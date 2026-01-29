Disclaimer: Everyone mentioned in this article should be considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Also, people from Australia and Korea who cannot access their Substack accounts due to biometrics, you can subscribe to my content, as well as other awesome authors, for free or paid on my website ( click here .) When you subscribe on my site, I don’t have to give Substack 10% of every dollar.

TURNING POINT USA

Turning Point USA is “an American nonprofit organization that advocates for conservative politics on high school, college, and university campuses.” It was founded in 2012 by Charlie Kirk and Bill Montgomery and has grown to have a variety of affiliated groups, which are also nonprofits. These groups include Turning Point Endowment, TP USA Faith, and Turning Point Action, which, as far as I know, were all also founded by Kirk.

While there is no publicly available tax filing for TP USA Faith…

We are able to see one for Turning Point Endowment, which has nearly 70 million dollars worth of assets.

Most of these assets are securities (stocks).

I am unable to see specifically which stocks they are invested in. We are also not able to see the financial contributors to this charity because there is a single one, which is listed as “restricted.” (Alternatively, there could be many and they are all restricted. There is no way of knowing.)

Turning Point Endowment reports generating a little under four million dollars a year, which is nothing compared to Turning Point USA, which is raking in over 85 million and owns another 26 million in assets.

So, between the two companies, roughly 90 million a year in cash is coming in and there is an additional 96 million in assets - and that’s not counting TP USA Faith because we can’t see those filings. For comparison, 100 million a year is how much companies like Zoom, Slack, Adobe, Etsy, Shopify, Wayfair, and Dropbox generate. Charlie Kirk had nearly double the assets compared to what a juggernaut company like Adobe generates in a year.

When Charlie Kirk was assassinated in September 2025 (which is a different story for a different day), control of Turning Point and its affiliates went to his wife, Erika Kirk (formerly Erika Frantzve.) Let’s meet Mrs. Kirk's family…

GRANDPA CARL

Erika's grandfather was Carl Frantzve, from Sweden. He served as a captain in the US Army Corps of Engineers during World War II and the Korean War. He held the position of Grand Chief of the Independent Order of Vikings (a fraternal brotherhood) from 1977 to 1979 and was Vice President of Manufacturing at the American Bank Note Company, a firm known for printing and engraving currency. Carl was said to have been knighted by King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden for “promoting US – Sweden relations.”

Mr. Frantzve had four children: Kent, Kendra, Kimberly, and Karla. Karla Frantzve (Erika’s aunt) married a man named Jack Solomon.

UNCLE JACK

Jack was an investment banker as well as vice chairman of the California Democratic Council from 1966 to 1970. Additionally, he was a candidate for California government and president of the club at Brigham Young University. A man of such immense success always has a story to tell, and Mr. Solomon was no exception to the rule. You see, he was president of the club at Utah Valley State College.

Why does this matter? Because it just so happens to be where Charlie Kirk was shot. Additionally, he was a 32nd Degree Freemason, a member of the (Jewish communist) B’nai B’rith, director of the United Jewish Federation, president of the World Jewish Congress, and a major donor to Zionism.

Uncle Jack even founded an orphanage and a museum in Israel. He was such a fan of Jerusalem that he funded the restoration of Zion's Gate and Plaza.

Not everything Jack did was kosher with the government. In 1983, he was investigated for “casino-related stock fraud,” and then again in the 1990s, this time with biotech fraud.

Oh, and, according to his family, Jack Solomon was very interested in “art.”

MOMMY

Erika’s mother, Lori Frantzve, works (or worked) with or for the government, specifically, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense. Although fact-check sites like Snopes debunk this, this information comes from Erika herself when she did an interview with a podcaster.

So either Erika is lying about her life or Snopes is lying about Erika. Before you decide which you believe to be true, let me give you some more details:

Although we don’t know what specifically her mother does, she (allegedly) worked for General Electric. GE is a CIA affiliate. (Learn about them in my eBook Evergreen and the Black Budget Operation). The fact that GE is a CIA company makes it even more amusing that Erika’s mom isn’t just known as Lori Frantzve; she has gone by approximately 8 aliases. Some of these names include Guinta, Srantve, and Walstad. You're probably thinking she must have had a whole lotta failed marriages resulting in a variety of names, but that is not the case. There appears to be no normal explanation for the assortment of aliases.

