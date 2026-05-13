Let me tell you how I ended up writing this, because it wasn’t in my plans: I just finished doing something pretty incredible—something that I didn’t think could be done: I wrote a 1,024-page ebook in 90 days, releasing one chapter every third day, in order. That ebook became Pizzagate. I was so immersed in research for it that, after the first month, I was having horrible dreams about the wretched human beings in it. These people plagued my thoughts every moment of every day while I mentally struggled to figure out what the next connection was so I could investigate it. Regardless of the mental toll, I have discovered such a feat is possible, so that’s one for the books, but there were a couple minor problems. First, the trail started leading into 9/11. I sure wasn’t expecting that. And second, the Trump family unexpectedly appeared in my research, multiple times. The Trumps even cross over into 9/11! I realized that the story of our current president was so big and completely untold. There were no other options: it had to be its own publication. I was concerned that half of the people who see the title would be angry I wrote it, without even reading it, and then choose not to give it a shot. That said, if you give this series a chance, it is absolutely f*cking fascinating, and it will put a lot into perspective for you; it did for me. I think you’ll really like this eye-opener if you read it with an open mind.

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We have to start by quickly recapping some important info from Pizzagate:

THE CLUB & THE SHELLS

Back in the 1940s, the US government formed the first version of the CIA, which was called the Office of Strategic Services (OSS). This intelligence agency featured men fit for the job along with key men from the Morgan, Mellon, Vanderbilt, Carnegie, DuPont, and Ryan families. Because of the players involved, the OSS was nicknamed the ‘Oh-So-Social’ club. Come the 1950s, the organization was already actively involved in state-sponsored terror in NATO nations as well as drug trafficking on an international scale. These operations needed funding and to launder their immense proceeds. For this, front and shell companies were deployed, and the Vatican jumped in to lend a hand with the laundering. Companies like Mary Carter Paint Co., which advertised itself as being a down-to-earth, wholesome business named after a woman,

Targeted women as its customer base and set up locations throughout America.

Unbeknownst to the public, Mary Carter was not named after a woman, nor was it a wholesome, down-to-earth, family-owned business. It, along with a vast array of other businesses, was formed by the CIA and:

Within a short matter of time, the intelligence agency’s black operations had locations in both the United States and internationally, with cash businesses being the cream of the crop. The crime collaboration realized that casinos were the ultimate money-cleaning tool, so they created Las Vegas. One of the criminals involved in the creation of Vegas was Jewish Russian mafioso Mickey Cohen. Lansky and Cohen aided in the establishment of the Flamingo Hotel and Casino as well as the West Coast Mafia syndicate. Simultaneously, select Jewish members of the American mafia were approached by Ben Hecht of the Zionist American League for a Free Palestine to raise money for the creation of a Zionist state, which would ultimately become Israel (more specifically, the mafia raised money to fund a Jewish terrorist group that terrorized Palestinian Arabs as part of the Mandatory Palestine movement, which, as you could have guessed from the name, was the demand that Palestine be turned over to the [Zionist] Jews.)

The OSS then became the CIA, and in the 1960s, Mary Carter Paint spun off its paint division and, as strange as this may sound, began developing casino operations, particularly in the Bahamas, starting with Paradise Island Casino and Paradise Island Hotel.

THE DON

Let’s refresh our memories on who specifically Donald J. Trump was: His grandfather was a pimp who, with his Jewish business partner, became very wealthy by owning brothels, which they advertised in newspapers using coded language. His father, Fred, while in college, was in a Jewish fraternity and, as an adult, was a builder and a leading Jewish fundraiser—such a fundraiser that he was honored numerous times by the Jewish community. They even named a building after him. Although Papa Trump built housing that welcomed whites and Jews, Black people were denied access to his 39 apartment complexes containing over 14,000 units in the New York area. It was such a glaring injustice that housing discrimination lawsuits forced Mr. Trump to accept darker-skinned individuals in his buildings, but even after the legal battles were over, Mr. Trump was still accused of restricting access. The Mafia’s lawyer, Roy Cohn, represented Trump in this case. (As much as many of you don’t want to hear this, I refer you back to the Les Wexner part of my Pizzagate publication in which whistleblower Maria Farmer divulged how much the elitist Jews of the nation despise Black people. Those are not my words; they are from a woman who lived with Epstein and Les Wexner for an extended period of time and dealt with it firsthand. And no, Maria did not say “all Jews.” She said “elitist,” meaning the rich and powerful of society, meaning the same people associated with the CIA’s Oh-So-Social Club.

