data instantly back to earth…

Meanwhile, I can’t get cell phone reception when walking in the local woods. If I told you I found a leprechaun in my back yard, would this be sufficient evidence?

Yet if we see this, we’re like “Yep! That’s a satellite!”

If you read the fine print on any satellite provider website, you will discover they are ground-based units, planes or balloons. Being “in orbit” simply means flying around the sky, just like the Skynet satellite does. It does not mean deep in outer space. This is why NASA themselves will tell you we can’t get past “low earth orbit” (flying around the sky)

They can utilize the jet stream to make their balloons “orbit”.

Because satellites in outer space do not exist, these “satellite images” are computer generated, created through lidar pulsing from ground based units. This is an image, it is not a photograph:

Lidar has to pulse over and over to capture distances between objects to create shapes. It can only capture objects that do not move.

With enough pulsing, a 3D map is created. Because the object must be stagnant to be captured, these “satellite image” maps never show a plane on the run way, a plane in flight, a plane in the sky, yet if a plane is parked for extended time, the lidar pulses will capture it. Here is a parked plane. You can tell this is not a photo by simply looking at it:

But when you switch over to Google Street View of the exact same area, you now get actual photography:

See the difference? Street View photography is not taken by “satellites”, it is taken by cars affixed with cameras.

Other “satellite images” are taken by planes below cloud level. This is called aerial photography and it is the reason why there are never clouds in the “satellite” images of cities…

If you compare the above satellite photo to a photo taken by an airplane passenger, you will see they are visually at approximately the same height.

If this was in space, taking photos of cities and running surveillance on citizens…

… it would be much higher up than this view from a plane window:

It would not be able to provide these photos on a cloudy day, let alone spy.

That means, all of this “satellite imagery”, like what is provided to us by NASA and EOS…

Is all just CGI…

…and aerial photography…

That is because this “satellite”…

…and this “satellite”…

…and this one too…

Are real, but they are actually this:

They are “satellites” attached to balloons:

They are “Low-Earth Orbit” Balloons…

You can verify this on the “satellite” providers spec sheets and in their informational brochures. For example, here is EOS’s art showing their EOS SAT-1:

But when you pull up their specs data, you see it is in “low earth orbit”, not in outer space because it hangs from a balloon.

Check out this 4-minute video proving satellite launches are balloon launches:

Then check this out, Google’s balloon:

These satellites even come crashing down in people’s back yards, like this Samsung satellite did:

Here’s the news clip of this incident:

See the harness attached to the balloon stuck in the tree that the news kept out of the photos they ran?

By the way, here is the promotional image of this satellite that Samsung showed the public. They forgot to attach the harness and balloon:

With that being said, the microwaves people are being blasted with are not coming from this art:

(Read my deep dives into The Satellite Hoax for way more on the topic, links are below). Knowing where the microwaves are coming from is hugely important because, when we accuse the government of using CGI cartoons to harass us from “space” then the government denies it, they are not lying. We cannot stop this evil if we keep pointing blame at an imaginary enemy. Let me add, I do not believe the Truthers saying the microwaves are coming from outer space satellites are intentionally being deceptive. I believe they haven’t researched real satellite programs. I have invested well over 100 hours into investigating this topic and there is no doubt in my mind that it is cleverly designed deceptive fiction with the truth being well hidden for monetary gain and to further an agenda.

By the way, I’m pretty damn sure we could also call this a “satellite” by the definition of the word satellite (“a unit in a system that is managed or controlled by a larger, often centrally located unit”):

And this might be a satellite too (HAARP):

And these (NEXRAD):

Specifically, which of the aforementioned they are using to send microwave transmissions to harass, I don’t know but I can't stop thinking about the article I wrote a while back about the coats for skiers that track them in the event of an avalanche. The coats never need to be charged and a single coat can be located in a massive landslide! Could the tech be something along those lines? There is also quite a bit of evidence that 5G / Wifi is being used - remember, “5G” means 5th Generation, which means it cranks out an even larger range of frequencies. (I wrote about this here). And don’t forget, the ownership of the panels on the towers is blocked, meaning the public can not see who owns the panels! This information is supposed to be public so being that it is blocked leads me to believe it must be a Classified operation which would mean it is the military / defense sector doing something with these panels. Check out this 2-minute video on panel ownership:

