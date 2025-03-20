After writing Part 2 of this series, I was pretty convinced Pulse wasn’t open in June of 2016 but needed to try to prove this theory. If you just came across this article, you really should start at Part 1 so it all makes sense - trust me, it’s worth your time. For the rest of us, let’s dive in…

A news archive search would reveal press for the club in 2004, the year it was founded.

There is another news article from 2005 which mentions Dancing with the Stars, modeling, fashion and Pulse.

By the way, notice how nice the White Room looked at Pulse in 2004.

I then located this publication referencing a couple meeting at Pulse in 2011.

Then there’s this drag queen video from 12 years ago (2013)

I would then find a piece of content from 2014. In this article, one of the owners of Pulse was involved with, you can’t make this sh*t up, performing arts, specifically Broadway Across America:

What exactly is the Hippodrome? It turns out this is a totally different story within a story. There are multiple Hippodrome locations. One opened in New York in 1905. It was another one of those huge castle-like buildings in the US:

Now get this, they demolished it in 1939, only 34 years after completing building it. Let me give you a quote about that incredible building that was demolished:

“…the Hippodrome sat at the center of the New York to come. The 5200-seat theater stood on Sixth Avenue between 43rd and 44th Street, where for thirty-four years it housed extravagant spectacles, vaudeville, opera, sporting events, and rallies. Due to rising land values and cultural forces redefining the identity of Midtown Manhattan, the Hippodrome was finally razed beginning in August 1939.” - Oooohkay…

There also used to be a Hippodrome employment agency:

These days there are still multiple Hippodromes. One is the Hippodrome Theatre located in Maryland. They claim this was built in 1914.

Here is the Hippodrome in Gainesville, Florida. They say it was built in 1911.

Here’s the London Hippodrome as it looked in 1910:

One is in Birmingham, England. Here’s the inside of it back in 1901:

Why do I care about these theaters in a Pulse article? Well, other than these being more buildings which seem unexplainable based on the history we are taught, the website for the Birmingham Hippodrome has a page about how it is funded. It says “We seek support from charitable Trusts, Foundations and Grantmakers to advance our ambition to provide ‘goosebump’ moments, and exceptional, inclusive creative experiences and opportunities now and in the future for the under-served communities of Birmingham and the region’s audiences.” - it sounds like these entities are partially government funded. So what do we have here? A bizarre tragedy (the worst mass shooting in American history pre-Las Vegas) that happens to be tied to the Broadway industry which happens to be funded by taxes and “Charitable Trusts” (you already know who that means) and we have all these actors and television people who happened to be the only witnesses of the shooting…

Now we must ask, what exactly is Broadway Across America?

And their actors really are everywhere. This is just 2024:

I would then discover Broadway Across America made a very interesting purchase back in 1998; Magicworks Entertainment. MagicWorks was touring magicians and included David Copperfield. And if what you have heard so far isn’t strange enough, only one year prior to being purchased by Broadway:

So when Broadway bought MagicWorks they essentially also purchased the Space agency - the Space Agency claimed to do theatrical performances. This means we have a sh*t ton of actors, performers and magicians being funded by taxes and Trusts, traveling all over the US and Canada and this happens to be what Pulse is tied to…

Even more interestingly, for the Pulse Nightclub Shooting Remembrance Ceremony, a Broadway singer was brought in to perform.

The article about the Pulse owner leaving Florida to work for Broadway referenced another business he opened called Abbey and the Mezz. It appears this is a typo. I believe the correct name is The Mezz & The Abbey:

As you can see, it looks amazing, just like the photos of Pulse from 2013:

Which look nothing like the police’s photos of the scuzzy place, only three years later (2016), which featured scuffed-up cheap wood tables, plastic cups, plastic carafes and tacky white plastic ice bins.

Back to the investigation: Here’s Miss Pulse 2010, ain’t he she a beauty?