Then there was Fred’s son, Donald Trump, who became the protégé of lawyer Cohn, who himself was a corrupt gay Jewish man who had physical relationships with both our CIA and FBI directors.

Roy’s job, aside from protecting the mob’s secrets and bribery, was to obtain blackmail on politicians, decision makers, celebrities, businessmen, and whoever could then be forced into submission at the threat of their secrets being exposed. Mr. Cohn utilized pedophilia as the means to entrap victims. His modus operandi was suite #233 at The Plaza hotel in Manhattan. This suite was called “The Blue Suite,” and it was frequented by famous guests, including Canadian president Justin Trudeau’s mother, who was seemingly a close friend of Mr. Cohn.

LITTLE ODESSA

In 1974, Congress passed the Jackson-Vanik Amendment. In a nutshell, it was a deal with the Soviet Union that they would give us (meaning the United States) their Jews, and in return we would do business with them (of course it wasn’t worded like this, but that was what it was). So, instead of the Jews going to Israel, they could come to America.

The Soviets agreed to the deal, and the immigrants began pouring in. Brooklyn, New York, became the new home of completely unvetted Russian and Ukrainian (Soviet Union) Jews. The neighborhood they settled in became known as “Little Odessa,” and it quickly filled with mafia-run criminal enterprises operated by the foreigners, some making as much as 40 million dollars a month off their rackets. Many of the mobsters also invested in real estate and other legitimate businesses to launder their proceeds.

EL CARIBE

Remember, my friends, after the mafia united and became The Syndicate, there was no longer a bunch of little gangs battling each other. There was one worldwide enterprise that would go on to control all groups, including the Hells Angels, the Bloods, Crips, Latin Kings, the cartels—it’s all networked together. So when people tell you the Russian mafia was battling for control, that isn’t actually true. Sure, there likely were disputes over things, but the American mafia controls the ports, banks, businesses, and government, so they are at the top controlling it all. The other entities that exist here only can because they are allowed to exist here.

With the (Jewish) Russian-Ukrainian arm of the mafia now in Brooklyn, they needed a headquarters, and for this, they chose El Caribe. Amusingly, I am blocked from accessing it on Google Maps because it’s behind this thick foliage, and there is no way to get past it.

The closest I can get is this. It’s the building on the right.

But we can see some photos in Google business reviews. It’s a huge building that is now a wedding venue. Was it always huge, or did it expand over time? I don’t know, but here it is.

Back when it was the mafia’s HQ (which it still may be for all I know), it was owned by a Jewish doctor named Morton Levine. Levine was a relative of the Cohen family, which I suspect makes him a relative of mafia boss Mickey Cohen, which explains why he would be selected to secure an establishment for the mob.

NEW JERSEY

Not long after the CIA-mafia collaboration began utilizing its casinos, as its drug empire grew, it realized it needed even more of them, so it began its hunt in the continental United States and eyed up Atlantic City, New Jersey; after all, this was home to crime boss Vito Genovese, so it was a very special place. Although the location was great, at the time gambling wasn’t legal in the state, so who did the crime family call upon to assist them? None other than lawyer Cohn’s mentee, Donald J. Trump. “The Don” used his influence to assist with the government greenlighting the legalization of gambling in NJ. In 1976, the gov gave the thumbs up, and Resorts International moved in. Truth journalists tried to expose the corrupt casino as an Israeli operation that ultimately funded Mossad through laundering, but since the US government itself was in on it, the information went nowhere.

THE KGB

I know if you hear the words “Russia” and “Trump” one more time in a sentence, you’ll vomit, and I promise you this is not a Trump-Russia publication because I too will vomit, but there are a few things I have to tell you: Beginning in 1977, which was the year Donald Trump married Ivana, Czech intelligence, which reported directly to the KGB, opened a classified surveillance file on him and recruited his own relatives to spy on him. One of those relatives was Ivana’s father, Miloš Zelníček. Miloš acted as an informant for Czechoslovakia’s StB (State Security), reporting on Donald’s every move. Donald Trump was such a target that, for no less than a decade, the StB wiretapped Ivana’s phone calls and mail. But I believe there is a deeper reason, which I will share with you momentarily, and believe me when I tell you it’s not what you think.

MONEY LAUNDERING

Now remember what I wrote about in Pizzagate; aside from cash businesses like casinos, there are a few select methods used to launder massive amounts of money. These methods are:

the art world (paintings, sculptures, ancient relics including “dinosaur” fossils, etc.)

the stock market.

and real estate.