Now, if you really want your mind blown, in the Snowden leaks, one of the NSA employees had a name almost identical to hers. To make the situation even more complex, it appears Mommy may be involved with a whole bunch of shell companies. There are many different companies registered in her name and assorted spellings of her name, but none of the companies appear to exist anywhere other than on paper. These businesses don't have websites, and there is no information to be found on them, but I didn’t personally investigate this, and quite frankly, it isn't important enough to invest the time in.

UNCLE ALLAN

Then there is Nichole Rothstein, Erika’s cousin (referred to as Erika’s best friend on Instagram prior to Nichole’s account being scrubbed). Her father is Allan Rothstein.

Allan, a real estate professional, faced serious legal allegations when a woman, Candy Torres, sued him, claiming he required her to sign a lease agreement that included a clause demanding sexual favors in exchange for housing. According to legal filings, Uncle Allan presented Torres, a Section 8 housing recipient, with a contract titled "Direct Consent for Sexual Intercourse." She was forced to sign under duress to avoid being homeless.

Mr. Allan Rothstein was also a participant in a financial swindle involving tens of millions of dollars. Additionally, he was the proud owner of what appears to be a plethora of front companies while living in a 13 million dollar home.

And if that’s not enough intel for you, according to fellow researchers, Allan Rothstein is from the Jewish Rothstein crime family that is intertwined with the Rothschild family. Interestingly, genealogy sites have redacted most of the names of the children of the crime family, which is quite uncommon.

Those were just a few examples of Erika’s family tree. Does that mean Erika is part of a criminal racket? No, definitely not, but it sure is interesting.

PIZZA

Erica's ex, Cabot Phillips, is said to be basically replacing Kirk at Turning Point. Mr. Phillips, a former ABC News reporter, has a very interesting tattoo, which he chose to place on his inner lip…

… the tattoo says pizza and has an arrow pointing into his mouth. While this may seem like nothing, many years before the infamous Pizzagate scandal, pedophile code words were posted on 4chan. These code words included “pizza” which was said to mean young/teen “girl” whereas “cheese pizza” means “little girl.”

Call it tinfoil-hat nonsense if you please, but when WikiLeaks later leaked over 50,000 government emails, many high-ups were using these exact terms in contexts that only make sense if they are not referring to the food. That said, it is quite curious that someone would tattoo pizza on their inner lip and then pose for a GQ magazine-style photo to display it. Perhaps this is why Cabot, when at ABC News, spent his time debunking what the media was calling the “pizzagate conspiracy.” Yeah, the man with the pizza tattoo in his mouth wanted to make sure the world knew elites and sickos are not molesting little girls and calling them pizza so they could discuss their crimes right out in the open. We will come back to this tattoo later in this series.

ROMANIA

Erika worked with an NGO called Romanian Angels.

This nonprofit arranged adoptions of Romanian children and was in a partnership with the US military. In an interview, Erika said, “I’m very proud that we have been able to go international in the past few years. I absolutely love working with the military, so I feel blessed that we can do that on a continual basis through Antonio Placement Center in Constanta, Romania.”

I should probably mention that there are accusations of the US military being involved with child trafficking in Romania. This is not a “conspiracy theory.” This information comes from a whistleblower named Ana Maria Nuciu back in 2020 (years before Kirk’s death). But this whistleblower wasn't the first to bring the Romanian trafficking problem to light. Romania, as a whole, has had a lengthy history with human sex slavery. Anyway, the orphanage Erika was working with was in relatively close proximity to the scandal. Does that mean anything? No. But one of the military men who helped Erika with the adoption organization was Colonel Busher III, and he happened to be one of the individuals who was called out in the whistleblower documents as being part of the trafficking ring.

Additional accusations against him have come from numerous children and other adults. In fact, Mr. Busher, the commander of the U.S. forces at the Kogălniceanu base, wasn't just a player in the operation; he was accused of orchestrating the entire trafficking ring.