Then there are the patents. We are going to take a close look at some absolutely insane patents later in this series - these patents will blow your mind, like creating “audio hallucinations” using the existing wiring in a building or hiding audio in a television program, song, even songs on the radio. I also have a bit of solid research that shows the power lines coming into our home could be being used as stated in this old video (2 minute video)

Hell, they could also be using the former GWEN system (read my piece on that insanity) or our home electronics. At home is where most people report the harassment occurring or being the worst. And you must remember; the patents we can see are the patents which have not been slapped with secrecy orders or Classified. You can learn about patent suppression and government patent theft in my article Suppression of Technology: What are they trying to hide?

Now that that is out of the way…

DNA

I am not at the point where I would say “DNA is a hoax”. I believe something is being measured but the something does not seem to be as unique as we are led to believe and the process to measure it is pretty flawed, resulting in false convictions and inaccurate DNA tests. According to the Innocence Project and other researchers, 4-10% of convictions are wrong. That’s nuts! Granted, not every wrongful conviction is a result of faulty DNA work, but inaccurate DNA reading absolutely plays a role in it. Additionally, DNA is something we can’t see so we get CGI of it.

We need machines to tell us what the DNA is in the sample and we need more machines to tell us who the DNA belongs to if that person is in the system and IF their DNA is accurately recorded. Thousands of people have tested DNA accuracy by purchasing assorted DNA tests and submitting saliva belonging to something unrelated (for example, submitting cat saliva for a dog DNA test or lizard saliva for a human DNA test). These people have proven the system doesn’t work as we are being told (unless their cat really is 10% pit bull and their iguana really is French-Canadian and Polish).

I don’t want to completely rule out DNA being used to harass but the theory with targeting is that the government gathers our DNA then programs the targeting weaponry (satellites in outer space) to our DNA so only we can hear the audio but nobody else can. The claim is the government acquires our DNA when we are born in the hospital and they save it / store it / keep it until they are ready to begin the program. I’m not saying this is wrong because the truth is that I don’t know, but I suspect it is far less complex. If you go through lengthy lists of assorted audio harassment patents, then take the time to look them up, they don’t mention DNA. I mean, the ability to put sounds in someone’s head that only they can hear is point and shoot technology that requires no individualized programming whatsoever, as shown by this dude who went to a library to demonstrate the tech on unsuspecting library patrons:

This guy didn’t need DNA either:

Last I heard, a handheld acoustic audio weapon unit costs only $2,000 and can be bought online. And whatever technology we have today, the military has had for decades (or a century or more). The military has had the tech so long that they are done with it and onto something far more advanced so the outdated technology becomes publicized and monetized.

If you look at what the lab results of a DNA test look like, you end up with this:

Which becomes this:

How would you program something using those numbers? Let alone use that data to create custom frequencies that only one person can hear? It just doesn’t make a damn bit of sense to me but maybe I’m just not smart enough to understand it. If someone can explain this in a logical way, I am always open to changing my mind.

What I do know is that the military has radar systems (including “satellites”) that can pinpoint a missile in transit. A missile can travel up to Mach 27 - that’s 20,008 miles per hour or 32,200 kilometers per hour - and that’s what the public gets to know about. Imagine what we don’t get to know. When compared to tracking a Mach 27 missile, we are slow moving and we all carry around a tracking device, just like convicts with ankle monitors, perhaps that is why it’s called a cell phone.

And all of us use computers. My operating system is Windows. What do you do with a window? You open it and look through it. It’s a window into what we are doing and it doesn’t require DNA theft, DNA storage or a programmer that somehow takes our DNA letters and numbers and programs acoustic weaponry to pinpoint only us.