When dirty money is pumped into the market, it is mixed with clean money, and there is no way to tell what came from criminal activity and what was from legitimate earnings. Then, when these assets are sold, the withdrawn money becomes clean money that was legally gained through the sale of an investment.

There are a few main ways money is laundered through real estate—and this stuff is important, so pay attention here.

All-Cash Purchases: Buying properties and paying in cash bypasses mortgage lenders, which is a must because lenders are subject to anti-money laundering reporting, so by paying in cash, the criminal’s funds enter the system without prying eyes.

Shell Companies: Using legal entities that have been set up for no other purpose than to conceal the true owner of the property as well as the source of their funding.

Third-Party Proxies: Let’s say I’m a criminal, and you’re not. I ask you to put the house I need to buy to launder my money in your name.

Price Manipulation: (Remember this one; it will come up later.) Price manipulation involves inflating property values to inject more illicit money into the transaction. So let’s say the property is worth one million dollars. It is then inflated to one and a half million dollars. Because of this, I can inject 500 grand that I made off illegal schemes to clean it. This ties in to…

Property Flipping: Rapidly buying and selling properties at inflated prices. This is exactly what we saw when looking at the property records for the home owned by the individuals associated with the Pizzagate shooting.

Loan-back Schemes: Dirty funds are deposited offshore and borrowed back by the buyer’s shell company. The borrowing back end of the transaction officially cleans the money.

Rental Income Laundering: Using illegal cash to pay rent or mortgage payments takes dirty money and mixes it with legitimate rental income to create a paper trail of legal earnings.

Now that this is out of the way, let’s continue on…

TRUMP TOWER

Because real estate is one of the top tools for laundering money, when Trump Tower opened in New York in 1983 as one of the buildings in the city that would allow buyers to purchase a condo under the name of a shell company and pay entirely in cash, it looked pretty sketchy. This meant, just like with the art auction system, no name was required, no proof of income, and no need to explain why you’re paying with a pallet of cash. You can see how this is a magnet for criminals, right? And in fact it was.

In 1984, a Russian mob operative and Colombo crime family associate bought five condos in Trump Tower for between 4.9 and 6 million dollars [depending on which source you use]. Whether the amount was a hair under 5 million or as much as 6 million, it was all paid in cash through shell companies, and Trump was there to personally close the deal.

Additionally, Reuters found that at least 63 individuals with Russian passports or addresses had purchased almost 100 million dollars’ worth of property in Trump’s seven towers. One-third of those purchases were owned by companies (LLCs), which concealed the owner’s identity. Remember, my friends, the media needed to build a Trump-Russia narrative, so they specifically looked for Russian-owned properties. This does not mean only Russians with shell companies laundered through Trump Tower; it means the media only looked for them.

A later investigation discovered that, beginning in 1980, more than 1,300 Trump condos across his branded properties were purchased under shell companies with payment in cash. This means one out of every five condominiums sold within Trump’s properties was most likely purchased for no reason other than to launder the proceeds of underworld operations. See, it’s not only Russians. The Treasury Department puts the total ticket price at 1.5 billion dollars. That is a heck of a lot of money.

The same year as opening Trump Tower, Trump was awarded the Jewish Tree of Life Award for his ongoing support of Israel.

And to tie the Jewish award into Trump Tower, if we refer back to The Rabbi Hole: My Investigation into the Kosher Mafia Leads to Unexpected Places, we learn that Star-K, which is one of the entities that is driving up food prices, has an office in one of the Trump Tower locations, and when I reviewed their tax filings, it appears it was gifted to them, meaning there seems to be no record of them paying to lease the space. If that is the case, that is quite generous of Mr. Trump.

The Tree of Life award was by no means the last Mr. Trump would receive on behalf of his incredible support of Israel. A few other events of note include:

The Jewish National Fund (JNF) held an Annual Real Estate Divisions Dinner Dance. Trump was chairman of one of the events and helped raise record-breaking amounts of money.

JNF officials said that Donald was also a part of a consortium of donors involved in various projects in Israel.

Trump donated to help build new infrastructure in the Israeli Negev for Jews from the Sinai.

He also contributed toward the creation of new communities for Israelis who were evacuated from the Gaza Strip.

Donald was recognized by the Jewish UJA Federation of New York’s Hospitality Division for being an industry leader. He received the Hotel & Real Estate Visionary of the Century Award . That is one heck of an award.

Trump gave a $10,000 donation to the Museum of Jewish Heritage.

He has also been a regular contributor to Friends of Israel Defense Forces.