Now you would think the police and prosecutors in Romania would put an end to all of this, but they can't because in 2001, Romania signed a deal with the US military that agreed the Romanian government would never investigate a crime committed by the military on Romanian soil. I know, unbelievable, right? Why on earth would they do such a thing? The answer is because they had to. The US military held so much physical power over them. And truthfully, they were probably involved in it. If that is reality, the agreement would have benefitted both parties.

Because of this deal, sex slavery not only continued; it ramped up. The US State Department’s 2025 Trafficking in Persons Report noted that Romania remains a primary source country for trafficking victims in Europe.

Only a few months ago, in October, a major human trafficking operation in Romania was (allegedly) dismantled by police. This operation was so large that it spanned the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and the United Arab Emirates. The British arm of the bust didn’t occur until mid-January 2026, a full three months later. Despite the traffickers running a large-scale operation right under their noses in London, only a single individual was detained by authorities. Maybe giving them 90 days to flee had something to do with it? Just maybe?

ANDREW TATE

Now, if you want to hear something eyebrow-raising, Romania happens to be where controversial “conservative misogynist” social media influencer / podcaster Andrew Tate and his brother were also accused of trafficking.

In December 2022, Tate and his bro, Tristan, were arrested in Romania, along with two women. The following year, all four were charged with rape, human trafficking, and forming an organized crime group to sexually exploit women. According to the indictment, the defendants were trafficking in Romania as well as in countries including the US and the UK. The alleged victims stated that they were taken to buildings in Romania where they were intimidated, placed under constant surveillance and control, forced into debt, then made to take part in pornography, which was later sold on OnlyFans. One of the brothers was accused of raping a woman multiple times. Gosh, this sure sounds a heck of a lot like my Playboy-CIA investigation, now doesn’t it?

When you look deeper into the British-American brothers from Romania, the story becomes even more sketchy. This hero of young conservative men all over the world was famous before he became podcast-famous. Andrew Tate, one of the most Googled men in the world in 2022 and 2023, was a star of the TV show Big Brother. He made headlines for being ejected from the house for “attacking a woman,” but this isn’t the full story….

It seems the real reason he was removed from the show was that he was under investigation for rape.

Big Brother wasn't Tate’s first time on television or in the news. Prior to Big Brother, he was a kickboxing champion. So this Romanian Tate guy, who flew to fame in kickboxing, landed a spot on a popular TV show, was beating and raping women, then became a famous podcaster, then was charged with running a trafficking operation, while all along pushing a misogynist ideology on young men, specifically American and British young men. In fact, he was accused of selling courses that taught men how to abuse women and coerce them into sex work (pimping / trafficking). These classes alone allegedly had over 100,000 subscribers. Why is his story of interest? Aside from cross-border trafficking, it’s because while the rest of us have had our accounts blocked and banned, Mr. Tate’s content was pushed to the top of algorithms. That only happens when the search engine overlords want what you have to say to be seen. You don’t become the most Googled man in the world by fluke. Should I mention that Tate’s father served in the United States Air Force as a sergeant? It sure seems like there is a consistent theme here. Perhaps this was why, despite the severity of the charges against him, Andrew was released from pre-trial detention not long after his arrest, and, in December 2025, Andrew Tate made a brief return to combat sports.

The icing on the cake of the Andrew Tate story is that, although he’s from Romania and England, he was born in Washington, DC, the Baphomet city.

HELLS ANGELS

But it’s not just humans being trafficked from Romania. In 2023 a federal jury in Texas convicted a Romanian national for plotting to traffic hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from the United States in a scheme that also included money laundering and arms trafficking. What makes this case fascinating is that the convicted, 50-year-old Marius Lazar of Bucharest, Romania, was a founding member of his local chapter of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club. This Hells Angels high-up somehow had access to rifles, grenades, armored vehicles, and other military-grade equipment.