I located the Miss Pulse Titleholders page and discovered they end in 2015.

That could be because the tragedy occurred before the title could be awarded for 2016.

Here’s a “vogue battle” at Pulse in November 2015.

But we know the place was open in 2015 because the liquor sign-out sheet from police’s 2016 photos is dated 2015:

Yep, June 2015:

And the file hanging on the wall shows last year’s sales and it says 2014, which would make the current year 2015:

And that’s pretty much it. After spending five hours on this mission, I have been unfruitful. Trying to prove this place was operational in 2016 is incredibly difficult. What we are left with is one Trip Advisor review from “Levi D F” which we discussed in Part 1:

Granted, there is no proof required to leave a review, anyone can claim anything and use any date. And there’s this screenshot I took from a web capture of Pulse’s second website which we looked at in Part 2 of this series. Oddly, there are no events listed for June 12th, 2016. In fact, there are no events listed for exactly 14 days which is two weeks:

Is a Trip Advisor review and a supposed website schedule enough to prove a filthy business was operational? Not for me.

There are government documents which claim they cited the place for assorted violations in 2016. These reports were generated after the shooting but claim to contain inspections and such from before the event.

It’s all this type of stuff, some of which is from 2016 but most is from 2004-2013.

If you want to hang your hat on that, you can, but what I really wanted to see was videos and photos from customers posted in 2016, however those appear to not exist other than what was shown in the media related to the tragedy. Let’s check those out and see what we can find.

I was able to locate a couple videos shown on the news from inside the club. I was hoping we could use these videos to see if damage to the walls can be seen which would prove the holes in the walls existed prior to June 12th, 2016, therefore proving the business was not open. The first video is taken from inside the bathroom with the lights off. And of course, just like with Uvalde, the videos are garbage quality despite cell phones recording in HD nine years ago.

Next I found this video clip which was shared on the news. We can tell this segment inside of the nightclub was recorded during the day because bright daylight is coming in through the uncovered windows. Usually nightclubs cover the windows but not this one.

This is the room that video was filmed in. It happens to be the one area without gaping holes in the walls.

If you look at this screenshot I took…

…this is not a commercial grade couch. Because it is not commercial grade the material is extremely sagging:

Police photos:

This is a commercial grade seating area, also located in Pulse (2013).

Here it is in the 2016 police photos. See how heavy duty it is? See how it has the button detail to hold it together?

If the backs of seats aren’t divided like this…

…you have to have something in the center to hold the back on:

The 2016 Pulse couches have nothing to hold them together. You’d think someone who owned a club for 20 years would be aware that these couches would only last a single night with 320 patrons…

1-night couches would be a ginormous waste of money, IMO…

…but they would make sense for a single night event…

I thought I would throw this screenshot in here in case you missed it:

That made me wonder how far a Masonic lodge is from the club. Orlando Masons Lodge 69 is located at 1204 East South Street Orlando, five minutes from the club:

There it is:

Kinds reminds me of that photo we saw earlier of the Hippodrome:

Why does it seem there is always a Masonic lodge in close proximity to a historic tragedy?

If you read my Uvalde series, there is literally one next door.

The 3:18 timestamp of this news clip shows approximately four seconds of club footage but none of it is of use.

Out of an entire internet, that is all I can locate. So how did we end up with this beautiful place from 2013…

… only three years later, in 2016 police photos, having rusty outdoor patio tables being used as furniture…

…graffiti on walls…

…filth that looks like the place hadn’t been cleaned in forever…

…the most disgusting trash cans I have ever seen…

…couches that are so cheap even Amazon and IKEA don’t sell them (I looked)…

…and exposed pipes in nearly every wall?

I cannot wrap my mind around this place being open in 2016. Since this line of investigating was getting nowhere, I decided to switch gears and, by complete fluke, discovered two of the most fatal flaws in the narrative…

COMING NEXT: PULSE & THE BIGGEST MISTAKES OF ALL