And those are just a few of a great many. Is it wrong to be an American who is a leading supporter of Jewish causes when Jews account for less than 3% of the population? No. The Trump family is welcome to donate to whomever they want, but there is a deeper story afoot, hence the reason I am bringing any of this up. I should tell you that Fred Trump, Donald’s father, was friends with the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations in Manhattan at the time, who was none other than Benjamin Netanyahu.

HARRAH’S

A couple of years after Resorts International descended upon Atlantic City, while Trump was raking in dough from mafioso shell companies buying his condos, Mr. Trump got himself a casino license. In 1984, he bought his first casino stake when he became a majority shareholder in Harrah’s at Trump Plaza in Atlantic City. Whether he renamed it Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino due to vanity, or whether slapping Trump on a business was a dog whistle to criminals who needed “special banking services,” either is possible, but here’s where the story gets interesting…

THE JUDGE

Through blackmail and his connection to terrifying figures, mafia mouthpiece Roy Cohn was incredibly powerful. So much so that he was able to get friends of clients installed as federal judges. One of those appointments was Donald Trump’s sister, Maryanne Trump Barry. In 1983, Barry was nominated by President Ronald Reagan to a seat on the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, which had been recently vacated by Henry Curtis Meanor. [Reagan himself was an actor groomed for president and then installed into the position by the mafia.] After Barry was appointed as a federal judge, Trump called Cohn to thank him for pulling strings on his sister’s behalf.

THE HELICOPTERS

Enter: Joseph Weichselbaum, a three-time convicted felon, mafia ally, and proud owner of Damin Helicopters (Damin Aviation). Damin was set up as a financed, tax-shelter operation that benefited from New Jersey subsidies. It was physically run by Joseph’s brother.

The helicopter company wasn’t the only business Weichselbaum was involved in. His other company was an importer, specifically importing drugs from Colombia. The drugs would come in from Colombia and arrive at a Miami-area car dealership named Bradford Motors. From here they would be sent up to Les Wexner’s home state, Ohio. Being that Wexner had free rein over the CIA’s Southern Air airline and being that these planes were actively running trips from Florida to Ohio, I assume Weichselbaum was a part of the same operation, but I don’t have rock-hard proof of this. What I do know is that drugs were also driven in a vehicle caravan to Cincinnati. In a single trip, multiple automobiles carried a total of 1,500 pounds of Colombian cocaine. Once in Ohio, the narcotics were distributed to Kentucky and Tennessee.

Weichselbaum was also involved in cigarette boat racing in Miami.

Although cigarette boat racing is a sport, these are the same boats that are used to smuggle drugs, weapons, and even humans into Florida from Cuba.

Because of this, high-level criminals are very interested in speedboating.

THE RECUSAL

The story goes like this: After Donald Trump purchased his casino, he decided he wanted to fly high rollers in, but instead of using planes, he strangely opted for helicopters and even more strangely contracted none other than the thrice-convicted felon Joseph Weichselbaum’s Damian Helicopters.

Even with money flowing in from Trump, Damin Helicopters claimed to have gone bankrupt, but like a phoenix, it reemerged from the ashes as a new entity, Nimad Helicopters, which was simply Damin spelled backward. The name change didn’t save the company because, not long after, it was bankrupt again, yet it continued to stay in business. Now you, a logically thinking individual, would think that Mr. Trump, at some point in this timeline, would have kicked this crappy company to the curb and hired a professional entity with a long, positive track record, if for no other reason than for safety’s sake, but this is not what happened. Trump loyally stood by the side of the mafia-linked felon and his ever-failing tax shelter chopper entity. Never mind the fact that the New Jersey Casino Control Act requires all casino owners not to do business with criminals, let alone a multi-time convict. In fact, should a casino owner be caught engaging in business transactions with a criminal, their casino operator’s license can be pulled! So Donald J. Trump, quite literally, risked his livelihood in the casino industry to do business with a helicopter company that claimed it couldn’t financially stay afloat—and this isn’t even the oddest part of the story…

Law enforcement had Mr. Weichselbaum on their radar for quite some time due to his involvement in the cigarette boat industry. The indictment against Weichselbaum was filed in October 1985, and it was turned over to the New Jersey Casino Control Commission, so even if you want to argue that Mr. Trump had not the slightest clue that Joseph Weichselbaum was a mafia asset and a convicted felon, he surely found out at this time—and you would think that at this time Donald would cut ties with the man, but nope. Instead, Mr. Trump rented apartment 32C in the Trump Plaza Apartments on E. 61st St. in Manhattan to the Weichselbaum brothers. And this wasn’t just any apartment; this was a unit that he personally owned.