So what we have here is this massive operation that spans the world, specifically America, the UK, the Balkans, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and the UAE. This operation involves everyone from the military to the Hells Angels, who have military-grade weaponry, to B and C-class celebrities. Moving along…

ERIKA KIRK

I am not implying anything when I say this; I am simply mentioning it for research purposes: a quote from Erika Kirk herself said Romanian Angels was a global project. She has also posted videos of herself on military aircraft, which would lead a commonsensical person to believe her relationship to the military goes further than most partnerships. I, personally, know several people who have taken part in events that the military was also a part of, and not a single one of them was offered a private flight on a KC-135.

Erika, like her mother, has a bunch of companies in her name, and, just like Mom, these are businesses that have no website, no products, no retail location, and no reviews on social media; they don’t even have a Facebook page because they have no internet footprint whatsoever, yet they somehow exist - but it’s even worse than that. Let’s look at a couple of these entities.

The existing yet nonexistent companies include Table 4, LLC, AZFoothills Charitable Foundation, Inc., and The Elm Group, LLC. The Elm Group is eight years old and in good standing with the government, yet there is no trace of it aside from its LLC filings. The address for The Elm Group, 9743 E SHARON DR, SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85260, brings us to a 3,197 square foot home worth $1.2 million.

When Google searched, this same address pulls up another company, Everyday Heroes Like You:

Unlike the aforementioned companies, Everyday Heroes Like You has an internet presence.

The company’s mission statement says, “Incorporated in 2007, Everyday Heroes Like You immediately took flight with numerous projects all over the world. CEO and founder Erika Frantzve has made it her mission to live out her calling and touch the lives of others by promoting various charitable foundations. Our passion is not limited to any specific category of charities; we support the "heroes" that strive to leave their fingerprints on the hearts and lives of others.”

This charity has been around since 2007, and its financial filings are being withheld from the public, such as in the case of the Orthodox Union, which is estimated to be generating a billion dollars a year or more. Read The Kosher Mafia.)

This company appears to have run a GoFundMe campaign.

But it was recently pulled from the site. Fellow researchers were able to get screenshots before it was deleted.

On Idealist.org, another address is listed as the primary contact for Everyday Heroes:

8321 E. Gelding Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona. This new address brings us to a company called ICU Security Group.

Which is located in this building.

Looking at the building on Google Maps, I don’t see the charity or ICU. Maybe they are located in the back of the building? Maybe they both moved?

At the same address is a company called Armageddon Tactical Solutions, a provider of “security services, consulting, and tactical training.”

This company was involved with the government as a federal vendor.

On GovTribe, we see this company did one deal with the Department of Justice for advanced firearms and sniper training.

A CAGE Code is an alphanumeric identifier assigned by the U.S. Department of Defense to entities doing business with the federal government. On Armageddon’s government CAGE profile, we discover the point of contact is listed as WALTER FERER. This name led nowhere; however, on their CAGE profile is a new web address, ATACSOL.com.

That link brings us here.

Here we learn they are involved with security and firearms.

Yeah, they are a weapons dealer.

This business is also involved in active shooter training, crypto-tracing, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Their About Us page reads as follows:

“With far-reaching capabilities, ATACSOL offers global stability solutions to government, military, law enforcement, and commercial clients. No two missions are identical; our approach integrates operations with a keen focus on the specific needs of our customers, allowing them to achieve their objectives… With far-reaching capabilities, ATACSOL offers global stability solutions to government, military, law enforcement, and commercial clients. No two missions are identical; our approach integrates operations with a keen focus on the specific needs of our customers, allowing them to achieve their objectives.”

What’s really strange is that, on the ATACSOL.com site, is a totally different address: 11445 East Via Linda, Suite 2198, Scottsdale, AZ 85259.

Now this part is really going to blow your mind. Where does 11445 East Via Linda lead to? A shopping center.

Which suite is 2198? We see the UPS store on the left of the above image. I was able to track down the suite number on the UPS website. It’s 2.

So to get to suite 2198, it must be around the corner, right? But the building ends at Animal Clinic Del Rancho.

Which is suite 10.

So how do we get to suite 2198?

There are some buildings behind the building, but they couldn’t possibly share the same address, could they?