And just to throw this in here: those of you with Apple products aren’t much better than Team Windows. An apple was what Adam and Eve ate in the Garden of Eden, thus disobeying God and condemning the population of the world with sin. Want an interesting tidbit about that? The word apple was not explicitly mentioned in the original Hebrew text of Genesis. It became “apple” when it was translated by Jerome (the dude who translated the Bible from Hebrew to Latin). When he translated he used the word "malus". In Latin malus means apple and it also means…

…

…

EVIL.

If you just stop and think about it, we have all of this technology; smart streetlights, cell phones that spy that can be linked to spying computers that can be linked to our spying home appliances, as well as real ground-based “satellites” scattered all over every city which transmit signals all day long and 5G towers every five miles, yet we are saying these two cartoons are the culprits?

Anyway, I am comfortable saying I don’t know exactly how V2K works, but it is being done, and doesn’t involve cartoons in “space” and I think it is much more simplistic than DNA harvesting, storage and programming. I also doubt it is coming from balloons floating around in the Jetstream.

And the final thing to discuss:

PSYOPS

The PSYOP is ran like this: real people report legitimate audio harassment. To drown them out, the Agenda locates the craziest nuts they can possibly find or hires actors to create the most idiotic sounding stories of V2K possible. These people will claim the same things the real people are claiming, but they will expand the story to include lizard people, aliens, UFO abductions, ghosts and anything else needed to make the tale so unbelievable that the vast majority of the population chalks it up to a crazy dude who is probably on drugs. These fake stories then get ran in the media and artificially boosted to the top of search results on internet browsers and social media sites including Google-owned YouTube. Now, when a real person who isn’t suffering from audio harassment hears a story from a real person who is being harassed, then wants to do more research to see if it is true, everything they come across is some weirdo with a tall tale. The person ends up assuming nothing is going on and all of the people claiming it must not be right in the head. This same play is ran over and over again because it effectively controls both sides of the narrative, therefore you end up at the same conclusion either way; the conclusion the Agenda needed you to reach, which in this case is V2K isn’t real.

I am frequently called a shill or disinformation agent for saying there is no such thing as a satellite in outer space, so if someone would like to prove me wrong, I will set the evidence bar very low. I would like to see two things (only two!), which you would think would be simple to gather, right? You would think you’d be able to find anything regarding satellites in space quickly because it would be first page Google search results, right? Especially considering how long we have been putting satellites into space! Here are the two simple things:

An unedited (not CGI) actual photograph or video showing a satellite in space or video footage taken in space of space which is claimed to have been recorded by a “satellite”. I will even accept an actual unedited photograph (not CGI) of the earth from space or a photograph taken by one satellite showing another as it crosses in front of it, in space. I am not referring to NASA / Wonder Works Hollywood-style productions:

Whatever evidence you want to use to prove me wrong has to be labeled a “photograph”. Anything that says “image”, such as NASAs galaxy images, are all CGI art.

(Read my piece NASA: Satanic Hidden Images in Space Photos? Or Coincidence? for more on NASAs galaxy “art”)

A meaningful, provable purpose that cannot be accomplished by a ground-based unit, a balloon or plane (or seen through a telescope). Our taxes give NASA, Space X and other companies billions of dollars to operate these satellite programs in “space”. If the identical things can be accomplished by ground-based towers, are more effectively accomplished by ground-based towers, and are simultaneously being accomplished by ground-based towers, then the so-called “satellite” in “space” serves no legitimate purpose.

That’s it! Just show me a real photo or video and provide a single purpose which is meaningful and must be accomplished using a satellite in outer space. And to help aid in your hunt, the satellites in outer space are not providing us with internet.

After you spend five days hunting for these two simple things, you yourself will end up where I am, calling these things a massive hoax.

COMING NEXT: WHO IS DOING THIS TO US? Whistleblowers & More

But first, please support my work! I try my best to bring you content you haven't seen. I do all of my own research and it takes a lot of time (and often costs money to access the materials, hence the reason I am able to share content others don't).

SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER STUFF

I will throw this in here as a point of interest:

Frequency:

Here is an Equalizer:

Here is “DNA”: