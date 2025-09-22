I have been listing eBooks, podcasts, and even music like crazy on ShadowbannedLibrary.com! Not just my own, but also

‘s publications as well as

‘s! This week we should be bringing in more authors! Here are some of the newest eBooks, ready for download, so REAL HISTORY can be PRESERVED long after we are scrubbed. Check out the trailers for these fantastic publications:

Vitamin B-12 is Cyanide - Huge 102-page eBook featuring my best work on the topic, combined into one banger of a publication!

The COMMUNIST TAKEOVER of US Medicine & The Circumcision PSYOP - The insane, untold true story of how Communism infiltrated and conquered U.S. medicine, then led a carefully orchestrated propaganda campaign to break apart families and convince parents that circumcision was a medical necessity. Although unbelievable, this 41-page eBook is based on historic documents, old newspaper clippings, and deep research. It is indeed conspiracy, but it sure ain't "theory"...

The SEX ED PSYOP - This is basically Part 2 of The Communist Takeover of US Medicine. This incredible eBook is almost 200 pages! A true story unlike any other: The literal Communists knew all along that the way to destroy America from within was through the minds of the youth, and to accomplish this, they needed to utilize the school system.

TRUE MEDICINE - Written by

, this is a real book converted to a GORGEOUS eBook! “What if medicine wasn’t something you bought off a shelf, but something crafted in your own kitchen? True Medicine invites you to rediscover healing by removing the root causes of toxins and letting the body do what it does best… heal itself.”

Another Look at THE INCENERATION OF LAHAINA - You've heard all of the theories, but in this eBook, Jeanice Barcelo investigates a culprit you may never have considered - and she brings evidence to show! This eBook is 37 pages, loaded with content and sources you likely HAVEN'T already seen. Come explore a new theory about the terrifying fire.

The Dark Side of Ultrasound - This is a real book that Jeanice somehow got into the Library of Congress! You've never heard of it because you're not supposed to. This is why it has been banned from Amazon and is being suppressed everywhere. The other thing you've never heard is how incredibly dangerous and damaging prenatal ultrasounds are.

The Rise of the Cancer INDUSTRY - Written by Medicine Girl, this 36-page eBook explores how a disease grew to fit a BUSINESS. Cancer didn’t suddenly become a modern epidemic, but the business of cancer sure did. Over the last century, diagnosis and treatment have been turned into a trillion-dollar machine, selling radiation, chemotherapy, and even “natural” cures as hope while ignoring the toxic food, poisoned water, polluted skies, and relentless stress that truly drive disease. Fear-based medicine keeps people trapped. The moment a doctor utters the word cancer, the nocebo effect takes hold, weakening the body before treatment even begins. Add in chemo, radiation, or another miracle pill, and you’ve created a repeat customer, not a healed patient.

Not in the mood for books? Download my free, copyright-free music; No Pills and God from the Bible are available! More music will be added soon!

Check out everything we have listed so far on our temporary site. Right now, we are fundraising in an effort to build out our real website, ETA: January 2026! Every purchase you make funds the cause. I will be releasing a full business plan on Substack in October 2025 - trust me when I tell you, you will be amazed at what we have in store for the Truth Movement! It’s not going to be easy, but it will be worth it, and we sincerely believe this massive undertaking will make a huge difference in the preservation of true history, books, documents, videos, and other Truth content, thus allowing us to pass it on to future generations.