Then it dawned on me: I think this is a mailbox at the UPS store! The address isn't 2198; it’s Suite 2, UPS box number 198!

To recap: The Elm Group and Everyday Heroes both share an address, 9743 East Sharon Drive, which is a 1.2 million dollar home. Everyday Heroes has a second address: 8321 East Gelding Drive. At this address is a company called ICU Security Group. Like Elm Group, ICU has no internet presence whatsoever, and neither Erika’s charity nor ICU is visible in this building on Google Maps. At the same address (8321 East Gelding) is a company called Armageddon Tactical Solutions, which is involved with the federal government, specifically in arms dealing and assorted defense sector activities. On their legal filings, we find a new web address, ATACSOL.com, but on this site is a different mailing address, 11445 E Via Linda, Ste 2198. This address brings us to a UPS store mailbox. What is going on here?! Hypothetically, if you were the government trying to hide assorted arms dealings, possibly with Israel, wouldn’t this be a fucking incredible cover?

The seemingly all-American family…

The pretty, blond Miss Arizona turned grieving widow.

Would anyone ever suspect these people could be involved with a major criminal enterprise that is networking with the US government and likely governments throughout the world?

It gets stranger; Everyday Heroes was written about by a company called AZ Foothills Magazine

Could this be part of Erika’s AZFoothills Charitable Foundation, on which there is no information available? If they are not related, why does Erika own a charity in the magazine’s name? If they are related, it would seem Erika interviewed herself for a shell site, and the interview was about another shell company. In the interview, Erika said, “In 2006, at the age of 17, I founded Everyday Heroes Like You… that now has two national outreach programs, Johnny’s Locker and PAWS for a CAUSE.” - We will get to these two programs in a moment, but first, this organization, Everyday Heroes, was registered in 2009, not 2006.

Second, during the interview, she was requesting monetary donations. If you scroll down the magazine's contact page, they tell you they have no phone number.

But there is an address: 330 North 12th Street, Phoenix, Arizona. Not having a phone number seems odd, because this building, located at 5330 North 12th, has a giant sign that says Center for Positive Media; you would think it would have a phone number.

5330 North is also home to a variety of other businesses, none of which can be seen from outside.

This includes a company called Regal Electronics.

It seems like a bizarre place for an electronics business. Through further research, we discover Regal Electronics (which has no website, no social media, and no digital footprint) specializes in “security systems and services,” exactly as ICU Security Group did at the other address. We also learn Regal Electronics is a division of Regal Lighting, and we get another address: 15125 N Hayden Rd, Phoenix, AZ, 85003.

This new address brings us to a small restaurant called Cafe Paris.

Perhaps Cafe Paris was at one point Regal, and they forgot to change the address?

Now onto Johnny’s Locker and PAWS for a CAUSE. Johnny’s Locker is a ghost on the internet.

Even if I add the word charity or outreach, there is still nothing. Not a single result. There are also no tax filings for this company.

There are numerous charitable organizations named Paws for a Cause, all of which claim to have never made a penny. This is very strange considering that Kirk herself said both Johnny’s Locker and Paws are national entities. You’d think at least one of these companies would be generating something.

To explain to you how shell companies are utilized, here is a real-life example: Poland wanted to make a purchase from Israel, but the amount, over 15 million dollars, would raise red flags, so instead of sending Israel the money directly, Poland ordered the money be removed from their Central Bank and deposited into Bulgaria’s special account. From there, a 2 million dollar “commission” was extracted, and the remaining 18 million was sent off to the next destination (likely the first shell). After traveling the world virtually, the money ended up in the Discount Bank of Tel Aviv. Tracing the funds route would be nearly impossible. To accomplish this, a large variety of shell companies scattered throughout the world are required.

