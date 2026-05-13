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Medical Truth Podcast's avatar
Medical Truth Podcast
21h

Roy Cohn, represented Trump in this case. (As much as many of you don’t want to hear this, I refer you back to the Les Wexner part of my Pizzagate publication in which whistleblower Maria Farmer divulged how much the elitist Jews of the nation despise Black people. Those are not my words; they are from a woman who lived with Epstein and Les Wexner for an extended period of time and dealt with it firsthand.

This makes a lot of sense, especially if you fit the "Puzzle Pieces" together; example Planned Parenthood was a depopulation project and still is, that was started by Margaret Sanger a card carrying communist (Jewish) who strategically located abortion clinics in poor black neighborhoods, in order to deliberately depopulate the black population. The civil rights activist Robert Woodson mentions this in his book "Red, White, and Black: Rescuing American History from Revisionists and Race Hustlers"

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TJ's avatar
TJ
21h

Wow 😲. Excellent lesson in our true HISTORY. Praying 🙏 and thank you for your hard work and extensive research 💯.

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