While residing in Trump’s apartment, Weichselbaum agreed to plead guilty in Federal District Court in Cincinnati. His Ohio lawyer, Arnold Morelli, asked that sentencing be done either in Miami, where Bradford Motors is located, or Manhattan, where the confessed drug trafficker lived, but curiously, neither of those venues was selected. Instead, the case was transferred to New Jersey, and it ended up on the docket of, guess who? Judge Maryanne Trump Barry, Trump’s older sister.

Donald did what he could to help his friend avoid a fourth felony. He wrote a letter on Trump Organization stationery pleading for mercy for the narcotics trafficker, calling him “a credit to the community” and describing him as “conscientious, forthright and diligent.” Even this is not where this tale ends.

After three weeks, Judge Maryanne Trump Barry recused herself from the case, but not because Donald is her brother; instead, because she had personally flown in the helicopters of a confessed drug trafficker and—the icing on the cake—her husband was Trump’s casino lawyer, John Barry! Yes, the judge’s husband was the lawyer for Trump’s shady casino operation.

Remember the letter Donald wrote? Well, it must have worked because the multi-time trafficker served only 18 months in prison; meanwhile, the mules who drove the cocaine from Florida to Ohio were sentenced to up to 20 years each.

After Weichselbaum’s short prison stint was up, he was released on parole, and as part of parole, he was required to have a job and a place to live. What was his new life to be? His new gig was providing helicopter service for Mr. Donald Trump, and his new residence was Trump Tower. And, many years from now, in 1999, Maryanne would be appointed to the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit by Bill Clinton.

Want a tidbit of information? When trying to track down Mr. Joseph Weichselbaum, I stumbled across an old video from 1989 in which a Jewish man by the name of Joe Weichselbaum is giving an oral history of the Holocaust for the Holocaust Memorial Museum. Is this the same guy? Is it his father? The connections are simply astounding.

Moving along…

NEXT READ: THE SUSPICIOUS LOCATION OF MAR-A-LAGO [Coming May 16th, 2026]

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A Note to Readers: Why does it matter that so many people are Jewish? Why label them? Why not also label other religions? Sometimes people feel offended when I point out that a large number of players at the very top of these rackets claim to be Jewish. Let me explain the reason why this is important to the story: As a researcher, I investigate topics. Part of that process is looking for anomalies. The Jewish population makes up a very, very small percentage of the population of America - roughly 2.3%. This means out of 100 people, two or three statistically could be Jewish. So, as a researcher, when I am investigating and a key player after key player happens to be part of the crime and also Jewish, this is an anomaly. Out of 100 key players, if 90 are Jewish, this defies statistics to the point where it must be examined. It would be an anomaly if they were most-or-all gay, most or all graduates of Columbia University, most or all related to Rockefeller, most or all Freemasons, most or all from Mississippi, etc. It would not be an anomaly if the investigation were in Israel, but it is one in America.

If you choose to be offended by an investigator being thorough and pointing out an anomaly, that is your choice. Anomalies are facts. Facts are not racist or bigoted. Saying someone is Jewish when their Wikipedia page says the same or they have said the same in interviews is not bigoted. Jew is not a bad word. Jew is not a racial slur. If they were most or all Scientologists and I pointed this out, wouldn’t you find it to be a very important part of the story? Isn’t that something any decent investigator should uncover? Should the fact that they are Scientologists be stricken from the record so as to avoid discussing religion? Is it bigoted to label Scientologists as Scientologists?

The next question: why didn’t I label everyone’s religion? Why didn’t I label which ones claim to be Christian? For starters, it would not be an anomaly if they all claimed to be Christian because that is the most common religion in America. It should be expected that out of 100 people, at least 60 to 70 identify as Christian. On the other hand, if I were researching a scandal in India and a large quantity of perpetrators claimed to be Christian, that would be an anomaly because only 2% of the entire country identifies as Christian, and I would indeed point this out. Additionally, being that most or all of the individuals identify as Jewish or their religions are unknown, there is nothing to label. And again, I am not looking to label people for the sake of labeling people. I am looking for anomalies. If one individual out of seven were Jewish, there would be no anomaly, and therefore nothing to label.

In my opinion, when we attack people for pointing out facts, we are missing the bigger picture, which, in this case, it appears that some really evil people are hiding behind a religion, and they are able to get away with their crimes because they have skillfully crafted a fleet of digital foot soldiers who attack and shut down anyone who points it out. If they were not able to silence speech under the guise of bigotry, their crimes could be exposed.