I’m not making any accusations, but these are telltale signs of a massive web of shell companies, and this is really eyebrow-raising because of what we discussed at the very beginning of this piece: with Charlie Kirk out of the picture, 185 million dollars in assets, almost double the equivalent of what a company like Zoom grosses each year, was transferred to Erika, the same individual whose family has a lengthy history of being tied to the military, organized crime, and Israel. The same individual whose mother appears to be a CIA affiliate with eight different aliases and a whole lotta shell companies in her name. The same individual who herself has bizarre ghost businesses that run anyone trying to look them up in circles, exactly as those involved in organized crime do when they are trying to cover their tracks. These 185 million dollars worth of donations came from people who believed they were supporting both their country and a nice family in the conservative movement.

At the time of writing this, I had no idea just how important Uncle Jack was, but in less than a week, I would find myself in the middle of one of the biggest investigations I have ever been involved with…

NEXT READ: The Untold Story of Jeffrey Epstein, DynCorp, Mossad & Israel (Coming February 1st, 2026)

If you appreciate the time and effort I put into research and writing, especially when the topics can be dangerous to my safety and that of my family, please consider hooking me up with a coffee, making a ko-fi donation, or downloading some of my eBooks from Shadowbanned Library. Every dollar truly helps. You can also subscribe to get my content sent to your email on Shadowbanned Library. This means, should Substack decide to nuke my account, you won’t miss anything. You can choose to become a free sub or paid sub here.

NOTES, SOURCES & OTHER STUFF

I’m relying on Jack Solomon’s obituary and biography to be correct just as I rely on information regarding employment listed on Wikipedia to be correct. I have been unable to access a full list of Jewish World Congress presidents, honorary presidents, and positions within the organization to fact-check this because it would appear this information is secret. Although some presidents are listed (Rabbi Stephen S. Wise, Nahum Goldmann, Edgar M. Bronfman, Ronald S. Lauder), there does not appear to be a complete list. If the information was openly available, I would gladly fact-check it.

A note to readers: Sometimes people feel offended when I point out that a large number of players at the very top of these rackets claim to be Jewish. Let me explain the reason why this is important to the story: As a researcher, I investigate topics. Part of that process is looking for anomalies. The Jewish population makes up a very, very small percentage of the population of America - roughly 2.3%. This means out of 100 people, two or three statistically could be Jewish. So, as a researcher, when I am investigating and a key player after key player happens to be part of the crime and also Jewish, this is an anomaly. Out of 100 key players, if 90 are Jewish, this defies statistics to the point where it must be examined. It would be an anomaly if they were most-or-all gay, most or all graduates of Columbia University, most or all related to Rockefeller, most or all Freemasons, most or all from Mississippi, etc. It would not be an anomaly if the investigation were in Israel, but it is one in America.

If you choose to be offended by an investigator being thorough and pointing out an anomaly, that is your choice. Anomalies are facts. Facts are not racist or bigoted. Saying someone is Jewish when their Wikipedia page says the same or they have said the same in interviews is not bigoted. Jew is not a bad word. Jew is not a racial slur. If they were most or all Scientologists and I pointed this out, wouldn’t you find it to be a very important part of the story? Isn’t that something any decent investigator should uncover? Should the fact that they are Scientologists be stricken from the record so as to avoid discussing religion? Is it bigoted to label Scientologists as Scientologists?

The next question: why didn’t I label everyone’s religion? Why didn’t I label which ones claim to be Christian? For starters, it would not be an anomaly if they all claimed to be Christian because that is the most common religion in America. It should be expected that out of 100 people, at least 60 to 70 identify as Christian. On the other hand, if I were researching a scandal in India and a large quantity of perpetrators claimed to be Christian, that would be an anomaly because only 2% of the entire country identifies as Christian, and I would indeed point this out. Additionally, being that most or all of the individuals identify as Jewish or their religions are unknown, there is nothing to label. And again, I am not looking to label people for the sake of labeling people. I am looking for anomalies. If one individual out of seven was Jewish, there would be no anomaly, and therefore nothing to label.

In my opinion, when we attack people for pointing out facts, we are missing the bigger picture, which, in this case, it appears that some really evil people are hiding behind a religion, and they are able to get away with their crimes because they have skillfully crafted a fleet of digital foot soldiers who attack and shut down anyone who points it out. If they were not able to silence speech under the guise of bigotry, their crimes could be exposed.

Sources, Notes & Other Stuff

